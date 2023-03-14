(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Track & Field.
2023 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
Glenwood, Glenwood, Glenwood. The Rams have owned the conference over the last decade or so, winning each of the last four championships and seven of the past eight. Naturally, that was after not winning a single title since 1975. Here’s how the standings looked:
1. Glenwood Rams — 165 points
2. Harlan Cyclones — 96 points
3. Clarinda Cardinals — 89 points
4. Lewis Central Titans — 87 points
5. Atlantic Trojans — 85.5 points
6. St. Albert Saintes — 66 points
7. Shenandoah Fillies — 41 points
8. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 39.5 points
9. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 35 points
10. Red Oak Tigers — 20 points
11. Creston Panthers — 16 points
COACHES
•Atlantic: Matt Mullenix
•Clarinda: Chad Blank
•Creston: Clay Arnold
•Denison-Schleswig: Adam Mich
•Glenwood: Jordan Bueltel
•Harlan: Jenny Hamilton
•Kuemper Catholic: Andrew Klenk
•Lewis Central: Ron Frascht
•Red Oak: Curt Adams
•Shenandoah: Ty Ratliff
•St. Albert: Theresa Martin
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
•Danika Arnold, Junior, Glenwood — Arnold ran for the sixth-place 4x400 meter relay in 2022.
•Maddie Bergman, Senior, Lewis Central — Bergman finished fifth in the long jump in 2021.
•Taylor Bieker, Junior, Harlan — Bieker ran for the eighth-place 4x800 meter relay last season.
•Abby Broeckelman, Sophomore, Harlan — Broeckelman ran for Harlan’s seventh-place 4x400 meter relay in 2022.
•Carlie Clemmer, Junior, Glenwood — Clemmer was on the eighth-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2022.
•Jenna Gessert, Senior, Harlan (2) — Gessert claimed medals in both 2022 and 2021 in the 4x800 meter relay, running for the eighth-place foursome and the third-place quartet, respectively.
•Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda (4) — Hartley has medals in the 3000 (2nd in 2022, 5th in 2021) and 1500 (4th in 2022, 6th in 1500).
•Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood (2) — Hopp picked up a sixth-place medal in the 4x400 in 2022 and an eighth-place medal on the distance medley in 2021.
•Mariah Huffman, Sophomore, Atlantic — Huffman was on the fourth-place 4x400 meter relay last season.
•Samantha Ineson, Junior, Harlan — Ineson was on the fifth-place distance medley relay team in 2022.
•Allison Koontz, Sophomore, Glenwood (2) — Koontz opened her state track career with two medals in the 4x400 meter relay (6th place) and shuttle hurdle relay (8th place).
•Lola Mendlik, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig — Mendlik was eighth last season in the 3000 meter run.
•Nicole Middents, Junior, Atlantic — Middents was a on the fourth-place 4x400 meter relay team in 2022.
•Chloe Mullenix, Senior, Atlantic — Mullenix ran for the fourth-place 4x400 meter relay in 2022.
•Ava Rush, Senior, Atlantic — Rush ran for the fourth-place 4x400 meter relay team in 2022.
•Ellie Sibbel, Junior, Kuemper Catholic — Sibbel placed sixth in the shot put in 2022.
•Dani Smith, Junior, Harlan — Smith was on the seventh-place 4x400 meter relay group in 2022.
•Lindsey Sonderman, Sophomore, Harlan — Sonderman ran seventh in the 3000 meter run last year.
•Kami Stork, Junior, Harlan — Stork was on the fifth-place distance medley relay in 2022.
•Elise Thramer, Senior, Lewis Central — Thramer claimed a fourth-place discus medal in 2022 and was seventh in the shot put in 2021.
