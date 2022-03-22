(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 14: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Track & Field.
2022 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
Lewis Central won a tight battle at last year’s conference meet, scoring 141 points to Glenwood’s 139. Clarinda was a distant third with 98.5 points while Harlan (92) and Atlantic (83.5) rounded out the top five. The rest of the standings from last year’s meet:
6. St. Albert (40)
7. Kuemper Catholic (39)
8. Shenandoah (36)
9. Denison-Schleswig & Red Oak (29)
11. Creston (13)
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
On to the wonderful, beautiful state medalist database that can take you back all the way to the beginning of my time at KMA Radio. Here are the returning athletes to the Hawkeye Ten that have at least one medal…
-Keaton Barnes, Junior, St. Albert (2) – 2021: 3rd 4x400, 6th 4x200
-Hunter Deyo, Senior, Lewis Central (1) – 2021: 8th Shot Put
-Aidan Hall, Junior, Harlan (3) – 2021: 5th SMR, 6th 100, 8th 200
-Isaac Jones, Junior, Clarinda (1) – 2021: 1st high jump
-Colin Lillie, Junior, St. Albert (1) – 2021: 7th 3200
-Brendan Monahan, Junior, St. Albert (3) – 2021: 3rd 4x400, 6th 4x200, 6th SMR
-Will Neuharth, Junior, Harlan – 2021: 5th SMR
-DJ Weilage, Senior, St. Albert (2) – 2021: 6th 4x200, 6th SMR
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
These returning individual state qualifiers are from the 2021 state meet only. This is a good group of 19 athletes in 24 events.
-Jameson Bieker, Senior, Harlan – discus throw
-Tadyn Brown, Junior, Clarinda – 200 meter dash, long jump
-Hunter Deyo, Senior, Lewis Central – shot put
-Ethan Eichhorn, Sophomore, Lewis Central – 1600 meter run
-Logan Green, Senior, Clarinda – shot put
-Jacob Greving, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic – 3200 meter run
-Aidan Hall, Junior, Harlan – 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash
-Grant Jobe, Senior, Clarinda – discus throw
-Kaden Johnson, Senior, Red Oak – 400 meter dash
-Isaac Jones, Junior, Clarinda – high jump
-Bryan Keller, Sophomore, Glenwood – 3200 meter run
-Cody Krause, Junior, Glenwood – high jump, long jump
-Tyler Laughlin, Junior, Shenandoah – discus throw
-Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert – 3200 meter run
-Kord Ostrander, Senior, Glenwood – high jump
-Michael Pottebaum, Senior, Kuemper Catholic – 800 meter run
-Alex Razee, Sophomore, Shenandoah – 400 meter dash
-Brock Sell, Senior, Glenwood – 100 meter dash
-Andrew Smith, Sophomore, Glenwood – 800 meter run, 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: The top two and three of the top four here are returning to the fold. Harlan’s Aidan Hall ran to the championship in a blazing 11.10 while Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal ran an 11.24. They might match up a time or two this season. Brendan Monahan of St. Albert came in fourth in 11.34. The rest of the top five returnees, their place and their times:
5. Brock Sell, SR, Glenwood (11.39)
7. Tadyn Brown, JR, Clarinda (11.52)
200: Harlan’s Hall doubled up with a championship here, running a 22.86 to take the conference title. Clarinda’s Brown ran a 23.04 in second, and Lucci Fidone of Lewis Central (23.28) and Denison-Schleswig’s Matthew Weltz (23.72) also ran in the 23s at the conference meet. Harlan junior Brock Musich is the next-best returnee from that meet. He placed ninth in 24.24.
400: Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown was the conference runner-up last season, and he is the top-returning quarter-miler from the conference meet. Brown ran a 51.69. The next-fastest returning time is from Shenandoah sophomore Alex Razee, who placed seventh with a 54.35. The rest of the top five returnees:
8. Keaton Barnes, SR, St. Albert (54.56)
10. Kaden Johnson, SR, Red Oak (55.45)
11. Nolan Blackman, SR, Red Oak (55.68)
Wild card: Red Oak junior Jack Kling ran a 52.18 at one point last season, and he could be in the mix this season. And hey, how about Aidan Hall of Harlan? He had a 53.40 last year, but I’m of the mind that he could probably hit the 51s if he really wanted to.
