(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Bluegrass Conference Boys Track & Field.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
3/18: Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
3/17: Western Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
3/16: Corner Conference Boys Track & Field
3/15: Bluegrass Conference Girls Track & Field
3/14: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Track & Field
3/14: Western Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
3/13: Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
3/12: Missouri River Conference Girls Track & Field
3/11: Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
3/10: Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
3/10: Rolling Valley Conference Girls Track & Field
3/9: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Track & Field
3/9: KMAland Boys Golf
3/8: KMAland Boys Tennis
3/8: Rolling Valley Conference Boys Track & Field
3/7: KMAland Girls Golf
3/7: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
3/5: Western Iowa Conference Boys Soccer
3/3: Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
3/2: Missouri River Conference Girls Soccer
2/28: KMAland Girls Tennis
2/24: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
2/23: Missouri River Conference Boys Soccer
2022-23 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Lamoni boys rolled to the conference championship last season, compiling 192 points to easily outdistance the rest of the field. Only Seymour joined them in reaching 100 points. Check out the full standings from last season:
1. Lamoni Demons — 192 points
2. Seymour Warriors — 106 points
3. Melcher-Dallas Saints — 70 points
4. Murray Mustangs — 66 points
5. Mormon Trail Saints — 62 points
6. Moravia Mohawks — 33 points
7. Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — 29 points
8. Moulton-Udell Eagles — 27 points
9. Diagonal Maroons — 23 points
9. Twin Cedars Sabers — 23 points
11. Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — 20 points
COACHES
•Ankeny Christian: Not Listed
•Diagonal: Zach Robinson
•Lamoni: Ryan Olson
•Melcher-Dallas: Jon Suntken
•Moravia: Steve Smith
•Mormon Trail: Elizabeth Vanderflught
•Moulton-Udell: Randy Welch
•Murray: Shawn Oaks
•Orient-Macksburg: Pat Kruse
•Seymour: Bryson Dinwiddie
•Twin Cedars: Theresa Davis
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There are no returning state medalists in the Bluegrass Conference.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS (FROM 2022)
•Dylan Brennecke, Seymour — 100 meter dash, long jump
•Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas — high jump
•Tyson McDole, Senior, Lamoni — 1600 meter run
•Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas — 110 meter hurdles
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based around last year’s Bluegrass Conference meet.
100: Sprinters across the Bluegrass Conference will be happy to be reminded that Javin Stevenson of Lamoni has graduated. The champion is gone, but there will be four of the next five and five of the top seven returning in the 100.
2. Dylan Brennecke, Senior, Seymour (11.38)
3. Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (11.68)
4. Nolyn Simkoff, Junior, Moulton-Udell (11.70)
5. Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (11.78)
7. Tyson Ross, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (12.06)
More: Simkoff ran an 11.44 to bring back the top-returning time while Brennecke and Godfrey had their best times of 11.62 and 11.76. Brown (11.80) and Ross (11.99) also ran under 12 seconds during the season.
200: Stevenson also won this race, and you will largely recognize most of the names below because many of them are the same from the 100.
2. Dylan Brennecke, Senior, Seymour (23.14)
3. Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (24.81)
4. Tyson Ross, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (24.84)
5. Nolyn Simkoff, Junior, Moulton-Udell (25.17)
7. Aldo Esteban-Cabrera, Sophomore, Murray (26.49)
More: Brennecke brings back the top time of the season, and it was this one, although it was adjusted to 23.38 because it was a handheld time. Simkoff went 24.13 and Melcher-Dallas sophomore Johnny Milburn had a 24.24 during the regular season.
400: All of the top three from the quarter-mile race at the Bluegrass meet are gone this year. That leaves just three of the top eight and five of the top 10 coming back.
4. Tyson Ross, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (58.69)
6. Daniel Schoening, Junior, Ankeny Christian Academy (59.07)
8. Carson Fairchild, Sophomore, Twin Cedars (1:07.66)
9. Jacob Irving, Sophomore, Moravia (1:09.71)
10. Garrett Pace, Senior, Moulton-Udell (1:14.50)
More: Moravia junior Jackson McDanel is coming back to the league, and he had the No. 2 time during the regular season (53.71). Lamoni sophomore Ambrose Savage brings back the No. 2 time with a 55.94 and Ross ran 58.58 a little earlier in the season to complete the top three returning times.
