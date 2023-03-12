(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Missouri River Conference Girls Track & Field.
2023 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Sioux City East girls claimed the conference championship last season, finishing with 135 points to edge past Sioux City West (123), LeMars (108) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (106). The championship was the third straight for East, which also won in 2019 and 2021. In MRC history, it’s the second time they’ve run off a three-peat (2008-2010). It’s worth noting, only Heelan has won more than three in a row, taking seven from 2011-2017. Here is a look at the final standings from last year:
1. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 135 points
2. Sioux City West Wolverines — 123 points
3. LeMars Bulldogs — 108 points
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 106 points
5. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 81 points
6. Sioux City North Stars — 78 points
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 73 points
8. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 25 points
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Traci Stoop
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Nate Treinen
•LeMars: Tamara Dunn
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Monte Larsen
•Sioux City East: Rick Clarahan
•Sioux City North: Erv Whitehead
•Sioux City West: John Susie
•Thomas Jefferson: Wadie Thomas
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
•Maya Augustine, Senior, Sioux City West: Augustine was fifth in the long jump last season.
•Kellesse Heard, Senior, Sioux City West (2): Heard was a member of the state champion in the 4x100 and ran for the seventh-place sprint medley relay.
•Abby LaSale, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (2): LaSale jumped from eighth as a sophomore to second as a junior in the 400 meter hurdles.
•Yanelli Luna, Senior, Sioux City North: Luna was eighth in the 400 meter dash in 2022.
•Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2): Meis placed eighth in the long jump and ran for the fifth-place 4x400 meter relay in 2021.
•Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2): Stanley was seventh in the 400 in 2021 and ran for the fifth-place 4x400 in that same year.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022)
•Maya Augustine, Senior, Sioux City West — long jump
•Alyssa Erick, Senior, Sioux City East — long jump
•Elliana Harris, Junior, Sioux City East — 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash
•Madi Huls, Junior, LeMars — 100 meter dash
•Elizabeth Jordan, Senior, Sioux City North — 3000 meter run
•Maddie Kneifl, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — discus
•Abby LaSale, Senior, Abraham Lincoln — 400 meter hurdles
•Yanelli Luna, Senior, Sioux City North — 400 meter dash
•Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — long jump
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Missouri River Conference meet.
100: The top two sprinters — Holly Duax and Lily Juhnke of Sioux City West — are both gone from the conference. However, the next five finishers at the MRC meet last year are back.
3. Elliana Harris, Junior, Sioux City East (12.84)
4. Madi Huls, Junior, LeMars (13.14)
5. Alyssa Erick, Senior, Sioux City East (13.23)
6. Hailey Holcombe, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (13.70)
7. Lennon Simek, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (14.20)
More: Now that Duax and Juhnke have been cleared from the event, Sioux City West senior Kellesse Heard will likely jump into the mix. Her 12.91 would be the third-fastest returning 100 time behind Harris (12.38) and Huls (12.83).
200: Duax and Juhnke went first and third, respectively, in the event last season. Here’s the top-returning five from the race.
2. Elliana Harris, Junior, Sioux City East (25.55)
4. Yanelli Luna, Senior, Sioux City North (27.04)
5. Grace Erick, Sophomore, Sioux City East (27.46)
7. Kendall Ahrendt, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (28.96)
8. Ahrianna Westhoff, Sophomore, LeMars (29.25)
More: Harris did run a little bit faster (25.25) at state while Heelan senior Kenley Meis would have the third-fastest returning time (27.06). Madi Huls of LeMars (27.29) and Abby LaSale (27.46) and Hutson Rau (27.50) of AL are also worth a watch.
400: Duax completed the 100-200-400 trio of championships while four of the next five are back.
2. Yanelli Luna, Senior, Sioux City North (1:01.35)
4. Grace Erick, Sophomore, Sioux City East (1:03.36)
5. Jayden Kneifl, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1:04.17)
6. Sidney Chamberlain, Junior, Sioux City North (1:05.75)
8. KayLynn Kepler Thomason, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln (1:09.79)
More: Abby LaSale of AL could definitely make a run here after her 1:00.82 in April proved she would have been right in the mix. LeMars’ Madi Huls (1:02.30) also has a top three returning time.
