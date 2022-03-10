(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 3: KMAland Boys Tennis.
2022 KMALAND BOYS TENNIS PREVIEW
This preview is a little scattered, and I’m relying heavily on Bound statistics. I’ll be running through each of the six singles positions from last year and putting in bold those athletes that won at least three matches at that specific spot. Sorry to those that didn’t make the cut, but if you perform well enough this year, you will be all over these pages this spring.
NO. 1 SINGLES
Nathan Brown, Senior, Clarinda: A returning state qualifier, Brown was a district runner-up last season and took fourth at the No. 1 singles spot in the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament.
Lincoln Colling, Junior, Sioux City East: The top-returning Missouri River Conference No. 1, Colling had six wins at No. 1 last season as a sophomore.
Max DeVries, Sophomore, Red Oak: The first of several sophomores that played at No. 1 in the Hawkeye Ten last year. DeVries ended up finishing eighth at No. 1 singles last season at the conference tournament. He had a big year of basketball, so the momentum is there for the spring.
Christian Jensen, Sophomore, Lewis Central: Here is one that could be worth following throughout the season. Jensen jumped into the No. 1 spot for seven matches last year during his freshman season. He eventually worked his way to a seventh-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament at No. 1 singles.
Andrew Lawrence, Sophomore, Shenandoah: What a story. Lawrence was the No. 4 seed in his district last year, but he left with a district championship. And then he won a match at state! Let’s see what the young sophomore can do with the momentum.
Jacob Liewer, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Liewer played No. 1 for Heelan much of the season last year, picking up three victories for the Crusaders.
Colin Reis, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: The top singles player in KMAland, Reis is the favorite to win the Hawkeye Ten and could be the top chance for a state singles medal in the area. Reis and teammate Harrison Dahm teamed up to win a seventh-place doubles medal last season. He also has a sixth-place doubles medal with former doubles-mate Sean Moran. He was the runner-up to Jeff Miller at No. 1 singles in the Hawkeye Ten in 2021.
NO. 2 SINGLES
Matthew Ahlers, Senior, LeMars: Ahlers was among the top No. 2 singles players in the Missouri River Conference last season. He went 11-1 and teamed with Michael Meis to take fourth in the MRC in doubles.
Harrison Dahm, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Dahm was mentioned above as nabbing a state doubles medal with Colin Reis, and that’s certainly a way the Monarchs could go again this year. Dahm went 9-2 overall at No. 2 singles and 1-1 at No. 1. He also teamed with Carson Seuntjens to finish third at No. 1 doubles in the Hawkeye Ten. That, to me, is a likely pairing for districts/state.
Luka Ernesti, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Ernesti claimed a trio of victories at No. 2 singles last season for the Crusaders.
Gabe Fuller, Senior, Southwest Valley: Fuller was a part of a very successful season for Southwest Valley tennis last year. His personal Bound record at No. 2 singles is listed at 10-0 with an 82-16 record in games.
Samuel Janssen, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Janssen had four wins at No. 2 singles a year ago in his junior year. He was the runner-up at this spot in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Lance Regehr, Senior, Clarinda: Regehr enters his senior season after picking up a trio of wins at No. 2 singles during his junior season.
Cole Ritchie, Junior, Sioux City East: Another Missouri River Conference returnee at No. 2, Ritchie has a listed 8-3 record on Bound.
Ethan Sturm, Senior, Atlantic: A district champion and state qualifier last year in doubles with brother Grant, Sturm had a 12-2 record at No. 2 singles last year.
Carter White, Senior, St. Albert: There were plenty of teams White would have played No. 1 for last year. Alas, Jeff Miller was a thing, and White dominated the No. 2 spot for the most part, going 18-4 for the year and winning the Hawkeye Ten and city championship.
NO. 3 SINGLES
Jason Breen, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Breen was the top No. 3 singles player for Heelan last year, picking up four wins.
Preston Dobbs, Junior, Sioux City East: Dobbs was active at No. 3 singles for the Black Raiders last year, finishing the year with a trio of wins at the spot.
Kale Downey, Senior, Clarinda: The wrestler/tennis combination is semi-rare, but Downey makes it work quite well. He had five Bound wins at No. 3 singles last year.
Payton Fort, Junior, Lewis Central: Fort didn’t play a ton at No. 3 singles, according to Bound, but he was successful when he did, posting a 4-1 record. Fort was one-half of the eighth-place No. 1 doubles team at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
Tyler Harger, Junior, Glenwood: Harger had four wins at No. 3 singles last year for the Rams, according to Bound. Harger was one-half of the sixth-place No. 1 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten.
Stephen Leinen, Junior, Harlan: Leinen had four wins, according to Bound, at No. 3 singles last season.
Daniel McGrath, Senior, St. Albert: McGrath can grab all kinds of rebounds, and he can also play plenty of tennis. He might slot up to No. 2 this year after winning eight times at No. 3 a year ago.
Michael Meis, Junior, LeMars: Meis was mentioned above after a strong run with Ahlers in doubles at the Missouri River Conference meet. He also had success at No. 3 singles with 11 wins on Bound.
Josh Schuster, Senior, Shenandoah: Schuster helped the Mustangs put together a strong resurrecting-like season, playing strong at No. 3 singles with six wins. Schuster joined with Reed Finnegan in placing fourth at No. 1 doubles at the Hawkeye Ten meet. He was also 3-0 at No. 4 singles.
