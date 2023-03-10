(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer.
2023 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW
There were three very, very, very good teams in the Western Iowa Conference last season, and they battled deep into the year for the conference championship. In the end, Underwood edged out Tri-Center and Treynor before making a run to the state semifinals. Here’s how the standings lined up:
1. Underwood Eagles — 14-3-1 overall, 4-0-1 conference
2. Tri-Center Trojans — 13-5 overall, 4-1 conference
3. Treynor Cardinals — 9-4-1 overall, 3-1-1 conference
4. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 3-15 overall, 2-3 conference
5. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 3-9 overall, 1-4 conference
6. AHSTW Vikings — 0-15 overall, 0-5 conference
COACHES
•AHSTW: Beth Herbst
•Logan-Magnolia: Daniel Robbins
•Missouri Valley: Dustin Koyle
•Treynor: Not Listed
•Tri-Center: Jeff Lefeber
•Underwood: Tyler Nelson
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
1. Tieler Hull, Sophomore, Underwood (28 goals)
2. Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor (26 goals)
3. Georgia Paulson, Junior, Underwood (21 goals)
**This was a very prolific goal-scoring conference last season with six players that scored at least 21 goals. Three of them are back with Hull, Teigland and Paulson combining for 75 in the back of the net.
4. Zoe Heim, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia & Quincey Schneekloth, Sophomore, Tri-Center (9 goals)
**Get this: There wasn’t any graduation between Paulson and Heim/Schneckloth. The leaderboard went from 21 to 9.
6. Lola Paulson, Sophomore, Underwood & Cassidy Cunningham, Junior, Underwood (8 goals)
**More Underwood firepower returning to the fold.
8. Sophia Caniglia, Junior, Missouri Valley & Sadie Schaaf, Senior, Treynor (7 goals)
**The top-returning goal scorer from Missouri Valley finds her way on to the list while Treynor’s Schaaf should also have plenty of opportunity to better that goal total from last season.
10. Raegan Ward, Junior, Underwood & Haley Stangl, Sophomore, Underwood (6 goals)
**Do you think Underwood is going to be pretty difficult to deal with?
12. Rachel Hundtofte, Senior, Tri-Center & Macey Johnson, Sophomore, Underwood (5 goals)
14. Jada Cohn, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (4 goals)
15. McKenna Witte, Junior, Logan-Magnolia & Brooklyn Lally, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia & Brooke Daughenbaugh, Senior, Tri-Center & Angel Armstrong, Sophomore, Tri-Center (3 goals)
**The rest of the top 15 includes three from Tri-Center, three from Lo-Ma and yet another from Underwood.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor (22 assists)
**One of the top goal scorers in the area and state was also setting plenty of others up for goals, finishing with 22 assists in her junior season.
2. Georgia Paulson, Junior, Underwood (17 assists)
3. Brooke Daughenbaugh, Senior, Tri-Center & Raegan Ward, Junior, Underwood (13 assists)
**The three other girls in the conference that had double-digit assists and are coming back include two from Underwood and one from Tri-Center.
5. Tieler Hull, Sophomore, Underwood (9 assists)
**Hull rounds out the top five and totaled 65 points (third in the conference) for her freshman season.
6. Rachel Hundtofte, Senior, Tri-Center & Haley Stangl, Sophomore, Underwood (6 assists)
8. Sadie Schaaf, Senior, Treynor (5 assists)
9. Lola Paulson, Sophomore, Underwood (4 assists)
10. Brooklyn Lally, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia & Zoe Heim, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia & Devon Koyle, Sophomore, Missouri Valley & Cali Bach, Sophomore, Treynor & Angel Armstrong, Sophomore, Tri-Center & Cassidy Cunningham, Junior, Underwood (3 assists)
**That rounds out the top 15 with three from Underwood, two from Tri-Center, two from Treynor, two from Logan-Magnolia and one from Missouri Valley.
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS (BY MINUTES)
1. Preslie Arbaugh, Senior, Tri-Center (1285 minutes)
**Arbaugh was the only player in the league last season to post over 1,000 minutes in goal, and that should make Tri-Center’s loss in firepower a little easier to deal with. Her 82.5% save percentage was second among WIC goalkeepers in 2022.
2. Abby Leonard, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (730 minutes)
3. Bella Canada, Senior, AHSTW (729 minutes)
4. Alivia Leonard, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (427 minutes)
5. Harlie Sauser, Sophomore, Treynor (295 minutes)
**Lo-Ma’s Leonards figure to continue to split minutes in goal this year with both over 70.0% in save percentage. Canada had a 72.6% save percentage last season, and Sauser will likely have most of the minutes this season for the Cardinals after an 83.3% save percentage as a freshman.
