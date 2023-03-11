(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field.
2023 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Wayne girls were absolutely loaded with talent and depth last season on their way to winning the Pride of Iowa Conference championship for a second straight year. The Falcons got a nice push from Nodaway Valley, but it wasn’t quite enough. Here’s how the standings looked:
1. Wayne Falcons — 162.5 points
2. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 145 points
3. Mount Ayr Raiderettes — 112.5 points
4. Central Decatur Cardinals — 93.5 points
5. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 85 points
6. Lenox Tigers — 49 points
7. Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 28 points
8. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 21 points
9. East Union Eagles — 19 points
10. Bedford Bulldogs — 16.5 points
COACHES
•Bedford: Jacob Kinghorn
•Central Decatur: Jacob Stamper
•East Union: Rich Bryson
•Lenox: Mandy Stoaks
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Josh Hart
•Mount Ayr: Brad Elliott
•Nodaway Valley: Brett Welsch
•Southeast Warren: Sarah Sealock
•Southwest Valley: Jason Hults
•Wayne: Aaron Cooper
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
•Hagan Arnold, Junior, Wayne: Arnold was on the sixth-place 4x400 meter relay from last season.
•Emily Baker, Senior, Bedford (2): Baker has a pair of shot put medals, placing fourth in 2021 and second in 2022.
•Emma Cooper, Junior, Southwest Valley: Cooper had a sixth-place finish in the long jump last season.
•Devyn Davis, Senior, Wayne (2): Davis has run for two 4x400 meter relay medalists, including a sixth-place team in 2022 and a fifth-place team in 2021.
•Cadence Douglas, Senior, Lenox (2): Douglas claimed a state championship in the high jump in 2021 and was second in 2022.
•Abby Engles, Senior, Nodaway Valley (3): Engles ran for the third-place 4x200 and eighth-place 4x100 in 2022 and for the second-place 4x200 in 2021.
•Madison Fry, Senior, Nodaway Valley (4): Fry was fourth in the 100 hurdles last season and also ran for the third-place 4x200 and eighth-place 4x100 last season and the 4x200 that finished second in 2021.
•Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys: German was seventh in the 400 hurdles last season.
•MaKenna Jones, Senior, Mount Ayr: Jones was on the sixth-place distance medley relay last season.
•Jaxy Knight, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (2): Knight was on the second-place sprint medley and the sixth-place distance medley in 2022.
•Emma Lundy, Junior, Nodaway Valley (3): Lundy ran for the third-place 4x200 and eighth-place 4x100 last year and the fourth-place sprint medley team in 2021.
•Jocelyn Marquis, Senior, Wayne (2): Marquis ran for both the sixth-place 4x400 last year and the fifth-place 4x400 in 2021.
•Annika Nelson, Junior, Nodaway Valley (3): Nelson was on the third-place 4x200 in 2022 and the second-place 4x200 and fourth-place sprint medley in 2021.
•Kaylie Shields, Senior, Mount Ayr (3): Shields has been active in medleys as a member of the second-place sprint medley and sixth-place distance medley in 2022 and the sixth-place sprint medley in 2021.
•Maddie Weston, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley: Weston ran for the eighth-place 4x100 in 2022.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022 STATE TRACK)
•Emily Baker, Senior, Bedford — shot put
•Emma Cooper, Junior, Southwest Valley — 100 meter dash, long jump
•Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox — 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash, long jump
•Cadence Douglas, Senior, Lenox — high jump
•Madison Fry, Senior, Nodaway Valley — 100 meter hurdles
•Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys — 400 meter hurdles
•Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys — 800 meter run
•Maddy Gunzenhauser, Senior, Wayne — high jump
•Jorja Holliday, Junior, Nodaway Valley — discus throw
•Cortney Knutson, Junior, Wayne — 400 meter hurdles
•Jocelyn Marquis, Senior, Wayne — 400 meter dash
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is from last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference meet.
100: Wayne’s Reese Brown was the dominant champion of the event last year, but she’s at Northwest Missouri State now. Here are the top five returnees:
2. Annika Nelson, Junior, Nodaway Valley (13.67)
3. Madison Fry, Senior, Nodaway Valley (13.75)
6. Devyn Davis, Senior, Wayne (13.97)
7. Jaxy Knight, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (14.10)
8. River Hamaker, Senior, Central Decatur (14.42)
Note: Emma Cooper of Southwest Valley is one to watch her. She qualified for state in the 100, and she has the fastest returning time of 13.26.
