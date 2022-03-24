(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 19: 2022 Missouri River Conference Girls Soccer.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
Bluegrass Conference Girls Track & Field
Western Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Bluegrass Conference Boys Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
Missouri River Conference Boys Soccer
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Track & Field
Rolling Valley Conference Boys Track & Field
Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
Missouri River Conference Girls Track & Field
2022 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW
Abraham Lincoln (6-0) ran the table last year in the Missouri River Conference, edging past Bishop Heelan Catholic (5-1) for the conference title. Here’s how the full standings looked:
1. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 16-4 overall, 6-0 conference
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 10-8 overall, 5-1 conference
3. Sioux City North Stars — 10-6 overall, 4-2 conference
4. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 10-8 overall, 3-3 conference
5. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 7-10 overall, 2-4 conference
6. Sioux City West Wolverines — 5-10 overall, 1-5 conference
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 1-13 overall, 0-6 conference
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Robbie Miller
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Shawn Mansfield
•LeMars: Nicole Green
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Keyton Ruskmap
•Sioux City East: Theresa Martinez
•Sioux City North: Jesse Castillo
•Sioux City West: Andy Reyes
•Thomas Jefferson: Mark Royer
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
Here’s the rundown of the top 20 returning goal scorers in this year’s Missouri River Conference, where five of the top seven and eight of the top 11 return.
1. Liberty Bates, SO, Abraham Lincoln — This is where it starts. Last year’s top goal scorer, Bates scored 23 times on 48 shots on goal — a very solid 47.9 SOG%.
2. Abby Evers, SR, Abraham Lincoln — The former Thomas Jefferson standout moved over to Abraham Lincoln after finishing with 16 goals on 56 shots on goal. That makes for the top two returning goal scorers wearing the AL jersey.
3. Hanna Schimmer, SR, Abraham Lincoln — Oh wait, did I say the top two? AL actually has the top three returnees with Schimmer scoring 14 times last season.
4. Emma Smallcomb, SR, Sioux City West — The first non-AL scorer on this list is the Sioux City West senior, who had 12 goals last season during her junior year.
5. Nevaeh James, SR, Sioux City East — Another senior, James finished last season with 11 goals of her own in 17 matches played.
6. Jada Newberg, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Lauryn Peck, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Both Heelan juniors finished last year with nine goals each, which tied them for 9th in the league in 2021.
8. Piper McGuire, JR, Abraham Lincoln & Lexi Smith, SR, Thomas Jefferson — Another from Abraham Lincoln and one from across the city. Both McGuire and Smith finished with eight goals last season.
10. Lily Cote, SR, Sioux City East & Alexandra Flattery, SO, Sioux City East — Cote and Flattery scored seven times each for the Black Raiders last year, tying for 14th in the 2021 league.
The rest of the top 20:
12. Mia Conley, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Sydney Rexius, JR, Sioux City North; Gabby Wagner, SR, Sioux City West — 6 goals each
15. Alicia Cortez, SR, Sioux City North — 5 goals
16. Allison Smith, SO, Abraham Lincoln; Grace Strong, SO, Thomas Jefferson; Rikki Wurtz, SO, Thomas Jefferson; Alondra Zermendo, JR, Sioux City West — 4 goals each
20. Paige Bracker, SR, Abraham Lincoln; Leybi Rogel, SR, Sioux City North; Isabella Stoos, SO, Sioux City East — 3 goals each
There are six from Abraham Lincoln on this 22-person list while Sioux City East has four and Thomas Jefferson, Heelan, Sioux City West and Sioux City North have three each. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s top-returning goal scorer is senior Dani Rodriguez, who had two goals a year ago.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
Here’s the rundown of the top 20 returning assisters in this year’s Missouri River Conference. This list includes 10 of the top 11 from last year.
1. Abby Evers, SR, Abraham Lincoln — The thing that makes Evers so difficult to deal with is that she is an incredible passer, too. She led the conference with 16 assists last season.
2. Lexi Smith, SR, Thomas Jefferson — Smith tied for second in the league last year with 12 assists. The person she tied with was her former teammate Maggie Gunderson, who is now at Omaha.