800: While Duax owned the sprints, Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs was quite impressive in the mid-distance and distance events. She has graduated, though, and that leaves this returning top five from the race:
2. Sienna Kass, Sophomore, LeMars (2:35.14)
6. Sophia Karras, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2:48.16)
7. Alexys Jones, Senior, Sioux City East (2:51.80)
8. Kendal Hamerlinck, Junior, LeMars (2:55.82)
9. Jade Fonseca, Junior, Sioux City West (2:56.58)
More: Karras ran much faster in early April last season, posting a 2:34.81, which is the top-returning time in the conference. Heelan senior Ellie Ritz had a 2:37.64 in that very same race last year. That would be the third-fastest time behind Kass’ 2:35.14.
1500: Downs won the 1500 championship last year, but the rest of the 14 runners in the race are back.
2. Elizabeth Jordan, Senior, Sioux City North (5:22.07)
3. Ellie Ritz, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5:31.19)
4. Sophia Karras, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5:40.32)
5. Aleesha Macarenas, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (5:46.45)
6. Becca Hulinsky, Senior, LeMars (5:47.12)
More: Jordan’s 5:18.21 at Ankeny Centennial in May is the top-returning time here. Ritz and Karras are also in that top three while Heelan junior Maddie Demke (5:33.11) is also worth watching.
3000: Downs finished the 800-1500-3000 trio while five of the six other runners in the race are coming back.
2. Elizabeth Jordan, Senior, Sioux City North (11:29.20)
3. Gabby Ryan, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12:02.20)
5. KayLynn Kepler Thomason, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln (12:18.83)
6. Jennifer Rangel, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (13:02.33)
7. Becca Hulinsky, Senior, LeMars (13:07.64)
More: Jordan is known to run even faster than she did at the MRC meet, posting an 11:12.59 at the state meet. Ryan and Kepler Thomason also bring back top 3 times in the event.
100 hurdles: We finally have a returning and defending champion in Sioux City West junior Kyrie Olorundami. She is the only runner in the top three of that race that is back. Here’s the full top five:
1. Kyrie Olorundami, Junior, Sioux City West (16.42)
4. Savannah Manley, Senior, LeMars (17.54)
5. Mia Rice, Junior, Sioux City East (17.83)
6. Kenya Harris, Sophomore, Sioux City West (17.90)
7. Camille Strim, Junior, Sioux City North (18.73)
More: Olorundami’s fastest time of the season was a 16.22 while Manley (17.8) and Rice (17.33) also posted top-three times throughout the year.
400 hurdles: AL’s Abby LaSale was the champion last season, and she will continue to be pushed with all of the top six in the event returning this year.
1. Abby LaSale, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (1:06.38)
2. Mia Rice, Junior, Sioux City East (1:09.13)
3. Ariana Klein, Junior, Sioux City North (1:12.40)
4. Meredith Westra, Senior, Sioux City East (1:12.98)
5. Savannah Manley, Senior, LeMars (1:15.05)
More: LaSale went even faster for her state runner-up finish, posting a 1:05.35. Rice’s 1:09.13 is the second-fastest returning time. Same for Klein’s 1:12.40 in third.
High jump: Heelan’s Taylor Jochum won the championship in dominating fashion, but her teammate Kenley Meis took second and three of the next four are all potential returnees.
2. Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-10.00)
4. Kenya Harris, Sophomore, Sioux City West (4-08.00)
5. Jayden Kneifl, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-08.00)
7. Lydia Dix, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln (4-04.00)
7. Holly McNaughton, Sophomore, LeMars (4-04.00)
7. Olivia Mentzer, Junior, Sioux City East (4-04.00)
More: Abraham Lincoln’s Ava Watkins went over a 4-08.00 bar last year and is worth watching gin that mix of the others that went that high last year.