200: Mount Ayr’s Adalyn Reynolds is now playing Division I softball, so she won’t be back to defend her 200 championship. Wayne’s Brown ended up second, but 3-4-5-6 is coming back.
3. Jocelyn Marquis, Senior, Wayne (27.76)
4. Abby Engles, Senior, Nodaway Valley (27.79)
5. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (27.91)
6. Annika Nelson, Junior, Nodaway Valley (28.08)
8. Jaxy Knight, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (28.48)
Note: Marquis also has the fastest returning time in the event, as she posted a 27.14 in early May.
400: Reynolds and Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault went 1-2 in a great race here. Here are the top returning five:
3. Jocelyn Marquis, Senior, Wayne (1:02.30)
4. Abby Engles, Senior, Nodaway Valley (1:02.45)
5. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (1:04.63)
6. Devyn Davis, Senior, Wayne (1:05.23)
8. Hadley Bell, Junior, Central Decatur (1:09.78)
Note: Cox actually has the fastest returning time among these girls, as she finished with a 1:01.51 at the state meet. Campbell German of Martensdale-St. Marys could be another option. She had a 1:03.67 to her name last season.
800: Speaking of Campbell German, she won the half mile last season. She isn’t alone in returning, as the rest of the top four at last year’s POI meet are also coming back.
1. Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (2:36.43)
2. Kaleigh Harvey, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (2:39.00)
3. Hagan Arnold, Junior, Wayne (2:40.89)
4. Harrisen Bevan, Senior, Central Decatur (2:40.92)
6. Ellie Baker, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (2:42.90)
Note: German can run even faster than that, as she put down a 2:32.10 in May of last year.
1500: Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore Ellie Baker won the championship in a very tight race with fellow sophomore Jazz Christensen of Nodaway Valley. In fact, all of the top eight from last year’s race are back.
1. Ellie Baker, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (5:40.17)
2. Jazz Christensen, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley (5:41.32)
3. Harrisen Bevan, Senior, Central Decatur (5:45.91)
4. Anne Newton, Junior, Mount Ayr (5:47.30)
5. Ava Goben, Senior, Wayne (5:55.70)
Note: Baker’s 5:40.17 was her fastest time of the year, but Christensen also had a strong 5:40.81 in May of last year, too. This should be another great battle.
3000: Baker was also the champion in this event, finishing almost 6.5 seconds ahead of Christensen in the race. All of the top six are back.
1. Ellie Baker, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (12:19.50)
2. Jazz Christensen, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley (12:25.90)
3. Haidyn Top, Junior, Southwest Valley (12:42.20)
4. Ava Goben, Senior, Wayne (12:52.50)
5. Autumn Elbert, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (13:00.10)
Note: Baker’s 17:17.33 in Chariton last April was her top time of the year while Christensen went 12:23.04 in Mount Ayr in May. Harrisen Bevan is also worth a watch, as she had a 12:34.89 last April.
100 hurdles: The state champion lived in this event last year, but Maddax DeVault is now hooping at Simpson. There are plenty of returning options to take her place in 2023.
2. Madison Fry, Senior, Nodaway Valley (16.68)
3. River Hamaker, Senior, Central Decatur (17.57)
4. Makenna Perkins, Sophomore, Central Decatur (17.72)
7. Morgan Goretska, Senior, Wayne (18.12)
9. Tegan Streit, Senior, Mount Ayr (19.52)
Note: Fry ran a blazing 15.23 at the state track meet, so she is capable for much more. Could she follow in the footsteps of former POI hurdlers Emma Atwood and Maddax DeVault and make a run at that state championship?
400 hurdles: DeVault was the conference champion int his event last season, winning over the rest of the field by over two seconds.
2. Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (1:09.33)
3. Cortney Knutson, Junior, Wayne (1:11.82)
4. Hadley Bell, Junior, Central Decatur (1:13.30)
5. Morgan Goretska, Senior, Wayne (1:17.21)
7. MaKenna Jones, Senior, Mount Ayr (1:20.30)
Note: German put downs a 1:07.20 in Earlham last year while Knutson ran 1:10.02 and Bell went 1:10.92 at one point during the season.
Discus: There will be a new champion here with Emily Jones of Wayne graduating. Here’s a look at the top five returnees:
2. Jorja Holliday, Junior, Nodaway Valley (102-08)
3. Lexi Jensen, Senior, Central Decatur (93-05)
4. Zoey Larsen, Senior, Mount Ayr (83-08)
6. Jill Kniep, Senior, Mount Ayr (75-11)
7. Grace Britten, Junior, Nodaway Valley (68-11)
Note: Holliday is the odds-on favorite to take over the event in the POI this season. She had a top throw of 114-10.00 in May. That is over 17 feet further than any other thrower in the league.
