(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 23: Corner Conference Boys Track & Field.
2022 CORNER CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
Like the Essex girls, the East Mills boys snapped a streak. The Wolverines were the first team to win the Corner title other than Fremont-Mills in six years. They had 148 points to edge Sidney’s 142 and F-M’s 139. Stanton also had 117 while Essex posted 19 and Griswold 7.
COACHES
East Mills: Claude Lang
Essex: Jasmine Glasgo
Fremont-Mills: D.J. Erkenbrack
Griswold: Andy Everett
Sidney: Donnie Sears
Stanton: Jeff Grebin
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There are two returning state medalists in the boys Corner Conference, and they both came in the same event last year:
•Matthew Benedict, SR, Sidney (1) — 2021: 3rd high jump
•Jack Roberts, SR, Stanton (1) — 2021: 4th high jump
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
Benedict and Roberts are back, and there are two others that are on this particular list from the 2021 state meet:
•Matthew Benedict, SR, Sidney: 400 meter hurdles, high jump
•Adam Perrin, SR, Fremont-Mills: discus throw
•Jack Roberts, SR, Stanton: high jump
•Logan Roberts, SR, Stanton: 400 meter dash
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWNS
100: Stanton’s Jack and Logan Roberts went 1-2 in the 100 at last year’s Corner meet, posting 11.87 and 11.94, respectively. East Mills junior Davis McGrew ran third and was the only other player under 12 (11.97). The rest of the top five:
4. Zach Thornburg, SO, East Mills (12.25)
5. Jeremiah Ballen, JR, Sidney (12.49)
200: Stanton’s Jack Roberts was the champion here, too, with a winning time of 24.08. Two others are back that ran in the 24s — East Mills’ Crouse (24.50) and Stanton’s Logan Roberts (24.51). The other two returning in the top five:
4. Zach Thornburg, SO, East Mills (25.03)
5. Ethan Peters, JR, Sidney (25.18)
400: Another championship for Jack Roberts of Stanton, who ran a 54.77 to win by about 1.5 seconds over Fremont-Mills junior Payten VanHouten (56.26) and Sidney senior Connor Moheng (56.49). The rest:
4. Mason Crouse, JR, East Mills (58.17)
5. William Bryant, SO, Sidney (1:00.89)
Wild card: Logan Roberts of Stanton actually ran the fastest 400 time of the year last season, posting a 52.70 at the Audubon meet in May.
800: East Mills senior Tyler Prokop won a thrilling half-mile race in 2:20.84 over Connor Moheng of Sidney, who had a 2:20.86. The rest of the returning five was about five seconds back:
3. Jewett Jentzsch, JR, East Mills (2:25.23)
4. Ike Lemonds, JR, Sidney (2:26.29)
5. Kurt Speed, JR, Sidney (2:29.37)
1600: Stanton’s Levi Martin is the top-returning runner from this race. He was the runner-up in 5:32.30 while Fremont-Mills junior Ike Lemonds ran a 5:34.99 to hang right in there with him. Here are the other top five returnees:
5. Tony Racine, SO, Essex (5:53.51)
7. Jeremy Sheeder, JR, Griswold (5:54.75)
8. Camryn Johnson, SO, East Mills (5:57.47)
Wild card: Despite a knee injury, East Mills’ Jerett Jentzsch could potentially figure in here. He had the sixth-fastest time last year in the conference (5:28.60), but it would be the fourth-fastest returning time.
3200: The top-returning time from last year’s Corner race comes from Fremont-Mills junior Ike Lemonds, who posted a 12:08.79 to finish second. Griswold junior Jeremy Sheeder is the next-returning time at 12:31.86, and he was a fourth-place finisher. Camryn Johnson of East Mills ran a 13:17.33 to finish fifth, and he is the only other returnee from last year’s Corner race.
Wild card: Stanton’s Levi Martin deserves a little shine here, as he would bring back the third-fastest time int he two-mile (12:21.30).
110 hurdles: East Mills junior Ryan Stortenbecker ran to a championship in 17.43 to finish ahead of Fremont-Mills senior Kyle Kesterson (17.99). Those were the only two hurdlers to finish in the 17s. The others returning in the top five:
3. Lucas Madison, SO, Fremont-Mills (18.11)
4. John Peterson, SR, Stanton (18.31)
5. Keegan Poorker, SR, East Mills (19.41)
400 hurdles: While Sidney’s Benedict qualified for the state meet, he had to really battle to win this race at the Corner meet. He ran a 1:00.37 to edge past East Mills junior Davis McGrew (1:00.54). Fremont-Mills’ Kesterson was also right in it with a time of 1:01.13. The rest of the top five:
4. Keegan Poorker, SR, East Mills (1:05.55)
5. Lucas Madison, SO, Fremont-Mills (1:05.82)
Discus: Fremont-Mills actually returns the top three throwers from last year’s season. Of course, only two could throw at the meet, and it was Adam Perrin (115-02) and Samuel Daly (108-06) going 1-2 in the event. The other is sophomore Cooper Marvel, who had a top throw of 125-05.00 last season. The rest of the top five from last year’s event:
3. Cole Stenzel, SR Sidney (98-09.50)
5. Tristan Frank, SR, Stanton (89-07)
6. Nik Peters, SR, Sidney (86-05)
Shot put: Fremont-Mills sophomore Cooper Marvel is back after winning the shot put championship as a freshman with a top throw of 41-08.00. His teammate and senior Adam Perrin was second at 41-03.50. Another throwing event that was largely dominated by the Knights. The rest of that top five returning list:
3. Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney (36-01.50)
4. Sylas Allen, JR, East Mills (34-00.50)
5. Andrew Jackson, SR, East Mills (33-07.00)
Wild card: This was a young event last year in the Corner with all of the top 11 throwers a junior or younger. Sidney junior Nik Peters had the next-longest throw last season of 38-11.75.
