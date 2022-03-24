(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 18: 2022 KMAland Girls Tennis Preview.
2022 KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS PREVIEW
The KMAland Girls Tennis Preview looks a little different from the KMAland Boys Tennis Preview (linked above). However, it has the same kind of format.
All I did was head on over to my old pal, Bound, and search each of the six singles divisions. All of the girls that won at least three matches at a single spot and are back this year are listed below. There are 28 seniors, 10 juniors and 13 sophomores on this 51-person list.
Keep in mind, this is not an exhaustive list of returnees in KMAland. These are merely the names of the girls that had some form of success at certain spots last season.
Hannah Albrecht, Senior, LeMars: Albrecht had three wins at No. 2 singles, three more at No. 5 and five at No. 6 last year for the Bulldogs. She also placed sixth in the Missouri River Conference singles draw.
Lily Barnes, Sophomore, St. Albert: You’re going to see plenty of St. Albert names on this list. Barnes ended up with three wins at No. 6 singles for the Saintes.
Paige Barr, Senior, Clarinda: Barr is one of several returning standouts from Clarinda. She had six wins at No. 4 singles and was the eighth-place finisher in the Hawkeye Ten No. 2 singles draw.
Claire Blezek, Senior, LeMars: Another LeMars senior, Blezek was 5-2 in matches and 56-40 in games at No. 3 singles last year. She also had a win in the singles draw at the MRC Tournament.
Ella Boes, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: Boes was plenty dominant at No. 6 singles, posting a Bound record of 6-0 overall and 40-12 in games. She also claimed the No. 6 singles championship in the city of Council Bluffs.
Georgie Bohnet, Sophomore, St. Albert: Bohnet had four wins at No. 5 singles for what looks to be a loaded returning Saintes team this year.
Vesta Bopp, Junior, Shenandoah: One of the great, unique names in all of KMAland sports, Bopp had five wins at No. 6 singles during her sophomore year.
Brooke Brown, Sophomore, Clarinda: An interesting dynamic that allowed for Brown to get some experience at No. 1 singles last year. With Mayson Hartley a dual-sporter, Brown nabbed six wins at No. 1 singles, including a seventh-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament, and also had a KMAland-best eight wins at No. 3 singles.
Jeena Carle, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: Carle was one-half of the doubles champions in the Missouri River Conference, and she finished out her sophomore season with five wins at No. 2 singles.
Grace Coenen, Senior, Harlan: Coenen had three wins last season for the Cyclones at No. 5 singles and was part of a doubles team that had one win in the No. 2 doubles draw.
Taylor Cole, Junior, Clarinda: Cole had a dominant season at No. 2 singles last year, posting a 76-11 record in games and had nine wins that were posted to Bound. Cole formed a formidable doubles duo with Hartley, claiming a Hawkeye Ten No. 1 doubles title.
Ella Conley, Senior, Sioux City North: Conley went 7-1 last year in matches and 62-18 in games at No. 6 singles.
Maddie Craighead, Senior, Sioux City North: Craighead is one of three returning KMAlanders that won six times at No. 5 singles last season. She was also on a doubles team that won twice in the MRC draw.
Jill Denny, Senior, Audubon: Denny is back in the fold for the Wheelers, finishing with four wins at No. 5 singles.
Morgan Driskell, Senior, Creston: Driskell should see a jump to No. 1 singles after a 9-3 record at No. 2 singles last year.
Halle Evans, Senior, Creston: Another from Creston that had some success last season, Evans won five times in six tries at No. 5 singles and also had two wins at No. 6 singles. She was one-half of the fourth-place No. 2 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten last year.
Chloe Goldsmith, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Goldsmith finished with three wins at No. 3 singles in her junior season.
Anna Grizzard, Senior, Red Oak: Grizzard played for the third-place finisher in the No. 2 doubles draw at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament. She also claimed six wins and had a 75-39 record in games at No. 4 singles and was 3-1 and 27-14 at No. 5 singles.