Shot put: Jones also won the conference championship last season. This event, though, was conspicuous by the absence of the eventual state runner-up.
2. Mackenzie Richards, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (34-04.00)
4. Grace Britten, Junior, Nodaway Valley (30-02.00)
5. Zoey Larsen, Senior, Mount Ayr (29-08.25)
6. Jill Kniep, Senior, Mount Ayr (28-09.25)
7. Jorja Holliday, Junior, Nodaway Valley (28-03.00)
Note: Bedford’s Emily Baker did not throw at the POI meet, but she would have been very likely to win the event. I’m going to give Bedford five points here due to that fact.
High jump: River Hamaker of Central Decatur won a great battle with Cadence Douglas of Lenox at last year’s POI meet, and I would expect these two will be a fantastic matchup all year in 2023.
1. River Hamaker, Senior, Central Decatur (5-03.00)
2. Cadence Douglas, Senior, Lenox (5-02.00)
3. Maddy Gunzenhauser, Senior, Wayne (4-08.00)
4. Kaylie Shields, Senior, Mount Ayr (4-08.00)
6. Carolyn Amfahr, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (4-06.00)
Note: Hamaker hit 5-03.00 here, but Douglas came back and ended up going over 5-03.00 at the state meet to bring home the silver medal in Class 1A (Hamaker jumped in 2A).
Long jump: Wayne’s Reese Brown was the conference champion in dominant fashion. Four of the next five finishers are coming back.
2. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (14-10.00)
3. Madison Fry, Senior, Nodaway Valley (14-05.0)
4. Kaylee Detrick, Junior, Bedford (13-06.25)
6. Emma Cooper, Junior, Southwest Valley (13-06.00)
12. Alena Rectenbaugh, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley (12-05.50)
Note: Cooper had a tough day at the POI meet, but she’s the favorite to win the conference title this year. She medaled at state, and she posted the longest jump of the season at 16-05.25.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Nodaway Valley could bring back their entire 4x100 meter relay champion, which won in 52.22. The group is Maddie Weston, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy and Annika Nelson. Mount Ayr was a tight second with three of the four potentially coming back.
4x200: The 4x200 championship belonged to Martensdale-St. Marys, which could bring back their lead leg (Carolyn Amfahr) and their No. 3 leg (Brynnly German). They ran a 1:54.27 while Central Decatur (1:54.66) and Mount Ayr (1:54.91) were also in the 1:54s. The entire foursome from CD is gone while all four of the Raiderettes could be back.
4x400: Abby Engles, Alena Rectenbaugh, Emma Lundy and Annika Nelson are all back for the Wolverines, which ran to a win in 4:17.49 to edge past Wayne’s 4:17.74. The Falcons could bring back three of their runners, but the anchor Reese Brown is gone.
4x800: Central Decatur’s entire foursome that ran a 10:59.39 to win the 4x800 championship could return in full form. That’s Aniston Jones, Hadley Bell, Abigail Leahy and Harrisen Bevan. Same for Mount Ayr’s runner-up that ran an 11:15.60.
Shuttle hurdle relay: Wayne’s 1:13.53 was led off by a senior (Morgan Knutson), but the next three runners — Ava Whitney, Cortney Knutson and Morgan Goretska — could be back to defend the championship. Mount Ayr was second in 1:15.09 and could return two of their four runners.
Sprint medley relay: Speaking of Mount Ayr, they will be happy to bring back their top three runners from the POI champs in the SMR. They ran a 1:56.26 with Aubree Clark, Kaylie Shields and Ashlyn Murphy opening the event. The anchor — Addy Reynolds — will be very difficult to replace. Martensdale-St. Marys could bring back two of their four from the runners-up that ran 1:58.33.
Distance medley relay: Martensdale-St. Marys ran three underclassmen on the DMR champion that posted a 4:40.58. Carolyn Amfahr and Brynnly and Campbell German ran 1-3-4 in the event. East Union was second in 4:49.53, but they had three seniors in that group.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. Nodaway Valley (50)
2. Wayne (32.75)
3. Central Decatur (27)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys (24.25)
5. Mount Ayr (19.75)
6. Lenox (15)
7. Southwest Valley (10)
8. Bedford (8)
9. Southeast Warren (4)
10. East Union (0)
Thoughts: Both Nodaway Valley and Wayne lost senior stars, but they still return a talented group with plenty of experience and depth. I expect they will battle for the POI championship again this year with some pushes from CD, MSTM and Mount Ayr.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.