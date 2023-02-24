(KMAland) -- Another spring sports preview coming at you today with a look at Hawkeye Ten Conference girls soccer.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW
Would you believe Lewis Central won last year’s Hawkeye Ten championship? Well, they did. They just keep on doing it. It’s now nine straight conference championships for the Titans. Here’s how it all lined up:
1. Lewis Central Titans — 15-6 overall, 7-0 conference
2. Glenwood Rams — 11-5 overall, 6-1 conference
3. Harlan Cyclones — 11-6 overall, 5-2 conference
4. St. Albert Saintes — 8-11 overall, 4-3 conference
5. Atlantic Trojans — 11-7 overall, 3-4 conference
6. Kuemper Catholic — 8-9 overall, 2-5 conference
7. Denison-Schleswig — 7-12 overall, 1-6 conference
8. Creston Panthers — 0-15 overall, 0-7 conference
COACHES
•Atlantic: Daniel Vargason
•Creston: Becca Ross
•Denison-Schleswig: Chris Eller
•Glenwood: Amy Benson
•Harlan: Jared Boysen
•Kuemper Catholic: Ken Massey
•Lewis Central: James Smith
•St. Albert: Chris “The Nature Boy” Hughes
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
1. Nora Dougherty, Senior, Glenwood
2. Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic
3. Ella Klusman, Junior, St. Albert
4. Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central
**These are the four players in the conference that scored over 20 goals and are returning this year. Dougherty was second behind LC’s Hana Daoudi (graduated) with 33 goals while Jensen (32), Klusman (25) and Hays (22) were next.
5. Whitlee Auen, Junior, Denison-Schleswig & Reagan Lea, Sophomore, Lewis Central
**The last two players in the conference that return with double figure goals from last season. Auen and Lea both had 11 goals for their respective teams.
7. Haylee Erickson, Junior, Lewis Central
8. Aubrey Guyer, Senior, Atlantic & Ivy Stephens, Sophomore, Harlan
10. Alaina Meads, Senior, Glenwood & Molly Williams, Senior, Glenwood & Aubrey Schwieso, Sophomore, Harlan & Cate Mayhall, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
**Erickson had nine goals for the Titans while Guyer and Stephens tied for eighth with eight apiece and Meads, Williams, Schwieso and Mayhall all had seven goals in 2022.
14. Kiera Nichols, Junior, Atlantic & Paulina Baeza, Senior, Denison-Schleswig & Ava Scott, Junior, Glenwood & Kayla Anderson, Sophomore, Harlan & Darbie Argotsinger, Junior, Harlan
19. Dehisy Merida, Senior, Denison-Schleswig & Maya Humlicek, Sophomore, Lewis Central & Lily Krohn, Junior, St. Albert
**We’ll stop right here. All of those tied for 14th had six goals last year while those that tied for 19th ended up with five goals on the season.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Molly Williams, Senior, Glenwood & Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central
**Nobody in the conference set their teammates up quite like Williams and Hays, who tied for the league lead a year ago with 14 assists.
3. Aubrey Guyer, Senior, Atlantic & Haylee Erickson, Junior, Lewis Central
5. Norah Dougherty, Senior, Glenwood
**Rounding out the top five, Guyer and Erickson had 11 assists each last year, tying for third in the conference, while Dougherty ended up with 10 dimes to finish in fifth.
6. Whitlee Auen, Junior, Denison-Schleswig
7. Kiera Nichols, Junior, Atlantic & Estela Lupian, Junior, Denison-Schleswig & Paulina Baeza, Senior, Denison-Schleswig & Reagan Lea, Sophomore, Lewis Central & Tyler Tingley, Sophomore, St. Albert
**Auen finished last season with six assists while the big group tied for seventh among returnees ended up with five assists apiece.
12. Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic & Mattie Dvorak, Senior, Atlantic & Faith Weber, Junior, Glenwood & Alaina Meads, Senior, Glenwood
**And the top 15 finishes out with a four-way tie for 12th with four assists a year ago.
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS (BY MINUTES)
1. Edria Brummer, Senior, Atlantic
2. Ashlyn Badding, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
3. Jemi Cornelison, Junior, Lewis Central
4. Amy Estrada, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
5. Missy Evezic, Junior, St. Albert
6. Sophie Sheffield, Junior, St. Albert
7. Keyana Peterson, Junior, Creston
8. Leigha Brungardt, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
**All eight of these girls had at least 307 minutes in goal last season, and it’s led by Brummer, who led the conference with 1367 minutes while posting a 78.2 save percentage. Badding and Cornelison are the only other two that return with 1,000+ minutes in goal from a year ago. Badding was in goal for 1120 minutes while Cornelison had a 73.8 save percentage in 1077 minutes.
The rest are between 307 and 843, and it’s led by Estrada with an 843 and a 72.3 save percentage. Evezic and Sheffield split time in goal last season with Evezic going 698 minutes and Sheffield 442. Both of them had solid save percentages of 69.4 and 80.8, respectively. Peterson returns for Creston after 417 minutes and a 66.2 save percentage while Brungardt was in goal 307 minutes with a 74.0 save percentage.
OTHER KEY RETURNEES
There is more to life than goals and assists and goalkeepers. There are defenders that pick up lots of minutes and make sure the ball never even crosses their zone. Here are some of them that are returning with at least two starts and/or 10 games played.
Atlantic
-Mattie Dvorak, Senior (18 games, 18 starts, 4 assists, 2 goals)
-Lindley Eben, Senior (18 games, 18 starts, 4 goals, 1 assist)
-Quinn Grubbs, Senior (18 games, 18 starts, 2 goals)
-Irelyn Gundy, Junior (18 games, 18 starts, 1 goal)
-Eva Steffensen, Junior (18 games, 18 starts, 1 assist)
-Dayna Dreager, Senior (17 games, 16 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists)
-Faith Altman, Junior (18 games, 10 starts, 1 assist)
-Paytn Harter, Sophomore (17 games, 5 starts, 1 goal, 3 assists)
-Maddie Richter, Sophomore (18 games, 4 starts, 1 assist)
Creston
*Note: Only 11 matches were submitted to Bound last season.
-Ashlyn Baker, Junior (11 games, 11 starts)
-Maddie Kinsella, Senior (11 games, 11 starts)
-Olivia Burwell, Sophomore (11 games, 11 starts)
-Danica Pokorny, Junior (9 games, 9 starts)
-Zoe Ralston, Junior (10 games, 9 starts)
-Kylan Mower, Senior (9 games, 9 starts)
-MaKenzie Baker, Senior (8 games, 8 starts)
-Makayla Wilson, Senior (10 games, 8 starts)
-Autumn Stafford, Senior (7 games, 7 starts)
-Bailee Schmitt, Junior (7 games, 7 starts)
-Bridget Hopkins, Senior (10 games, 6 starts, 1 goal)
-Ella Powers, Senior (9 games, 5 starts)
-April Still, Senior (11 games)
Denison-Schleswig
-Kyra Hawn, Senior (19 games, 19 starts, 1 assist)
-Alicia Lopez, Junior (18 games, 18 starts, 2 goals)
-Glorida Diaz, Sophomore (19 games, 14 starts)
-Anahi Velasco, Senior (5 games, 5 starts)
-Roslyn Velasquez, Senior (3 games, 3 starts)
-Mary Clare Matthews, Senior (13 games, 2 starts, 1 assist)
-Aremy Santos, Junior (11 games, 1 start, 2 goals)
-Janet Castillo, Sophomore (18 games, 1 start)
-Rosy Segoviano, Sophomore (15 games, 1 start)
