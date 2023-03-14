(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Western Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
3/13: Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
3/12: Missouri River Conference Girls Track & Field
3/11: Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
3/10: Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
3/10: Rolling Valley Conference Girls Track & Field
3/9: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Track & Field
3/9: KMAland Boys Golf
3/8: KMAland Boys Tennis
3/8: Rolling Valley Conference Boys Track & Field
3/7: KMAland Girls Golf
3/7: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
3/5: Western Iowa Conference Boys Soccer
3/3: Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
3/2: Missouri River Conference Girls Soccer
2/28: KMAland Girls Tennis
2/24: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
2/23: Missouri River Conference Boys Soccer
2023 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Underwood boys cruised to a Western Iowa Conference championship last year, posting 191 points. Treynor was the only other team to reach 100, and they hit exactly that. Here’s how it all turned out:
1. Underwood Eagles — 191 points
2. Treynor Cardinals — 100 points
3. IKM-Manning Wolves — 90 points
4. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 81 points
5. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 73 points
6. Riverside Bulldogs — 71 points
7. Audubon Wheelers — 62 points
8. AHSTW Vikings — 30 points
9. Tri-Center Trojans — 28 points
COACHES
•AHSTW: Jackson Renberg
•Audubon: Tony Konkler
•IKM-Manning: Kyle Vanderhorst
•Logan-Magnolia: Joe Cooper
•Missouri Valley: Nathan Graham
•Riverside: Alex Oliver
•Treynor: Jeff Koenck
•Tri-Center: Gene Johnson
•Underwood: Tyler Ridder
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
•Wyatt Baker, Senior, Underwood: Baker ran for the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay team in 2022.
•Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood: Boothby was on the seventh-place 4x100 meter relay in 2022.
•Kayden Dirks, Senior, Treynor: Dirks was on the state champion shuttle hurdle relay team in 2021.
•Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor: Elwood was on the fourth-place 4x800 meter relay team in 2021.
•Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside: Jeppesen ran for the fifth-place distance medley relay team in 2022.
•Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning (2): Keller placed eighth in both the 3200 and 800 in 2022.
•Aaron Olsen, Sophomore, Audubon: Olsen was on the third-place shuttle hurdle relay team in 2022. He was one of just two male freshmen in KMAland (Gabe Funk the other) to earn a medal last season.
•Raymond Patomson, Senior, Underwood (2): Patomson ran for both the third-place 4x400 and the fifth-place 4x800 in 2022.
•Alex Ravlin, Senior, Underwood (3): Ravlin was on the state champion 4x400 team in 2021 and also ran for the third-place distance medley and 4x800 relays that year.
•Josh Ravlin, Junior, Underwood (3): The younger Ravlin was on the third-place 4x400 and fifth-place 4x800 in 2022 and the third-place 4x800 in 2021.
•Ayden Salais, Senior, Riverside: Salais ran for the fifth-place distance medley relay in 2022.
•Jaxon Schumacher, Senior, Treynor: Schumacher was on the fourth-place sprint medley relay in 2021.
•Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood: Vanfossan was on the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay team in 2022.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022)
•Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood — long jump
•Grant Brix, Junior, Logan-Magnolia — shot put
•Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor — 400 meter hurdles
•Thomas Huneke, Senior, Underwood — shot put
•Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning — 800 meter run, 3200 meter run
•Sean McGee, Senior, Tri-Center — 1600 meter run
•Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center — 100 meter dash
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Western Iowa Conference meet.
100: Only three in the top eight from last year’s 100 race are coming back to the WIC this season. Here are the top five returnees:
3. William Anderson, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (11.73)
6. Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (12.18)
7. Gavin Newcomb, Junior, AHSTW (12.18)
9. Brady Wallace, Sophomore, Treynor (12.49)
10. Manuel Beisswenger, Senior, Audubon (12.54)
More: Treynor senior Jaxon Schumacher would have the fastest returning time in the conference after he ran 11.57 in early April. Turner (11.63) and Underwood senior Ty Strutton (11.71) also return top-three times.
200: The conference champion — Jaxon Schumacher — is back, but he is alone in returning from last year’s top three. All of the top five returnees ran in the top eight last year.
1. Jaxon Schumacher, Senior, Treynor (22.55)
4. Ty Strutton, Senior, Underwood (24.37)
5. Wiliam Anderson, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (24.64)
7. Jase Lueth, Junior, IKM-Manning (25.23)
8. Manuel Beisswenger, Senior, Audubon (25.33)
More: Schumacher’s 22.55 was the top time of the season. Treynor senior Noah Nelson added a 23.15, and Underwood’s Strutton had a 23.85 to his name.
