(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 20: 2022 Rolling Valley Conference Girls Track & Field.
2022 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Woodbine girls put together a winning performance at last year’s conference meet, scoring 143 points. The only other school over 100 points was CAM, which had 125. The rest of that top five went: Ar-We-Va (79), Glidden-Ralston (72) and Boyer Valley (55). And the rest of those standings from last year:
6. West Harrison (41)
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (37)
8. Paton-Churdan (20)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4)
COACHES
Ar-We-Va: Darin Schurke
Boyer Valley: Stacy Pippitt
CAM: Luke Symonds
Coon Rapiods-Bayard: Chris Mohr
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Payton Wilkenfeld
Glidden-Ralston: Dave Prescott
Paton-Churdan: Jennifer Redenius
West Harrison: Steve Forbes
Woodbine: Kyle Bartels
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There are 10 returning girls that have all won exactly one medal. So, 10 medals for 10 girls. Two of them are seniors, six are juniors and two are sophomores. Here they are:
-Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM (1) – 2021: 6th discus
-Breanna Bower, JR, CAM (1) – 2021: 7th shuttle hurdle
-Elizabeth Brunner, JR, Ar-We-Va (1) – 2021: 4th shuttle hurdle
-Abby Follmann, SR, CAM (1) – 2021: 7th shuttle hurdle
-Jamie Hausman, JR, Ar-We-Va (1) – 2021: 4th shuttle hurdle
-Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston (1) – 2021: 8th high jump
-Lauren Malone, SO, Boyer Valley (1) – 2021: 6th 400 hurdles
-Kora Obrecht, JR, Ar-We-Va (1) – 2021: 4th shuttle hurdle
-Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va (1) – 2021: 4th shuttle hurdle
-Nova Wheatley, SO, CAM (1) – 2021: 7th shuttle hurdle
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
There are eight girls in the Rolling Valley that return after qualifying for at least one individual event at last year’s state meet. I’ll throw this out there, too: I predict at least two of the girls below will pick up their first state individual medals this season.
-Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM: discus throw, shot put
-Maclayn Houston, SO, West Harrison: high jump
-Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 100 meter hurdles, high jump
-Lauren Malone, SO, Boyer Valley: 400 meter hurdles
-Alexia Nelson, SR, Glidden-Ralston: 3000 meter run
-Kora Obrecht, JR, Ar-We-Va: long jump
-Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va: 400 meter hurdles
-Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine: 800 meter run
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: Glidden-Ralston star junior Vanessa Koehler ran to the Rolling Valley Conference championship here in the 100 with a time of 13.39. CAM senior Jenna Wheatley is next among returnees and was one of two others that ran sub-14 (39.96). She was third. The rest of the top five with their finish and time:
4. Oakley Van Pelt, SR, Woodbine (13.99)
5. Emma Follmann, SO, CAM (14.36)
6. Kallie Bromert, JR, Ar-We-Va (15.24)
200: Glidden-Ralston’s Koehler was the champ here, too, running a winning time of 28.08 – over one second faster than the rest of the field. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton senior Macy Emgarten is the only other returnee under 30 seconds (29.90). The rest of the top five:
4. Jenna Wheatley, SR, CAM (30.06)
5. Whitney Hartmann, SO, Boyer Valley (30.85)
7. Amanda Newton, SO, Woodbine (31.09)
Wild card: It would be a surprise if Koehler is not the champion, but part of the job for this preview is to consider all possibilities. If Koehler didn’t run in this race, then Woodbine senior Oakley Van Pelt would have to be considered a possibility to win it. She ran a 29.00 and is the third-fastest returnee.
400: Another returning champion here in Ar-We-Va junior Kora Obrecht, who ran to the win in 1:05.36. She was over a second ahead of the next-fastest returnee, which is Woodbine junior Nicole Sherer (1:06.96), who was also well ahead of the rest of the returning field.