High jump: The Benedict and Roberts battle at state is well-documented above, but Roberts actually didn’t even jump at the Corner meet. I’m pretty sure his first attempt at high jumping during the season was at the state qualifying meet — a remarkable story. Sidney’s Benedict won the conference title with a jump of 6-02.00. The rest of the returnees:
2. Jerett Jentzsch, JR, East Mills (5-04.00)
3. Ethan Peters, JR, Sidney (5-02.00)
4. Peyton Embree, JR, East Mills (5-02.00)
Long jump: Sidney junior Ethan Peters was the Corner champion last year with a jump of 18-06.50. He returns with hopes of grabbing another. It was a strong three-person battle for the ‘ship at the meet, and the only other returnee among that group is Davis McGrew of East Mills, who went 18-05.25. The rest of the top five returnees:
5. Peyton Embree, JR, East Mills (17-11.75)
6. Tony Bennett, SO, Griswold (16-09.75)
Wild card: Essex sophomore Tony Racine has the third-longest returning jump of 17-11.50 and could also factor into this event.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: East Mills won the race in pretty dominant fashion with a time of 47.49, and they could bring it all back with Davis McGrew, Ryan Stortenbecker, Zach Thornburg and Mason Crouse all underclassmen last season. Stanton’s 49.43 came behind potential returnees in Jonan Wookey, Joshua Martin and Logan Roberts. Sidney ran a 49.64 with Cole Stenzel, Jeremiah Ballen and Connor Moheng listed on this year’s roster.
4x200: This was a much tighter race than the 4x100, but East Mills used a bit of a different group to still win the race in 1:45.41. Thornburg, Embree, Jentzsch and Wyatt Franks are all potential returnees for the Wolverines. Sidney’s 1:45.54 was second, and they could bring back half of that foursome in Ballen and Carter Hunt. Stanton’s 1:46.79 had a group that could return 75% intact with Levi and Joshua Martin and Wookey.
4x400: Sidney rolled to the win in 3:57.08, and they could run it completely back with Hunt, William Bryant, Benedict and Moheng the members of last year’s championship team. The next-best time was 4:01.61 from East Mills, which could also return the entire group of Franks, Tyler Prokop, Stortenbecker and Crouse.
4x800: Domination from the East Mills foursome, which ran a 9:53.73 and would have three of their four runners back in Layne Mastin, Franks and Steven Barrett. Sidney was a distant second in 10:07.27, and they will struggle to keep up with that group with only two of those runners returning in Kurt Speed and Bryant.
Shuttle hurdle: East Mills won the hurdles last season with a time of 1:12.45. They would have three potential returning hurdlers in Stortenbecker, Peyton Embree and Brodyn Wray. Stanton was second in 1:17.76, and they would have the whole crew back of John Peterson, Slade Graham, Nolan Grebin and Joshua Martin. Finally, Fremont-Mills took third in 1:19.44 with three potential returnees in Taylor Reed, Ike Lemonds and Zane Jurey.
800 medley: Stanton rolled to the win last season, running over five seconds better than the rest of the field with a 1:43.02. They could bring back the last three legs of that foursome — Joshua Martin and Logan and Jack Roberts. Fremont-Mills went second in 1:48.37, and they would have three of their four runners, too, in Lucas Madison, Kyle Kesterson and Payten VanHouten. Essex took third in 1:50.32, and they didn’t have any seniors in their foursome — Skylar Hall, Tony Racine, Dylan Barrett and Johnny Resh. Finally, Sidney might be able to get into the mix after running a 1:50.90 with a trio of returnees in Stenzel, Ballen and Hunt.
1600 medley: Sidney was the champ of this one last season, but that included a group that would only return their first (Ethan Peters) and third (Benedict) legs. The Cowboys ran a 4:07.22 to win by over four seconds ahead of Fremont-Mills, which has Jurey, Madison and Kesteron coming back from a team that ran a 4:11.81. Essex went 4:14.71 in third with a team that brings back their final three legs of Barrett, Resh and Racine.
IN CONCLUSION
The defending champion East Mills is the most prevalent mention in the preview above and with pretty much every single returning piece from that group they should be considered the favorite. However, Sidney also has a lot coming back, and it was a six-point difference at the Corner meet last season. Stanton and Fremont-Mills could also figure into the mix, although their mentions don’t nearly add up to what East Mills and Sidney have above.
The Pick: East Mills
The Darkhorse: Stanton
The Riser: Stanton
Don’t Count Them Out, Ever: Fremont-Mills
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.