800: The top two are gone, but a very solid half-miler in Michael Pottebuam of Kuemper Catholic returns for his senior season. He was third at the conference meet last season with a 2:05.09. Red Oak senior Baylor Bergren took fourth in 2:06.87. The rest of the top five returnees:
6. Brandon Briley, SO, Creston (2:08.63)
8. Leo Flores, JR, Denison-Schleswig (2:11.83)
10. Alex Razee, SO, Shenandoah (2:14.61)
Wild card: Glenwood’s Andrew Smith could play a factor here. He did run a 2:04.16 at the state meet – good for the fourth-fastest time in the Hawkeye Ten last year.
1600: Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn is the favorite here. He was second to Craig Alan Becker (graduated) last season, running a 4:40.61. That was about four seconds faster than the next-returning guy – Glenwood’s Andrew Smith (4:46.29). The rest of the top five:
5. Michael Pottebaum, SR, Kuemper Catholic (4:51.02)
6. Colin Lillie, JR, St. Albert (4:53.01)
7. Bryant Keller, SO, Glenwood (4:53.75)
Wild card: You have to throw Red Oak’s Bergren into this mix, for sure. He ran a 4:48.58 last season, which was the sixth-fastest time in the conference. Among returnees, that would be third.
3200: There is an awesome group of two-milers coming back to the Hawkeye Ten, including defending champion Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central. He ran a 10:11.54 to dominate the competition at the conference meet. But check out the rest of the top five and their finishes:
2. Andrew Smith, SO, Glenwood (10:25.68)
3. Bryant Keller, SO, Glenwood (10:30.71)
4. Colin Lillie, JR, St. Albert (10:34.37)
5. Zane Berg, SR, Atlantic (10:41.37)
Note: That’s the top five from last year all coming back. In fact, the top 10(!) are all coming back.
110 hurdles: The top three finishers at the conference meet have advanced out of high school. That leaves the top returnee as Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra, who ran a 16.57 to finish in fourth. Fellow senior – Shenandoah’s Carter Backus – ended up fifth with a 16.62. The rest of your top five returnees:
6. Chase Wallace, JR, Lewis Central (16.64)
8. Anthony Driscoll-Lee, JR, Glenwood (16.89)
10. Brian Ibarra, SR, Denison-Schleswig (17.30)
400 hurdles: The top three 400 hurdlers are also out of high school. Once again, Glenwood’s Boldra is the top-returning guy. He ran a 57.96 to finish in fourth place at the conference meet. Lewis Central senior Ethen Fishell had a good run of his own in 59.03 to take fifth. The rest of the top five:
7. Garrett Assmann, JR, Harlan (1:01.65)
8. Grant VonEssen, SR, Glenwood (1:01.66)
9. Isaac Jones, JR, Clarinda (1:01.81)
Long jump: The top two are gone, but Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown was always more than capable of landing a big jump. He is the only returnee that was over 21 feet at the conference meet, taking third with a 21-04.00. Glenwood junior Cody Krause was fourth in 20-5.25, and Jonathan Humpal of Lewis Central took fifth at 20-01.00. The rest:
7. Benjamin Gerken, SO, Kuemper Catholic (19-01.25)
8. DJ Weilage, SR, St. Albert (19-01.25)
High jump: The state champ was also the conference champ. Clarinda’s Jones went over at 6-06.00 to start a heck of a three-week run for himself. Glenwood’s Krause was second at 6-00.00 and is the only other returnee that went over 6-00.00. The rest of the returning top five:
4. Kord Ostrander, SR, Glenwood (5-10.00)
5. Jayden Proehl, JR, Atlantic (5-06.00)
5. Cole Baumgart, SO, Clarinda (5-06.00)
Discus throw: The defending champion would be Will McLaughlin if he wasn’t so good at football. Instead, the top-returning guy is Shenandoah junior Tyler Laughlin, who finished a close second with a throw of 145-06.50. Harlan senior Jameson Bieker (137-04) was third, Glenwood junior Jason Colpitts took fifth (131-09) and Clarinda senior Grant Jobe finished in sixth (128-03).
