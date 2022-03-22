(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 15: Rolling Valley Conference Boys Track & Field Preview.
2022 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
Woodbine won last year’s Rolling Valley Conference title, scoring 148 points to finish 24 points ahead of CAM (124 points). Check out the rest of the standings:
3. Glidden-Ralston (74)
4. West Harrison (68)
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (52)
6. Ar-We-Va (44)
7. Boyer Valley (34)
8. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (30)
9. Paton-Churdan (11)
COACHES
Ar-We-Va: Darin Schurke
Boyer Valley: Kent Hall
CAM: Drew Ticknor
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Chris Mohr
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Kevin Brown
Glidden-Ralston: Dave Prescott
Paton-Churdan: Jennifer Redenius
West Harrison; Andrew Stevenson
Woodbine: Ryan Coenen
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
A look into the database shows six athletes in the league that have won at least one medal in their career. They represent a total of seven state medals. Here they are:
•Jack Follman, Sophomore, CAM (1) — 2021: 3rd shuttle hurdle relay
•Sam Foreman, Junior, CAM (1) — 2021: 3rd shuttle hurdle relay
•Dylan Hoefer, Senior, Woodbine (2) — 2021: 5th discus, 5th shot put
•Cooper Kock, Senior, Ar-We-Va (1) — 2021: 2nd 110 hurdles
•Cale Maas, Junior, CAM (1) — 2021: 3rd shuttle hurdle relay
•Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM (1) — 2021: 3rd long jump
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
Here’s the list of returning individual event state qualifiers. From the 2021 state meet only, the league has 11 different individuals that qualified for at least one state event:
-Landon Bendgen, Sophomore, Woodbine: 1600 meter run
-Nathan Colwell, Senior, Woodbine: 800 meter run
-Sam Foreman, Junior, CAM: 110 meter hurdles
-Patrick Heffernan, Junior, Boyer Valley: 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run
-Dylan Hoefer, Senior, Woodbine: discus throw, shot put
-Tyler Kingery, Senior, Exira/EHK: high jump
-Cooper Kock, Senior, Ar-We-Va: 110 meter hurdles, high jump
-Gabe Obert, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: high jump, long jump
-Will Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va: long jump
-Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, long jump
-Cade Ticknor, Senior, CAM: discus throw
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: Four of the top six from last year’s 100 are gone, but two of the top four are back. CAM senior Lane Spieker ran an 11.41 to take the runner-up spot while Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Omarion Floyd posted an 11.93 to place fourth. The rest of the top five returnees, their place and their time:
7. Andrew Thoreson, JR, Woodbine (12.44)
8. James Currier, SR, Paton-Churdan (12.97)
9. Gunner Stolz, JR, West Harrison (13.01)
Wild card: Look for one of either Gabe Obert or Easton Hays of Coon Rapids-Bayard to potentially find themselves in the mix. Obert ran an 11.80 and Hays had an 11.86 at one point in the regular season.
200: Another race heavy on seniors last year. Spieker was the runner-up with a time of 23.32. CRB’s Floyd ran a 24.45 to finish in fourth. Those are the only two that were under 25 in last year’s RVC race. The rest of the top five:
7. Gabe Gilen, SR, West Harrison (25.23)
9. James Currier, SR, Paton-Churdan (26.89)
10. Brenden Taylor, JR, Paton-Churdan (27.11)
Wild card: Put West Harrison junior Walker Rife in this mix. He ran a 24.01 in late April at the Woodbine meet, and that stood up as the sixth-fastest time in the conference.
400: There will be a new champion here, too, and it could come from the CAM duo of Cale Maas or Jack Follmann. Maas was second at the conference meet in 53.63 while Follmann placed fourth with a 54.67. Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen came in fifth in 55.26. The rest of the top five:
6. Jon Dose, SR, Ar-We-Va (57.90)
7. Brent Lloyd, SR, Glidden-Ralston (1:03.28)
Wild card: West Harrison junior Mason King ran a sub-55 in late April. That was the seventh-fastest time in the conference last year and is fourth among returnees.