6. Avery Honan, Sophomore, Underwood (210 minutes)
7. Andyn White, Sophomore, Treynor (172 minutes)
8. Alexis Hernandez, Sophomore, Missouri Valley (123 minutes)
**Three other sophomores returning to the fold. Honan didn’t give up a goal all season, White will team nicely again with Sauser and Hernandez will take over for the graduated Maddie Larson.
OTHER RETURNEES
There is more to life than goals and assists and goalkeepers. There are defenders that pick up lots of minutes and make sure the ball never even crosses their zone. Here are some of them that are returning with at least two starts and/or 10 games played (with a few exceptions).
AHSTW
-Grace Porter, Senior (15 games, 15 starts)
-Isabel Luna, Junior (15 games, 15 starts)
-Claire Mertz, Sophomore (15 games, 14 starts)
-Kloe Brannan, Sophomore (15 games, 13 starts)
-Allie Anzalone, Senior (15 games)
-Jordan Bartunek, Sophomore (15 games, 3 starts)
-Saydi Paulsen, Junior (15 games, 15 starts)
-Miranda Akers, Junior (14 games, 2 starts)
-Ella Langer, Junior (14 games, 14 starts, 1 assist)
-Ellie Peterson, Senior (13 games, 13 starts)
-Sienna Christian, Sophomore (12 games, 8 starts)
Logan-Magnolia
-Savannah Guyett, Sophomore (17 games, 1 start)
-Mariah Nolting, Senior (16 games, 16 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
-Ava Worley, Sophomore (16 games, 15 starts, 1 goal)
-Penelope Alvis, Junior (15 games)
-Katie Gomez, Sophomore (15 games)
-Aliciana Cavrera, Sophomore (15 games, 15 starts, 1 assist)
-Lilly Kurth, Sophomore (15 games, 11 starts)
-Bella Rosengren, Sophomore (14 games, 12 starts)
-Kylee Fogelman, Sophomore (13 games, 2 starts)
-Kiera Hochstein, Junior (6 games, 2 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
-Haedyn Hall, Sophomore (6 games, 2 starts)
Missouri Valley
-Carolynn Hutchinson, Junior (12 games, 12 starts)
-Sophie Messerschmidt, Senior (12 games, 12 starts, 1 assist)
-Brooklyn Lange, Junior (11 games, 11 starts, 1 goal, 2 assists)
-Nicole Olson, Junior (11 games, 11 starts)
-Bridget Kean, Junior (10 games, 9 stats, 1 goal)
-Maryssa Ronk, Senior (8 games, 6 starts)
-Alexis Hernandez, Sophomore (5 games, 5 starts)
-Jocelyn Buffum, Sophomore (5 games, 3 starts)
Treynor
-Allie Houser, Junior (13 games, 12 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists)
-Jozie Lewis, Junior (13 games, 12 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists)
-Maili McKern, Junior (13 games, 13 starts, 2 goals)
-Morgan Brown, Sophomore (13 games, 12 starts, 2 assists)
-Ava Kennedy, Sophomore (13 games, 10 starts, 1 assist)
-Grace Alff, Senior (11 games)
-Sydne Dotson, Senior (11 games, 4 starts, 1 goal)
Tri-Center
-Alexis Flaharty, Junior (18 games, 18 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist)
-Abby Schuett, Senior (15 games, 15 starts)
-Laura Wurdeman, Senior (15 games, 15 starts)
-Jaden Franke, Senior (14 games, 14 starts)
-Becca Thayer, Senior (14 games, 3 starts)
-Ruthie Pendgraft, Junior (13 games)
-Cienna Sorensen, Junior (11 games, 1 start, 1 goal, 2 assists)
-Natalie Garrison, Senior (10 games, 1 start)
-Lauren Arnold, Sophomore (9 games, 2 starts)
Underwood
-Kayleigh Opal, Junior (15 games, 13 starts, 2 assists)
-Koryn Trede, Junior (15 games, 13 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
-Hollie Larson, Sophomore (13 games, 2 starts, 2 goals)
-Ava Brensel, Junior (12 games, 9 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists)
-Kay Christensen, Sophomore (12 games, 4 starts)
-Rachel Privia, Junior (8 games, 2 starts)
PROJECTED FINISH
These are not KMA Sports predictions. They are an accumulation of top-returning players + other returning contributors + 2022 conference wins.
1. Underwood (24)
2. Logan-Magnolia & Tri-Center (21)
4. Treynor (17)
5. AHSTW & Missouri Valley (12)
Thoughts: Right off the top, Treynor is probably not going to finish fourth. They have too much talent and too much development in that system that they figure to fight for another Western Iowa Conference top spot. However, Underwood is in the exact spot I would have predicted them to be. They are loaded and return a ton from a team that was among the final four in its class last year. You can’t go a lot further than they went last year, but with what they have coming back, there’s a very real chance that they do.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.