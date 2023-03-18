(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
3/17: Western Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
3/16: Corner Conference Boys Track & Field
3/15: Bluegrass Conference Girls Track & Field
3/14: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Track & Field
3/14: Western Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
3/13: Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
3/12: Missouri River Conference Girls Track & Field
3/11: Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
3/10: Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
3/10: Rolling Valley Conference Girls Track & Field
3/9: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Track & Field
3/9: KMAland Boys Golf
3/8: KMAland Boys Tennis
3/8: Rolling Valley Conference Boys Track & Field
3/7: KMAland Girls Golf
3/7: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
3/5: Western Iowa Conference Boys Soccer
3/3: Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
3/2: Missouri River Conference Girls Soccer
2/28: KMAland Girls Tennis
2/24: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
2/23: Missouri River Conference Boys Soccer
2023 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
LeMars claimed the Missouri River Conference championship last year with 169 points. That was the first conference championship for the Bulldogs since joining the league. Sioux City North was a close second while Heelan rounded out the top three. Here’s how the full standings looked:
1. LeMars Bulldogs — 169 points
2. Sioux City North Stars — 146 points
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 107 points
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors & Sioux City East Black Raiders — 90 points
6. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 54 points
7. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 42 points
8. Sioux City West Wolverines — 41 points
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: John Wolfe
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Matt LaFleur
•LeMars: Caleb Van Otterloo
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Monte Larsen
•Sioux City East: Rick Clarahan
•Sioux City North: Erv Whitehead
•Sioux City West: John Susie
•Thomas Jefferson: Bob Nielsen
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
•Jaron Bleeker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Bleeker was eighth in the high jump last season for Heelan.
•Ricky Feauto, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2): Feauto was on the third-place 4x100 and seventh-place 4x200 in 2022.
•Sione Fifita, Senior, LeMars (2): Fifita was on the third-place 4x200 meter relay and the eighth-place sprint medley relay last season.
•Natnael Kifle, Junior, Sioux City North: Kifle was on the state champion 4x800 last year.
•Gabe Nash, Senior, Sioux City North (5): Nash ran to a state championship in the 800 last season while also running the state champion 4x800 and the sixth-place distance medley. In 2021, he took third in the 1600 and sixth in the 4x800.
•Ryan Sadoski, Senior, LeMars (4): Sadoski was a part of three medals last season at state, running for the third-place 4x200, seventh-place shuttle hurdle and eighth-place sprint medley. In 2021, he was on the fourth-place shuttle hurdle team.
•Sean Schaefer, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2): Heelan’s Schaefer ran for the third-place 4x100 and the seventh-place 4x200.
•Demarco Young, Junior, Sioux City North: Young was on the sixth-place distance medley relay.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022)
•Destiny Adams, Senior, Sioux City East — long jump
•Alex Allen, Junior, LeMars — 800 meter run
•Jaron Bleeker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — high jump
•Logan Dolphin, Junior, Sioux City East — high jump
•Sione Fifita, Senior, LeMars — high jump
•Black Hogancamp, Senior, Sioux City East — shot put
•Natnael Kifle, Junior, Sioux City North — 1600 meter run
•Tylar Lutgen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — discus throw
•Gabe Nash, Senior, Sioux City North — 400 meter dash, 800 meter run
•Quinn Olson, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 400 meter hurdles
•Sean Schaefer, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 100 meter dash
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Missouri River Conference meet.
100: Two of the top three from last season’s race are back along with three of the top five. However, you have to go down to No. 10 to find our five.
2. Sione Fifita, Senior, LeMars (11.55)
3. Brody Patlan, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln (11.60)
5. Beau Wadle, Junior, LeMars (12.06)
9. Mekhi Turner, Junior, Sioux City North (12.43)
10. Evan Spanel, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12.48)
200: Fifita was second in the 100, but he won the championship in the 200. He is the only one of the top four from last season that could be back. The rest:
1. Sione Fifita, Senior, LeMars (22.74)
5. Calex Banta, Junior, Sioux City West (23.85)
6. Ricky Feauto, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (24.04)
7. Brady Wavrunek, Senior, Sioux City East (24.42)
8. Mekhi Turner, Junior, Sioux City North (24.74)
400: Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash was a state champion in the 800 and a state qualifier in the 400. Before that, he won the MRC in the quarter-mile. He is one five returning in the top six of last year’s race.
1. Gabe Nash, Senior, Sioux City North (49.79)
3. Gannon Aymar, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (53.12)
4. Jacob Denker, Senior, Sioux City East (53.19)
5. Nick Hinkel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (53.50)
6. Sir Brandon Watts, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (54.63)
800: The top two in the half-mile are gone. The No. 3 guy is back, but he is the only one of the top six that is. Here is the returning top five:
3. Alex Allen, Junior, LeMars (2:03.09)
7. Carter Eldridge, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2:14.35)
8. Gavin Rothmeyer, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (2:15.20)
9. Jack Moreau, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2:18.25)
10. Karson Fitch, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2:18.56)
1600: Nash also won the mile and was closely followed — and I do mean closely — by his teammate, Natnael Kifle. Check out the returning top five:
1. Gabe Nash, Senior, Sioux City North (4:40.63)
2. Natnael Kifle, Junior, Sioux City North (4:40.70)
4. Hayden Gamble, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4:49.74)
6. Trace Obbink, Junior, LeMars (4:54.91)
7. Cody Smith, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (4:55.41)
3200: The top two have moved along while four of the top six are coming back from last season’s two-mile race. Here’s how the top five looks:
3. Hayden Gamble, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10:22.30)
4. Michael Wieseler, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11:04.22)
5. Roberto Rundquist, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (11:16.93)
6. Juan Sanchez, Senior, LeMars (11:21.95)
8. Sairus Samayoa, Senior, Sioux City East (11:49.89)
110 hurdles: All of the top four from last season’s high hurdles race have moved along. However, the next five are back.
