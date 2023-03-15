(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Bluegrass Conference Girls Track & Field.
2023 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The absolute tightest conference track race all last season came in the Bluegrass with the girls battle between Lamoni, Murray, Seymour and Mormon Trail. Lamoni came out on top by two points while Seymour was only five back and Mormon Trail finished just nine shy. Here’s how it looked in totality:
1. Lamoni Demons — 105 points
2. Murray Mustangs — 103 points
3. Seymour Warriorettes — 100 points
4. Mormon Trail Saints — 96 points
5. Moravia Mohawks — 84 points
6. Melcher-Dallas Saints — 67 points
7. Twin Cedars Sabers — 66 points
8. Diagonal Maroons — 23 points
9. Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — 20 points
10. Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — 19 points
11. Moulton-Udell Eagles — 13 points
COACHES
•Ankeny Christian Academy: Not Listed
•Diagonal: Zach Robinson
•Lamoni: Mark Patience
•Melcher-Dallas: Amy Stuart
•Moravia: Megan Pregon
•Mormon Trail: Elizabeth Vanderflught
•Moulton-Udell: Randy Welch
•Murray: Keith Shields
•Orient-Macksburg: Pat Kruse
•Seymour: Paul Hinners
•Twin Cedars: Cameron Parker
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There are no returning medalists in the Bluegrass Conference.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022)
•Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (3) — 800 meter run, 1500 meter run, long jump
•Leksi Gannon, Junior, Murray — 200 meter dash
•Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni — high jump
•Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal — shot put
•Kaylen Robinson, Sophomore, Moravia — high jump
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Bluegrass Conference meet.
100: From the early looks of it, this was a very young league a year ago. And that was no different in the 100 with all of the top five runners from the 100 race coming back this year.
1. Leksi Gannon, Junior, Murray (12.75)
2. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (13.06)
3. Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (13.42)
4. Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour (14.51)
5. Jenna Mickey, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (14.88)
More: Gannon, Dunkin and Henson were the unquestioned top three 100 runners throughout the season last year, finishing the season with the top 3 times.
200: The top three and five of the top seven runners from last year’s race are coming back here.
1. Leksi Gannon, Junior, Murray (27.13)
2. Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (27.87)
3. Layla Ewing, Sophomore, Moravia (29.59)
5. Miah Roberts, Senior, Mormon Trail (31.40)
7. Sophia Glenn, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (32.28)
More: Gannon’s electronically-timed 27.20 at state ended up as the fastest time of the season while Henson’s 27.87 was the only other 200 time in the league to hit the 27s. Ewing was the third-ranked runner in the event throughout the season.
400: Gannon completed the 100-200-400 championship run through the Bluegrass last year, and she will be joined by some familiar competitors with all five of the top finishers from last year’s conference race returning.
1. Leksi Gannon, Junior, Murray (1:04.59)
2. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Junior, Lamoni (1:10.30)
3. Kaylen Robinson, Sophomore, Moravia (1:10.43)
4. Maysen Trimble, Junior, Seymour (1:13.25)
5. Ella Hysell, Sophomore, Mormon Trail (1:13.62)
More: Only one other 400 runner throughout the year put down a competitive time with these top five. Lamoni sophomore Taylor Henson finished with a 1:07.35 at Mount Ayr last season, finishing with the second-fastest time of the season.
800: Another event with all of its top-five finishers from last year’s conference meet coming back. Here’s how it looked:
1. Annika Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (2:47.27)
2. Belle Oshirak, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (2:51.06)
3. Jayda Chew, Senior, Murray (3:00.23)
4. Olivia Power, Junior, Seymour (3:01.72)
5. Gabrielle Bellon, Sophomore, Mormon Trail (3:06.37)
More: While Shanks won the conference championship, Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars did have the best time of the season (2:33.08) in the Bluegrass. Shanks and Oshirak rounded out the top three for best times throughout the year.
1500: The conference was just absolutely stacked up with underclassmen, and that was certainly no different here. All of the top five are also coming back in this race.
1. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (5:31.90)
2. Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (5:59.14)
3. Belle Oshirak, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (6:11.94)
4. Alexa Bedford, Junior, Moravia (6:27.22)
5. Jade-Lynn Gillis, Senior, Mormon Trail (6:30.41)
More: Dunkin did have a 5:20.14 at one point last season while Shanks also ran significantly faster in 5:30.26. Oshirak’s fastest time of the season was 6:02.90.
3000: All of the top five runners from the 3000 race are also coming on back, led by the dominant Dunkin.
1. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (11:51.28)
2. Bridget Bracy, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (13:42.73)
3. Jade-Lynn Gillis, Senior, Mormon Trail (14:12.02)
4. Kianna Jackson, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (15:39.08)
5. Michaela Richardson, Senior, Seymour (15:58.47)
More: Dunkin’s 11:51.28 at the conference meet ended up being the top time of the season for the league. Bracy’s time (converted to 13:42.97) was second, but Jade-Lynn Gillis’ 13:48.64 from earlier in the year ended the season as the third-best time of the year.
100 hurdles: Folks, I’m starting to think nobody graduated from last year’s Bluegrass. Here’s a look at the returning top five:
1. Layla Ewing, Sophomore, Moravia (17.71)
2. Teryn Shields, Senior, Murray (19.00)
3. Kelly Lloyd, Junior, Lamoni (19.02)
4. Ashlynn Sharp, Sophomore, Seymour (20.72)
5. Hailey Burton, Senior, Lamoni (20.76)
More: Ewing ran a 17.51 last season that ranked as the top time of the year. WIth the conversion, Lloyd ended up with posting a 19.07 at a different meet in April to end up with the second-best time. Shields had a 19.20 at Mount Ayr, which proved to be the third-best time of the season.