Sophia Guntren, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Guntren had three wins at No. 2 singles and picked up one win in last year’s Missouri River Conference singles draw.
Kylie Hansen, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: Hansen had four wins at No. 5 singles and had a win in the MRC singles draw. She was the city champion at the No. 5 singles spot, too.
Mayson Hartley, Junior, Clarinda: Per Varsity Bound, Hartley was dominant throughout the season with a 59-14 record in games. The All-KMAland choice teamed up with Taylor Cole to claim the Hawkeye Ten No. 1 doubles championship.
Ainsley Hays, Senior, Sioux City East: Hays had a trio of wins at No. 4 singles and was one-half of the Missouri River Conference’s fourth-place doubles team.
Aleah Hermansen, Senior, Audubon: Well-known for her basketball abilities, Hermansen had five wins at No. 2 singles a year ago.
Grace Hodge, Sophomore, Sioux City North: Hodge had a dominant debut season at No. 6 singles with a 3-0 match record and a 24-2 game mark.
Charlee Larsen, Sophomore, Southwest Valley: Larsen went 5-1 at the No. 5 singles position to lead Southwest Valley last year.
Ellison Lovett, Sophomore, Clarinda: Lovett went a dominant 7-1 overall and 45-13 in games at the No. 6 singles position. She was one-half of the eighth-place finisher in the Hawkeye Ten No. 2 doubles draw.
Jessica Lukehart, Senior, Red Oak: Lukehart moved around the lineup with the rest of the Red Oak lineup, picking up three wins at No. 3 singles and three more at No. 5 singles. She was on the seventh-place No. 1 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten.
Savannah Maisel, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: A strong all-around season that saw her post a 7-1 Bound record in No. 3 singles. She teamed up with Jeena Carle to win the MRC doubles championship and was the No. 3 singles champ in the MRC.
Coryl Matheny, Senior, Glenwood: It appears this will be the one Matheny focuses on this spring, and she had three victories at No. 4 singles and four at No. 5 during her junior spring. She and Riley Wiese teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles draw in the Hawkeye Ten.
Ivy Mehlhaff, Sophomore, Sioux City East: The top-returning sophomore in KMAland, Mehlhaff had 12 No. 1 singles wins as a freshman last year. She ended up one-half of the MRC doubles runner-up.
Lucy Mehlhaff, Senior, Sioux City East: The other half of the MRC doubles runner-up, Mehlhaff had four wins at No. 3 singles for the Black Raiders last year.
Hailey Meseck, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Meseck returns after a strong junior year that saw her win six times at No. 3 singles.
Landry Miller, Junior, St. Albert: St. Albert’s Miller ranked second in KMAland with 16 wins at No. 1 singles. She was the Hawkeye Ten No. 1 singles runner-up and then teamed with Allison Narmi to place fifth in 1A doubles.
Rylie Morgenstern, Senior, Glenwood: Morgenstern cycled through No. 1 and 2 singles last year, winning twice at No. 1 and three times at No. 2. She also played for the fifth-place No. 1 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten.
Alexis Narmi, Sophomore, St. Albert: Narmi tied for a KMAland-high eight wins at No. 3 singles last year, and she was one-half of the fourth-place No. 1 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten.
Allison Narmi, Senior, St. Albert: Narmi won the Hawkeye Ten No. 2 singles championship and claimed 16 wins at that spot during the course of the season. Of course, she had her hand in the doubles duo with Miller that won a regional title and grabbed a fifth-place medal at state.
Aspen Niklasen, Senior, Atlantic: Niklasen picked up three wins last year at No. 6 singles during her junior year.
Lanee Olsen, Junior, Lewis Central: Olsen scored 10 wins at No. 1 singles during her sophomore season. She added a fifth-place finish at No. 1 singles in the Hawkeye Ten.
