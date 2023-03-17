(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Western Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field.
2023 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
Treynor claimed the Western Iowa Conference championship last year, compiling 155.5 points on their way to a pretty dominant league title. Underwood posted 120.5 and Riverside had 108 to round out the top three. Here are the full standings:
1. Treynor Cardinals — 155.5 points
2. Underwood Eagles — 120.5 points
3. Riverside Bulldogs — 108 points
4. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 99 points
5. Audubon Wheelers — 71 points
6. IKM-Manning Wolves — 62 points
7. Tri-Center Trojans — 59 points
8. AHSTW Vikings — 32 points
9. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 27 points
COACHES
•AHSTW: Traye Pelzer
•Audubon: Alaena Christensen
•IKM-Manning: Emma Konkler
•Logan-Magnolia: Genee Esser
•Missouri Valley: Scott Cihacek
•Riverside: Jared Hoffman
•Treynor: Gail Hartigan
•Tri-Center: Amy Wingert
•Underwood: Myranda Starner
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
•Veronica Andrusyshyn, Senior, Riverside (7): Only a teammate can match Andrusyshyn’s seven career medals in KMAland. Here they are — 2022: 2nd 4x2, 3rd 4x1, 5th 100, 6th 100 hurdles; 2021: 6th 4x1, 8th 100, 8th shuttle hurdle.
•Stefi Beisswenger, Sophomore, Audubon: Beisswenger took sixth in the 3000 last year.
•Lydia Erickson, Junior, Riverside (7): Here’s that teammate. Erickson was on the state champion 4x400, the second place 4x200, the third place 4x100 and ran seventh in the 200 last year. She was also on the sixth-place 4x100 and eighth-place 4x400 while taking eighth in the 200 in 2021.
•Jaden Franke, Senior, Tri-Center: Franke has a state championship to her name, as she ran for the distance medley relay chaps in 2021.
•Emma Gordon, Junior, Riverside (3): Gordon ran for the third-place 4x100 and fourth-place distance medley in 2022 while also running for the sixth-place 4x100 in 2021.
•Haedyn Hall, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia: Hall was on the third-place 4x800 meter relay in 2022.
•Carly Henderson, Junior, Riverside (2): Henderson ran for the fourth-place distance medley and the seventh-place 4x800 last season.
•Elly Henderson, Sophomore, Riverside (4): Henderson picked up four medals as a freshman a year ago, running for the state champion 4x400, the runner-up 4x200, fourth-place distance medley and seventh-place 4x800.
•Greylan Hornbeck, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: Hornbeck was a member of the third-place 4x800 meter relay team in 2022.
•Tieler Hull, Sophomore, Underwood (4): Another returning athlete that took four medals as a freshman, Hull was on the third-place 4x200 and 4x100 and fifth-place sprint medley and took seventh in the 100.
•Aliyah Humphrey, Senior, Underwood (6): Humphrey’s six medals include thirds in the 4x200 and 4x100 and fifths in the 400 and sprint medley relay last year. She also took third in the 800 and eighth in the 400 in 2021.
•Alizabeth Jacobsen, Junior, Underwood (2): Jacobsen was on the fourth-place shuttle hurdle last year and took eighth in the high jump as a freshman.
•Aubree James, Junior, Treynor (2): James was on the fifth-place shuttle hurdle teams in 2022 and 2021.
•Ava Kennedy, Sophomore, Treynor: Kennedy was on the fifth-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2022.
•Olivia Larsen, Sophomore, Treynor: Larsen ran for the fifth-place 4x200 and the sixth-place 4x400 as a freshman.
•Jozie Lewis, Junior, Treynor (3): Lewis ran for the fifth-place 4x200 last season and also ran for the sixth-place sprint medley and eighth-place 4x200 in 2021.
•Hailey Martin, Senior, Underwood: Martin ran for the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay in 2022.
•Mattie Nielsen, Junior, Audubon (6): Nielsen ran for the third-place sprint medley, the fifth-place distance medley and the eighth-place 4x400 last year. She was also on the fourth-place distance medley and 4x400 and the eighth-place 4x800 in 2021.
•Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Senior, Riverside (2): Mack was on the eighth place shuttle hurdle and 4x400 meter relays in 2021.
