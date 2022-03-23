(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 17: Missouri River Conference Girls Track & Field Preview.
2022 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Sioux City East girls were champions of the Missouri River last season, scoring 127 points to finish ahead of Sioux City North (106 points) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (102). The rest of the group:
4. LeMars (85)
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (69)
6. Abraham Lincoln (54)
7. Sioux City West (37)
8. Thomas Jefferson (5)
COACHES
Abraham Lincoln: Traci Stoop
Bishop Heelan Catholic: Nate Treinen
LeMars: Tamara Dunn
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Monte Larsen
Sioux City East: Richard Clarahan
Sioux City North: Erv Whitehead
Sioux City West: Mitchell Gullickson
Thomas Jefferson: Wadie Thomas
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There are 13 returning individuals in the conference that have at least one medal to their name. Six of them have won at least two, two have won three and one has five. Check them out:
•Mia Conley, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2) — 2021: 5th 4x4; 2019: 2nd 4x4
•Kaia Downs, Senior, Sioux City East (3) — 2021: 2nd 800, 3rd 1500, 3rd 3000
•Holly Duax, Senior, Sioux City West (5) — 2021: 1st 100, 1st 200, 5th 4x1; 2019: 3rd 100, 3rd 200
•Maddie Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) — 2019: 7th 4x400
•Taylor Jochum, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1) — 2021: 6th high jump
•Lily Juhnke, Senior, Sioux City West (3) — 2021: 5th 4x100, 6th 200, 7th 100
•Abby LaSale, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (1) — 2021: 8th 400 hurdles
•Bella Leon, Senior, Sioux City West (1) — 2021: 5th 4x100
•Kenley Meis, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2) — 2021: 5th 4x400, 8th long jump
•Emma Salker, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) — 2019: 7th 4x400
•Brooklyn Stanley, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2) — 2021: 5th 4x400, 7th 400
•Baling Tang, Senior, Sioux City East (1) — 2021: 3rd high jump
•Gabby Wagner, Senior, Sioux City West (1) — 2021: 5th 4x100
RETURNING STATE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
There are 15 individuals returning in the Missouri River Conference that qualified for at least one event individually last year. Ten of those young ladies were seniors, three were juniors and two were sophomores. Here’s the list:
•Kaia Downs, Senior, Sioux City East: 800 meter run, 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run
•Holly Duax, Senior, Sioux City West: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash
•Stella Hector, Sophomore, LeMars: 100 meter dash
•Taylor Jochum, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: high jump
•Lily Juhnke, Senior, Sioux City North: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash
•Sophia Karras, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 800 meter run
•Abby LaSale, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: 400 meter hurdles
•Lilly McNaughton, Senior, LeMars: 100 meter hurdles, long jump
•Kenley Meis, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 400 meter dash, long jump
•Addy Mosier, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: high jump, long jump
•Emma Salker, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 200 meter dash
•Brooklyn Stanley, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 400 meter dash
•Baling Tang, Senior, Sioux City East: high jump
•Jacee Tindall, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: shot put
•Kyley Vondrak, Senior, Sioux City East: high jump
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: Lily Juhnke of Sioux City West had her day in the 100 last season, running a 12.85 to dominate on her way to the title. The only other runner under 14 that returns this year is Sioux City East junior Alyssa Erick (13.54). The rest of the top five with their finish and time:
5. Kendall Ahrendt, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14.26)
6. Allie Hansen, Senior, Sioux City West (14.32)
7. Cori Griebel, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14.37)
Wild card: Two of the top three times in the 100 last year came from girls that didn’t run in the 100. Sioux City West senior Holly Duax won a Drake Relays and 4A championship (12.01) while LeMars sophomore Stella Hector ran a 12.91 last season. If those two are in the race, they would definitely be within the top three.
200: Juhnke finished second for Sioux City West in this race, running a 26.20. She will be the top returnee from this particular race. Emma Salker of Sergeant Bluff-Luton is a returning state medalist that finished fourth (27.58) in the MRC. The rest of the top five:
5. Trinity Wagner, Junior, Sioux City East (27.89)
6. Madison Demke, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (28.13)
7. Hanna Schimmer, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (28.14)
Wild card: Sioux City West’s Duax is the state’s defending 200 champion, but she did not run it at the MRC meet. She would be the favorite anywhere she ran it.
