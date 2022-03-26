(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 22: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Track & Field.
2022 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Glenwood girls nabbed another conference championship last year, putting up 155 points to hold off pushes from Harlan (136 points), Atlantic (109) and Lewis Central (102). The rest of those standings:
5. Clarinda (44)
6. Shenandoah (38.5)
7. Creston (38)
8. Denison-Schleswig (36)
9. St. Albert (33.5)
10. Kuemper Catholic (29)
11. Red Oak (20)
COACHES
•Atlantic: Matt Mullenix
•Clarinda: Marilyn Wagoner
•Creston: Maggie Arnold
•Denison-Schleswig: Adam Mich
•Glenwood: Jordan Bueltel
•Harlan: Jenny Hamilton
•Kuemper Catholic: Andrew Klenk
•Lewis Central: Ron Frascht
•Red Oak: Curtis Adams
•Shenandoah: Ty Ratliff
•St. Albert: Theresa Martin
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There are 11 returning athletes in the Hawkeye Ten Conference with at least one medal. Six of them are seniors and five are juniors, four of them have multiple medals, two have at least three and only one has four. Check them out:
•Maddie Bergman, JR, Lewis Central (1) — 2021: 5th long jump
•Kaia Bieker, SR, Harlan (4) — 2021: 3rd 4x8, 5th 800, 6th DMR, 7th 4x4
•Jenna Gessert, JR, Harlan (1) — 2021: 3rd 4x8
•Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda (2) — 2021: 5th 3000, 6th 1500
•Jenna Hopp, JR, Glenwood (1) — 2021: 8th DMR
•Abby Hughes, SR, Glenwood (3) — 2021: 5th 400 hurdles, 8th DMR; 2019: 6th 4x4
•Lilly Metzger, SR, Harlan (1) — 2021: 7th 4x4
•Sara Morales, SR, Shenandoah (1) — 2021: 6th shot put
•Elise Thramer, JR, Lewis Central (1) — 2021: 7th shot put
•Delaney Wegner, SR, Harlan (1) — 2021: 6th DMR
•Lauren Williams, SR, St. Albert (2) — 2021: 7th 400 hurdles; 2019: 7th 400 hurdles
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
There are 18 total individual athletes that had their run, jump or throw in a state individual event last year. Check out the full list here:
•Brynlee Arnold, SR, Glenwood — shot put
•Maddie Bergman, JR, Lewis Central — 100 meter dash, long jump
•Kaia Bieker, SR, Harlan — 800 meter run
•Liz Carbaugh, SR, Red Oak — long jump
•Reese Duncan, JR, St. Albert — 3000 meter run
•Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda — 1500 meter run, 3000 meter run
•Abby Hughes, SR, Glenwood — 400 meter hurdles
•Kate Hughes, JR, Glenwood — 400 meter hurdles
•Stacy Merksick, JR, Lewis Central — high jump
•Claire Miller, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 100 meter hurdles
•Paige Millikan, SR, Clarinda — 100 meter dash, 400 meter dash, long jump
•Sara Morales, SR, Shenandoah — shot put
•Chloe Mullenix, JR, Atlantic — 400 meter hurdles
•Ava Rush, JR, Atlantic — 800 meter run
•Kierra Schmiedling, SR, Lewis Central — discus throw, shot put
•Kenzie Schon, SR, Kuemper Catholic — shot put
•Elise Thramer, JR, Lewis Central — discus throw, shot put
•Lauren Williams, SR, St. Albert — 400 meter hurdles
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: Lewis Central junior Maddie Bergman claimed the 100 championship at last year’s Hawkeye Ten meet, posting the fastest time of 12.86. Kuemper junior Macy Blum is the next-fastest returnee, finishing fourth in 13.30. The rest of the returning top five, their place and their time:
5. Zoie Carda, SO, Glenwood (13.55)
6. Paige Millikan, SR, Clarinda (13.58)
8. Dani Smith, SO, Harlan (13.62)
Wild card: Look for Clarinda freshman Jerzee Knight, who is making an early indoor impact, to be a threat in every sprint this year.
200: Lewis Central’s Bergman was not the champion here, but she was a close runner-up. She has the top-returning time from the conference meet (27.04). The rest of the top five is quite the search with many senior graduations or others deciding not to go out.
