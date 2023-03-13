(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field.
2023 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Pride of Iowa Conference belonged to Central Decatur for the second straight year in 2022. The Cardinals had 179 points to finish ahead of two other teams — Mount Ayr and Lenox — that reached at least 113 points. Here’s how the full standings played out:
1. Central Decatur Cardinals — 179 points
2. Mount Ayr Raiders — 130 points
3. Lenox Tigers — 113 points
4. Nodaway Valley Wolverines & Southeast Warren Warhawks — 64 points
6. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 55 points
7. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 48 points
8. East Union Eagles — 33 points
9. Bedford Bulldogs & Wayne Falcons — 27 points
COACHES
•Bedford: Clint Powell
•Central Decatur: Jon Pedersen
•East Union: James Hardy
•Lenox: Jared O’Riley
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Josie Barrow
•Mount Ayr: Brad Elliott
•Nodaway Valley: Chase Green
•Southeast Warren: Trent Verwers
•Southwest Valley: Jerry Hartman
•Wayne: Demi Austin
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
•Trenton Beck, Senior, Lenox — Beck was a member of the state champion shuttle hurdle relay team last year.
•Vincent Carcamo, Senior, Central Decatur — Carcamo ran for the seventh-place 4x800 meter relay in 2022.
•Preston Fleharty, Junior, Mount Ayr — Fleharty ran for the seventh-place distance medley relay last year.
•Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox — Funk ran for the state champion shuttle hurdle relay team last year.
•Evahn Jones, Junior, Central Decatur — Jones ran for the eighth-place 4x200 meter relay in 2022.
•Marshall Knapp, Senior, Southwest Valley — Knapp placed sixth in the high jump in 2021.
•Jaydon Knight, Senior, Mount Ayr (2) — Knight ran for both the fourth-place sprint medley and the seventh-place distance medley in 2022.
•Riley Norman, Senior, Central Decatur: Norman ran for the second-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2022.
•Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr (7) — Reynolds took three medals in 2022 (1st 400, 1st 400 hurdles, 4th SMR) and four in 2021 (3rd 400, 3rd 4x800, 5th 800, 5th 4x400).
•Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur — Scrivner ran for the second-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2022.
•Gunnar Smith, Senior, Central Decatur — Smith ran for the seventh-place 4x800 meter relay in 2022.
•Tate Swartz, Senior, Central Decatur — Swartz ran for the seventh-place 4x800 meter relay in 2022.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022)
•Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox — high jump
•Doug Berg, Senior, Nodaway Valley — 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run
•Vincent Carcamo, Senior, Central Decatur — 800 meter run
•Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox — 110 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles
•Ronan Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren — 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run
•Marshall Knapp, Senior, Southwest Valley — high jump
•Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr — 400 meter dash, 400 meter hurdles
•Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur — 110 meter hurdles, long jump
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference meet.
100: The top three finishers in this event from lats season are all gone. That opens the 100 wide open for one of these?
4. Jaydon Knight, Senior, Mount Ayr (12.26)
5. Dustin Ralls, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (12.27)
7. Dillon Inman, Junior, Southwest Valley (12.68)
9. Keegan Searl, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (12.92)
10. Isaac Grundman, Senior, Lenox & Xabian Hawkins, Senior, Wayne (13.22)
More: Marshall Knapp of Southwest Valley has the top-returning time (11.85), but he didn’t run at the conference meet. Ralls has a 12.03 to his name while Grundman has run much faster at 12.10. Those are the top-three returning times.
200: Another with the top three finishers gone from the league this year. That leaves this top five:
4. Dustin Ralls, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (24.50)
6. Jaydon Knight, Senior, Mount Ayr (24.69)
8. Garrison Motsinger, Sophomore, Bedford (25.13)
11. Boudyn White, Junior, Wayne (25.96)
12. Brennen Sims, Sophomore, Wayne (26.07)
More: The top-returning time in the league actually comes from Ryce Reynolds, who may or may not be running anything under a 400 in the conference, district and state meets. He had a 23.59, which is just ahead of Ralls (23.63) and Motsinger (23.99).
400: We finally have a returning champion, and it is the aforementioned Reynolds, who rolled to the championship. Two of the next three are also coming back.
1. Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr (51.07)
3. Logan Wearmouth, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (54.12)
4. Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (54.99)
6. Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox (55.60)
7. Vincent Carcamo, Senior, Central Decatur (55.62)
More: Reynolds went as low as 49.22 at state, and I think we’re all pretty excited to see how low he can go in his junior year.
800: Mount Ayr’s champion Adler Shay has gone on and graduated, so there will be a new champion here. It could come from one of these five.
2. Tate Swartz, Senior, Central Decatur (2:07.52)
5. Christian Choate, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (2:15.10)
6. Owen Grundman, Sophomore, Lenox (2:15.68)
7. Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (2:17.04)
8. Cole Gibson, Sophomore, Wayne (2:19.73)
More: Ryce Reynolds might be a half-miler this season. Maybe. He did post a 2:02.13 last year, and it’s the top-returning time. Vincent Carcamo of Central Decatur had a 2:03.39 to his name, too.
1600: Nodaway Valley senior Doug Berg is back to defend his championship. So is all of the top eight from that race, including these five.
1. Doug Berg, Senior, Nodaway Valley (4:51.57)
2. Vincent Carcamo, Senior, Central Decatur (4:58.63)
3. Gunnar Smith, Senior, Central Decatur (4:58.84)
4. Ronan Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren (5:03.50)
5. Adan Trujillo, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (5:08.75)
More: Berg went 4:43.01 in May of last year while Jimenez had a 4:49.47 on the very same night. Carcamo’s 4:58.63 was his best time of the season. Along with Smith, Levi Moss of Wayne (a junior) broke five minutes with a 4:58.72 in April of last year.
3200: Berg also ran to the championship in the two-mile last season, winning by about 15 seconds over Jimenez. Out of the seven runners that ran at the conference meet last season, five of them could be back.
1. Doug Berg, Senior, Nodaway Valley (10:22.69)
2. Ronan Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren (10:37.26)
4. Jacob Driskill, Junior, East Union (11:30.04)
5. Joe Sheetz, Junior, Central Decatur (11:59.96)
7. Ashtyn Bench, Junior, Mount Ayr (12:59.16)
More: Berg ran a little bit faster last April (10:20.74) while Jimenez was significantly faster at state in 10:22.64. Wayne’s Moss posted an 11:02.56.
110 hurdles: Johnathan Weaver was a stud last year for Lenox in the high hurdles, but he is gone. Last year’s POI race was filled with seniors. Here is the top five returnees:
2. Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur (16.47)
6. Dalton Barnes, Junior, Mount Ayr (18.40)
7. Tate Haffner, Junior, Southwest Valley (18.44)
9. Koen DeHass, Sophomore, Bedford (19.59)
10. Dalton Swartz, Sophomore, Bedford (19.73)
More: Scrivner got down to 15.44 at state while Lenox sophomore Gabe Funk ran a 15.93 at districts. The third-fastest returning time is also from Lenox, as senior Trenton Beck posted a 16.48 last April.
400 hurdles: The conference champ, state champ and Drake Relays runner-up is back. That’s Ryce Reynolds. How low can he go?
1. Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr (56.00)
2. Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox (59.45)
3. Riley Norman, Senior, Central Decatur (1:00.74)
4. Dalton Barnes, Junior, Mount Ayr (1:01.44)
5. Blake Lund, Senior, Nodaway Valley (59.71)
More: The top five from last year’s race is back. Reynolds ended up putting down a 53.03 to win state while Funk had a 57.57 at districts. Lund (59.71) also went below a minute last season.
Discus throw: The top two finishers from the POI meet are gone, but the next four will return this season. This is a pretty youthful group returning to try and lead the POI post-Devin Whipple.
3. Jack Williams, Senior, Southeast Warren (118-05)
4. Trenton Warner, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley (110-09)
5. Tate Dierking, Junior, Southeast Warren (106-10)
6. Dillon Inman, Junior, Southwest Valley (102-07)
8. Theron Mullen, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (92-03)
More: Warner popped off a throw of 124-08.00 in early May while Inman (123-09.00) and Williams (121-09.00) were not far behind that to round out the top three returning throws.
High jump: All of the top five are returning from last year’s POI event. And actually, every single person that scored at the meet is back.