800: Here is our first returning champion, and it’s Woodbine senior Nathan Colwell, who ran to the conference title in 2:16.21. That was more than one second faster than the rest of the field, but the runner-up — Emmett Snyder of Glidden-Ralston — is also back (2:17.26). The rest of the top five:
3. Colton Walsh, JR, Woodbine (2:21.49)
4. Josh Gorden, JR, Boyer Valley (2:23.16)
7. Ryan Oglesbee, SO, CAM (2:33.28)
Wild card: Here’s another one where West Harrison standout Mason King could come into play. He ran a 2:12.18 at the MVAOCOU meet in late April. That would be the second-fastest time among returnees. Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan (2:15.19) and West Harrison’s Koleson Evans (2:15.37) are a couple others that put down some good times.
1600: The top two in this race are back, and it’s going to be a heck of a battle all season. Boyer Valley junior Patrick Heffernan ran a 5:01.05 at the conference meet to win the race. Meanwhile, Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen posted a 5:03.44. Both can, have and will run faster. The rest of the top five returnees:
6. Trey Burgermeyer, SO, Woodbine (5:44.93)
7. Jacob Barry, SO, West Harrison (5:51.01)
8. Logan Miller, SO, Boyer Valley (6:10.03)
Wild card: It’s unlikely someone other than Heffernan or Bendgen will win this race in the next two years, but CAM junior Gavin Clayton (5:13.94) and Woodbine sophomore Thomas Tremel (5:16.90) posted top four times during the regular season.
3200: Another Heffernan-Bendgen showdown. The Boyer Valley junior was the winner here, but it was by the smallest of amounts, running an 11:07.86 to Bendgen’s 11:07.87. The Woodbine sophomore has already run under 10 minutes this year. The rest of the top five:
3. Ethan Follmann, SR, CAM (12:10.00)
4. Eric Wilson, SO, Exira/EHK (12:20.00)
5. Trey Burgermeyer, SO, Woodbine (12:25.00)
Wild card: Again, it’s likely to be a Heffernan vs. Bendgen two-man race, but Woodbine’s Tremel (11:43.79) and Boyer Valley sophomore Jack Heistand (11:56.37) both ran under 12 last year.
110 hurdles: Ar-We-Va senior Cooper Kock was a close finisher as a runner-up, falling to the graduated Connor McKee by a 15.73 to 15.78 difference. CAM junior Sam Foreman was the only other to run under 17 seconds (16.52). The rest of the top five returnees:
5. Carsan Wood, SR, Boyer Valley (17.41)
6. Justin Brown, SR, Woodbine (18.75)
7. Braeden Kirsch, SR, Ar-We-Va (19.51)
Wild card: CAM sophomore Jack Follmann figures to get into the mix, as he ran a 16.64 at one point last season.
400 hurdles: The top three finishers in this race last year have graduated. The top returning runner from the RVC race is CAM’s Foreman. He had a 1:01.32 at the conference meet to finish ahead of these other four returning runners:
5. Carter Soyer, SR, Glidden-Ralston (1:02.91)
6. Will Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va (1:03.15)
7. Carsan Wood, SR, Boyer Valley (1:03.33)
8. Riley Acker, JR, West Harrison (1:06.56)
High jump: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton senior Tyler Kingery won the RVC championship in a bit of a surprise last year. He went over the bar at 6-01.00 for the top jump of the day. Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Gabe Obert (6-00.00) was second, and the favorite Cooper Kock of Ar-We-Va jumped over at 5-10.00. Keep in mind, Kock also went over 6-06.00 about a week or so earlier. The rest of that top five:
5. Nathan Colwell, SR, Woodbine (5-04.00)
6. Andrew Bennett, JR, Glidden-Ralston (5-00.00)
Long jump: CAM’s Lane Spieker was the star jumper in the conference all season, posting a 20-00.00 jump to win the event. Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Easton Hays was close behind with a jump of 19-09.50. The rest of the top five:
3. Andrew Thoreson, JR, Woodbine (19-02.50)
4. Will Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va (19-02.00)
5. Gabe Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (18-06.50)
