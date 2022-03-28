(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 24: Western Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field.
2022 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Treynor Cardinals are the defending champions of the Western Iowa Conference. They put up 193 points to pretty easily cruise to the title while Underwood had 150 points in second. The rest of the teams were all under 100.
3. IKM-Manning (94)
4. Audubon (68)
5. Riverside (66)
6. Tri-Center (57)
7. Missouri Valley (40)
8. Logan-Magnolia (39)
9. AHSTW (34)
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There are 14 returning athletes in the Western Iowa Conference that have at least one medal during their career. Nine of them are seniors, three are juniors and two are sophomores. Six of them have multiple medals, two have three, two have four and one – named Scott – has six. Here they are:
-Matthew Beisswenger, SR, Audubon (2) – 2021: 8th 4x100, 8th long jump
-Collin Brandt, SR, Underwood (1) – 2021: 2nd DMR
-Payton Chapman, SR, Treynor (1) – 2021: 4th 4x800
-Kayden Dirks, JR, Treynor (1) – 2021: 1st shuttle hurdle
-Cole Dooley, SR, Treynor (1) – 2021: 4th 4x800
-Karson Elwood, SO, Treynor (1) – 2021: 4th 4x800
-Brandon Jensen, SR, Audubon (1) – 2021: 6th shuttle hurdle
-Bryce Patten, SR, Underwood (3) – 2021: 1st 4x400, 2nd DMR, 3rd 4x800
-Scott Pearson, SR, Underwood (6) – 2021: 1st 4x400, 2nd 800, 3rd 4x800, 3rd DMR; 2019: 2nd 4x800, 3rd 4x400
-Todd Pedersen, SR, Treynor (4) – 2021: 1st shuttle hurdle, 2nd 4x400, 4th SMR, 4th 4x800
-Alex Ravlin, JR, Underwood (3) – 2021: 1st 4x400, 3rd DMR, 3rd 4x800
-Josh Ravlin, SO, Underwood (1) – 2021: 3rd 4x800
-Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (1) – 2021: 4th SMR
-Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (4) – 2021: 4th 400 hurdles, 6th shuttle hurdle, 7th 110 hurdles, 8th 4x100
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
There are six returning athletes in the WIC that qualified for an individual state event at the 2021 meet. Underwood and Audubon have two each while Treynor and IKM-Manning have one apiece:
-Matthew Beisswenger, SR, Audubon: long jump
-Cole Dooley, SR, Treynor: 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run
-Scott Pearson, SR, Underwood: 800 meter run
-Amos Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning: 100 meter dash
-Chase Ryan, SR, Underwood: 100 meter dash
-Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon: 110 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
This breakdown is based mostly off of last year’s Western Iowa Conference meet.
100: The top two – Brayden Wollan and Evan Smith – have advanced out of high school. IKM-Manning senior Amos Rasmussen is the top-returning finisher, as he ran an 11.40 to take third. Underwood’s Chase Ryan was fifth in 11.67, and Riverside’s Mikey Casson ran 11.75 in sixth. The rest of the top-returning five with their place and time at the WIC meet in 2021:
7. JJ Madsen, SR, AHSTW (11.85)
8. Logan Schmidt, SO, Audubon (12.35)
Wild card: Just based on the indoor season, I think this might be a Ryan/Rasmussen race, but we should also pay some mind to Underwood’s Collin Brandt and Treynor’s Jaxon Schumacher. They ran an 11.65 and 11.71, respectively, last year during the regular season, which would rank third and fourth among returning times.
200: Wollan won the title here, too, but the next three finishers are back in Treynor’s Schumacher (23.30), IKM-Manning’s Rasmussen (23.44) and Riverside’s Casson (23.56). The rest of the top five returnees:
7. JJ Madsen, SR, AHSTW (23.99)
9. Collin Brandt, SR, Underwood (24.30)
Wild card: The top-returning time in the conference comes from Treynor’s Todd Pedersen, who put down a time of 23.26 at Missouri Valley in April. Audubon’s Matthew Beisswenger added a 23.44, which is the third-fastest returning time in the league.