1. Marshall Knapp, Senior, Southwest Valley (6-02.00)
2. Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (5-10.00)
3. Austin Lack, Junior, East Union (5-06.00)
4. Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur (5-06.00)
5. Cole Savage, Sophomore, Bedford (5-04.00)
More: Knapp went as high as 6-04.000 last season, and he will be chasing another POI title and state medal. Adams reached 6-00.00, and Lenox senior Trenton Beck also jumped well at 5-10.00 last season.
Long jump: Five of the top six are returning to this event this season, including the top two finishers from Central Decatur.
1. Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur (19-07.50)
2. Evahn Jones, Junior, Central Decatur (19-04.75)
4. Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (17-03.50)
5. Kenton Prunty, Junior, Wayne (16-07.50)
6. Boudyn White, Junior, Wayne (16-05.00)
More: Scrivner’s best leap of the season came in May, as he went 21-02.50. Jones also went over 20 feet (20-03.50), and Lenox senior Isaac Grundman went 18-11.50 to also bring back a top-three jump.
Shot put: The top two finishers from last year’s meet are gone, but four of the next five do return to the fold.
3. Theron Mullen, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (41-05.75)
4. Randy Howard, Senior, Bedford (40-10.75)
6. Kameron Wethington, Sophomore, East Union (40-02.00)
7. Trey Fisher, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (38-00.00)
9. Trenton Warner, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley (35-01.00)
More: The top throw of the entire season last year came from Howard, who went 45-04.25 at Lenox in April. Wethington’s 42-01.50 and Mullen’s 41-08.00 from other meets are also among the top three returning throws. Lenox senior Owen Junker, Southwest Valley senior Colin Jacobs and Warner also went over 40 feet last season.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference meet.
4x100: Central Decatur put together a dominant win with a time of 45.25, but they will have to replace their first two legs. Senior Champ Walker and junior Evahn Jones return on the back half of that relay. Southwest Valley’s 46.81 was next, and they should also return two of their runners from the runners-up.
4x200: The Cardinals were even more dominant in the 4x200 meter relay, running a 1:33.93 to finish nearly four seconds ahead of the rest of the field. It was the same group in a different order with Jones and Walker running the first two legs. SW Valley also ran the same foursome from the 4x100 in a different order.
4x400: As you might expect, Mount Ayr had some decent quarter-milers to win the meet in 3:39.06. Garrett Walter ran first and Ryce Reynolds ran third and would be back to defend the championship. Martensdale-St. Marys was second in 3:45.29, and they ran with a group that would return completely intact.
4x800: Central Decatur’s 8:51.31 was nearly nine seconds better than the rest of the field. Gunnar Smith, Glenn Oesch and Tate Swartz would all be back from that team after they ran 1-3-4 in the race. Mount Ayr was second in 9:00.29 and could return three of the four.
Shuttle hurdle: Lenox ran to the POI and state championship with an impressive foursome that could bring back two of their four runners — Gabe Funk (1st) and Trenton Beck (3rd). Central Decatur actually ran the fastest time of the season at state (1:00.64), and they would have Jack Scrivner and Riley Norman back from that particular team.
Sprint medley: They love their medleys at Mount Ayr, and they ran to a win in 1:40.11. The first two runners — Preston Fleharty and Jaydon Knight — could be back fro the Raiders. Central Decatur was next in 1:41.70, and they could bring back three of those legs.
Distance medley: Mount Ayr won here, too, in 3:55.75 with four seniors. I think this is actually the first winning relay from any of the conferences I’ve previewed that will not bring back any of their legs. I’m thinking Coach Elliott might be able to find a few guys to fill in, though. Central Decatur’s 4:00.68 was second, and they could bring back the last three legs from that group.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. Central Decatur (35.75)
2. Mount Ayr (28)
3. Lenox (20)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys & Southwest Valley (19)
6. Nodaway Valley (18)
7. Southeast Warren (16)
8. Bedford (11)
9. East Union (9)
10. Wayne (7.5)
Thoughts: Central Decatur brings back plenty to try and retain their championship from last year, but as you might expect, Mount Ayr is going to have plenty to say about it. Lenox has a lot of fantastic athletes that could also make a run at this thing. It should be another fun year to follow in the POI.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.