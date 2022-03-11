(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 4: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer.
2022 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW
This is my second girls soccer preview in three days. It’s the random number generator, and it loves girls soccer. Anyway, this is going to look a little different from the WIC preview and similar to what I did in some of my previous sports previews in the 2021-22 calendar. Anyway…
The Hawkeye Ten Conference has been owned – absolutely owned – by the Lewis Central girls in the recent past. They have won eight straight conference titles and 11 of 14 dating back to 2007. Last year’s standings:
Lewis Central Titans – 17-3 overall, 7-0 conference
Glenwood Rams – 14-5 overall, 6-1 conference
St. Albert Saintes – 9-10 overall, 5-2 conference
Atlantic Trojans – 10-8 overall, 4-3 conference
Kuemper Catholic Knights – 10-8 overall, 3-4 conference
Harlan Cyclones – 9-10 overall, 2-5 conference
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs – 4-12 overall, 1-6 conference
Creston Panthers – 3-15 overall, 0-7 conference
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
These are the top-returning goal scorers in the Hawkeye Ten Conference this year.
1. Nora Dougherty, Junior, Glenwood: The top-returning goal scorer in the conference is Glenwood’s star junior, who had 29 goals to lead the Rams a year ago.
2. Jada Jensen, Junior, Atlantic: Another junior, Jensen broke out for the Trojans in her first year of varsity soccer with 27 goals on the season.
3. Hana Daoudi, Senior, Lewis Central: The Western Illinois recruit, Daoudi was tied for fourth in the conference last season with 20 goals scored.
3. Raegen Wicks, Senior, Harlan: Wicks put together another great basketball season, and she will try to finish out her career with a splendid spring. She had 20 goals last season.
5. Kenya Prescott, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Another multi-sporter that gets it done on the pitch, Prescott had 19 goals in 18 matches last season.
6. Catherine Mayhall, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Mayhall is another junior that played varsity soccer for the first time last season and put together a great year with 15 goals.
7. Ella Klusman, Sophomore, St. Albert: The top-scoring freshman in the league last year, Klusman finished out her freshman year with 14 goals.
8. Gracie Hays, Junior, Lewis Central: A terrific multi- and dual-sporter, Hays would often run from soccer matches to track meets. She had 13 goals last year for the Titans.
9. Darbie Argotsinger, Sophomore, Harlan: Argotsinger was terrific for Harlan in her freshman season last year, scoring 11 goals.
10. Karly Baumhover, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Another Kuemper standout in the top 10 among returning goal scorers, Baumhover finished her junior year with 9 goals.
Rest of the top 20 returnees:
11. Haylee Erickson, Sophomore, Lewis Central: 8 goals
11. Bailey Gibbons, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: 8 goals
13. Kaia Bieker, Senior, Harlan: 7 goals
13. Lindley Eblen, Junior, Atlantic: 7 goals
13. Alaina Meads, Junior, Glenwood: 7 goals
16. Magaly Villa-Garcia, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: 6 goals
17. Makayal Burchett, Senior, Harlan: 5 goals
18. Aubrey Guyer, Junior, Atlantic: 4 goals
18. Ella Plagman, Junior, Harlan: 4 goals
18. Ava Scott, Sophomore, Glenwood: 4 goals
18. Natalie Smith, Senior, Lewis Central: 4 goals
18. Kiley Trecker, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: 4 goals
18. Molly Williams, Junior, Glenwood: 4 goals
Harlan leads the way here with five of the top-returning goal scorers while Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic and Lewis Central have four each. Atlantic has three, Denison-Schleswig has two and St. Albert has one. The top-returning goal scorer for Creston is junior Autumn Stafford, who had three last season.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
And these are the top-returning players in the Hawkeye Ten Conference in assists.
1. Karly Baumhover, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: A high-scoring Kuemper bunch wouldn’t have been what they were without Baumhover setting them up with a league-best 13 assists.
1. Nora Dougherty, Junior, Glenwood: Oh, the top-returning goal scorer is also the top-returning assister? Yes, that is the case. Dougherty tied for the conference lead last year with 13 assists.
3. Catherine Mayhall, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Mayhall was also important in setting up plenty of Knights goals last year, finishing with 12 dimes.
4. Gracie Hays, Junior, Lewis Central: Hays also passed out 11 assists last season during her run back-and-forth between track and soccer.
5. Raegen Wicks, Senior, Harlan: Wicks also handed out 10 assists for the Cyclones last season during her junior season.
6. Aubrey Guyer, Junior, Atlantic: Guyer finished her sophomore season with nine assists.
6. Ella Klusman, Sophomore, St. Albert: Talents beyond her years, Klusman also passed out nine assists.
6. Kiley Trecker, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Trecker doubled up her goals (plus one) and finished with nine assists of her own.
9. Kenya Prescott, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: The Knights seem like they might be pretty good again this year, huh? Prescott had eight assists during the season.