400 hurdles: Yep, the whole top five is back!
1. Annika Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (1:16.22)
2. Kelly Lloyd, Junior, Lamoni (1:18.97)
3. Morgan Keller, Junior, Murray (1:28.45)
4. Hailey Bennell, Senior, Seymour (1:30.33)
5. Hayleigh Starr, Junior, Moravia (1:32.79)
More: Shanks was even better at the SQM with a time of 1:14.60 while Lloyd was not far behind on that same night (1:14.70). Twin Cedars senior Cheyanne Bruns ended up with a distant third time of 1:17.44, although she did run at the Bluegrass meet.
Long jump: This has definitely made my preview much easier. The top five is coming back here, too.
1. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (15-08.50)
2. Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour (14-01.00)
3. Layla Ewing, Sophomore, Moravia (13-05.00)
4. Morgan Keller, Junior, Murray (13-02.00)
5. Saydi Benz, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (12-09.50)
More: Dunkin ended up jumping 16-04.00 at the SQM to advance to the state meet while Peck went 15-06.75 that same night. The third-ranked returning time is a tie between Benz and Mormon Trail junior Mia Shanks, who both had a 14-01.50 at one point last season.
High jump: Only five made the opening height last season at the Bluegrass Conference, but would you like to take a guess at how many of them are coming back? It’s all of them.
1. Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (4-08.00)
2. Kaylen Robinson, Sophomore, Moravia (4-06.00)
3. Zoie Simkoff, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell (4-04.00)
4. Maysen Trimble, Junior, Seymour (4-02.00)
5. Hiatus Paredes, Senior, Lamoni (4-02.00)
More: Henson ended up going over 5-00.00 at the SQM to secure her spot in Des Moines. Robinson went over 4-10.00 at that very same SQM at Wayne while Paredes, Simkoff and Melcher-Dallas junior Karsyn Mateer also went over at 4-06.00.
Shot put: This is the first event since the 200 where the top five could not return completely intact. However, five of the top six could be back.
1. Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal (33-01.50)
2. Gabby Overgaard, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (31-04.50)
4. BrieAnna Remster, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (29-07.00)
5. Megan Henrichs, Junior, Murray (27-02.00)
6. Abbie Peterson, Senior, Murray (26-05.00)
More: Lumbard threw 36-02.00 in Tabor to qualify for state while Overgaard had a 34-08.50 at her own SQM in Corydon. Remster did have the third-best throw of the season last year despite finishing fourth at the Bluegrass (31-05.25).
Discus: This is the first event where the champion will not be back to defend the title. Not only that, two of the top three are gone. However, five of the top seven could return.
2. Gabby Overgaard, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (79-10.00)
4. Anna Newton, Senior, Diagonal (74-10.00)
5. Abbie Peterson, Senior, Murray (73-06.00)
6. Chloie Hochmuth, Junior, Mormon Trail (69-08.00)
7. Lauren Olsen, Sophomore, Lamoni (63-11.00)
More: Gabby Overgaard did have the top throw of the season (90-09.00) last year in the league. Newton’s 83-01.00 was second and Peterson’s 81-07.00 ended up third for the season.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based on last year’s Bluegrass Conference meet.
4x100: Murray ended up winning the conference championship with a time of 56.20, led by lead leg Leksi Gannon, who left with four golds. She is one of three from last year’s winning foursome — along with Teryn Shields and Jayda Chew — that could be back. Seymour was second in 57.53, and they could also return three of their four legs.
4x200: Murray rolled to this one in 2:04.06, using a bit of a different lineup but would still bring back three of those legs, including Shields, Chew and Morgan Keller. Melcher-Dallas ran a distant second in 2:08.47. They could bring back all four of their runners from that runner-up.
4x400: Lamoni’s entire quartet that ran to a winning time of 4:41.12 could be back. Taylor Henson, Kelly Lloyd, Emaleigh Pierschbacher and Heiatua Paredes were all underclassmen last year for the Demons. Mormon Trail was back a bit in 4:53.55, and since their entire team was underclassmen last year, they could also return in full.
4x800: Mormon Trail was dominant here with a time of 11:59.90, and their full group of Gabrielle Bellon, Annika and Mia Shanks and Ella Hysell could come back together and defend that championship. Lamoni’s 12:50.50 also came from a foursome of underclassmen.
Sprint medley: Murray put together another winning group with a time of 2:10.01. Chew, Keller and Shields could all come back from that team. Lamoni was not far behind in 2:11.25, and the Demons could come back in full to battle with the Mustangs again this season.
Distance medley: Mormon Trail ended up finding a way with a dominant 5:10.93 time, lining up Mia Shanks, Gabrielle and GraceAnn Bellon and Sydney Forkner to win the event. They could all be back to defend that win. Melcher-Dallas ran second in 5:19.06. All four of their runners could also come back.
Shuttle hurdle: Moravia claimed the championship in 1:24.75, narrowly edging Seymour’s 1:24.78. The Mohawks could have the entire group of Layla Ewing, Finley Spencer, Kaylen Robinson and Lauren Long all back. The first two legs for Seymour would have to be replaced.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. Murray (35.25)
2. Lamoni (27)
3. Mormon Trail (26)
4. Moravia (22)
5. Twin Cedars (19)
6. Seymour (17)
7. Melcher-Dallas (16)
8. Diagonal (9)
9. Ankeny Christian (8)
10. Orient-Macksburg (4)
11. Moulton-Udell (3)
Thoughts: Just as last season’s conference race was tight, this projection was, too. Murray comes out on top, but Lamoni will certainly have a solid chance to defend their championship with all that they have coming back. Mormon Trail, Moravia, Twin Cedars….heck, maybe the entire seven listed above could lay claim to potentially making a run at another very close Bluegrass Conference championship.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.