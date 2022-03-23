(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 16: Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field Preview.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
Bluegrass Conference Girls Track & Field
Western Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Bluegrass Conference Boys Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
Missouri River Conference Boys Soccer
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Track & Field
Rolling Valley Conference Boys Track & Field
2022 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
It was a tight one last season, and it was Central Decatur scoring 150 points to edge past Mount Ayr’s 147. Lenox finished with 88, East Union had 75 and Martensdale-St. Marys rounded out the top five with 65. The rest of those standings looked like this:
6. Bedford (59)
7. Nodaway Valley (52)
8. Southwest Valley (45)
9. Southeast Warren (34)
10. Wayne (6)
COACHES
Bedford: Clint Powell
Central Decatur: Jon Pedersen
East Union: James Hardy
Lenox: Cole Bonde
Martensdale-St. Marys: Jordan Schulze
Mount Ayr: Brad Elliott
Nodaway Valley: Chase Green
Southeast Warren: Trent Verwers
Southwest Valley: Allen Naugle
Wayne: Demi Austin
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There are six athletes (with 11 medals) returning to the league that have at least one state medal during their career. Four of them are seniors, one is a junior and one is a sophomore. The sophomore, by the way, actually has the most medals. That Reynolds family is pretty good, if you haven’t heard. Here’s the list:
-William Amfahr, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (1) – 2021: 7th SMR
-William Gillis, Senior, Central Decatur (1) – 2019: 3rd 3200
-Marshall Knapp, Junior, Southwest Valley (1) – 2021: 6th high jump
-Ryce Reynolds, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (4) – 2021: 3rd 400, 3rd 4x800, 5th 800, 5th 4x400
-Adler Shay, Senior, Mount Ayr (3) – 2021: 3rd 4x800, 5th 4x400, 7th DMR
-Devin Whipple, Senior, Lenox (1) – 2021: 8th discus
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
There are nine returning athletes that participated in an individual event at state last season. Some of them won medals that you saw listed above. Four of them are seniors, four of them are juniors and one of them is a sophomore. Give it a look:
-Samson Adams, Junior, Lenox: high jump
-Doug Berg, Junior, Nodaway Valley: 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run
-William Gillis, Senior, Central Decatur: 1600 meter run
-Isaac Grundman, Junior, Lenox: long jump
-Marshall Knapp, Junior, Southwest Valley: high jump
-Ryce Reynolds, Sophomore, Mount Ayr: 400 meter dash, 800 meter run
-Adler Shay, Senior, Mount Ayr: 800 meter run
-Johnathan Weaver, Senior, Lenox: 110 meter hurdles
-Devin Whipple, Senior, Lenox: shot put
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Here’s the rundown of each individual event, using last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference meet as our greatest tool.
100: Central Decatur senior Tyke Hullinger won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.45, edging the graduated Caleb Comstock. The next-highest returning finisher is Southwest Valley senior Brendan Knapp, who took fifth with a time of 11.99. Central Decatur sophomore Evahn Wallace also ran an 11.99 that they broke down even further and handed him a sixth. Here’s the rest of the top five from the race, including their place and their time.
7. Emmet Long, Junior, East Union (12.02)
8. Keigan Kitzman, Junior, Lenox (12.13)
Wild card: Anything Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds runs is probably going to be in danger of being won by him. He had the fifth-fastest time last season (11.68). That is the second-fastest time among returnees. I don’t see him running a 100 at the POI meet, though. Also, Martensdale-St. Marys senior William Amfahr ran an 11.82, which is third.
200: Carson Elbert won last year’s 200, but he has graduated. That leaves last year’s runner-up – Central Decatur’s Tyke Hullinger – as the potential favorite. His time at the POI was 23.31. Mount Ayr’s Reynolds ran a 23.39 in fourth. The rest of the top five:
6. Emmet Long, Junior, East Union (24.40)
7. Dustin Ralls, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (25.12)
8. Adam Ayase, Senior, Nodaway Valley (25.42)
Wild card: How about another Hullinger? Central Decatur’s Trey Hullinger ran a 23.63 during the regular season. That was the fifth-fastest time last year and the No. 3 time among returnees this year.
400: Mount Ayr’s Reynolds cruised to a 400 championship, winning by about 2.5 seconds with a time of 51.89. He goes for No. 2 this year. The rest:
2. Tyke Hullinger, Senior, Central Decatur (54.49)
4. Gunnar Smith, Junior, Central Decatur (56.63)
5. Jake Cox, Junior, Lenox (57.14)
6. Adam Ayase, Senior, Nodaway Valley (59.38)
Wild card: Reynolds falls down around the first turn and someone pulls an upset. This is his event for the next three years.