400: Yes, Wollan won here, too. He was quite fast. His Underwood teammate, Alex Ravlin, ran second in the race with a time of 54.38. Treynor’s Karson Elwood is the next-fastest returnee from the race, going 55.22 in fourth place. The rest of the top five:
5. Kayden Dirks, JR, Treynor (56.14)
6. Jonas Rieder, SR, AHSTW (57.15)
7. Manuel Beisswenger, JR, Audubon (57.29)
800: Treynor’s Todd Pedersen was a bit of a surprise winner in the half-mile last year, posting a winning time of 2:05.22. The next-fastest returning time came from the guy that was favored to win, Underwood’s Scott Pearson (2:06.79). Pearson would go on to state, run a 1:58.87 and finish second there. He was third in the WIC last year. Here’s the rest of the returning five:
5. Bryce Patten, SR, Underwood (2:09.14)
6. Will Gutzmer, SR, Missouri Valley (2:10.23)
7. Gavin Maguire, SR, Logan-Magnolia (2:11.26)
1600: The champion Quentin Dreyer has graduated, but the next five finishers in this race at the WIC meet are all back. Treynor’s Cole Dooley was second in 4:50.66, and that was about 13 seconds faster than the next finisher.
3. Sean McGee, JR, Tri-Center (5:03.63)
4. Brek Boruff, SR, Missouri Valley (5:06.08)
5. Lane Sams, SO, IKM-Manning (5:06.63)
6. Aiden Bell, JR, Riverside (5:18.45)
Wild card: You have to include Underwood’s Bryce Patten on this list. He has the second-fastest returning time (behind Dooley, notably) with a 4:51.92 from a meet in April at Griswold.
3200: Dreyer pulled off the double with a 10:09.54 to finish ahead of Treynor’s Dooley, who had a 10:12.24. There was a distant third and even more distant fourth. The rest of the returning five:
4. Brek Boruff, SR, Missouri Valley (11:01.89)
5. Lane Sams, SO, IKM-Manning (11:03.87)
8. Mason McCready, SO, Riverside (11:57.53)
9. Caleb Hatch, SO, AHSTW (12:12.66)
110 hurdles: Teammates Sid Schaaf and Noah James went 1-2 last season at the WIC meet, but Audubon senior Gavin Smith was a worthy third-place finisher with a terrific time of 15.45. Think about that. A 15.45 was third at the WIC. This was a loaded conference in 2021. The next-fastest time is from Underwood senior Jake Reimer in 16.91. The others in the top five:
5. Brandon Jensen, SR, Audubon (17.51)
6. Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (18.53)
7. Brody Blom, SR, IKM-Manning (18.66)
400 hurdles: Audubon went 1-2 in this race, and they will return the champion, Gavin Smith, to the fold after he ran a 57.10 to win the WIC title. The next-fastest returning runner from this race is AHSTW’s Jonas Rieder, who came in third with a 1:01.74. Note: Schaaf was DQ’ed in this race and James did not run. They would later go 1-2 in 2A. The rest of the top five:
4. Kayden Dirks, JR, Treynor (1:03.50)
5. Josh Ravlin, SO, Underwood (1:03.52)
6. Harley Christensen, JR, Logan-Magnolia (1:04.61)
Long jump: Tri-Center senior Eli Marsh was the champ last year with his season-best leap of 21-04.00. The next two are gone, but fourth-place Cooper Irlmeier of IKM-Manning is also more than capable. He had a jump of 19-08.25. Audubon’s Matthew Beisswenger ended up fifth here with a jump of 19-06.75. The rest of the returning top five:
6. Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (19-04.25)
8. Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood (18-09.75)
High jump: Noah James is gone. Same for the next two finishers at last year’s meet. The top-returning high jumper is Underwood sophomore Jack Vanfossan, who went over 5-08.00. Tri-Center’s Christian Dahir was fifth (5-06.00), Mason Boothby of Underwood came in sixth (5-06.00) and IKM-Manning’s Cooper Irlmeier, AHSTW’s Kyle Sternberg and Treynor’s Cole Dooley tied for seventh, going over at 5-04.00.