Alexis Opheim, Sophomore, Lewis Central: Opheim had eight wins at No. 6 singles and posted a 91-56 record in games. She was one-half of the fifth-place finisher in the No. 2 doubles draw at the conference meet.
Oasis Opheim, Junior, Lewis Central: Opheim led KMAland with 13 wins at No. 4 singles last season, posting a 111-51 record in games. She was one-half of the eighth-place No. 1 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten.
Kya Petersen, Senior, Audubon: Petersen had a strong enough junior season, picking up a trio of wins at No. 1 singles.
Merced Ramirez, Sophomore, Red Oak: Ramirez won three times at No. 2 singles in the ever-evolving Red Oak lineup, which evolved to the point they were state qualifiers. Ramirez finished fifth at No. 2 singles in the Hawkeye Ten and teamed with Rhenn Rolenc to advance to state doubles. She was also a dominant 12-0 at No. 6 singles.
Tessa Rolenc, Junior, Red Oak: A key member of Red Oak’s state tournament team from last year, Rolenc had five wins at No. 2 singles and four wins at No. 3 singles. Rolenc was also on the seventh-place Hawkeye Ten No. 1 doubles team.
Erica Rust, Sophomore, Harlan: There was very little….Rust last year. Get it? She ended up with five wins in No. 6 singles last year.
Addi Schmitt, Senior, Atlantic: Schmitt is the top-returning No. 5 singles player from last year, winning six times at the position.
Kiana Schulz, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig: Another terrific debut season, Schulz left her freshman year with a 9-2 overall record on Bound at No. 2 singles. She was the Hawkeye Ten runner-up at the spot.
Emma Stogdill, Sophomore, Clarinda: Another with six wins at the No. 5 singles position last year returning to the fold, Stogdill was also a member of the eighth-place No. 2 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten.
Jessica Sun, Senior, Shenandoah: Sun was the highest-finishing KMAland tennis player last year, putting together a run to the regional championship and a spot in the state semifinals before finishing in fourth. Her 17 wins at No. 1 singles led KMAland.
Faith Tenhulzen, Senior, Sioux City East: Tenhulzen finished her junior season with four wins at No. 4 singles. She was also one-half of the fourth-place doubles team in the Missouri River Conference.
Riley Wiese, Senior, Glenwood: Wiese won three times at No. 5 singles and four times at No. 6 and teamed with Matheny to win the Hawkeye Ten No. 2 doubles championship.
Madison Wilcoxon, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors’ lineup was evolving throughout the year, and Wilcoxon found herself in the No. 3 singles position for three wins.
CONFERENCE TAKES
Here’s a look at what some of the KMAland conferences in girls tennis this year.
Hawkeye Ten: Glenwood is the defending champion, and they will return three from that team. However, Clarinda (6), St. Albert (5) and Red Oak (4) all return more than half their roster. The tournament format in the Hawkeye Ten can lead to some interesting results, so I find it to be a fool’s errand to try and predict that. However, if you asked me about the top teams in a dual format, I would feel very good about the Clarinda, St. Albert, Red Oak and Lewis Central teams (in that order).
Lewis Central also brings back three in their lineup while Atlantic, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and Shenandoah all have two names listed above. The pick: Clarinda.
Missouri River: Abraham Lincoln loses success from the top of their lineup, but a lot of their depth is coming back. They are joined by Sioux City East in bringing back four from last year’s lineup. Sioux City North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton have three each, and LeMars has two.
Thomas Jefferson is one that didn’t have a ton inputted into Bound, but they should bring back seniors Faith Christensen, Aaliyah Neve, Nehrine Lemus, Rukhshana Muidinzoda and Sydney Hosick — all of which appeared to play at some point throughout the season last year. The pick: Sioux City East by a hair of Abraham Lincoln and with a push from Sioux City North.
Other: Audubon has three names with a combined 12 wins listed above while Southwest Valley has one with five.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.