9. Dani Smith, SO, Harlan (28.64)
10. Lauren Bowker, JR, Denison-Schleswig (28.88)
11. Catherine Mayhall, JR, Kuemper Catholic (29.27)
12. Tristen Rice, JR, Creston (29.62)
Wild card: The second-fastest returning time from the entire regular season is from Glenwood junior Jenna Hopp, who was fourth last year with a 27.57.
400: Bergman also came in with a runner-up in the quarter-mile. The Lewis Central standout ran a 1:01.06 to finish behind Haley Rasmussen (graduated) in both this event and the 200. Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp is the second-fastest returnee with a time of 1:03.96 in fourth. The rest of the top five:
5. Gracie Hays, JR, Lewis Central (1:04.26)
6. Carly McKeever, JR, St. Albert (1:04.63)
7. Claire Pellett, SO, Atlantic (1:04.76)
Wild card: Glenwood’s Abby Hughes or Harlan’s Kaia Bieker could certainly get into the mix here if they were to run in this race. Hughes had a best time of 1:01.94 while Bieker had a 1:02.18 last season.
800: Speaking of, Harlan’s Bieker was the champion in the half-mile last season, running to a winning time of 2:22.92. Atlantic junior Ava Rush came in second in 2:25.27, and Glenwood’s Lauren Hughes is the next-fastest returnee with a 2:30.09 in fifth. The rest:
6. Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda (2:36.26)
8. Danika Arnold, SO, Glenwood (2:40.84)
1500: The top three finishers from last year’s race have graduated, and that allows for us to call Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley the returning favorite. She had a time of 5:19.62 at the Hawkeye Ten race, finishing in fourth place. Harlan junior Jenna Gessert was sixth in 5:23.77, and Ashlyn Eberly of Clarinda — a senior — scored in eighth place with a time of 5:29.27. The rest of the returning top five:
9. Christene Johnson, JR, Shenandoah (5:35.14)
10. Addie Debarment, SR, Atlantic (5:39.62)
Wild card: Harlan’s Bieker is a threat here. She had a 5:01.07 during the regular season. We also have to mention the KMAland Girls XC Runner of the Year from Harlan, Lindsey Sonderman, who probably could be a serious option in any distance race this spring.
3000: Clarinda’s Hartley was the runner-up in the Hawkeye Ten in this race last season. She had an 11:12.91 to her name and is the heavy favorite to win it this year, depending on what Harlan’s Sonderman looks like. The rest of the top returning five:
4. Reese Duncan, JR, St. Albert (11:39.33)
6. Addie Debarment, SR, Atlantic (11:57.42)
7. Ellie Gross, SR, Harlan (12:15.49)
9. Kyra Woltermann, SO, Kuemper Catholic (13:39.24)
100 hurdles: The champion is gone here, too, but — again — the runner-up returns. Denison-Schleswig junior Claire Miller won a close race for second in 16.87. The next-fastest returnee is Glenwood sophomore Carlie Clemmer. She had a 17.02 while Pearl Reisz of St. Albert was at 17.45 in eighth. Those are the only three returnees in the top eight. The rest of the top five:
10. Hadlee Kinghorn, SR, Shenandoah (18.26)
11. Karyssa O’Doniel, SO, Lewis Central (18.47)
400 hurdles: Glenwood senior Abby Hughes made this her race last season. She was the Hawkeye Ten champion in a time of 1:07.45 — and it only got faster a couple weeks later. Atlantic junior Chloe Mullenix was the runner-up in 1:09.66, and St. Albert’s two-time state medalist Lauren Williams came in third in 1:09.81. Pretty solid top three. The next two:
5. Kate Hughes, JR, Glenwood (1:11.65)
6. Madeline Fidone, SO, Lewis Central (1:12.40)
Discus: Shenandoah senior Sara Morales finished in third in last year’s discus, and she is the top returning thrower from the event (114-09). Kuemper senior Kenzie Schon was fifth at 107-06.50, and Lewis Central senior Kierra Schmiedling finished in sixth at 104-01.50. The rest of the top five returnees:
8. Elise Thramer, JR, Lewis Central (101-08.50)
9. Brynlee Arnold, SR, Glenwood (98-06.50)
High jump: It appears the defending champion is not out for track, so that opens things up a bit. Shenandoah junior Kate Lantz is the top-returning jumper after a third-place finish last season (4-08.00). Lewis Central junior Stacy Merksick went over at 4-06.00 to finish fifth, and St. Albert’s Reisz also went over at 4-06.00 to take seventh. Nicole Middents — a sophomore from Atlantic — came in eighth at 4-06.00. Clarinda senior Hailee Knight, Harlan junior Lauren McLaughlin and Shenandoah’s Kinghorn tied for ninth at 4-04.00.