Wild card: How about Lewis Central junior Parker Matiyow? He had the fifth-longest throw of the season in the league at 137-04.00 last season.
Shot put: The conference runner-up Logan Green of Clarinda is the top returning guy after a toss of 48-05.00 at the H10 meet a year ago. Lewis Central senior Hunter Deyo (48-02.50) finished in third and is the only other returnee that threw over 48 feet at the conference meet. The rest of the top five:
6. Parker Matiyow, JR, Lewis Central (43-10.50)
7. Gunner Schmitz, JR, Harlan (43-00.25)
8. Caleb Dressel, SR, Glenwood (42-11.25)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: This was a heck of a race and meant a lot in the end. Lewis Central ran a 44.34 to edge Harlan (44.54) and Glenwood (44.59), and the Titans bring back the whole group of Lucci Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Brayden Loftin and Jonathan Humpal. Harlan could bring back three of their legs in Cade Sears, Will Neuharth and Aidan Hall while Glenwood could have half their group back in Chase Darden (lead) and Colby Frye (third).
4x200: Another great race that came down to Harlan and Lewis Central. The Cyclones won it in 1:32.73 and have Neuharth, Sears and Hall also as potential returnees to this team. The Titans ran their same 4x100 foursome in 1:32.84, so they could all come back and snag the title they lost last year.
4x400: Harlan had quite the 4x400 group last season and were dominant winners in 3:32.50. Neuharth, Sears and Jacob Birch were the first three on that team and could be back. They do, however, have to replace their anchor. Red Oak was second in 3:39.49, and they could bring back the whole group of Jack Kling, Nolan Blackman, Cole Thornton and Kaden Johnson. Lewis Central’s 3:39.91 was third, and they could bring back three of their own in Quentin Allen, Gabriel Watson and Braylon Kammrad.
4x800: Three teams ran under 9 minutes, and it was Lewis Central cruising to the win in 8:40.98 with a young group that would bring back Allen, Luke Woltmann and Haidyn Cox. Glenwood’s 8:47.00 was led by two seniors and two underclassmen (Jake Shannon and Gavin Connell). Atlantic was the other under 9 minutes in 8:52.96, and all four of those guys could be back – Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl and Bennett Whetstone.
Shuttle hurdle: The defending champions are Glenwood, and they are likely to be the favorites again this season with their last three legs – Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Grant VonEssen and Tyler Boldra – coming back to the fold. Atlantic’s 1:03.83 was not far behind, but they will lose all four of their runners from that team.
800 medley: Harlan put together another strong foursome to win this last year in 1:36.90. That group was bookended by seniors with Neuharth and Sears running the two middle legs. Despite the loss of their anchor, keep an eye on what Glenwood can put together. They ran a 1:37.17 with Darden, Frye and Boldra running the top three legs. St. Albert was third in 1:37.19, but they lose half their four and return Brendan Monahan and DJ Weilage.
1600 medley: Atlantic is well known for this medley, and that was the case last year with their 3:40.18 winning by over four seconds. However, they will return just one leg of that winner – Gannon O’Hara. Lewis Central could be in good shape with the return of Blake Cyboron, Kammrad and Fishell from the runner-up that ran 3:44.31. And Red Oak could put a good group together, too, with the return of Landon Couse, Jack Kling and Baylor Bergren, which ran a 3:45.85.
IN CONCLUSION
I would expect more of the same this year. Glenwood and Lewis Central battled down to the final couple races for last year’s championship, and those two squads have the most mentions in the above paragraphs. Harlan, Clarinda and St. Albert are my next five, and Red Oak is my pick to make the biggest jump from last season.
In the end, if you’re asking me to make a pick between Glenwood and Lewis Central, I’m going to go ahead and not do that. We’ll see how it plays out this year!
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.