Shot put: The top three finishers at last year’s WIC meet have graduated. There were four that threw over 40 feet last season, and the lone returnee among that group is the top-returning shot putter in Treynor’s Kayden Snyder (40-02.00). The rest of the returning five:
6. Conner Halbur, SR, IKM-Manning (38-03.00)
7. Nathan Messerschmidt, JR, Riverside (37-04.00)
9. Alex Foran, SR, Audubon (36-06.00)
10. Shane Sinclair, SR, Missouri Valley (35-10.00)
Wild card: Actually, it’s more of a favorite, in my opinion. Underwood junior Thomas Huneke has the top-returning throw from the regular season last year (45-08.00). Plus, he’s off to a hot start in the indoor season. Easton Eledge of Underwood is another to watch, as he threw 44-00.00 last April.
Discus: Underwood’s Eledge finished third in the discus last season with a top toss at the WIC meet of 115-06. Treynor senior Aaron Sadr (114-10) and Logan-Magnolia senior Tru Melby (114-09) were not too far behind. That’s your returning top three. The other two:
8. Conner Halbur, SR, IKM-Manning (104-05)
10. Nathan Messerschmidt, JR, Riverside (98-01)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
These are completely from last year’s Western Iowa Conference meet.
4x100: Two of Treynor’s legs for their champion, which ran a 44.02, could jump right back into this to defend their championship. Noah Nelson and Jaxon Schumacher ran the final two legs in the win. Audubon also brings back two of their guys – Matthew Beisswenger and Gavin Smith – that ran a 44.93. Underwood was third in 45.47, and they could also bring back two – Chase Ryan and Collin Brandt.
4x200: Underwood and Audubon were the only two relay teams in this race in the 1:37s or better. The Eagles ran a 1:36.15 with Ryan and Brandt going first and fourth. The middle two legs would be gone. The Wheelers went 1:37.42, and they could bring back their final three legs in Logan Schmidt, Zeke Konkler and Beisswenger.
4x400: You know these teams. Treynor and Underwood had an awesome battle in this event last year, and the Eagles should feel pretty good with three returnees – Scott Pearson, Alex Ravlin and Bryce Patten - from a team that ran 3:28.96 in second. The Cardinals won this event last year in 3:28.37, but they would only bring back their lead leg, Todd Pedersen.
4x800: Load up your 4x800 if you like, but understand that the top two teams in last year’s WIC are coming back completely intact. Underwood won it in 8:35.98 with Patten, Josh and Alex Ravlin and Pearson, and Treynor ran an 8:39.33 with Payton Chapman, Pedersen, Karson Elwood and Cole Dooley all coming back.
800 medley: Guess who went 1-2? It was Underwood and Treynor. The Eagles have to feel pretty good about what they can put together again this year in the medley after they ran a 1:37.95 with Brandt, Alex Ravlin and Pearson coming back. Treynor ran a 1:38.71, but they had three seniors in that group and could only bring back their second leg in Schumacher. Let’s gander at the third team, and it’s Missouri Valley, which ran a 1:43.89 behind a group of three underclassmen, including Luke Williams, Alexis Manzo and Will Gutzmer. That’s 1-2-4 for them last year.
1600 medley: Tri-Center put together the winning medley here with a time of 3:51.58, but they can only bring back one of those runners in third leg Michael Denning. Treynor was second in 3:53.09, and they could bring back three of their guys in Noah Nelson, James Huisman and anchor Payton Chapman. Missouri Valley ran their same four from the sprint medley, posting a 3:57.27, and could welcome back Williams, Manzo and Gutzmer.
Shuttle hurdle: The defending WIC and state champs from Treynor ran a 1:03.60 at the conference meet. They lose two very important legs, but Pedersen and Dirks could make for a solid start if they decide to make a run at it. Audubon is well known for their hurdle success, and they were right behind the Cardinals at 1:03.62. Smith and Jensen were the final two legs on that team last year. A dark horse pick probably comes from Underwood, which took third in 1:05.15. The good news is they bring back three of those guys in Carter Davis, Jake Reimer and Wyatt Baker.
IN CONCLUSION
Many big point scorers for the Treynor and Underwood 1-2 finishers in the conference and 2-1 finishers in the state are gone, but they are still all over the above paragraphs. You know it’s going to be a two-horse race between these two rivals, and you’ll likely get a good idea of how it will play out as the season plays out. The biggest question is probably who will take third behind them.
The Pick: Treynor or Underwood (I’m not making a pick here because both coaches have my number, and I’m not even sure I can at this point.)
The No. 3 Pick: Audubon
Riser: Missouri Valley
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.