Long jump: Lewis Central’s Bergman is the returning long jump champion. She had a leap of 17-00.00 to edge past Glenwood junior Jenna Hopp (16-10.50). The rest of the top five:
4. Lauren McLaughlin, JR, Harlan (16-02.50)
6. Liz Carbaugh, SR, Red Oak (16-02.00)
7. Macy Blum, JR, Kuemper Catholic (15-07.25)
Shot put: The champ — Kelsey Fields — is graduated, but Shenandoah’s Morales is the top returning thrower here, too. She went 39-01.00 in second to edge past Kuemper’s Schon (38-09.50). Lewis Central’s Schmiedling and Thramer went fourth and fifth, respectively, with tosses of 37-04.00 and 37-01.00. Kuemper Catholic’s Ellie Sibbel — a sophomore — rounds out the returning top five. She was seventh with a throw of 34-03.75.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Glenwood was the winner in 51.61, and they would return two of their four runners in Zoie Carda and Lauren Roenfeldt. Harlan is in the same boat with two returnees — Delaney Wegner and Lilly Metzger — from their 51.89. Third-place Clarinda was in the 53s (53.56) and would also have two back in Paige Millikan and Aly Meier. Add Jerzee Knight to that mix and look out.
4x200: The Cyclones are likely to be able to put together another winning-type team here, as they ran a 1:49.37 with two returnees — Wegner and Metzger. Glenwood was a distant second in 1:51.24 and would also bring back Carda and Roenfeldt. Third-place Denison-Schleswig could have three of their returnees from the third-place team that ran 1:52.97 — Hannah Slater, Claire Leinen and Lauren Bowker.
4x400: Another Harlan win (4:09.61), and it’s another with half the team gone (or returning). They’ve got Kaia Bieker and Metzger as potential returnees while Glenwood’s 4:15.24 in second place would also bring back two in Jenna Hopp and Lauren Hughes. Atlantic was third here in 4:19.67, and would you believe me if I said they could have two returnees, too? Ava Rush and Chloe Mullenix are both potential returnees.
4x800: Harlan was impressive in this race all season, and they have plenty options to fill in the three holes that will be left from their 10:08.94. The only returnee from the Hawkeye Ten champion team would be Jenna Gessert. Atlantic came in second in 10:14.34 and could bring back Claire Pellett and Ava Rush. Glenwood was a distant third in 10:33.75, but they would have a nice returning group of Rachel Mullennax, Danika Arnold, Neyla Nanfito and Lauren Hughes.
Shuttle hurdle: The Rams put together another winning shuttle team that ran a 1:10.55 at the Hawkeye Ten meet. They’ll be happy to bring back Carlie Clemmer and Abby Hughes from that team. Denison-Schleswig came in second in 1:11.28 and would bring back Kaitlyn Bruhn and Claire Miller. Finally, Harlan came in third in 1:12.61 and would have just one returnee in Ally Curren.
800 medley: The Cyclones are again the defending champions. They ran a 1:54.12 winning time at the Hawkeye Ten meet and would bring back both Wegner and Bieker from that team. Glenwood ran second in 1:55.16 with a group of underclassmen, and they could return Carda, Roenfeldt and Hopp. And the third contender last year was Lewis Central, which ran a 1:55.81, and could return a trio of Avery Heller, Irelynn James and Gracie Hays from that group.
1600 medley: I’ll give you one guess on who won and the first one does not count. It was Harlan. They ran a 4:21.80, and they have two returnees from that foursome (Wegner and Bieker). And let’s be quite clear, they appear to have the reinforcements ready to go based on the times they’re putting down at some of these indoor meets. Anyway, Glenwood was second in 4:30.04, and that group would bring back Addison Fichter and Becker. Atlantic’s 4:33.48 was third, and they had three underclassmen in the group in Middents, Mullenix and Rush.
IN CONCLUSION
This is likely a showdown between Glenwood and Harlan with Lewis Central playing the dark horse role. The Rams and Cyclones are both very strong throughout their lineup and plenty deep. Harlan may be able to put together a winning group in every single relay, and with a couple Rams deciding not to go out, this might be the time for Harlan to strike.
The Pick: Harlan
The Dark Horse: Lewis Central
The Riser: Clarinda
Don’t Count Them Out, Ever: Atlantic
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.