400: Sioux City West’s Duax did run this race. She was a dominant winner in 57.41 and would be the favorite to win it if she ran here again. The runner-up is pretty fast, too, in Sioux City East senior Kaia Downs (1:01.13), and Bishop Heelan Catholic always churns out quarter-milers. This particular race saw junior Kenley Meis go third in 1:02.17. Throw in Abraham Lincoln junior Abby LaSale (or is it Lasale?), who took fourth in 1:02.20 and Heelan sophomore Brooklyn Stanley, who took fifth in 1:02.92, and you have a loaded quarter.
800: Speaking of loaded, Sioux City East’s Downs was a state runner-up in this race. She was not the runner-up here. She won the race in 2:25.92, beating the rest of the group by nearly four seconds. Sioux City North senior Nicole Zuehl was second in 2:29.64, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Sophia Karras ran in 2:30.82.The rest:
4. Avery Weller, Sophomore, Sioux City North (2:31.39)
5. Scarlett Walsh, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2:33.04)
1500: Sioux City East’s Downs ran quite well here, too, winning the conference championship with a winning time of 5:03.57. It was a distant second, but Elizabeth Jordan of Sioux City North took that spot in 5:12.89. She actually finished ahead of third by about the same difference between first and second. Here’s the rest of the top five:
3. Sophia Karras, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5:22.16)
6. Brynn Wolf, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5:28.64)
7. Becca Hulinsky, Junior, LeMars (5:31.56)
3000: Downs (of Sioux City East — I do this so I can run a quick “find” and figure out what schools are mentioned the most) broke the meet record by nearly eight seconds on her way to winning this thing. She ran a 10:48.93 while Sioux City North’s Jordan was second in 11:42.07. It was a two-horse race, although more like a one-horse race. The rest of the top five:
3. Becca Hulinsky, Junior, LeMars (12:13.90)
4. Arilynn Van Etten, Sophomore, Sioux City North (12:22.87)
5. Sabrina Hazuka, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12:49.80)
100 hurdles: Six of the top eight sprint hurdlers from last year’s conference meet are back this year. Lilly McNaughton of LeMars won the conference title in 16.52. She is the only returnee that went under 17 seconds. The rest of that top five:
3. Baling Tang, Senior, Sioux City East (17.03)
4. Ariana Speight, Sophomore, Sioux City North (17.19)
5. Grace Nelson, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (17.33)
6. Addie Harris, Senior, Sioux City East (17.79)
400 hurdles: Abraham Lincoln junior Abby LaSale handled this event throughout the season, finishing about three seconds better than the rest of the field with a time of 1:07.92. The only other runner in the 1:10s or better was Sioux City North sophomore Ariana Speight (1:10.56). The rest of that top five:
3. Grace Nelson, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1:15.44)
6. Baling Tang, Senior, Sioux City East (1:17.68)
7. Meredith Westra, Junior, Sioux City East (1:19.13)
Long jump: LeMars senior Lilly McNaughton was a solid second-place finisher here last season. She had a long jump of 16-08 to finish just .25 behind Lineya Wells (graduated). Heelan’s Kenley Meis was also over 16 feet at 16-04 in third. The rest:
4. Addy Moiser, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-09)
5. Hanna Schimmer, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (15-07)
7. Olivia Mentzer, Sophomore, Sioux City East (14-10.50)
Wild card: Sioux City West’s Duax can pretty much win anything she tries, and long jump is certainly one of those events. She had a jump last year of 17-06.50 at one point. She would make a run at it if she entered this event.
High jump: A trio of seniors battled hard for this championship, and it was Heelan’s Taylor Jochum that came out on top with the MRC championship with a jump of 5-01. Sioux City East’s Kyley Vondrak was second with jump of 5-00, and Addy Mosier of Sergeant Bluff-Luton was third with another jump of 5-00. The rest:
5. Baling Tang, Senior, Sioux City East (4-10)
6. Madalyn Welp, Sophomore, Sioux City North (4-10)
Wild card: There is one other girl in the MRC that went over a 5-00.00 bar last season, and it was Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Kamea VanKalsbeek.