•Destiny Yale, Senior, Glenwood — Yale ran for the eighth-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2022.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022)
•Danika Arnold, Junior, Glenwood — 200 meter dash
•Madelyn Berglund, Sophomore, Glenwood — 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run
•Maddie Bergman, Senior, Lewis Central — long jump
•Abby Broeckelman, Sophomore, Harlan — 400 meter hurdles
•Zoie Carda, Junior, Glenwood — 100 meter dash
•Carlie Clemmer, Junior, Glenwood — 100 meter hurdles
•Reese Duncan, Senior, St. Albert — 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run
•Keisi Duran, Sophomore, Glenwood — high jump
•Madeline Fidone, Junior, Lewis Central — 400 meter dash
•Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda — 800 meter run, 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run
•Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central — 400 meter dash
•Raenna Henke, Sophomore, Clarinda — 3000 meter run
•Charley Hernandez, Sophomore, Glenwood — long jump
•Ashlyn Herrig, Senior, Denison-Schleswig — 100 meter dash
•Addison Holt, Junior, Lewis Central — 1500 meter run
•Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood — long jump
•Allison Koontz, Sophomore, Glenwood — 100 meter dash
•Carly McKeever, Senior, St. Albert — 100 meter dash
•Lola Mendlik, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig — 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run
•Stacy Merksick, Senior, Lewis Central — high jump
•Claire Miller, Senior, Denison-Schleswig — 100 meter hurdles
•Chloe Mullenix, Senior, Atlantic — 400 meter hurdles
•Claire Pellett, Junior, Atlantic — 800 meter run, 1500 meter run
•Ava Rush, Senior, Atlantic — 1500 meter run
•Ellie Sibbel, Junior, Kuemper Catholic — discus, shot put
•Lindsey Sonderman, Sophomore, Harlan — 300 meter run
•Elise Thramer, Senior, Harlan — discus, shot put
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
100: A freshman claimed the 100 championship last year at the Hawkeye Ten meet, and Allison Koontz was the first of six from last year’s top eight that could be back to run in this race again this year.
1. Allison Koontz, Sophomore, Glenwood (12.83)
2. Zoie Carda, Junior, Glenwood (13.11)
3. Carly McKeever, Senior, St. Albert (13.16)
5. Samantha Chandler, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig (13.96)
6. Ashlyn Herrig, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (14.08)
More: Koontz went as low as 12.65 at the SQM while McKeever had a 12.78 and Carda a 13.00 at one point last season.
200: Koontz also ran to the championship here. There were a bunch of other youngsters in the top eight with only one other runner in the top eight not coming back.
1. Allison Koontz, Sophomore, Glenwood (26.67)
3. Maddie Bergman, Senior, Lewis Central (27.80)
4. Danika Arnold, Junior, Glenwood (27.82)
5. Kate Lantz, Senior, Shenandoah (28.10)
6. Ellie Monahan, Sophomore, St. Albert (28.24)
More: Koontz and Arnold return the two best times. Koontz’s 26.67 held up as the best time of the year while Arnold had a 27.04 one week later at the SQM. Bergman ran a bit faster earlier in the season (27.13).
400: Another returning champion with Lewis Central senior Gracie Hays coming back to defend her 400 championship from last year. All of the top eight will also be back.
1. Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central (1:02.11)
2. Brooklyn Schultz, Sophomore, Glenwood (1:03.36)
3. Carly McKeever, Senior, St. Albert (1:03.53)
4. Nicole Middents, Junior, Atlantic (1:03.58)
5. Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood (1:05.05)
More: Hays brings back the top time as she ran 1:01.63 at state while her teammate and junior Madeline Fidone posted a 1:02.25 at the SQM. Ava Rush rounds out the top three returning times with a 1:02.76.
800: The first event where we don’t have a returning champion. Harlan’s Kaia Bieker has graduated, but the rest of the top eight could be right back in this race again this year.
2. Ava Rush, Senior, Atlantic (2:25.55)
3. Claire Pellett, Junior, Atlantic (2:31.30)
4. Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda (2:33.78)
5. Jenna Gessert, Senior, Harlan (2:34.57)
6. Lola Mendlik, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig (2:34.88)
More: Rush ran a 2:24.00 in April that stood up as the No. 2 time for the season. That’s the top-returning time while Pellett ran a 2:27.84 at state. Mendlik is also in the top three with a 2:28.35 from April. Hartley was right behind her with a 2:28.38 at the SQM.