800: We finally have a returning champion in Lamoni’s Tyson McDole, who won three individual golds at the Bluegrass meet last year. The runner-up and third-place finisher are gone, though.
1. Tyson McDole, Senior, Lamoni (2:10.81)
4. Carter Lumbard, Junior, Diagonal (2:30.88)
5. Hayden Brinegar, Junior, Moulton-Udell (2:31.24)
7. Austin Peterson, Sophomore, Murray (2:47.77)
8. Matthew Christine, Junior, Seymour (3:12.41)
More: McDole’s adjusted 2:11.05 is the fastest returning time in the league while Seymour’s Dylan Brennecke is worth watching here after he ran a 2:12.89 last year. Seymour junior Mason Lund is another name to watch. He had a 2:24.89 at the state-qualifying meet.
1600: All of the top five are coming back, led by the returning champ.
1. Tyson McDole, Senior, Lamoni (4:59.28)
2. Daniel Schoening, Junior, Ankeny Christian Academy (5:07.13)
3. Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail (5:15.24)
4. Carter Lumbard, Junior, Diagonal (5:45.45)
5. Kael Caikoski, Junior, Melcher-Dallas (6:08.54)
More: McDole didn’t need to run his fastest race here, but he did at the SQM with a time of 4:48.00. Schoening went 4:52.77 in April, and Dixson’s adjusted 5:15.48 rounds out the top three.
3200: The top five is also coming back here.
1. Tyson McDole, Senior, Lamoni (10:49.63)
2. Gavin Dixson, Senior, Mormon Trail (11:14.27)
3. Daniel Schoening, Senior, Ankeny Christian Academy (12:09.84)
4. Carter Lumbard, Junior, Diagonal (12:25.78)
5. Hosah Niebauer, Sophomore, Lamoni (16:15.42)
More: That was the fastest time of the season for McDole while Schoening was much faster in April (11:00.66) and Dixson’s time here ranks third among the returning times.
110 hurdles: There were only four hurdlers in this race last season, and three of them are back, including the dominant champion.
1. Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (16.87)
2. Logan Evans, Senior, Mormon Trail (18.78)
4. Nick Keddie, Sophomore, Lamoni (19.17)
More: Suntken actually went a bit faster in late April (16.22) while Lamoni senior Trevor McDole had a 17.79 at one point. Evans had his time adjusted to 19.02 for the No. 3 returning time.
400 hurdles: The top two and three of the top four 400 hurdlers are coming. However, only four from the race last year were underclassmen.
1. Logan Evans, Senior, Mormon Trail (1:04.22)
2. Kennan Hinners, Senior, Seymour (1:04.75)
4. Nolyn Simkoff, Junior, Moulton-Udell (1:07.90)
6. Nick Keddie, Sophomore, Lamoni (1:12.99)
More: Moravia’s Jackson McDanel ended up going 58.18 in April for the fastest time of the season. However, he did not run here. Hinners went 1:03.62 at the SQM while this was Evans’ fastest time of the year.
Long jump: While Dylan Brennecke had to chase Javin Stevenson in the sprints, he did grab a championship in the long jump. He is among all of last year’s top three that are back in this year’s league.
1. Dylan Brennecke, Senior, Seymour (18-03.00)
2. Zack Belden, Senior, Murray (18-00.00)
3. Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (17-06.50)
5. Noah Fee, Junior, Twin Cedars (16-04.50)
6. Carter Houser, Senior, Seymour (15-08.00)
More: Brennecke went even further at the SQM last year, posting a jump of 20-10.75. Brown (19-05.50) and Belden (19-04.50) are also in the top three returning jumps.
Shot put: The top two from the Bluegrass Conference meet are gone. The third-ranked thrower at the meet is back, but he is only one of two that return among the top five.