800: Mount Ayr’s Adler Shay ran to the half-mile win in 2:06.92, finishing ahead of his teammate Trae Ehlen, who has graduated. The next-highest returning finisher was fourth-place Central Decatur junior Vincent Carcamo (2:10.81), and he was directly ahead of his teammate William Gillis (2:10.86). The rest:
6. Samson Adams, Junior, Lenox (2:11.56)
7. Doug Berg, Junior, Nodaway Valley (2:16.72)
Wild card: It’s not easy to call Mount Ayr’s Reynolds a wild card, but the fact of the matter is he was the only runner in the league to go under two minutes (1:58.74 at state) last year. Also, Central Decatur junior Tate Swartz put down a competitive time (2:07.29) in May.
1600: Central Decatur senior William Gillis will defend his championship in the mile this year. He ran a winning time of 4:39.33 to hold off long-time rival Randy Jimenez (graduated). Tate Swartz of Central Decatur is the only other returning runner that was under five minutes (4:54.87) in the POI race. The rest:
7. Ronan Jimenez, Junior, Southeast Warren (5:05.17)
8. Jacob Driskill, Sophomore, East Union (5:18.11)
9. Levi Moss, Sophomore, Wayne (5:18.65)
Wild card: It has to be Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley. The junior ran a 4:49.87 during the regular season last year. He could be in line to make a run at this thing.
3200: There will be a new champion in the two-mile this year. Randy Jimenez is gone, and that should allow Central Decatur’s William Gillis to slide into the favorite role. He was at 10:15.09 at the conference meet. Nodaway Valley’s Berg was in third at 10:28.31. The rest of the returning top five:
5. Ronan Jimenez, Junior, Southeast Warren (10:57.74)
6. Levi Moss, Sophomore, Wayne (11:43.87)
7. Jacob Driskill, Sophomore, East Union (11:59.13)
110 hurdles: The champ is back with Johnathan Weaver of Lenox running a 15.90 to post a dominant winning time. The next-fastest returning time is from Central Decatur’s Matthew Boothe, who was third with a 16.60. The rest of that returning five:
6. Jack Scrivner, Junior, Central Decatur (17.23)
7. Blake Lund, Junior, Nodaway Valley (18.46)
9. Peyton Stull, Senior, Mount Ayr (20.03)
Wild card: That would be junior Trenton Beck of Lenox. He ran a solid 16.59 during the regular season last season. It’s the second-fastest time among returnees.
400 hurdles: The top three finishers in this race are gone. Central Decatur’s Boothe is the top-returning guy after running a 1:02.59 to take fourth in the POI race. The next-fastest returning time is also from Central Decatur – senior Riley Norman (1:03.47). The rest of the top-returning five:
7. Blake Lund, Junior, Nodaway Valley (1:05.71)
8. Austin Lack, Sophomore, East Union (1:05.97)
10. Joe Schall, Junior, Southeast Warren (1:13.98)
Wild card; Nodaway Valley junior Avery Phillippi could definitely factor into the mix here. His best time last year was a 1:02.91, and that is the second-fastest returning time in the conference.
High jump: The defending champion is Southwest Valley’s Marshall Knapp, and he should be the heavy favorite heading into the season. He went over 6-02.00 at the POI meet, and he was the only jumper to even get to 6-00.00. That said, the group of jumpers in last year’s league was pretty young. The rest of the top-returning five:
2. Samson Adams, Junior, Lenox (5-08.00)
3. Cody Larson, Senior, Mount Ayr (5-06.00)
4. Wyatt Carlson, Senior, East Union (5-04.00)
6. Jake Cox, Junior, Lenox (5-02.00)
Long jump: Central Decatur’s Jack Scrivner was a dominant winner here, too, with a jump of 20-04.75. He was the only jumper over 20 feet. Here’s the rest of that top-returning five:
2. Isaac Grundman, Junior, Lenox (19-07.50)
5. Gunnar Smith, Junior, Central Decatur (18-04.00)
7. Austin Cole, Senior, Mount Ayr (17-04.50)
9. Isaac Currin, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (16-03.75)
Shot put: The top two finishing shot putters at last year’s POI meet are gone. That leaves the top-returning dude as last year’s third-place finisher Hernan Castor of Lenox (a senior). Castor was one of just three over 40 feet (40-01.00) at the meet. Martensdale-St. Marys senior Joel Kisling was next in fourth at 39-04.00. The rest of the top five:
5. Cody Larson, Senior, Mount Ayr (39-03.00)
7. Devin Whipple, Senior, Lenox (36-06.00)
8. Tegan Carson, Senior, Central Decatur (36-03.25)
Discus: One of the big upsets of the conference meet season came in this event. Southwest Valley sophomore Dillon Inman won the POI championship to finish out his freshman year. His top throw was 120-02 and was his best throw of the season. There are plenty of other returnees that could potentially knock him off the perch, including Lenox duo Hernan Castor (117-11) and Devin Whipple (112-06). They finished third and fifth, respectively. The rest of that top five:
6. Joel Kisling, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (111-11)
7. Jack Williams, Junior, Southeast Warren (107-02)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Here’s your event-by-event breakdown of the relays based on last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference meet.
