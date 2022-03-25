(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 21: 2022 Western Iowa Conference Boys Soccer.
2022 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW
Treynor claimed last year’s Western Iowa Conference championship with a number of other teams battling for that No. 2 spot. Here’s how it lined up:
1. Treynor Cardinals — 15-4 overall, 6-0 conference
2. Riverside Bulldogs — 13-4 overall, 5-1 conference
3. Underwood Eagles — 10-7 overall, 4-2 conference
4. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 6-10 overall, 3-3 conference
5. AHSTW Vikings — 4-9 overall, 2-4 conference
6. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 5-12 overall, 1-5 conference
6. Tri-Center Trojans — 3-13 overall, 1-5 conference
COACHES
•AHSTW: James Johnson
•Logan-Magnolia: Trent Lally
•Missouri Valley: Dustin Koyle
•Riverside: Rick Ryun
•Treynor: Jason McIntosh
•Tri-Center: Kelly Daughenbaugh
•Underwood: Eric Rodgers
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
1. Raydden Grobe, SR, AHSTW — The AHSTW multi-sport stud is one of the best soccer players in the area, and he showed it last year with 19 goals in 13 matches.
2. Sam Burmeister, JR, Treynor — The defending conference champs lose the top goal-scorer in the conference, but they bring back the No. 2 returnee in Burmeister, who had 16 goals on the season.
3. Evan Honan, SR, Underwood — The Underwood midfield star put in 14 goals in 15 matches last season for the Eagles.
4. Danny Kinsella, SO, Treynor — Another Treynor standout, Kinsella had a big debut spring last year with 10 goals.
5. Rhett Bentley, SR, Riverside; Jacob Downey, SR, Logan-Magnolia; Andrew Kellar, SO, Treynor — Bentley, Downey and Kellar all scored 9 goals each for their respective teams last season.
8. Owen Mieska, SR, Treynor & Dyson Rasmussen, SO, Underwood — Mieska and Rasmussen were in a three-way tie for 11th last season with 8 goals.
10. Nicio Adame, JR, Logan-Magnolia & Kaden Ogle, SO, Underwood — A pair of youngsters, Adame and Ogle were good for 7 goals each last season.
The rest of the top 20:
12. Ayden Salais, JR, Riverside & Thomas Schwartz, SR, Treynor — 6 goals each
14. Hayden Fischer, SR, AHSTW; Alexis Manzo, JR, Missouri Valley; Maddox Nelson, SO, Underwood — 5 goals each
17. Baker Lally, SR, Logan-Magnolia; Jackson Thomsen, SR, Logan-Magnolia; Mason Yochum, JR, Treynor — 4 goals each
20. Mikey Casson, SR, Riverside; Christian Dahir, SO, Tri-Center; Braydon Hil, JR, Riverside; Tyson McCain, SO, Treynor; Holden Skow, JR, Tri-Center; Cole Staska, SR, Missouri Valley — 3 goals each
Treynor has seven of the top 25 returning goal scorers from last season, which is good news for them and bad news for everyone else as the defending champion. Logan-Magnolia, Riverside and Underwood have four each, and AHSTW, Missouri Valley and Tri-Center can claim two apiece.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Sam Burmeister, JR, Treynor — Burmeister was the only player in the conference last season with 16+ goals and 20+ assists. He had 20 to lead the conference.
2. Danny Kinsella, SO, Treynor — Another Treynor star that set his teammates up, Kinsella had 12 assists on the season.
3. Thomas Schwartz, SR, Treynor — Would you look at that? It’s another Treynor player. Schwartz had 10 assists in his 19 matches last year.
4. Andrew Kellar, SO, Treynor & Dyson Rasmussen, SO, Underwood — Make it four Treynor returnees in a row. Both Kellar and the first non-Treynor assister returning to the mix, Rasmussen, each had 9 assists.
6. Evan Honan, SR, Underwood; Owen Mieska, SR, Treynor; Mason Yochum, JR, Treynor — Ranking in a tie for ninth last year in the conference, Honan, Mieska and Yochum all had 8 assists on the season.
9. Maddox Nelson, SO, Underwood — Nelson was all alone last year in 13th during his freshman season with 7 assists.
10. Hayden Fischer, SR, AHSTW & Graham Jensen, SO, Underwood — Both Fischer and Jensen finished out the season with 6 assists each.
The rest of the top 20:
12. Nicio Adame, JR, Logan-Magnolia; Tyson McCain, SO, Treynor; Kaden Ogle, SO, Underwood; Anthony Onate, SO, Missouri Valley — 5 assists each
16. Bowie Bettes, SO, Underwood; Ethan Flaharty, SR, Tri-Center; Raydden Grobe, SR, AHSTW; Braydon Hill, JR, Riverside; Grason Rasmussen, SR, Underwood; Ayden Salais, JR, Riverside — 3 assists each
Both Treynor and Underwood have seven each among these 21 names above. AHSTW and Riverside have two each, and Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley and Tri-Center have one apiece.
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS
Here’s a look at the returning goalkeepers, ranked in order of total minutes played last season.
1. Nate Petersen, JR, Treynor — As if Treynor needed anything else returning, Petersen is coming back to the fold after leading the conference with 1357 total minutes in goal last season.
2. Trace Conn, SR, Tri-Center — The Trojans return the No. 2 ‘keeper in the conference with 1198 total minutes in goal last season.
3. Jaicob Madsen, JR, AHSTW & Brayden Lund, JR, AHSTW — A pair of AHSTW juniors that split the minutes in goal last season. Madsen had 522 minutes and Lund was in for 375 minutes.