Long jump: Another event that Holly Duax won. She and third-place finisher Addy Mosier are gone. Here’s your returning top five:
2. Kenley Meis, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (16-07.00)
4. Grace Erick, Sophomore, Sioux City East (15-09.00)
5. Maya Augustine, Senior, Sioux City West (15-04.50)
6. Allie Kruse, Sophomore, LeMars (15-03.50)
7. Hutson Rau, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln (15-02.50)
More: Augustine has the longest returning jump to 16-11.50 last season while Meis went 16-11.00 at one point and Erick was at 16-07.25.
Shot put: 2022 champion Jacee Tindall has graduated and move on to the next level. The next three and 10 of the next 11 are back.
2. Payton Schermerhorn, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (32-10.75)
3. Libby Leraas, Senior, LeMars (30-08.50)
4. Sophia Verzani, Junior, Sioux City North (30-00.50)
6. Addison Kibby, Junior, LeMars (28-06.50)
7. Brandi Jarmon, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (28-04.50)
More: Sophia Verzani had the second-longest shot put last season of 35-01.25 while Schermerhorn (33-04.00) and Leraas (31-06.50) were next. Sioux City East sophomore Olivia Garcia also had a strong throw of 31-02.00.
Discus throw: Tindall and LeMars’ Hailey Mulder went 1-2, but the next three throwers from the MRC meet last year are coming back.
3. Libby Leraas, Senior, LeMars (94-06)
4. Payton Schermerhorn, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (91-10)
5. Hannah Burge, Sophomore, Sioux City West (88-09)
8. Vera Grom, Sophomore, Sioux City West (83-09)
9. Hailey Ritter, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (73-06)
More: The longest throw of the season actually came in LeMars in mid-May, when Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Maddie Kneifl had a toss of 115-01.00. Schermerhorn (105-11.00) also went over 100.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Missouri River Conference meet.
4x100: The entire group of 4x100 meter relay champions from Sioux City East — Bella Gordon, Grace Erick, Alyssa Erick and Elliana Harris — could be back to defend the championship for the Black Raiders, which ran 50.54. LeMars went second in 52.17, and they could bring back their entire group, too.
4x200: East also won here in 1:48.34, and they used almost the same four — A. Erick, Gordon, Trinity Wagner and Harris. LeMars also came in second here in 1:49.69 with four underclassmen of their own.
4x400: Another event, another win for East, although Downs ran anchor for this team that ran a 4:16.45. They will, however, bring back Gordon, Mia Rice and Meredith Westra that also ran for the champions. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was the next-fastest team in 4:17.08 and will have to place their second and fourth legs.
4x800: Sergeant Bluff-Luton ends the East monotony in running to the championship in this event last season. The Warriors bring back first leg Sophia Karras and third leg Jayden Kneifl, but they will have to replace the other two. Their time of 10:10.78 was well ahead of second-place Heelan’s 10:18.12. The Crusaders had a foursome of underclassmen, including two frosh, a sophomore and a junior.
Sprint medley relay: Sioux City West put together the winning formula here with a time of 1:53.17, but Lily Juhnke and Bella Leon have graduated. They could bring back their opening two legs in Kellesse Heard and Kenya Harris. LeMars was runner-up in 1:55.07 and could bring back all four of they runners. Same for third-place Abraham Lincoln.
Distance medley relay: AL ran to the championship in 4:33.64 and could welcome back the first three legs in Ava Watkins, Hutson Rau and Abby LaSale. Runner-up Sergeant Bluff-Luton was off by about five seconds, but they only return their lead runner.
Shuttle hurdle relay: LeMars was the champion in the hurdles last season, dominating with at time of 1:11.19. Savannah Manley, Liberty Larson and Aubree Leusink all could be back after running the first three legs for the Bulldogs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was next-best in 1:19.10 with two seniors and two freshmen.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. Sioux City East (39.41)
2. LeMars (32.41)
3. Sioux City North (23)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21.5)
5. Sioux City West (20.5)
6. Abraham Lincoln (16.41)
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (14)
8. Thomas Jefferson (2)
Thoughts: Sioux City East is the projected favorite to win a fourth straight conference championship, but LeMars might have something to say about that before it’s all said and done. Heelan ranking down at No. 7 seems ridiculous, and I’m going to guess they also have something to say about the conference race this season.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.