3. Paige Bracker, SR, Abraham Lincoln & Piper McGuire, JR, Abraham Lincoln — The two AL standouts follow here with 9 assists. That was good for a fourth-place tie last season.
5. Isabella Stoos, SO, Sioux City East — The best assister in the sophomore class, Stoos was sixth in the league last season with 8 assists.
6. Lily Cote, SR, Sioux City East; Alex Flattery, SO, Sioux City East; Jazmin Martinez Rangel, JR, Abraham Lincoln; Gracie Rooney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Allison Smith, SO, Abraham Lincoln — The top 10 is rounded out by this group of five that had 6 assists each last year.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Liberty Bates, SO, Abraham Lincoln; Nevaeh James, SR, Sioux City East — 5 assists each
13. Lauryn Peck, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Hanna Schimmer, SR, Abraham Lincoln; Emma Smallcomb, SR, Sioux City West — 4 assists each
16. Mia Conley, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Sydney Rexius, JR, Sioux City North; Kailynn Thiele, SO, Sioux City North — 3 assists each
19. Bella Leon, SR, Sioux City West; Lexy Mayo, SO, Abraham Lincoln; Jada Newberg, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Rachel Noble, JR, Sioux City North; Leybi Rogel, SR, Sioux City North; Brooklyn Stanley, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 assists each
Once again, Abraham Lincoln leads the way here with eight of the 24 on the list. Heelan has five, Sioux City East and Sioux City North have four, Sioux City West has two and Thomas Jefferson has one on the list. Sergeant Bluff-Luton did not list any assists on Bound last year.
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS (BY MINUTES)
Here’s the rundown of the top-returning goalkeepers from last season, sorted by total minutes.
1. Savanna Vanderwerf, SO, Abraham Lincoln — The top-returning goalkeeper by minutes (and maybe overall) is Vanderwerf, who played 1563 minutes, allowed just 18 goals and had an 89.7 save percentage as a freshman.
2. Kiley Elgert, SO, Sioux City West — Another from the sophomore class, Elgert posted 1205 minutes in goal and finished with an 81.3% save percentage.
3. Addison Nordgren, JR, Sioux City East — Nordgren was one of three goalkeepers for Sioux City East that had between 240 and 531 minutes in goal last year. She had the 240 and allowed just six goals in that time.
4. Izzy Burnsides, JR, Thomas Jefferson — Even while the Jackets had a senior goalkeeper in Hannah Belt, they found some time to get Burnsides 232 minutes. She allowed just three goals and had an 87.0% save percentage.
5. Jayden Rold, SR, Thomas Jefferson — Burnsides might have some competition in goal this year with Rold returning for her senior year. She had 151 minutes and a 70.4% save percentage.
Those are the top five. Here are some of the other potential goalkeepers from the teams not listed:
-Bishop Heelan Catholic: There appears to be two options for Heelan in replacing their senior Mary Kate Fitzsimmons, who played every minute in goal last year for the Crusaders. The other two girls that had “GK” next to their name in Bound: Senior Hannah Tastad and junior Lauren LaFleur.
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Alexa Trover found 40 minutes in goal last season for the Warriors.
-Sioux City North: Senior Gisel Zamora also had 40 minutes in goal last season and could be the favorite to step into the starting role this year.
OTHER RETURNEES
Here’s the team-by-team rundown of other returnees in the conference. This includes those that played in at least nine matches and/or started at least one match.