4. Amanda Newton, SO, Woodbine (1:09.09)
5. Hannah Nelson, SO, Exira/EHK (1:12.16)
6. Reese Snyder, JR, CAM (1:12.19)
Wild card: West Harrison sophomore Maclayn Houston would be considered a possible winner here, too, as she ran a 1:07.76 in April of last season. That would be the third-fastest returning time.
800: Woodbine’s Sherer was the half-mile champ (and she’s off to a great start this year, too). She ran a 2:37.88 on the RVC championship day to win a solid race with the graduated Kylie Petersen. The rest of the returnees are a bit down the line from Sherer.
3. Riley Kerger, SR, Woodbine (2:46.46)
4. Jessica O’Day, SO, Boyer Valley (2:47.59)
5. Trista Reis, SO, Ar-We-Va (2:51.07)
1500: Glidden-Ralston senior Alexia Nelson edged past Woodbine sophomore Addison Murdock for the win, 5:40.43 to 5:40.78. We can only hope for more races like this during the 2022 season. The rest of the returning crew:
3. Trista Reis, SO, Ar-We-Va (6:06.91)
4. Kylee Cogdill, SR, Woodbine (6:06.92)
5. Abby Mandel, SO, Boyer Valley (6:19.68)
3000: The extra 1500 meters is exactly what Woodbine’s Murdock needed, as she ran a 12:04.05 to finish ahead of Glidden-Ralston’s Nelson, who ran a 12:10.44. Only one other was under 13 minutes in Woodbine senior Kylee Cogdill (12:58.34). The other two returnees in the top five:
4. Abby Mandel, SO, Boyer Valley (13:36.06)
6. Chenoa Bowman, SR, West Harrison (14:27.51)
100 hurdles: This is the first event where the defending champ is gone (Jade Jackson). However, there’s a natural favorite here in Glidden-Ralston’s Koehler, who ran a 17.13 and was the only runner in the conference to run a sub-17 last year. Woodbine’s Oakley Van Pelt finished with a 17.73 in third. The rest of the top five returnees:
5. Anna Seuntjens, SO, Boyer Valley (18.31)
6. Abby Follmann, SR, CAM (18.67)
7. Carmyn Paup, SR, Paton-Churdan (18.70)
Wild card: Let’s give some love to Ar-We-Va junior Jamie Hausman, who is among a group of just four returnees that ran sub-18. She had a 17.78 in mid-May last year.
400 hurdles: Every single RVC athlete that ran the 400 hurdles last season returns to the fold. That includes the defending champion, Boyer Valley sophomore Lauren Malone, who ran a 1:14.48 to edge Ar-We-Va junior Maggie Ragaller (1:15.49) and West Harrison sophomore Maclayn Houston (1:15.66). Glidden-Ralston sophomore Tiela Janssen was also in the 1:15s at 1:15.84.
5. Abby Tibken, JR, CAM (1:20.49)
Wild card: Keep a close eye on Woodbine senior Riley Kerger, who ran a 1:18.10 during a meet in late April last year.
High jump: Another championship for Glidden-Ralston star Vanessa Koehler, who went over 5-00.00 to win the Rolling Valley last year. That was a couple inches lower than what she had done earlier in the year, and she had to sweat it out with CAM sophomore Emma Follmann also going over 5-00.00. West Harrison’s Maclayn Houston had a solid run at it, too, with a third-place finish in going over 4-10.00. The rest of the top five:
4. Whitney Kuhlman, SR, Woodbine (4-08.00)
7. Jessica O’Day, SO, Boyer Valley & Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va (4-04.00)
Long jump: Ar-We-Va’s Kora Obrecht was the winner in a pretty dominant way last year. She jumped 15-00.00, and she was the only jumper that got past 13-03.00. The rest of the top five returnees:
4. Addison Erickson, JR, Woodbine (13-00.25)
5. Elizabeth Brunner, JR, Ar-We-Va (13-00.00)
6. Oakley Van Pelt, SR, Woodbine (12-11.25)
7. Carmyn Paup, SR, Paton-Churdan (12-07.25)
Shot put: A strong group of seniors that finished 1-2-3 are gone. Mallory Behken of CAM is in her senior year, and she might be the favorite after finishing in fourth with a solid toss of 35-05.50. The next-best threat may have come from someone that didn’t throw at the meet last year. The remaining thrower from last year’s RVC:
6. Amanda Newton, SO, Woodbine (28-07.50)
Wild card: It might be someone we don’t know of just yet, or it could be Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Miranda McClellan, who threw 30-00.00 during the regular season. Or Behnken could just dominate this event.