Glenwood
-Lydia Fuoss, Junior (16 games, 16 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
-Hallee Lincoln, Senior (16 games, 16 starts, 2 assists)
-Audrey Nieman, Sophomore (13 games, 12 starts)
-Julia Nighter, Junior (15 games, 5 starts)
-Ashley Aust, Senior (16 games, 5 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist)
-Jaylynn Floyd, Sophomore (15 games, 4 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists)
-Ryley Nebel, Senior (13 games, 1 start, 2 goals, 1 assist)
-McKenna Koehler, Junior (10 games, 1 assist)
-Elaina Dougherty, Sophomore (10 games)
Harlan
-Madison Kjergaard, Senior (17 games, 17 starts, 3 assists)
-Ava Miller, Senior (17 games, 17 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
-Ava Monson, Junior (15 games, 14 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
-Hailey Good, Junior (16 games, 6 starts, 3 goals, 1 assist)
-Tatjana Schumer, Senior (16 games, 5 starts)
-Kassie Anderson, Sophomore (15 games, 1 start, 2 assists)
-Adrian Irlbeck, Junior (10 games, 1 goal, 1 assist)
-Alexia Frausto, Senior (17 games, 1 assist)
Kuemper Catholic
-Frannie Glynn, Junior (17 games, 17 starts)
-Lauren Boell, Junior (17 games, 17 starts)
-Vanessa Borelli, Senior (16 games, 16 starts)
-Karigan Wendl, Junior (17 games, 16 starts, 1 goal)
-Megan Milligan, Sophomore (17 games, 14 starts)
-Clare Janson, Sophomore (15 games, 4 starts)
-Melinda Schaefer, Junior (14 games, 3 starts)
-Kyra Woltermann, Junior (3 games, 3 starts)
-Meredith Friedrichsen, Senior (16 games, 1 start)
-Tristan Foley, Junior (17 games, 1 start)
-Izzy Boes, Junior (15 games, 1 start)
-Summer Mikkelsen, Junior (16 games)
-Karsyn Overmohle, Sophomore (14 games, 1 goal)
Lewis Central
-Isabel McNeal, Junior (21 games, 20 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists)
-Reese Ford, Senior (21 games, 12 starts, 2 goals)
-Makenzie Stephens, Sophomore (14 games, 2 starts, 2 assists)
-Dakota Knoble, Sophomore (11 games, 4 goals, 3 assists)
-Abby VonWeihe, Junior (12 games, 1 goal)
St. Albert
-Kirsten Piskorski, Sophomore (18 games, 18 starts, 4 goals, 2 assists)
-Ava Wagner, Sophomore (18 games, 18 starts)
-Katelynn Hendricks, Junior (18 games, 17 starts)
-Olivia Gardner, Junior (18 games, 17 starts, 3 goals, 2 assists)
-Anna Helton, Senior (16 games, 16 starts, 1 assist)
-Kennedy Sanchez, Junior (18 games, 12 starts, 2 goals)
-Paige Sundberg, Junior (17 games, 10 starts, 4 goals)
-Lena Rosloniec, Senior (14 games, 6 starts)
-Danielle Head, Junior (10 games, 2 starts)
-Ayleth Vargas, Junior (10 games, 2 starts)
-Sarahi Vargas, Senior (9 games, 1 start)
PROJECTED FINISH
These are not KMA Sports predictions. They are an accumulation of top-returning players + other returning contributors + 2022 conference wins.
1. Glenwood (23)
2. Atlantic & Lewis Central & St. Albert (20)
5. Denison-Schleswig (18)
6. Harlan & Kuemper Catholic (17)
8. Creston (14)
Thoughts: Could this be the end of the Lewis Central reign? The projection system, which admittedly might need a little more work, believes it will be. It makes some sense, right? Glenwood returns a terrific collection of talent while LC must replace another solid senior group. However, the Titans have had to do this before, and they also bring back a strong collection of talent. And really, the difference between first and second over the last five or six years has been quite pronounced. Could it really happen? Could it?!!?
