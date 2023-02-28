(KMAland) -- Another spring sports preview coming at you with a look at KMAland Girls Tennis for 2023.
2023 KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS PREVIEW
There are 21 KMAland conference schools that currently sponsor the wonderful sport of tennis. Today, we take a look at the returning athletes from those teams. But first…
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln Lynx: Bryan Pregon
•Atlantic Trojans: Mike McDermott
•Audubon Wheelers: McKenzie Nissen
•Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders: Eric Blom
•Clarinda Cardinals: Randy Pullen
•Creston Panthers: Kevin Cooper
•Denison-Schleswig Monarchs: Spencer Pauley
•Glenwood Rams: Jeff Bissen
•Harlan Cyclones: Michael Rueschenberg
•Kuemper Catholic Knights: Russell Wintermote
•LeMars Bulldogs: Tifany Wright
•Lewis Central Titans: Aaron Rodenburg
•Red Oak Tigers: Zoey Swanson
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors: Dave Mathey
•Shenandoah Filies: Brian Daoust
•Sioux City East Wolverines: Caroline Flannery
•Sioux City North Stars: Robert Dibble
•Sioux City West Wolverines: Todd Siefker
•Southwest Valley Timberwolves: Steve McGrew
•St. Albert Saintes: Cory Lear
•Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets: Matt Connor
RETURNING WINS LEADERS (No. 1 Singles)
1. Lanee Olsen, Senior, Lewis Central (15 wins) — Olsen is the top-returning KMAlander at the No. 1 singles position and earned All-Hawkeye Ten and All-KMAland honors from KMA Sports. She took fourth behind three seniors at the Hawkeye Ten No. 1 singles spot.
2. Jeena Carle, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (11 wins) — Carle brings back 11 wins and won the Missouri River Conference singles draw last year.
2. Landry Miller, Senior, St. Albert (11 wins) — Another senior that has had a tremendous career since bursting onto the scene as a sophomore in 2021. Miller was an All-Hawkeye Ten and All-KMAland pick by KMA Sports and one-half of the top doubles team in the league (Allison Narmi).
4. Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda (8 wins) — A dual-sporter, Hartley didn’t get a chance to devote all of her time to tennis throughout the year, but she still is a two-time All-KMAland pick, was the Hawkeye Ten Junior of the Year and a member of the KMA Sports Girls All-Hawkeye Ten Team.
5. Ivy Mehlhaff, Junior, Sioux City East (7 wins) — Mehlhaff picked up her seven wins at No. 1 singles last year for the Black Raiders. She was the Missouri River Conference’s Sophomore of the Year and an All-MRC pick from KMA Sports.
6. Merced Ramirez, Junior, Red Oak (6 wins)
7. Grace Hodge, Junior, Sioux City North (4 wins)
8. Kiana Schulz, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig (3 wins)
RETURNING WINS LEADERS (No. 2 Singles)
1. Oasis Opheim, Senior, Lewis Central (14 wins) — Opheim picked up a big number of wins last year, and she’s likely to do it again this season after a No. 2 singles runner-up at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
2. Taylor Cole, Senior, Clarinda (12 wins) — Another really good No. 2 singles player that may or may not focus on the doubles partnership with Hartley when it comes to the postseason.
3. Paige Gleason, Senior, Shenandoah (8 wins) — Gleason looks like she may pop up to No. 1 this year. She had three wins at No. 1 a year ago. She claimed fifth in the Hawkeye Ten Conference No. 2 singles draw.
4. Erica Rust, Junior, Harlan (5 wins) — After a strong basketball season, Rust will look to grow on a strong junior year.
4. Ella Schwarte, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic (5 wins) — Schwarte was one-half of the third-place finisher at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet in the No. 2 doubles draw.
6. Madlyn Welp, Senior, Sioux City North (4 wins)
7. Ella Boes, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (3 wins)
7. Trinity Brunsting, Senior, LeMars (3 wins)
7. Riley Nothwehr, Sophomore, Clarinda (3 wins)
7. Emma Stogdill, Junior, Clarinda (3 wins)
RETURNING WIN LEADERS (No. 3 Singles)
1. Avery Walter, Senior, Clarinda (10 wins) — Walter had a strong year in singles, but she was also one-half of the No. 2 doubles winners in the league last year.
2. Tessa Rolenc, Senior, Red Oak (9 wins) — The deep Red Oak lineup included Rolenc, which teamed with Ramirez in placing second in the Hawkeye Ten No. 1 singles draw.
3. Georgie Bohnet, Junior, St. Albert (8 wins) — Bohnet and Lexi Narmi took third in last year’s Hawkeye Ten No. 1 doubles draw.
