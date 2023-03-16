(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Corner Conference Boys Track & Field.
2023 CORNER CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The East Mills boys pulled away for a second straight Corner Conference championship last spring. Stanton and Sidney were both up over 100, but that was not nearly enough to top the Wolverines. Here’s what it looked like:
1. East Mills Wolverines — 141 points
2. Stanton Vikings — 119 points
3. Sidney Cowboys — 104 points
4. Fremont-Mills Knights — 97 points
5. Griswold Tigers — 67 points
6. Essex Trojans — 54 points
COACHES
•East Mills: Claude Lang
•Essex: Ray Liles
•Fremont-Mills: Kyle Fichter
•Griswold: Andy Everett
•Sidney: Donnie Sears
•Stanton: Jeff Grebin
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There are no returning state medalists in the Corner Conference.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022)
•Cooper Marvel, Junior, Fremont-Mills — shot put
•Tony Racine, Junior, Essex — long jump
•Cale Swain, Senior, Griswold — long jump
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Corner Conference meet.
100: The champion is back and so are five of the six individuals that scored points in the event at the 2022 meet.
1. Matthew Haley, Sophomore, East Mills (12.08)
3. Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills (12.21)
4. Jeremiah Ballan, Senior, Sidney (12.37)
5. Cale Swain, Senior, Griswold (12.39)
6. Payten VanHouten, Senior, Fremont-Mills (12.56)
More: Tony Racine actually posted the best 100 time all of last season (11.68) while Ballan (11.73) and Essex junior Johnny Resh (11.85) also bring back top-three times from last year.
200: The champion will not be back to defend his title, but there are five others returning that finished within the top six.
2. Cale Swain, Senior, Griswold (24.80)
3. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (24.81)
4. Johnny Resh, Junior, Sidney (25.21)
5. Ethan Peters, Senior, Sidney (25.26)
6. Payten VanHouten, Senior, Fremont-Mills (25.59)
More: East Mills senior Davis McGrew had the fastest 200 time of the season (23.60) while Racine (23.80) and Resh (24.09) also had top-three times during the regular season.
400: Same story as the 200. The defending champion (same guy — Logan Roberts) is gone and graduated, but the rest of the five guys that scored points in the event are back.
2. Will Bryant, Junior, Sidney (56.04)
3. Evan Gettler, Sophomore, Stanton (56.32)
4. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (56.85)
5. Caleb Urban, Sophomore, East Mills (56.87)
6. Payten VanHouten, Senior, Fremont-Mills (1:02.08)
More: Crouse actually finished the season with the fastest returning quarter time (55.74) while Gettler (56.00) and Bryant (56.04) were not far behind him.
800: Griswold’s Cody Dorscher will have a chance to repeat as the half-mile champion while five others that scored could also come back this year.
1. Cody Dorscher, Sophomore, Griswold (2:16.14)
3. Evan Gettler, Sophomore, Stanton (2:26.60)
4. Landon Baker, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (2:29.59)
5. Brodyn Wray, Senior, East Mills (2:33.34)
6. Bode Wyman, Sophomore, Griswold (2:35.05)
More: Fremont-Mills’ Ike Lemonds did not run at the Corner meet, but he does have the fastest returning 800 time (2:14.52). Dorscher’s 2:16.14 is second, and East Mills junior Layne Mastin is next at 2:19.20.
1600: The top four finishers, including the two dudes that had a heck of a battle down to the finish line, are all potentially returning.
1. Tony Racine, Junior, Essex (5:25.38)
2. Cody Dorscher, Sophomore, Griswold (5:25.69)
3. Anthony Obermiller, Senior, East Mills (5:30.92)
4. Andreas Buttry, Sophomore, Sidney (5:32.93)
6. Andrew Johnson, Sophomore, Stanton (5:45.97)
More: Dorscher ran even faster at the SQM at Audubon the next week, posting the top time of the season in the league (5:17.27). Lemonds also ran well (5:19.30) and Buttry had a 5:19.45. Racine wasn’t too far behind with a 5:20.94 from early April.
3200: The top three finishers in the two-mile are returning to the conference this year. Here are the top five returnees:
1. Cody Dorscher, Sophomore, Griswold (11:15.00)
2. Andreas Buttry, Sophomore, Sidney (11:42.99)
3. Steven Barrett, Junior, East Mills (12:22.49)
5. Brody Gibbs, Sophomore, Stanton (13:04.13)
6. Logan Jahnke, Junior, Fremont-Mills (13:13.10)
More: Dorscher went 11:07.75 last year for the fastest time of the regular season. Lemonds was right with him in posting an 11:13.27 in April, and Buttry’s 11:42.99 ends up holding on for the top three returning times.
110 hurdles: All of the top five hurdlers from last year’s race could potentially come back and make another run (and hurdle) at it.
1. Peyton Embree, Senior, East Mills (16.70)
2. Ryan Stortenbecker, Senior, East Mills (17.14)
3. Lucas Madison, Junior, Fremont-Mills (17.38)
4. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (17.97)
5. Peyton Cook, Sophomore, Griswold (18.16)
More: Embree’s 16.54 from late April stood up as the fastest time of the year in the league. Cook went 17.07 — also in late April — and Stortenbecker’s 17.14 from the conference meet ranks third as a returning time. Lucas Madison (17.15) also ran a bit faster in April, so he’s worth a watch, too.