•Jordyn Reimer, Senior, Underwood (4): Reimer nabbed four medals last year, getting thirds in the 4x200 and 4x100, a fourth in the shuttle hurdle and a sixth in the long jump.
•Veronica Schechinger, Sophomore, Riverside: Schechinger ran for the seventh-place 4x800.
•Emile Sorenson, Senior, Tri-Center: Another member of the state champion distance medley from 2021.
•Madison Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia: Sporrer ran for the third-place 4x800 meter relay a year ago.
•Haley Stangl, Sophomore, Underwood: Stangl was on the fifth-place sprint medley relay team a year ago.
•Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor (4): Teigland hit the track for the first time last year and finished with four state medals, taking the runner-up spot in the 100 hurdles, a pair of fifths in the 4x200 and shuttle hurdle and a sixth in the 4x400.
•Macy Woods, Senior, Riverside (3): Woods ran for the state champion 4x400 and seventh-place 4x800 last year and was on the eighth-place 4x400 in 2021.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022)
•Emily Albertsen, Sophomore, IKM-Manning — 3000 meter run
•Veronica Andrusyshyn, Senior, Riverside — 100 meter dash, 100 meter hurdles
•Stefi Beisswenger, Sophomore, Audubon — 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run
•Lydia Erickson, Junior, Riverside — 200 meter dash
•Allie Houser, Junior, Treynor — long jump
•Jadyn Huisman, Junior, Treynor — shot put
•Tieler Hull, Sophomore, Underwood — 100 meter dash
•Aliyah Humphrey, Senior, Underwood — 400 meter dash
•Alizabeth Jacobsen, Junior, Underwood — high jump
•Jordyn Reimer, Senior, Underwood — long jump
•Madison Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia — 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run
•Mya Moss, Senior, Logan-Magnolia — 300 meter run
•Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor — 100 meter hurdles
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Western Iowa Conference meet.
100: Look, this league is loaded. You probably already got the sense of that from all the returning medalists and state qualifiers above. Well, all of the returning 100 scorers are back this year.
1. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Senior, Riverside (12.89)
2. Tieler Hull, Sophomore, Underwood (13.11)
3. Loralei Wahling, Sophomore, AHSTW (13.22)
4. Olivia Larsen, Sophomore, Treynor (13.37)
5. Allie Houser, Junior, Treynor (13.68)
More: Andrusyshyn ended up running a 12.56 at the SQM for the fastest time of the season in the WIC. Hull had a 12.61 and Treynor junior Jozie Lewis had a 12.89 at the Underwood meet in April to round out the top-three returning times. Larsen is the only other runner in the league returning with a time under 13 (12.95).
200: Speaking of Lewis, she out-sprinted Lydia Erickson of Riverside to win a great battle in the 200 last year. Five of the top six are coming back.
1. Jozie Lewis, Junior, Treynor (27.28)
2. Lydia Erickson, Junior, Riverside (27.34)
4. Olivia Larsen, Sophomore, Treynor (27.93)
5. Sofia Fernandez, Senior, IKM-Manning (28.22)
6. Macey Johnson, Sophomore, Underwood (28.85)
More: Erickson had a 26.66 at the SQM while Lewis went 26.83 at the April Underwood meet. Larsen’s 27.19 in Woodbine ends up as the No. 3 returning time in the 200.
400: There will be a new champion in the quarter-mile with Courtney Sporrer graduating. However, five of the top seven from last year’s race are back.
2. Isah VanArsdol, Sophomore, Tri-Center (1:02.94)
4. Veronica Schechinger, Sophomore, Riverside (1:05.74)
5. Kinsley Ferguson, Junior, Underwood (1:06.500
6. Amelia Hedrick, Senior, Treynor (1:08.19)
7. Brooklyn Buck, Sophomore, AHSTW (1:08.83)
More: The top 400 time of the season came from Underwood’s Aliyah Humphrey, who went 59.90 in Audubon in April. VanArsdol ran a tiny bit faster in Panora (1:02.46) and Riverside’s Erickson also ran a solid 400 in Seward (1:03.65) at an indoor meet.