Adam Timmerman, Senior, Southwest Valley: The Timberwolves had a deep lineup a year ago, and that should continue this year with the return of Timmerman, who won eight times at No. 3, according to Bound.
Chris Wailes, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln: Wailes had a very strong season right in the middle of the Abraham Lincoln lineup last year. As a freshman, Wailes posted a 14-1 record on Bound, going 122-40 in games.
NO. 4 SINGLES
Broedy Johnson, Junior, Lewis Central: Johnson’s No. 4 singles record from Bound last year was 3-2. He was one-half of last year’s fifth-place No. 2 doubles team in the conference.
Carter Kuehl, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Kuehl ended up with four wins last season for the Crusaders at No. 4 singles.
Josh Nieman, Senior, Glenwood: Strong success for Nieman at No. 4 singles, posting a 5-1 match record and a 49-18 game record on Bound.
Cole Pekny, Sophomore, St. Albert: Straight from bowling to tennis, Pekny picked up five wins at No. 4 singles during his freshman season.
Eli Schuster, Senior, Shenandoah: Another Schuster from Shenandoah with success at singles. You like the alliteration? Schuster has a listed 6-1 record at No. 4 singles on Bound last season. He ended up fourth at No. 2 singles in the Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
Carson Seuntjens, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: Another returning Monarch. The sharpshooting All-Hawkeye Ten unanimous first-team choice in basketball, Seuntjens went 9-2, according to Bound, at No. 4 singles last season. As mentioned, he and Dahm were a formidable doubles duo, too.
Dayton Templeton, Senior, Atlantic: Another hooper that can play some tennis, Templeton had six wins at No. 4 singles last year, according to Bound. He was one-half of the No. 2 doubles runner-up in the Hawkeye Ten last season.
Evan Timmerman, Sophomore, Southwest Valley: Another spot, another Southwest Valley player, another Timmerman. Evan went 7-1 in matches and 62-16 in games, according to Bound.
NO. 5 SINGLES
Trice Buchanan, Junior, Glenwood: Buchanan had a strong number at No. 5 singles a year ago, posting a 4-1 match and 44-26 game record.
Ty James, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: Another AL returnee, James was a strong 9-3 in matches and 91-34 in games, according to Bound.
Nathan Lawler, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Lawler also added three wins at No. 5 singles last year for what is shaping up to be a very deep and experienced Heelan team.
Colby Souther, Junior, Lewis Central: Souther was 5-0 in matches and a dominant 42-15 in games, according to Bound. He had a nice run at No. 2 singles in the Hawkeye Ten, losing his first match and then winning his next two on the way to a sixth-place finish.
Hunter Weppler, Senior, Atlantic: Weppler had three wins during his junior year for the Trojans at No. 5 singles. He also picked up a pair of wins at No. 6 singles.
NO. 6 SINGLES
Kade Calhoun, Senior, LeMars: Calhoun finished his junior year with six wins and a 67-46 game record, according to Bound, last season.
Gus Collison, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: One of Carroll’s standout reserves from a state basketball team this winter, Collison had six wins and a 66-30 game record at No. 6 singles for the Knights last year. He was one-half of the fourth-place No. 2 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten.
Braden Curnyn, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig: One of two returning Monarchs with four wins at No. 6 singles last year. Curnyn was a perfect 4-0 in matches and 36-16 in games.
Dylan Gray, Junior, Shenandoah: Shenandoah’s deep lineup looks pretty good with Gray coming back after winning three times at No. 6 singles. He also helped his doubles team to a sixth place finish at No. 2 doubles in the conference tournament.
Wyatt Johnson, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: Johnson is the other returning Monarch that had four wins at No. 6 singles last year. He was 4-1 in matches and 44-16 in games. He was one-half of the No. 2 doubles champs in the Hawkeye Ten.
Bryant Keller, Sophomore Glenwood: Keller’s debut season was good enough to pick up a 4-0 record in matches at No. 6 singles.
Nick Miller, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Miller had three wins, according to Bound, at No. 6 singles last year for Heelan.
William Tallman, Junior, St. Albert: Tallman moves into his junior season after posting four wins at No. 6 singles. He was also one-half of the seventh-place No. 2 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten last season.
Drew White, Junior, Lewis Central: White was plenty dominant at this spot last year with a 6-1 match and 58-27 game record. He was one-half of the fifth-place No. 2 doubles team in the Hawkeye Ten.
Bryan York, Senior, Atlantic: Another Atlantic Trojan that returns to the fold, York had five wins last season at No. 6 singles and ended up 8th at the Hawkeye Ten in the No. 2 singles draw.
SOME HOT TAKES
Here are my takes on what the KMAland conferences could look like.
Hawkeye Ten: Both Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central should return five varsity players from last year. The Monarchs are going to be very strong at the front and deep at the back. The Titans will also be plenty deep, although maybe not as strong as the Monarchs up top.
Atlantic, Glenwood, Shenandoah and St. Albert have four each listed above. Shenandoah and St. Albert are the only two among those with two of those in last year’s top three. Clarinda brings back their top three guys, Kuemper has two coming back and Harlan and Red Oak each have just one returning.
The Pick: Denison-Schleswig
Missouri River: Heelan brings it all back from last year while LeMars and Sioux City East have three each. For East, it’s their top three. Abraham Lincoln can also claim two of their top five coming back.
The Pick: Sioux City East
Other: Southwest Valley should have another strong team this year with three of last year’s top four coming back. Each will likely have to take that one spot step up, and they will need the depth to come through, but the Timberwolves (14-3 last year) should be good again.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.