1500: The defending champion is back. Ava Rush of Atlantic ran to the title last season, and she will be joined by the rest of the top seven in returning to the conference.
1. Ava Rush, Senior, Atlantic (5:08.48)
2. Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda (5:14.15)
3. Lola Mendlik, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig (5:14.16)
4. Addison Holt, Junior, Lewis Central (5:17.41)
5. Raenna Henke, Sophomore, Clarinda (5:17.78)
More: Atlantic junior Claire Pellett did not run in this race last year, but she posted the best time of the season at state (5:07.30). Rush’s 5:08.48 is next among returning times, and Glenwood sophomore Madelyn Berglund (6th at the conference meet) tallied a 5:08.50 at state.
3000: Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley was the champion in the 3K last year. The rest of the top seven from the race should also be back in 2023.
1. Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda (10:54.40)
2. Madelyn Berglund, Sophomore, Glenwood (10:58.04)
3. Lola Mendlik, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig (10:59.72)
4. Lindsey Sonderman, Sophomore, Harlan (11:06.11)
5. Raenna Henke, Sophomore, Clarinda (11:44.47)
More: Only three times in the Hawkeye Ten Conference were under 11 minutes, and they all came in this conference race.
100 hurdles: Shenandoah will welcome back conference champion Chloe Denton, who is one of just two returnees in the top five from last year’s Hawkeye Ten race.
1. Chloe Denton, Sophomore, Shenandoah (16.62)
5. Jaylee Schmitz, Sophomore, Harlan (17.52)
8. Karyssa O’Doniel, Junior, Lewis Central (17.93)
9. Kaitlyn Bruhn, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (18.01)
10. Avery Knuth, Junior, Atlantic (18.79)
More: Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller had the fastest time of the season at the SQM (16.23), but she had a tough day at the conference meet. Glenwood’s Carlie Clemmer also ran well at the SQM in Denison (16.30). Denton’s 16.54 from late April lands in the top three returning times.
400 hurdles: Abby Hughes owned this race last year, but she has graduated from Glenwood. St. Albert’s Lauren Williams was the runner-up and had multiple state medalist performances. She’s also gone. That could open the door for a couple Atlantic runners.
3. Chloe Mullenix, Senior, Atlantic (1:10.02)
4. Morgan Botos, Sophomore, Atlantic (1:11.40)
5. Abby Broeckelman, Sophomore, Harlan (1:11.74)
7. Doryn Paup, Senior, Creston (1:15.10)
8. Amelia Hesse, Senior, Clarinda (1:16.17)
More: Mullenix’s top time of the season was 1:08.67 at Creston in April while Broeckelman put down a 1:11.37 at the SQM. Botos’ 1:11.40 comes in as the third-ranked returning time from all of last season.
High jump: Clarinda’s Jerzee Knight will look to defend her championship from last season while five others that claimed top-five finishes from last season’s meet will also be back.
1. Jerzee Knight, Sophomore, Clarinda (4-08.00)
2. Keisi Duran, Sophomore, Glenwood (4-08.00)
4. Stacy Merksick, Senior, Lewis Central (4-08.00)
5. Ashlynn Hodges, Sophomore, Shenandoah (4-06.00)
5. Kate Lantz, Senior, Shenandoah (4-06.00)
5. Lauren McLaughlin, Senior, Harlan (4-06.00)
More: Duran, Merksick and Lantz all hold the distinction of being the only Hawkeye Ten Conference high jumpers from last year that went over a bar at exactly 5-00.00.
Long jump: Another rare situation where we see a conference champion that will not be back to defend the title. However, two of the top three and five of the top seven are coming back.
2. Charley Hernandez, Sophomore, Glenwood (16-07.00)
3. Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood (16-04.00)
5. Maddie Bergman, Senior, Lewis Central (15-07.00)
6. Lauren McLaughlin, Senior, Harlan (15-02.00)
7. Brooke Rohe, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic (13-10.00)
More: It’s worth noting Hernandez suffered an injury during volleyball season that may or may not impact her ability to compete this spring. Hopp, though, does bring back the longest jump of the season, as she had a 17-09.75 at the SQM in Denison. Hernandez also had a 17-06.00 at home in April while Bergman also went over 17 (17-01.50 to be exact) in April.