4. Kylie Hansen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (5 wins) — Hansen was a member of the top MRC doubles team last season, teaming with the graduated Savannah Maisel.
5. Ella Boes, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (4 wins)
5. Sophie Langin, Senior, Sioux City North (4 wins)
5. Samantha Swensen, Senior, Harlan (4 wins)
7. Auri Trowbridge, Junior, Shenandoah (3 wins)
RETURNING WIN LEADERS (No. 4 Singles)
1. Alexis Narmi, Junior, St. Albert (11 wins) — Narmi leads the returning No. 4s and was the other side of that Bohnet duo, which was third in No. 1 doubles in the Hawkeye Ten.
2. Brooke Brown, Junior, Clarinda (9 wins) — Brown teamed with Walter in winning the No. 2 doubles draw in last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament.
2. Mallory Kjeldgaard, Junior, Lewis Central (9 wins) — Kjeldgaard was on a doubles team that took fifth in the No. 1 doubles draw at last year’s Hawkeye Ten meet.
2. Sophia Rohe, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (9 wins) — Rohe was on the fourth-place No. 1 doubles team a year ago.
5. Ella Boes, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (8 wins) — Boes totaled 12 victories between No. 3 and 4 singles last year for the Lynx.
6. Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (6 wins)
7. Lilly Friis, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5 wins)
8. Kylie Hansen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (4 wins)
8. Emma Olson, Senior, Shenandoah (4 wins)
10. Gracie Bruening, Junior, Sioux City East (3 wins)
RETURNING WIN LEADERS (No. 5 Singles)
1. Alexis Opheim, Junior, Lewis Central (17 wins) — Nobody returns more wins at any singles spot than Opheim, who was a perfect 17-0 on the year on her way to earning KMA Sports’ Hawkeye Ten Conference Sophomore of the Year.
2. Ella Schwarte, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic (11 wins) — Schwarte combined for 16 wins between No. 2 and 5 singles.
3. Riley Nothwehr, Sophomore, Clarinda (10 wins) — The Hawkeye Ten Conference Freshman of the Year by KMA Sports.
4. Lily Barnes, Junior, St. Albert (7 wins) — A member of the fifth-place No. 2 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten.
5. Cadence Gough, Junior, Shenandoah (6 wins)
5. Cara Ronk, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (6 wins)
7. Taryn Dobbs, Junior, Sioux City East (5 wins)
8. Rio Johnson, Senior, Atlantic (4 wins)
8. Lawren Volz, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (4 wins)
8. Grace Wingfield, Junior, Red Oak (4 wins)
11. Sidnie Clark, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (3 wins)
11. Olivia Delarosa, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3 wins)
11. Emma Olson, Senior, Shenandoah (3 wins)
RETURNING WIN LEADERS (No. 6 Singles)
1. Brooklyn Damgaard, Senior, Lewis Central (16 wins) — Something tells me Lewis Central is going to be pretty good this season. Damgaard was on the fourth-place No. 2 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten last season.
2. Keziah Janssen, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (10 wins) — Janssen was on the third-place No. 2 doubles team in last year’s Hawkeye Ten.
3. Brooke Hays, Sophomore, Shenandoah (8 wins) — Hays played for the eighth-place No. 2 doubles team in the H10 when she wasn’t having a solid amount of success at No. 6 singles.
4. Emma Stogdill, Junior, Clarinda (6 wins) — Stogdill had a pretty strong showing, finishing in sixth place in the No. 2 singles draw at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
4. Grace Wingfield, Junior, Red Oak (6 wins) — Wingfield had a strong connection at No. 2 doubles, finishing as the Hawkeye Ten runner-up last season.
6. Mari Valdivia, Sophomore, St. Albert (4 wins)
7. Zoey Beery, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (3 wins)
7. Madeline Bevington, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (3 wins)
7. Karissa Richey, Junior, Southwest Valley (3 wins)
7. Quincy Sorensen, Junior, Atlantic (3 wins)
QUICK PROJECTIONS
These are not predictions. However, it is a quick projection on what teams will stand out this year based on simply adding up the total number of returnees & total number of wins in the writing above.
Lewis Central (76)
Clarinda (69)
St. Albert (46)
Abraham Lincoln (45)
Kuemper Catholic (39)
Shenandoah (38)
Red Oak (29)
Sioux City East (18)
Sioux City North (15) & Southwest Valley (15)
Bishop Heelan Catholic & Harlan (11)
Atlantic (9)
Denison-Schleswig (8)
Thomas Jefferson (7)
LeMars & Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4)
