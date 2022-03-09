(KMAland) -- On to Spring Preview No. 2 of 24 with a look at girls soccer in the Western Iowa Conference.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
2022 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW
The Western Iowa Conference girls season was dominated by Treynor, which went undefeated against conference foes and did it in dominant form. Tri-Center, which went 5-1 in the league, advanced within one win of a state tournament, too. Those were the only two teams in the conference to have a winning record last season. Let’s take a gander at this season.
AHSTW Vikings – 2021 Record: 3-12 overall, 3-3 or 2-4 conference (split with Missouri Valley)
Coach: Beth Herbst
The Vikings had a solid senior class, including seven that started at least 10 matches a year ago. Senior Madison Eckmann is the top-returning goal scorer, and she’s the only returning goal scorer. She had eight of their 26 goals last season. They also bring back the person that tries to stop goals – junior ‘keeper Bella Canada.
Sophomore Sadie Paulsen and junior Grace Porter were other regular starters last season for AHSTW. Seniors Adryan Bruce and Allison Baxter made a combined 10 starts, and junior Alyssia Zeron was a regular reserve last season for the Vikes.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers – 2021 Record: 2-14 overall, 1-5 conference
Coach: Daniel Robbins
This year’s juniors accounted for all 13 Logan-Magnolia goals last season. Jada Cohn put in 10 goals and had one assist in 14 matches while Mariah Nolting added three goals and one assist on the year. Their most likely goalkeeper, Abby Leonard, is also in the junior class, as she had 525 minutes in goal and a 71.7% save percentage for the Panthers.
Other returning regular starters are senior Maeley Rosengren and sophomores McKenna Witte and Jaiden Jahn while senior Madyson Roberts and sophomores Cora Killpack and Bailey Hammit also started at least four matches a year ago. Senior Shelby Underwood and sophomore Penelope Alvis were key reserves throughout the year.
Missouri Valley Big Reds – 2021 Record: 5-9 overall, 3-3 or 2-4 conference
Coach: Lacy West
Missouri Valley carried a big roster a year ago and only three of them were seniors. Another three of them are seniors this year. Their sophomore and junior classes are going to guide the way with sophomores Sophie Caniglia (8 goals) and Brooklyn Lange (4 goals, 5 assists) and juniors Ella Myler (7 goals, 1 assist) and Bailey Koyle (2 goals, 4 assists) leading a strong core of returning offensive firepower.
Others that were regular starters last season that are back this year are senior Maddie Larson (1 goal), juniors Maya Contreraz (1 goal, 1 assist) and Sophie Messerschmidt (1 goal) and sophomore Nicole Olson. The goalkeeper spot is up for grabs with the graduation of Carlie Winchester, but Lange and Contreraz both have a little experience there. Others that could provide some contributions this year for Missouri Valley and played in at least eight matches are seniors Jessica McIlnay and Yazmin Lopez-Morales, junior Pyper Anderson and sophomores Carolynn Hutchinson, Brianna Bradley and Bridget Kean.
Riverside Bulldogs – 2021 Record: 0-12 overall, 0-6 conference
Coach: Jill Applegate
Tough deal here. There weren’t any stats recorded for Riverside last season, so it’s hard to do a little preview. However, I can tell you a couple things just based on the roster that was inputted last season. There were four seniors and three juniors on last year’s roster, so it was a pretty young group. The two All-WIC choices were both seniors.
This year’s seniors could include McCartney Sanny, Makenna Rose and Nataali Hernandez. The junior group could include Bowe Branan, Lian Antunez, Madi Baldwin, Mackenzie Olmstead, Hannah Lund and Cayla Schuster, and the sophomores could include Cienna Sorensen, Ruthie Pendgraft, Carly Henderson, Myla Bowen, Savannah Organ and Izzy McDermott.
Treynor Cardinals – 2021 Record: 17-2 overall, 6-0 conference
Coach: Shane Jacobsen
There were eight seniors on last year’s state qualifier, but there’s still a solid core returning to the fold this year. It starts with star junior Clara Teigland, who scored 40 goals and had 29 assists, and continues with senior Peyton Scott, who posted 27 goals and 13 assists. And there was plenty of help around them, including from sophomore Jozie Lewis (14 goals, 5 assists), senior Josie Davidson (3 goals), sophomore Maili McKern (3 goals), junior Grace Alff (3 goals, 1 assist), senior Rachel Kinsella (2 goals, 2 assists) and junior Sadie Schaaf (2 goals, 3 assists), among many others.