Shot put: The Beast has moved on, and he is now handing off the top of the Rolling Valley to his former teammate Dylan Hoefer (of Woodbine). Hoefer was second behind The Beast last year with a toss of 45-06.00. CAM could claim the next two spots with Cade Ticknor and Reese Oglesbee going fourth and fifth, respectively, with throws of 40-00.00 and 39-08.00, respectively. The rest of the top five:
6. Bradyn Smith, SR, Paton-Churdan (35-10.50)
7. Lance Clayburg, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (35-07.50)
Discus: Hoefer is the top-returning thrower here, too. He took third for Woodbine with a throw of 127-04 at the conference meet. It was a little less than he expected, but he’s still the top-returning dude. Lance Clayburg of Coon Rapids-Bayard was fourth at 121-01, and Paton-Churdan’s Bradyn Smith ended up fifth with a 120-09. The rest of the top five:
6. Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM (116-01)
7. Bobby Gross, JR, Boyer Valley (112-07.50)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Coon Rapids-Bayard put together the winning foursome of Easton Hays, Omarion Floyd, Tanner Oswald and Gabe Obert, which ran a 45.96 and could return intact. Woodbine was a close second at 46.00, and they will have three of those legs returning in Andrew Thoreson, Jerry Malone and Bernie Nelson. The only other group under 47 seconds was CAM, which ran a 46.24 and can return Cade Ticknor and Lane Spieker.
4x200: Coon Rapids-Bayard used the same four from the 4x1 champ to win the 4x2 championship, posting a 1:36.71. Woodbine was next at 1:40.30, and they have Thoreson, Cameron Cline and Nelson coming back to the mix.
4x400: West Harrison loaded up for the 4x400, and they ran to the victory in 3:40.87. Half of that group is gone, but the good news is that half could be back. Gabe Gilgen and Mason King ran second and third on this particular relay. CAM was about two seconds slower, but they return one extra leg in Ethan and Jack Follmann and Cale Maas. Woodbine could be one to watch here. While they were a distant third (3:56.34), they have all four back in Aidan Carmody, Cline, Malone and Nathan Colwell, although they also will have options beyond that.
4x800: CAM handled business here, and they could bring 75% of the champs that ran a 9:47.95. That’s Clayton, Rylan Oglesbee and Carson Cary. Woodbine was the only other under 10 minutes, as they ran a 9:53.87 with three underclassmen, including Austin Fitchhorn, Carmody and Walsh. Again, the Tigers should have even more options this year.
800 medley: Glidden-Ralston ran a 1:41.38 to take the RVC championship last season. They did lose three very important pieces from that team, though, and return senior Carter Soyer only. West Harrison was second in 1:43.36 and could bring back Gabe Gilgen and Mason King from that team. Ar-We-Va could be worth a watch in this one. They ran a 1:44.70 in third, and they will have three from that group back in Jon Dose, Cooper Kock and Will Ragaller.
1600 medley: Great battle between West Harrison and Woodbine in this one last year. The Hawkeyes won in 3:53.46 and bring back Gilgen and King. Woodbine was at 3:54.62 with Nelson, Malone and Colwell potentially returning to that group.
Shuttle hurdle: This was all CAM all season long. The question was how low could they go every time they entered a meet. And they have a great group back in Foreman, J. Follmann and Maas, which ran 1-2-3. Ar-We-Va was the only other under 1:10, and they will bring back three, too, in Ragaller, Braeden Kirsch and Kock.
IN CONCLUSION
This will be a definite two-horse race between CAM and Woodbine. While the Cougars could control the sprints and hurdles, Woodbine has a huge group of mid-distance and distance runners. They even split the field events up with CAM starring in the jumps (mostly long) and Woodbine in throws (although CAM is good there, too). Might it come down to relays? The Tigers might have just a bit more with their depth there, so I’ll take them to defend their championship. The race for third, likely between Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison, should also be plenty exciting.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.