400: Underwood’s Raymond Patomson won the 400 last season, and he could be back to defend his crown. Each of the top two finishers and three of the top four were underclassmen in 2022.
1. Raymond Patomson, Senior, Underwood (53.15)
2. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside (54.54)
4. Mason Herman, Sophomore, Missouri Valley (55.71)
6. Will Buckholdt, Sophomore, Underwood (56.33)
7. Cole Westphal, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (56.95)
More: Riverside senior Ayden Salais has the top-returning time in the quarter with a 53.02. Patomson’s 53.15 is No. 2, and another Underwood runner — Josh Ravlin — ended up with a 53.85 in May to round out the top three returning times.
800: The top two from last season — both from Underwood — have exhausted their eligibility. However, the next four and five of the next six runners are back.
3. Ayden Salais, Senior, Riverside (2:05.19)
4. Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning (2:08.26)
5. Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor (2:09.26)
6. Zeke Konkler, Junior, Audubon (2:09.28)
8. Jacob Hoden, Junior, Missouri Valley (2:12.03)
More: Salais’ 2:05.19 ranks as the top-returning time in the conference. The rest of the top 3 is Keller (2:08.18) and Konkler (2:08.63). IKM-Manning junior Lane Sams might also be worth watching, as he had a 2:08.96 in May of last year.
1600: It sure seems like the distance running field will be full of veterans across KMAland, and that is definitely the case in the WIC, too, with the top four and five of the top six returning from the mile last year.
1. Lane Sams, Junior, IKM-Manning (4:46.87)
2. Reed Hinners, Senior, IKM-Manning (4:47.21)
3. Sean McGee, Senior, Tri-Center (4:48.31)
4. Tarick Rowe, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (4:58.59)
6. John Ross Biederman, Senior, Treynor (5:10.12)
More: The top five, six of the top seven and 10 of the top 12 times are coming on back. The top three times listed above are the top three times returning from last year.
3200: Just like the mile, the two-mile is stacked up with the top four finishers and five of the top six from last season.
1. Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning (10:11.62)
2. Tarick Rowe, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (10:37.99)
3. Lane Sams, Junior, IKM-Manning (10:50.09)
4. John Ross Biederman, Senior, Treynor (10:58.90)
6. Kellen Oliver, Sophomore, Riverside (12:02.32)
More: As far as times go, the top eight times from last season are returning to the fold. Keller’s and Rowe’s times are the top two returning times in the conference while Sams was a bit faster earlier in the year in Audubon (10:39.50) to round out the top three.
110 hurdles: The top three finishers in this event are gone and only three of the top eight will be back. Here’s how it looks:
4. Calvin Wallis, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (16.16)
5. Gavin Newcomb, Junior, AHSTW (16.89)
7. Kyle Moss, Senior, Treynor (17.43)
9. Kyler Rieken, Junior, Riverside (17.82)
10. Will Fara, Senior, IKM-Manning (18.01)
More: Wallis and Newcomb have the top-two returning times, but it’s worth keeping an eye on another Underwood runner with hurdling experience, Jack Vanfossan. The junior had a 16.98 last season, but he didn’t run at the WIC because two seniors ran first and third.
400 hurdles: This thing is almost entirely being remade with the top four finishers from the WIC meet graduating. Only one in the top five and three in the top eight are coming back. Here’s the top five from the race:
5. Calvin Wallis, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (59.67)
7. Luke Seidler, Junior, Underwood (1:01.06)
8. Josh Ravlin, Junior, Underwood (1:02.39)
9. Hayden Hensley, Senior, Riverside (1:02.65)
10. Nick Denning, Junior, AHSTW (1:04.45)
More: Treynor’s Karson Elwood and Kayden Dirks did not run at the conference meet, but they very well could be the favorites coming into the season. Elwood had a 56.92 and Dirks a 58.39 last season. Wallis was a bit faster at the SQM with a time of 59.19.
Discus throw: If you thought the 400 hurdles is going to be remade, the discus is even more. There is just one returnee among the top eight!
6. Jett Peterson, Sophomore, AHSTW (105-01)
9. Thomas Huneke, Senior, Underwood (98-08.50)
10. Kent Elliott, Senior, Tri-Center (90-02)
12. Keaten Rieken, Sophomore, Riverside (85-01)
13. Jake Sazama, Junior, Missouri Valley (77-02)
More: Huneke can sling that discus much further than he did at the WIC meet, and he brings back the top throw of 128-01.00 from early May. Peterson (112-10.00) and Underwood junior Max Tiarks (112-07.00) are also among the top three in longest returning throws.