Shot put: An interesting group here. Only two of the top four and three of the top nine are back from last season.
2. Elise Thramer, Senior, Lewis Central (37-05.00)
4. Ellie Sibbel, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (36-05.00)
7. Lynnae Green, Sophomore, Shenandoah (34-00.50)
10. Aliyah Parker, Junior, Shenandoah (32-01.00)
12. Alexis Jimenez-Russell, Junior, Atlantic (31-00.00)
More: Thramer’s 38-07.00 from April at home is the top-returning toss while Sibbel had a 37-11.50 to rank in the top two. Keep an eye on the emergence of Lewis Central sophomore Jordyn Matiyow, who had to throw behind two veterans last year and has the third-ranked returning throw of 36-03.50.
Discus: Thramer returns as the defending champion in the discus, but she is one of just two in the returning top eight.
1. Elise Thramer, Senior, Lewis Central (109-03)
5. Abi Hiller, Sophomore, Glenwood (100-06)
9. Abbi Richter, Senior, Atlantic (90-10)
10. Aliyah Parker, Junior, Shenandoah (88-03)
11. Ellie Sibbel, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (86-08)
More: Thramer threw 135-10.00 just one week later in Denison at the SQM while Hiller’s 109-01.00 at the SQM is the No. 2 returning throw. Sibbel had a 105-11.00 at her own SQM in Treynor to rank in the No. 3 spot.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based on last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
4x100: This is where Glenwood gets really tough. They have so many options and variations to throw into relays, and they have really made it work quite well. They rolled to the win here in 52.29 and could return three of the legs from that win — Zoie Carda, Charley Hernandez and Jaylynn Floyd. Harlan’s 53.52 was good for second, and they could return all four of their legs.
4x200: The Rams put down a 1:50.42 to win by over five seconds in the race. That group could return intact with Carda, Courtney Crawford, Floyd and Danika Arnold running in that order. A distant second was Lewis Central, which could bring back three of their four runners.
4x400: Atlantic was the champion in a tight race with Glenwood. The Trojans ran 4:06.34 and would bring back the whole group — Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush. Glenwood’s 4x400 group could bring back their top three runners while losing anchor Abby Hughes. Atlantic went 4:06.34 to Glenwood’s 4:07.72.
4x800: While the 4x400 was very close, Atlantic made sure the 4x800 was not. Claire Pellett, Aubrey Guyer, Mariah Huffman and Ava Rush ran a 10:13.87 and could return completely intact. Glenwood was second by about 13 seconds and could also bring back the entire foursome.
Sprint medley: Harlan posted a 2+ second win here. They finished the race at 1:53.74, but they would be losing their final two legs while bringing back Jaylee Schmitz and Kami Stork. Glenwood was second in 1:55.87 and could bring back three of the four runners.
Distance medley: Harlan also owned this medley with a time of 4:27.00 — 15+ seconds more than their seeded time. Kami Stork, Samantha Ineson and Lindsey Sonderman ran 1-2-4 in this race. Atlantic was second and could bring back the whole group that ran 4:28.28.
Shuttle hurdle: Shenandoah claimed the conference championship with a season-best run of 1:11.34. That group would bring back its lead (Kate Lantz) and its anchor (Chloe Denton), but the middle two legs graduated. Glenwood was second here, too, in 1:13.88. Two of their four legs would also come back.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. Glenwood (44.75)
2. Atlantic (32)
3. Lewis Central (30)
4. Clarinda (20)
5. Shenandoah (15.84)
6. Harlan (14.92)
7. Denison-Schleswig (12)
8. St. Albert (7)
9. Kuemper Catholic (6)
10. Creston (2)
11. Red Oak (0)
Thoughts: Glenwood figures to be the favorite again this year, but Atlantic is going to give them a run for their money. Maybe Coach Mullenix can find the right mix to dethrone the Rams, but history is on the side of Coach Bueltel’s squad.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.