800: The top two finishers in the half-mile last season are gone, so that sort of opens the door for someone to come storming through. Of course, Aliyah Humphrey could close that pretty quickly. Here’s the top-five returnees from the race:
3. Carly Henderson, Junior, Riverside (2:38.76)
5. Kasey Lang, Senior, Treynor (2:42.83)
6. Veronica Schechinger, Sophomore, Riverside (2:43.08)
7. Greylan Hornbeck, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (2:44.12)
8. Stefi Beisswenger, Sophomore, Audubon (2:44.41)
More: Humphrey ran a 2:25.07 in April for the fastest time of the year. Henderson went 2:31.63 in late April at a Woodbine meet, and Logan-Magnolia’s Haedyn Hall had a solid 2:34.76 at a Tri-Center meet in May.
1500: The defending champion will be back for her sophomore season. Stefi Beisswenger won an incredible battle with Courtney Sporrer to take her first WIC championship. She is one of five from last year’s top six that could be back.
1. Stefi Beisswenger, Sophomore, Audubon (5:14.25)
3. Madison Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (5:18.35)
4. Emily Albertsen, Sophomore, IKM-Manning (5:31.13)
5. Morgan Hanson, Senior, IKM-Manning (5:35.52)
6. Alyssa Kulesa, Junior, Treynor (5:36.32)
More: Beisswenger was a bit faster at the SQM, running a 5:12.05, and Lo-Ma sophomore Madison Sporrer had a 5:15.90 in April. Riverside’s Carly Henderson went 5:27.71 in an April meet at Treynor, too.
3000: Madison Sporrer won her own WIC championship last year as a freshman, taking the 3000 ahead of a group of other fantastic runners that could return completely intact among the top five.
1. Madison Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (11:19.22)
2. Stefi Beisswenger, Sophomore, Audubon (11:24.70)
3. Emily Albertsen, Sophomore, IKM-Manning (12:01.49)
4. Morgan Hanson, Senior, IKM-Manning (12:01.90)
5. Rylie Knop, Junior, AHSTW (12:42.50)
More: Sporrer’s 11:19.22 at the WIC meet was the best time of the year in the conference. Beisswenger’s 11:24.70 was good for second, and Albertsen ran even faster in May at South Central Calhoun (11:44.61).
100 hurdles: Two of the top runners in the entire state went 1-2 at the WIC meet last year. They are both back, and so is the No. 3 finisher. After that, there could be a little opening for someone to emerge.
1. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Senior, Riverside (15.83)
2. Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor (16.28)
3. Hailey Martin, Senior, Underwood (16.59)
6. Kiera Hochstein, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (17.51)
8. Abbagail Neilheisel, Junior, IKM-Manning (17.87)
More: Andrusyshyn ended up putting down a 15.41 in the 100 hurdles preliminaries last year at state for the fastest time of the year. Teigland posted a 15.96 at a home meet in April for the No. 2 position, and Martin went 16.24 at her own home meet for No. 3. Fast girls.
400 hurdles: The 400 hurdles championship went to a freshman, and Quincey Schneckloth is a heavy favorite to repeat with the No. 2 and 3 runners from the race graduating. Here’s the returning top five:
1. Quincey Schneckloth, Sophomore, Tri-Center (1:09.91)
4. Emmie Ring, Senior, IKM-Manning (1:14.93)
5. Kiera Hochstein, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (1:15.69)
6. Addyson Monico, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (1:17.13)
7. Ayla Richardson, Sophomore, Riverside (1:18.54)
More: Schneckloth’s 1:09.91 at the WIC meet is the top-returning time while Ring was a bit faster last year at Boyer Valley (1:13.93) and Hochstein was, too, at the SQM in Audubon (1:14.37).
Discus: The top six throwers from last season are returning to the WIC this season. That includes these five:
1. Jadyn Huisman, Junior, Treynor (97-02)
2. Maya Zappia, Junior, Missouri Valley (87-02)
3. Alexis Swinarski, Senior, Tri-Center (83-09)
4. Kaydence Cihacek, Senior, Missouri Valley (83-06.50)
5. Alexis Obermeier, Junior, Audubon (81-11)
More: It doesn’t look like it was a great day to throw at the WIC meet last year, as Huisman did much better (119-09.00) for her top throw last season. Zappia (97-08.00) brings back the No. 2 throw, and Logan-Magnolia sophomore Nancy Bowman, who finished sixth, went 95-05.00 for the No. 3 returning throw.
High jump: It was hardly a surprise that Alizabeth Jacobsen claimed the high jump championship last year, and now she will return to make another run—errr jump at it.