400 hurdles: The defending champion is not back this year. The runner-up could be, though. So could three others that scored points in this event. Here are the top five returnees:
2. Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills (58.24)
4. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (1:03.35)
5. Peyton Cook, Sophomore, Griswold (1:04.00)
6. Joshua Martin, Senior, Stanton (1:04.85)
8. Riley Hartman, Sophomore, Griswold (1:15.12)
More: McGrew’s 58.24 is the top-returning time in the conference while Grebin (59.40) also ran a sub-minute time. Cook had a 1:02.13 to also rank among the top three returning times.
Discus: Defending champion Cooper Marvel could return and make a run at another discus championship. Only two others that scored points (top six) were underclassmen in 2022.
1. Cooper Marvel, Junior, Fremont-Mills (137-06)
3. Nik Peters, Senior, Sidney (113-05.50)
5. Johnathan Staley, Senior, Essex (95-06)
7. Mason Dovel, Sophomore, Sidney (94-07.50)
8. Sylas Allen, Senior, East Mills (94-06.50)
More: Marvel’s big throw at the conference meet stands as the top-returning throw while teammate and junior Caleb Brandt (111-06.00) has the No. 2 returning throw. Allen went 104-06.00 at the Last Chance meet in Tabor and that is the No. 3 returning throw.
High jump: The high jump in the Corner Conference has been quite competitive over the last several years — and there were even several that grabbed state medals. That 2022 group is gone, leaving the door open for some of these kids below.
3. Joshua Martin, Senior, Stanton (5-06.00)
4. Aiden Kennedy, Senior, Griswold (5-04.00)
5. Peyton Embree, Senior, East Mills (5-02.00)
5. Jordan McLaughlin, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (5-02.00)
More: Embree and Martin return with the best jump among returnees (5-06.00) while East Mills’ Braden West, Jackson Embree and Aiden Kennedy all went over at 5-04.00.
Long jump: Every scorer and every single long jumper at the conference meet last season were underclassmen. Here are the top five returnees:
1. Cale Swain, Senior, Griswold (19-07.50)
2. Tony Racine, Junior, Essex (19-07.00)
3. Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills (19-04.00)
4. Johnny Resh, Junior, Essex (18-04.50)
5. Landon Baker, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (17-05.00)
More: Swain went 21-06.00 at state qualifying to move to Des Moines while Racine went 19-09.25 in April of last year. Even McGrew went a bit further (19-05.75) to bring back a top-three jump.
Shot put: The defending champion in the shot is the same as the defending champ in the discus. But the next three finishers are gone.
1. Cooper Marvel, Junior, Fremont-Mills (46-08.50)
5. Nik Peters, Senior, Sidney (38-00.00)
6. Sylas Allen, Senior, East Mills (37-09.50)
7. Kooper Nelson, Junior, Essex (36-03.50)
8. Caleb Brandt, Junior, Fremont-Mills (33-08.00)
More: Marvel ended up going 47-06.50 to qualify for state while Nelson had his best throw a few days later at the Last Chance Meet (38-00.50). Allen’s 37-09.50 is good for the third-best returning throw.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based on last year’s Corner Conference meet.
4x100: Sidney posted the winning time of 48.29, and they could bring back two of their runners from the champs — Ethan Peters and Jeramiah Ballan. East Mills was not too far behind with a run of 48.82. They’ll welcome back three of their four if they so choose.
4x200: The Cowboys used the same group to win the 4x200 meter relay last year, finishing with a time of 1:39.60. Ballan ran first and Peters was the third leg for the champs. East Mills was a distant second in 1:44.55 and could bring back three of their runners from that team.
4x400: Stanton loaded up with quarter-milers and ran to a win in 3:47.59. That foursome could bring back two, as Jonan Wookey and Evan Gettler ran lead and anchor. East Mills was a tight second in 3:48.57. The entire Wolverines quartet could return intact.
4x800: Sidney picked up the victory here in 9:34.39, and they could welcome back their first three legs in Kurt Speed, Will Bryant and LaDarius Albright. East Mills was back a bit in 9:44.94, and they could also return three of those runners.
Shuttle hurdle: East Mills did end up the champions in the shuttle hurdle, posting a time of 1:10.62 with three underclassmen that included Ryan Stortenbecker and Peyton and Jackson Embree. Griswold was second in the race and would bring back all four of their runners that teamed for a 1:15.08.
Sprint medley: Another East Mills win with a time of 1:44.83. Their group of four that ran to the victory could completely return intact with Ryan Stortenbecker, Mason Crouse, Matthew Haley and Caleb Urban running in that order. Stanton was next in 1:46.99 with three returning runners.
Distance medley: Essex won the hallowed distance medley relay championship in the league last year, finishing with a winning time of 4:15.26. The Trojans could bring back all but one of their four runners — Johnny Resh, Qwintyn Vanatta and Tony Racine. Stanton was next in 4:16.16 with a potential return of three legs from that team.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. East Mills (52.75)
2. Griswold (36)
3. Sidney (30.75)
4. Stanton (24.5)
5. Fremont-Mills (24)
6. Essex (16.75)
Thoughts: East Mills brings back a lot of dudes that helped them win last year’s conference championship. The surprise here might be Griswold. Could they climb the standings and have one of their highest finishes since joining the league? The projections like them. We’re just not sure how much we like the projections. We’ll find out.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.