4x100: The top three finishers in the 4x100 at last year’s POI will return a combined three runners. Martensdale-St. Marys ran a 45.28 to win the race, but William Amfahr is the only returnee. East Union ran a 46.75, but the only returning leg is Emmet Long. And Mount Ayr ran a 47.17, but the only one coming back is Austin Cole. So, is the favorite Lenox? The Tigers were fourth in 47.46, and they have three members of that team coming back in Johnathan Weaver, Isaac Grundman and Keigan Kitzman. Or…maybe it is Central Decatur. They ran the third-fastest time of the season (45.56), and they bring back all four of those runners in Evahn Wallace, Trey and Tyke Hullinger and Champ Walker.
4x200: Kind of the same story here. Martensdale-St. Marys won the race in a dominant 1:33.91, but it’s only Amfahr coming back. East Union was a distant second in 1:36.23 with the lead leg (Long) the only returnee. Central Decatur brings back three of the four from their third-place team (1:37.34) – Wallace, Walker and Trey Hullinger.
4x400: Despite losing their first two legs, Mount Ayr (3:35.06) will be difficult to beat if they run Adler Shay and Ryce Reynolds in the final 800 meters of the race, which they did last year. Central Decatur could potentially make up some ground, given they bring back all of Vinnie Carcamo, Isaiah Brunk, Tate Swartz and Gunnar Smith that ran second in 3:44.62. Martensdale-St. Marys actually does return most of their 4x400 team that took third in 3:49.72. Amfahr and Casey and Christian Choate ran the final three legs.
4x800: Mount Ayr always puts together a winning combination, and they did it last year with an 8:38.51. However, only Adler Shay (the anchor) returns from that group. If Ryce Reynolds ends up running here, too, it will make it very difficult to beat them. And let’s face it, the Raiders grow half-milers out in some field there in Mount Ayr (or is it Kellerton?). Central Decatur should be competitive here, too. They ran an 8:57.81 to finish second and bring back all of it – Carcamo, Glenn Oesch, Swartz and Smith. Nodaway Valley was third in 9:04.36, and they bring back the first (Berg) and third leg (Nathan Russell).
800 medley: I’m going to do my best to bring out all the scenarios here because I think there are five that could contend. Martensdale-St. Marys won the race in 1:38.24, but only Amfahr (lead) would be back. Mount Ayr took second in 1:38.67, and they would only bring back their anchor (Reynolds). In third was Lenox in 1:43.29, and they have their 1-2-4 coming back in Weaver, Kitzman and Grundman. Central Decatur was fourth in 1:44.41 and also could use three of those guys this year in Gus Buckingham, Walker and Trey Hullinger. And finally, Southwest Valley has three legs coming back from their fifth-place finisher (1:44.98) – Owen Wilkinson, Dillon Inman and Brendan Knapp. Of course, it could be someone entirely different, too.
1600 medley: Another that could go a lot of different directions, depending on what certain teams do. Mount Ayr could put together a winning group quite easily, and they did that last year in 3:50.94. They will have to replace two of those legs, though, with Cole and Shay running a 200 and a 400 in this race. Central Decatur went 3:53.44 and bring back all four of Walker, Kale Rockhold, Carcamo and Swartz. Lenox was third in 3:55.76 with three coming back (Weaver, Grundman, Adams), and Nodaway Valley was the fourth team to run under 4 minutes (3:57.22). The Wolverines could bring back their top three legs in Lund, Russell and Ayase.
Shuttle hurdle: This was quite the upset last year with Bedford running a 1:07.80 to win the POI championship. The Bulldogs had a really good shuttle team, but Central Decatur is always the favorite to win this event. The champs could bring back their 2 and 3 legs (Silas Walston and Logan Bucher) while CD ran a 1:08.74 with the whole crew – Wallace, Norman, Boothe, Scrivner – coming back. Let’s also keep an eye on Lenox, which had a 1:04.16 during the regular season and could bring back Beck, Grundman and Weaver.
IN CONCLUSION
Central Decatur brings back a whole bunch of talent from last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference champions. Mount Ayr and Lenox seem like they have the personnel to also be in the mix, but I have a hard time picking against a Cardinals unit that can score big points almost everywhere. My biggest mover: Nodaway Valley.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.