Shot put: Abraham Lincoln senior Jacee Tindall finished a close second to the graduated Courtney Johnson, posting a top throw of 35-01.50. LeMars junior Libby Leraas is the only other that threw over 30 feet (30-09.50), and she was the third-place finisher. The rest of the top five:
4. Julianna Massey, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (29-01)
5. Addisyn Kibby, Sophomore, LeMars (28-04)
6. Yalixa Laureano, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (28-02)
Wild card: Sioux City North sophomore Sophia Verzani also had a strong throw last season, topping out at 31-01.75, which would be the second-longest toss among returnees.
Discus: Four of the top five finishers at the MRC last season in the discus have graduated. The only exception was LeMars senior Hailey Mulder, who finished in third with a toss of 98-06. That is the best-returning throw from the meet by over 10 feet. The rest of the top five:
6. Libby Leraas, Junior, LeMars (88-03)
7. Riah Davis, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (88-02)
8. Jade Mammen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (86-10)
9. Jacee Tindall, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (84-09)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Sioux City East ran to the win in 51.21, and they could return three of their four legs, including Brylee Hempey, Trinity Wagner and Alyssa Erick. Two others ran in the 51s with Sioux City West (51.55) and LeMars (51.60). Juhnke, Maya Augustine, Allie Hansen and Kyrie Olorundami made up the SCW group and could all be back while the Bulldogs would lose just their first leg and return Stella Hector, Jenna Allen and Madi Huls.
4x200: LeMars was the winner in 1:47.09, finishing about two seconds better than the rest of the field. And they can bring it all back with Katie Cunningham, Hector, Allen and Huls on last year’s team. Sioux City East was a tightish second in 1:49.05. They had three sophomores on that team in Wagner, Gordon and Erick.
4x400: Heelan is just full of quarter-milers, and they were the winners here in 4:11.19. They could bring back three of those runners in Mia Conley, Kenley Meis and Brooklyn Stanley. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was next in 4:14.96, and they also could bring them all back with Maddie Hinkel, Taylor Prosser, Chloe Buss and Emma Salker running last season. LeMars also posted a strong time in third with a 4:15.42. And yes, they also bring everybody back in Cunningham, Sarah Brown, Huls and Hector.
4x800: Good battle last year between Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City North, which had times of 10:11.85 and 10:14.85, respectively. SBL’s group of Sophia Karras, Brynn Wolf, Ella Brester and Maddie Hinkel could all be back, and SCN’s of Hannah Mogensen, Lauren Hauge, Sidney Chamberlain and Avery Beller were also underclassmen last year.
800 medley: Four teams were all between 1:54.71 and 1:56.84 last season. LeMars won in 1:54.71 and could bring back their last three legs in Hector, Cunningham and Huls. Heelan’s 1:55.17 came behind four girls that could all come back with Joslyn Verzal, Meis, Madison Demke and Stanley. Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 1:55.23 with Taylor Prosser, Addison Ritz, Salker and Hinkel also coming back. Abraham Lincoln is the fourth, and they had that 1:56.84 with two of their four coming back — Piper McGuire and Hanna Schimmer.
1600 medley: Dominance from Heelan here, and that makes sense given what they are good at most of the time. Their 4:25.78 came behind a team that ran three underclassmen on the first three legs - Verzal, Demke and Conley. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was the next closest in 4:32.75, and they would bring it all back with Prosser, Hardy, Salker and Hinkel.
Shuttle hurdle: LeMars’ girls — like their boys — rolled to the win here, too, in a solid 1:11.51 behind four underclassmen, Savannah Manley, Liberty Larson, Sophie Buhman and McNaughton. Sioux City East was second in 1:13.57, and they also could bring them all back in Addie Harris, Brylee Hempey, Mackenzie Crawford and Baling Tang.
IN CONCLUSION
Based on what I just wrote, Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton appear to be the top of the heap — and it’s close. Bishop Heelan should be able to score plenty while LeMars, Sioux City West, Sioux City North and Abraham Lincoln also seem to be closely matched. My pick: Let’s take a chance and go with Sergeant Bluff-Luton by a hair.