1. Alizabeth Jacobsen, Junior, Underwood (5-04.00)
2. Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor (04-06.00)
4. Alexa Schwartz, Junior, Treynor (4-06.00)
4. Ruby Patomson, Sophomore, Underwood (4-06.00)
6. Avillyn Killpack, Sophomore, Tri-Center (4-04.00)
More: Jacobsen’s 5-04.00 from the WIC meet was a season-high for her. Teigland went as high as 5-00.00 last season in her first crack at the high jump (at least from the high school level). Avilyn Killpack also went over at 4-10.00 and appears to have a promising future in the event.
Long jump: All of the top five from last year’s WIC meet are returning this year, but there’s a clear favorite to repeat.
1. Jordyn Reimer, Senior, Underwood (16-00.50)
2. Allie Houser, Junior, Treynor (15-07.50)
3. Emile Sorenson, Senior, Tri-Center (15-03.00)
4. Ava Goldsmith, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (15-00.50)
5. Olivia Larsen, Sophomore, Treynor (14-11.00)
More: Reimer ended up going 17-03.00 at the SQM ahead of her eventual state medal. Houser went 16-06.00 at the same meet, and Sorenson had a strong 16-03.75 jump last year just days after the WIC meet. This trio should be a fun watch this season.
Shot put: The champion returns in 2023 while four of the next five are also coming back.
1. Jadyn Huisman, Junior, Treynor (34-05.00)
3. Whitley Tiarks, Senior, Treynor (30-11.00)
4. Maya Zappia, Junior, Missouri Valley (30-01.00)
5. Sophia Taylor, Sophomore, Riverside (28-06.00)
6. Alexis Obermeier, Junior, Audubon (27-08.00)
More: Huisman went a bit further in early April at Nodaway Valley, posting the top throw of the season at 36-09.25. Whitley Tiarks had a 31-05.00 and Logan-Magnolia junior Marki Bertelsen posted a 31-00.00 at their SQM.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based on last year’s Western Iowa Conference meet.
4x100: Underwood was a champion in a tight race with Riverside here, finishing with a winning time of 51.86 to the Bulldogs’ 52.00. The Eagles could bring back three of their legs in this win with Jordyn Reimer, Aliyah Humphrey and Tieler Hull all underclassmen in 2022. Riverside would also bring back three of their four legs.
4x200: Same two teams battling for this championship. Different result. Riverside won in 1:48.27 and would bring back Veronica Andrusyshyn, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson from the group. Underwood went 1:48.94 and would also return the same three from the 4x100.
4x400: The state champs (Riverside) won the Western Iowa Conference championship, too, in a time of 4:15.93. Elly Henderson, Macy Woods and Lydia Erickson could all be back to defend both of those titles. Treynor ran second with two of their four legs potentially returning.
4x800: Logan-Magnolia has owned this event for years, and they won it last year in dominant fashion, too. The Panthers ran 10:11.43 with three of their four legs potentially returning in Greylan Hornbeck, Haedyn Hall and Madison Sporrer. Riverside took second in 10:24.92 with all four of those legs potentially coming back.
Shuttle hurdle: Another shuttle hurdle relay championship for Underwood last season. The Eagles ran 1:09.47 with Hailey Martin, Alizabeth Jacobsen and Jordyn Reimer running and bringing back eligibility this year. Lo-Ma was second in 1:10.96, and they could also bring back three of those legs.
Sprint medley: Another Underwood win in 1:54.94. The Eagles could bring back Claire Cook, Hull and Humphrey from the team that won the conference title. Audubon was a distant second in 1:57.32, but they could only return one leg from that group.
Distance medley: Riverside snagged a win here in 4:31.07 and Emma Gordon, Macy Woods and Elly and Carly Henderson could all return to help the Bulldogs defend that championship. Audubon was next in 4:32.27, and they could bring back half of that foursome.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. Treynor (48)
2. Riverside (31.5)
3. Underwood (25.25)
4. Logan-Magnolia (21)
5. IKM-Manning (17)
6. Tri-Center (15)
7. Audubon (12)
8. Missouri Valley (9)
9. AHSTW (5)
Thoughts: As you move through this league, it sure seems like there’s a road for Riverside or Underwood to win the league. But the depth Treynor has in nearly every event could be the difference in helping them win another team championship. Only time will tell.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.