Discus: CAM’s Behnken was the second-place finisher in this event. She went 105-01.50, finishing behind the graduated Danielle Hoyle, who did pretty well for herself at the state meet. The next returnee is Woodbine sophomore Avery Moores, who placed sixth with her season-best throw of 83-07.50. The rest:
7. Kallie Bromert, JR, Ar-We-Va (70-10)
Wild card: Let’s throw CAM senior Marissa Spieker into the mix here. She had an 87-04.00 throw during the regular season, which is the second-longest returning throw in the league.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Woodbine will bring back three of their four legs that won the 4x100 last season in 54.60. That includes Oakley Van Pelt, Addison Erickson and Nicole Sherer. Runner-up CAM (55.86) has the whole crew coming back with Nova and Jenna Wheatley and Abby and Emma Follmann. Ar-We-Va took third in 55.97, but they would bring back just one of their legs in Jamie Hausman, who ran second.
4x200: This was a two-team race, and it was Ar-We-Va edging past CAM, 1:59.32 to 1:59.95. The Rockets would bring back half of their team with Kallie Bromert and Maggie Ragaller running the middle two legs. CAM, meanwhile, could bring back three of the four in E. Follmann, Breanna Bower and N. Wheatley. They ran 2-3-4.
4x400: Only two of the 12 runners from the top three teams at last year’s RVC are gone. The defending champions from Exira/EHK, which ran a 4:43.64, brings them all back in Macy Emgarten, Gemini Goodwin, Makenzie Riley and Ella Petersen. Woodbine returns Riley Kerger, Amanda Newton and Sherer with a time of 4:45.33, but they had a little bit of a different group that led the conference with a 4:38.06 last year. Third-place West Harrison ran 4:51.18, and they could bring back three of their own in Emmalyce Tyson, Kali Peasley and Maclayn Houston.
4x800: Boyer Valley was a dominant winner here with an 11:14.41, and they would bring back three of those legs in Whitney Hartmann, Jess O’Day and Lauren Malone. CAM was a distant second with a time of 12:11.68, and they would also have three returnees of Sydney Becker, Abby Tibken and Maddie Holtz. Keep a close eye on Woodbine, which took third, but they were able to put together a strong team that ran an 11:38.27 during the regular season.
800 medley: Ar-We-Va was pretty impressive here last season, cruising to a 2:01.65 time and a win. However, they will have to replace half of that foursome with Hausman and Obrecht returning after running second and fourth, respectively. CAM was the next-closest team in 2:05.28, and they would have the whole team back in A. Follmann, Bower and Wheatley times two.
1600 medley: Boyer Valley was a dominant winner here, too, with a time of 4:58.15 that went over five seconds faster than Exira/EHK’s 5:03.96. For BV, Seuntjens, O’Day and Malone return to the fold. Exira/EHK would have everybody from their team back in Riley, Goodwin, Petersen and Emgarten.
Shuttle hurdle: What a battle this figures to be (again). CAM won the RVC championship, and they bring back Bower, N. Wheatley and Follmann from a foursome that ran a 1:13.49. Ar-We-Va, which brought home the best state medal in the end, took second at the RVC meet in 1:14.54. That whole team is back (this year and next). That’s Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Kora Obrecht and Jamie Hausman.
IN CONCLUSION
I believe this two-horse race from last year will turn into a three-team battle. Woodbine, CAM and Ar-We-Va are atop the conference in terms of mentions above with the Tigers holding a slight edge over both. I think the conference plays out about the same way as last year, other than the Rockets potentially making it a closer battle. In the end, my pick is last year’s winner: Woodbine.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.