5. Destiny Adams, Senior, Sioux City East (17.00)
6. Hunter Wauhob, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (17.20)
7. Lincoln Hinrich, Senior, Sioux City North (17.77)
8. Ethan Bose, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (17.84)
9. Travis Davis, Junior, Sioux City West (17.90)
400 hurdles: The top two from last season’s low hurdles race have advanced on out of high school. Only two of the top five and three of the top seven from that race are back.
3. Victor Atupra, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (58.28)
5. Brody Comstock, Senior, Sioux City East (59.53)
7. James Arlt, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1:02.50)
8. Ethan Bose, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (1:02.51)
9. Quinn Olson, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1:02.55)
High jump: Fifita was quite busy winning events last year at the MRC. I suppose that’s why LeMars was as good as they were. Fifita is the only one in the top three from last year’s event that could be back.
1. Sione Fifita, Senior, LeMars (6-01.00)
4. Jacob Hoffman, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-00.00)
5. Max Delaney, Junior Bishop Heelan Catholic & Jaron Bleeker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5-08.00)
8. Logan Dolphin, Junior, Sioux City East (5-08.00)
Long jump: The top three are gone from the long jump last year. However, the next five are potentially chasing this year’s championship.
4. Destiny Adams, Senior, Sioux City East (20-01.50)
5. Dayton Harrell, Junior, Sioux City North (20-00.00)
6. Tyler Smith, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18-06.00)
7. Noah Venteicher, Senior, LeMars (18-05.50)
8. Jack Schramm, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (18-04.00)
Shot put: The champ is gone. The runner-up is back. Along with that, you can find five of the top eight total.
2. Blake Hogancamp, Senior, Sioux City East (51-00.25)
4. Nick Wells, Senior, Sioux City East (44-03.75)
5. Alex Contreras, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (43-02.50)
6. Carson McInerney, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (39-09.25)
8. Mitchell Baartman, Junior, LeMars (39-05.00)
Discus throw: The top two discus throwers have advanced out of high school and are doing their own thing beyond that now. The No. 3 is back and four of the top seven could be back. Here’s how it looks for the top five returnees.
3. Tylar Lutgen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (135-10)
5. Carson McInerney, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (131-04)
6. Nick Wells, Senior, Sioux City East (128-01)
7. Mitchell Baartman, Junior, LeMars (126-03)
9. Luke Vander Weide, Junior, Sioux City East (111-08)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based on last year’s Missouri River Conference meet.
4x100: LeMars won the championship in 43.39 and could return a pair of seniors in Ryan Sadoski and Sione Fifita from tha team. Abraham Lincoln went 43.80 behind a trio of seniors and a returning sophomore in Brody Patlan.
4x200: Bishop Heelan Catholic was the champion here in 1:32.57, and they could bring back two juniors in Ricky Feauto and Kannon Bork. Abraham Lincoln was second here, too, with the same foursome posting a 1:33.66.
4x400: Sioux City North put down a 3:28.08 with a group that included two seniors from last year as well as this-year senior Gabe Nash and junior Natnael Kifle. Sergeant Bluff-Luton came in second in 3:36.26, and they would bring back all four from that group.
4x800: Sergeant Bluff-Luton has a pretty good group coming back from a team that ran 8:37.04 to win the MRC title. Seniors Easton Wheeler and Gannon Aymar and junior Carter Eldridge were underclassmen on that winning group. Sioux City East was second in 8:42.31 and also have three potential runners coming back from that runner-up foursome.
Sprint medley: LeMars was the champion in 1:35.93 and would have senior Matt Vondrak and junior Beau Wadle coming back to the crew. Sergeant Bluff-Luton came in second in 1:36.67 and would return their final three legs.
Distance medley: Sioux City North’s foursome had two sophomores, a freshman and a senior on it last year. The Stars quartet that ran 3:43.45 could bring back Demarco Young, Dylan Nguyen and Natnael Kifle. Sergeant Bluff-Luton took a distant second with a time of 3:48.09. They could bring back two of those legs.
Shuttle hurdle: LeMars and Sioux City East had a pretty tight battle. The Bulldogs went 1:03.24 to win the event, but they would only bring back one of those legs in Ryan Sadoski, who led off for them. East ran 1:03.76 with three potential returning hurdlers.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (37.75)
2. Sioux City East (34)
3. LeMars (33.25)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (26.5)
5. Sioux City North (25.25)
6. Thomas Jefferson (15)
7. Abraham Lincoln & Sioux City West (5)
Thoughts: I’m not sure there has been a conference track preview that seems so up for grabs. There certainly doesn’t seem to be a clear favorite, but the projections believe Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East and LeMars are the top three teams in the league. Heelan and North don’t seem to be too far off, either. This should be one heck of a battle to follow.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.