High jump: Only three high jumpers that met the opening height last year will be back this season. That includes the top two finishers:
1. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (5-10.00)
2. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside (5-08.00)
4. Mason Herman, Sophomore, Missouri Valley (5-04.00)
More: Both Jeppesen and Boothby had season-best high jumps of 6-00.00. IKM-Manning’s Cooper Irlmeier and Ross Kusel, Missouri Valley’s Herman and Tri-Center’s Christian Dahir also went over at 5-08.00 last season.
Long jump: Boothby was also the long jump champ last season, but he’s the only one out of the top three that will return to the league this year. However, five of the top eight come back.
1. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (20-02.00)
4. Brody Lager, Junior, Missouri Valley (18-11.50)
6. Evan Roden, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (18-05.00)
7. Carter Kunze, Sophomore, Tri-Center (17-07.00)
8. Kyle Stueve, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (16-10.00)
More: Boothby (20-10.75) and Lager (20-04.50) are joined in the top three by Treynor’s Jaxon Schumacher (20-03.00) among returning jumps. Those were the only three to go over 20 feet last year.
Shot put: The shot put champ is back and so is another in the top three from last season. However, only three of the top eight are returning.
1. Thomas Huneke, Senior, Underwood (47-11.00)
3. Grant Brix, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (43-08.00)
6. Kyle Moss, Senior, Treynor (37-10.00)
9. Jett Peterson, Sophomore, AHSTW (36-10.00)
10. Kent Elliott, Senior, Tri-Center (34-02.00)
More: Huneke went further and further all year and finished out with a season-high of 55-06.00. Logan-Magnolia’s Brix went 47-07.50 at the SQM, and Underwood senior Walter Ausdemore also had a strong throw last season of 45-02.00 in March. It might also be worth watching Riverside senior Nathan Messerschmidt, who had a 41-05.00 to his name.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based on last year’s Western Iowa Conference meet.
4x100: Treynor sprinted to a win here behind three potential returnees. The Cardinals ran a 43.88 with Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks and anchor Jaxon Schumacher leading the charge. Riverside was second in 45.61 with two potential returnees. It’s worth noting, Underwood’s team posted competitive times all year and was DQ’ed in this race. They could return just one from that foursome.
4x200: Underwood did not DQ’ed here, and they rolled to the championship in 1:35.60. Mason Boothby and Ty Strutton are two potential returnees after they ran second and fourth, respectively. Missouri Valley was a distant second in 1:38.27 with three potential returnees.
4x400: Underwood and Riverside had a great battle at the WIC meet with the Eagles going 3:30.75 to win the championship. They could bring back two of their four runners in that event — Raymond Patomson and Josh Ravlin. Riverside’s 3:31.24 came behind two underclassmen in the last two legs — Grady Jeppesen and Ayden Salais.
4x800: More Underwood success here. The Eagles had an 8:40.49, and they could bring back two of the four runners from that event in Raymond Patomson and Luke Seidler. IKM-Manning put together the runner-up, which posted an 8:52.86 behind three underclassmen in the first three legs.
Shuttle hurdle: It’s always a great race between Underwood, Audubon and Treynor here, and they finished in that order last year. The Eagles ran 1:01.33, and they could return both Wyatt Baker and Jack Vanfossan to defend the championship. Audubon ran 1:02.92 in second, but they would bring back just one of those.
Sprint medley: Treynor snagged the sprint medley championship in 1:35.71, and they could bring back all of their first three legs in Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher. Underwood went 1:36.56, but they lost all four of their legs from that race.
Distance medley: The Eagles won this one in 3:49.59 with three underclassmen running 1-2-4 (Ty Strutton, Mason Boothby & Josh Ravlin). It was a pretty dominant run for Underwood here, as IKM-Manning was next in 3:56.08. The Wolves could bring back all four of their legs from that race.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. Underwood (39.75)
2. Logan-Magnolia (33)
3. IKM-Manning (24)
4. Treynor (20.5)
5. Riverside (20)
6. AHSTW (15)
7. Tri-Center (13)
8. Missouri Valley (12)
9. Audubon (4)
Thoughts: Underwood is the champ of the WIC until they’re not, and I probably would have predicted them to win it this year anyway. They just keep on reloading, and it’s pretty neat how many of those relays they won seem to have two seniors and two underclassmen, so the beat goes on from year to year. That said, the No. 2 position looks like it could be a great battle, although I would hesitate to pick anyone other than Treynor to finish in that spot. History is on my side in that way. The projections are not, but this is a new venture anyway. So, maybe they stink. We’ll see.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.