Abraham Lincoln
Trista Baker, Junior (19 matches, 19 starts)
Isabella Cain, Senior (19 matches, 19 starts)
Taylor Ferguson, Sophomore (15 matches)
Ella Hanson, Senior (11 matches)
Mackenzie Kvammen, Junior (20 matches, 20 starts, 1 goal)
Aleesha Mascarenas, Sophomore (5 matches, 2 starts)
Haylie Santon, Junior (10 matches, 1 start)
Sylvia Scott, Sophomore (14 matches, 1 start)
Tegan Tindall, Junior (11 matches, 1 goal)
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Monica Cheron Raya, Senior (6 matches, 4 starts)
Elizabeth De Los Santos, Junior (15 matches, 1 start, 1 assist)
Marin Frazee, Junior (6 matches, 2 starts)
Maddie Gengler, Junior (17 matches, 17 starts)
Nyla Jochum, Junior (9 matches)
Addison Kuehl, Junior (10 matches, 1 start, 2 goals, 1 assist)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Payton Hardy, Junior (10 matches, 9 starts)
Logan Howard, Junior (7 matches, 3 starts)
Samara Hruska, Junior (12 matches, 5 starts)
Kailee Loofe, Junior (10 matches, 6 starts)
Dani Rodriguez, Senior (14 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)
Olivia Ruskamp, Sophomore (9 matches, 7 starts)
Sioux City East
Cami Graves, Senior (17 matches, 17 starts, 1 goal)
Mariah Morrow, Junior (15 matches, 4 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist)
Addie Nordgren, Sophomore (17 matches, 17 starts, 1 goal)
Devanny Ochoa, Junior (4 matches, 1 start, 1 assist)
Brisa Rivera, Senior (7 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)
Bailey Wilson, Junior (16 matches, 11 starts)
Sioux City North
Sioux City North inputted their first 10 matches in Bound. Here are the top returnees from those matches.
Lauren Clark, Junior (4 matches, 1 assist)
Maria Deluna, Senior (2 matches, 1 start)
Maddie Kelley, Junior (6 matches, 6 starts)
Stella Kuehl, Sophomore (7 matches, 6 starts, 2 goals)
Alondra Lopez, Senior (1 match, 1 start)
Bailee Miller, Senior (7 matches, 6 starts)
Jenny Morales, Senior (3 matches, 1 start)
Rachel Noble, Junior (7 matches, 6 starts, 2 assists, 1 goal)
Brooklyn Schrock, Senior (7 matches, 6 starts, 1 assist, 1 goal)
Sioux City West
Kinsey Elgert, Junior (14 matches, 3 starts)
Haley Gruis, Senior (15 matches, 15 starts, 1 goal)
Brooklynn James, Junior (12 matches, 3 starts, 1 assist)
Madelynn Morris, Sophomore (15 matches, 14 starts, 1 assists)
Xitlali Sanchez, Senior (15 matches, 15 starts)
Sawyer Wilde, Junior (15 matches, 15 starts, 1 assist)
Thomas Jefferson
Samara Alcarez, Junior (14 matches, 2 starts, 1 assist)
Haley Allen, Junior (15 matches, 8 starts)
Taryn Gant, Sophomore (18 matches, 18 starts, 1 goals)
Kendall Hosick, Junior (16 matches, 1 start, 1 assist)
Trinity Minor, Junior (18 matches, 18 starts)
Jackie Moreno, Senior (18 matches, 6 starts, 1 assist)
Rukhshana Muidinzoda, Senior (12 matches, 6 starts)
Jenna Pane, Junior (17 matches, 15 starts, 2 goals)
Krista Yancy, Senior (3 matches, 3 starts, 1 assist)
ONE FINAL TAKE
Here’s one final take on each team, listed in order of predicted finish.
1. Abraham Lincoln — The Lynx are loaded with explosive offensive talent and a stingy defense. They will have very, very high goals this year.
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic — A state qualifier last year, Heelan brings back plenty of talent from that team. They might not have as much experience as some others, but the pedigree is definitely there.
3. Sioux City East — The Black Raiders were down the line a bit last year, but they return plenty of talent that should lend itself to an improvement.
4. Thomas Jefferson — They definitely have plenty of offensive firepower to replace, but it sure seems like this program is going to stay solid regardless of who comes or goes. I think it might have a little something to do with the guy with the sweet haircut leading the team.
5. Sioux City North — North did bring back some of their top offensive talent, but they will have to replace a solid group of starters. I could be way low here, given they were third last season, and if I am then I’ll tip my cap and never make this mistake again.
6. Sioux City West — The Wolverines are second behind Thomas Jefferson in returning starts from athletes that were in the “Other Returnees” section. That tells me this is also a team that will see some improvement this year.
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton — They didn’t have anybody in the returning goals or assists categories, but there are 44 returning starts among the “Other Returnees.” The names are also recognizable athletes. Seems like the Warriors could be due for an improvement of their own.
Again, LeMars is not presented in these predictions given they did not play varsity soccer last season. Any predictions for the Bulldogs will be saved for next season’s preview.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.