3. Zack Belden, Senior, Murray (38-10.50)
5. Tariq Miller, Sophomore, Lamoni (33-07.00)
6. Brady Babcock, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (32-10.00)
8. Max Enfield, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (30-11.00)
9. Brian Garrett, Junior, Twin Cedars (27-09.00)
More: Belden’s 38-10.50 is the top-returning throw from last year. Miller (37-10.00) went a bit further in April, and Enfield ended up going 34-03.75 at another meet at Graceland.
Discus: The champ is gone, but the runner-up is back. So are three of the top six and five of the top eight from the conference meet.
2. Tariq Miller, Sophomore, Lamoni (112-05.00)
4. Lucas Harrington, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (96-05.00)
6. Brian Garrett, Junior, Twin Cedars (80-08.00)
7. Dallas Heaberlin, Senior, Murray (65-10.00)
8. Peyton Christine, Senior, Seymour (51-06.00)
More: Miller ended up going 124-06.00 last season to bring back the top throw. His teammate Ambrose Savage went 123-02.50, although he didn’t throw at the conference meet because they had the top two guys in the event. Seymour senior Carter Houser brings back the third-longest throw of 109-11.00.
High jump: Logan Godfrey and Tyson Ross were dominant in the league last year. Those two are back to try to run it back. There were only four high jumpers that met the opening height at the meet.
1. Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (5-06.00)
2. Tyson Ross, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (5-06.00)
3. Clayton Williams, Junior, Moravia (5-02.00)
4. Garrett Pace, Senior, Moulton-Udell (5-00.00)
More: Godfrey went 6-00.00 in April while Ross went 5-10.00 a little earlier in that month. Williams had a jump of 5-06.00.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
Each event breakdown is based on last year’s Bluegrass Conference meet.
4x100: Seymour was absolutely dominant on their way to the win with a time of 47.70, and they could bring back three of those legs in Dylan Brennecke, Colton Black and Kennan Hinners. Lamoni was second in 50.29. They would bring back two of those four legs.
4x200: Moravia was the champion here in a time of 1:43.65, edging past Murray (1:44.34). The Mohawks could bring back the entire group here — Cole Hamilton, Wyatt Throckmorton, Adam Dueker and Gage Hanes. Murray’s group would return three of their four.
4x400: Lamoni was a dominant winner in this one. The Demons ran a 3:44.75, and that was about 17 seconds faster than the rest of the field. However, only one of the four legs could be back — Ambrose Savage.
4x800: The Demons were dominant winners here, too. They were pretty much just running on their own in winning by nearly 40 seconds with a time of 11:27.73. Lead leg Tyson McDole and third-leg Ambrose Savage could be back for that group.
Sprint medley: Lamoni was also a winner here, but it was much closer. The Demons had a time of 1:45.63 to Moravia’s 1:47.49. Trevor McDole and Ambrose Savage ran the last two legs of that winner and could return to defend the championship. The Mohawks, though, could return the whole group to contend for that title.
Distance medley: Mormon Trail was a champion here in a nice race with Lamoni. They ended up with a 4:13.12. They had just five on the roster last season, but they used four of them to win the championship. They could return three of them in Gavin Dixson, Degin Dixson and Logan Evans. The Demons ran 4:15.45 with a group that could also bring back three of their four legs.
Shuttle hurdle: Melcher-Dallas ran to the championship with a time of 1:10.08. Owen Suntken, Lucas Harrington and Logan Godfrey could all return from that group. Lamoni was second in 1:15.40, and they could bring back three of those runners.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. Lamoni (40.25)
2. Melcher-Dallas (24.75)
3. Seymour (22.75)
4. Mormon Trail (16.75)
5. Murray & Moulton-Udell (14)
7. Orient-Macksburg (13)
8. Ankeny Christian Academy (11)
9. Twin Cedars (9)
10. Diagonal (8)
11. Moravia (6)
Thoughts: The defending champions lose some important seniors, but they still seem to have the returning talent and depth that should pay huge dividends in a meet that kind of relies on those two things.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.