5. Alex Otterpohl, SR, Missouri Valley — Otterpohl is one of two returning goalkeepers for Missouri Valley, but he led the way and figures to do so again this year after 297 minutes as a junior.
So, we have a pretty good idea of what four teams in the WIC will do at keeper. Here’s what the others look like:
•Logan-Magnolia: Junior Nicio Adame was second on the team in keeper minutes (268), but he might be too valuable of an offensive player. So, my guess is senior Caden Waldron, who found 10 minutes in goal.
•Riverside: This is a question mark. Eli Ryun played the entire season in goal for the Bulldogs last season, and there aren’t any other players on their Bound roster with a ‘GK’ designation.
•Underwood: Junior Brody Paxton got a little bit of time in goal last season (22 minutes), and he might be the heir apparent.
OTHER RETURNING STARTERS
Here’s a team-by-team look at other returning regular starters from last year.
AHSTW
Jacob Coon, JR (8 starts)
Jaicob Madsen, JR (8 starts)
Bryan Mertz, SO (9 starts)
Jace Peterson, SR (13 starts)
Blake Tumas, SR (11 starts, 1 assist)
Logan-Magnolia
Payton Archibald, SO (6 starts)
Caleb Hiatt, SR (15 starts)
Ben Holmgren, SO (13 starts)
Calvin Wallis, JR (16 starts, 1 assist)
Brody West, SR (9 starts)
Missouri Valley
Sebastian Caniglia, JR (10 starts)
Blake Christensen, SR (15 starts)
Parker Ferris, SR (6 starts)
Connor Murray, SR (16 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists)
Samuel Onate, SR (15 starts, 1 assist)
Shane Sinclair, SR (16 starts, 1 assist)
Riverside
Mikey Casson, SR (11 starts, 3 goals)
Austin Kremkoski, SR (15 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist)
Treynor
Ryan Bach, JR (13 starts, 1 assist)
Ryder Davidson, SO (18 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist)
Alan Young, JR (14 starts)
Tri-Center
Hayden Benson, SO (11 starts)
Cade Carman, SR (16 starts, 1 goal)
Matt Eikenberry, SO (12 starts)
Ashton McDermott, SR (14 starts)
Peyton Miles, SR (14 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Tanner Nelson, JR (9 starts, 1 goal)
Underwood
Gus Bashore, SO (6 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
OTHER RETURNING CONTRIBUTORS
And here’s a team-by-team look at other returning contributors from last year.
AHSTW
John Buman, SO (9 matches, 2 starts)
Ethen Gubbels, JR (9 matches)
Sawyer Kiesel, SO (10 matches, 2 starts)
Kaiden Rold, SO (11 matches, 3 starts)
Logan-Magnolia
TJ Armstrong, JR (6 matches)
Kaleb Diggins, SR (14 matches, 2 starts)
Mitchell Rose, SR (15 matches)
Lyrick Steve, SO (15 matches, 1 start)
Avery Zehner, SO (7 matches)
Missouri Valley
John Dworak, JR (7 matches)
Jordan Jager, JR (6 matches, 1 start)
Tye Knudsen, SR (15 matches, 3 starts)
Riverside
Anthony Bernard, SO (15 matches, 4 starts)
Kyler Rieken, SO (11 matches, 2 starts)
Abe Schechinger, SO (15 matches, 3 starts)
Caleb Stevens, JR (7 matches, 4 starts)
Treynor
Brock Poland, SO (16 matches, 1 start)
Tyler Reelfs, JR (8 matches, 3 starts, 1 goal, 2 assists)
William Thompson, SR (13 matches)
Tri-Center
Cameron Hoden, SO (14 matches)
Zach Murley, SO (16 matches, 1 start)
Dayton Olofson-Plambeck, SO (15 matches, 2 starts)
Ethan Schneckloth, JR (16 matches, 3 starts, 2 assists)
Underwood
Taylor Hills, SO (6 matches, 2 starts)
Jack Jensen, SO (5 matches, 1 start)
Owen Larsen, SO (11 matches, 2 starts)
Mason Ogle, SR (6 matches, 1 start)
Andrew Peterson, JR (6 matches)
Korey Pressgrove, JR (8 matches, 1 start)
Carter Smith, JR (12 matches, 2 starts)
ONE FINAL TAKE
Here’s one final take on each team, listed in the order of predicted finish.
1. Treynor: They were the undefeated champs last season, and they figure to be very, very good again this season. The Cardinals lost their star Keaton Mann, but pretty much everything else is back.
2. AHSTW: Might be an aggressive leap here for the Vikings, but I have a lot of faith in what Raydden Grobe and company can get done this spring.
3. Underwood: The Eagles have a bunch of their offensive firepower coming back, but they figure to be a little bit younger in some other areas. We’ll see what kind of impact that plays.
4. Riverside: The Bulldogs had a great season last year, and a lot of it was guided by a very strong senior class. They will still be more than competitive, and I could definitely see them figuring in at No. 2 or 3, too.
5. Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers were thought to potentially take a step forward last season, but the league was too strong. This year is that year.
6. Missouri Valley: There’s a good chance Missouri Valley makes me look foolish with this pick. They have a bunch of returning starters and could see a jump in their progression.
7. Tri-Center; It wasn’t easy to pick 2 through 7, and I could see all of this looking ridiculous this season. For now, since they were here last season, I am putting the Trojans in this spot. Good news for the T-C faithful: I’m not right all that often.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.