Among those others are sophomores Alexa Schwartz (1 goal, 2 assists) and Allie Houser (1 goal, 1 assist), who both played in at least 16 matches. Senior Mackenzie Emmart might be this year’s goalkeeper after the loss of Callie Copperstone. She was the only other player that got minutes in goal (18). And who knows? There might be other talent on the way up.
Tri-Center Trojans – 2021 Record: 17-3 overall, 5-1 conference
Coach: Jeff Lefeber
Another strong core returns to Tri-Center, despite the loss of seven seniors from a regional finalist last year. Twin seniors Marissa Ring and Miranda Ring are two of the best players in KMAland history and return after combining for 59 goals and 41 assists (Marissa had 29 and 20, Miranda had 30 and 21). They did lose a solid No. 3 scorer with Cassidy Cunningham’s move to Underwood, so they’ll be searching for someone in that spot.
Sophomore Brooke Daughenbaugh (3 goals, 7 assists) might be that someone, but there are other options, too, like senior Tatum Carlson (3 goals, 2 assists), junior Rachel Hundtofte (2 goals, 7 assists) and sophomore Annaliese Points (2 goals, 1 assist). How about preventing goals? They’re in good shape there, too, with the return of junior ‘keeper Preslie Arbaugh (19 games, 15 starts) and fellow junior Becca Thayer (11 games, 120 minutes in goal). Regular starter Lauren Wurdeman – a junior – is back while key reserves (and sometimes starters) Abby Strong, Bella Poorker, Jaden Franke, Abby Schuett and Alexis Flaharty are all back after playing in at least eight matches last year.
Underwood Eagles – 2021 Record: 8-8 overall, 4-2 conference
Coach: Tyler Nelson
There’s a lot coming back (and added) here. I mentioned Cassidy Cunningham, who had 24 goals and 17 assists for Tri-Center last year as a freshman. She should team up quite ably with fellow sophomores Georgia Paulson, who had 18 goals and six assists, and Raegan Ward, who had seven goals and five assists. Seniors Lesley Morales-Foote (5 goals, 6 assists) and Kendra Kuck (5 goals, 8 assists) and sophomore Ava Brensel (4 goals, 6 assists) are also strong offensive standouts. And that’s not it.
Seniors Aubrie Massie and Madison Ehrens both scored three goals last season and fellow senior Abbie Martin had two goals and two assists. Yet another senior Sierra Fox appears to be the best shot at taking over at goalkeeper following the graduation of Belle Freese. Fox played 350 minutes in goal and started 14 matches there or otherwise. Others that played in at least seven matches last year are senior Rilee Adair (7 starts), juniors Leah Hall (4 starts), Ally Leaders and Sophia Fiedler and sophomores Koryn Trede (15 starts), Kayleigh Opal (11 starts), Rachel Privia, Chloe Campbell and Faith Renshaw.
ONE FINAL WORD ON EACH TEAM
Here’s one final word on each team, listed in order of my predicted finish for the league.
1. Treynor: I’m glad I finished their last spot with “on the way up,” because that is what Treynor soccer is. They went to state last year, and they’ll undoubtedly have that goal again this year. Of course, this time around they want to leave Des Moines with a win (or two or three).
2. Tri-Center: They’re going to be good. In fact, they’re going to be real good. They did lose seven seniors and Cunningham, but they are the best option to unseat Treynor from atop the WIC. And maybe Treynor and T-C will be split in regional play again, and we could see the Cardinals and Trojans in Des Moines at the end.
3. Underwood: This should be the most improved team in the conference. They are bustling with young talent in that sophomore class, and there is no doubt they should take a step forward. Whether or not that means they will win the league or finish second in the league is going to be one of the big storylines to watch this year.
4. Missouri Valley: There is A LOT coming back to a growing program that went from two wins in 2019 to five last year. That’s a step up, and I think this is a program that could make another this year – provided all the names in bold are back this spring.
5. AHSTW: The Vikings have a big, solid group of ’21 seniors that they will have to replace, especially from the offensive perspective. The good news is that Eckmann is one of the top-returning goal scorers in the conference, and that should be a good start in rebuilding the offensive side of the ball.
6. Logan-Magnolia: This is still a newish program looking to learn the game and improve from match to match. Their junior class, while small, is worth watching as it pertains to that improvement. They likely aren’t catching the Treynors or Tri-Centers of the league, but they could aim for a one- or two-spot jump this year.
7. Riverside: One year older, one year wiser and one year better? We’ll find out soon enough. I apologize for not having any statistical evidence behind any of that, but it was a tough year for recording stats in Bound it appears.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.