10. Hana Daoudi, Senior, Lewis Central: Daoudi also showed her talents in setting up her teammates with seven assists.
10. Lindley Eblen, Junior, Atlantic: Eblen tied for 17th last season with seven assists of her own.
The rest of the top 20:
12. Bailey Gibbons, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: 6 assists
13. Madison Barrett, Senior, Glenwood: 5 assists
13. Kaia Bieker, Senior, Harlan: 5 assists
13. Jada Jensen, Junior, Atlantic: 5 assists
13. Autumn Stafford, Junior, Creston: 5 assists
17. Makayla Burchett, Senior, Harlan: 4 assists
17. Haylee Erickson, Sophomore, Lewis Central: 4 assists
17. Natalie Smith, Senior, Lewis Central: 4 assists
17. Kora Thomsen, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: 4 assists
17. Molly Williams, Junior, Glenwood: 4 assists
Kuemper Catholic tops this list with five of the top 21 returning players in assists. Lewis Central has four, Atlantic, Glenwood and Harlan have three each and Creston, Denison-Schleswig and St. Albert have one apiece.
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS (BY MINUTES)
Here’s a look at the top-returning goalkeepers in the conference by minutes played.
1. Lexi Musich, Senior, Harlan: The most experienced returning goalkeeper (by a whole eight minutes) is Musich, who played 1281 minutes in goal and had 112 saves a year.
2. Sophie Sheffield, Sophomore, St. Albert: Sheffield had 1273 minutes in goal and posted 157 saves with a 78.1% save percentage during her freshman season.
3. Ashlyn Badding, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Kuemper has all those goal scorers coming back, and Badding is back in goal after 1267 minutes, 189 saves and a 78.4% save percentage.
4. Edria Brummer, Junior, Atlantic: Brummer posted 983 minutes in goal last season for the Trojans. Her 78.9% save percentage is one of the top-returning figures, and she had 131 total saves.
5. Grace Nightser, Senior, Glenwood: Nightser nearly got to 1,000 minutes in goal, finishing with 966 and only 17 goals allowed with 60 saves and a 77.9% save percentage.
6. Amy Estrada, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs’ top goalkeeper is back, too, with Estrada working in goal for 916 minutes, nabbing 175 saves and posting a 73.8% save percentage.
7. Ryley Nebel, Junior, Glenwood: Nebel is another strong option for the Rams with 467 minute sin goal and has one of the top-returning save percentages (85.4%) in the league.
8. Keyana Peterson, Sophomore, Creston: Peterson had 316 minutes in goal last year for the Panthers, which worked through four goalkeepers (three were seniors). She had 71 saves and an 86.6% save percentage.
9. Leigha Brungardt, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: Brungardt had just 12 goals allowed and 42 saves in 225 minutes. Her save percentage was 77.8%.
10. Raegen Wicks, Senior, Harlan: She can even play ‘keeper! Wicks played 120 minutes, gave up just six goals and finished with 16 saves as a junior.
Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood and Harlan have two each on this list while Atlantic, Creston, Kuemper Catholic and St. Albert all have one each. The only missing team here is Lewis Central, which had a star in goal in Hannah Lucy graduate. Their No. 2 keeper was also a senior, so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see on that one.
OTHER KEY RETURNEES
It’s not all about goals, assists and being the last line of defense. There are other outstanding defenders that make for plenty of success on each team. Here are some other returning key players from each team.
Atlantic
Dayna Dreager, Junior: 13 starts, 1 assist
Mattie Dvorak, Junior: 17 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
Quinn Grubbs, Junior: 18 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists
Irelyn Gundy, Sophomore: 17 starts, 1 goal, 3 assists
Abby Smith, Junior: 11 games played
Brooke Thompson, Junior: 17 games played
Creston
Halli Abildtrup, Sophomore: 3 starts
Ashlyn Baker, Sophomore: 2 starts
MaKenzie Baker, Junior: 1 start
Abby Collins, Sophomore: 12 starts
Bianca Flores, Junior: 11 starts, 1 goal
Lydia Goins, Sophomore: 7 starts
Maddie Kinsella, Junior: 4 starts
Danica Pokorny, Sophomore: 1 start
Zoe Ralston, Sophomore: 16 starts, 1 goal, 2 assists
Makayla Wilson, Junior: 10 starts, 1 goal
Denison-Schleswig
Whitlee Auen, Sophomore: 16 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists
Vanessa Guardado, Senior: 6 starts, 2 gaols, 1 assist
Kyra Hawn, Junior: 16 starts
Alicia Lopez, Sophomore: 4 starts
Estela Lupian, Sophomore: 15 starts, 3 goals
Dehisy Merida, Junior: 12 starts, 1 goal
Mary Clare Matthews, Junior: 13 starts, 3 goals, 1 assist
Autumn Nemitz, Senior: 7 starts, 1 assist
Aremy Santos, Sophomore: 5 starts, 1 goal
Alyssa Strubbe, Senior: 3 starts
Maria Vargas, Junior: 12 starts
Anahi Velasco, Junior: 15 starts
Glenwood
Lydia Fuoss, Sophomore: 15 starts, 1 assist
Lauren Roenfeldt, Senior: 14 starts, 1 assist
Faith Weber, Sophomore: 16 starts, 3 goals, 2 assists
Harlan
Taylor Bieker, Sopohmore: 18 games played, 2 goals, 1 assist
Haley Bladt, Junior: 18 games played, 1 assist
Isabel Bruck, Sophomore: 13 games played
Hailey Good, Sophomore: 2 starts, 3 goals, 2 assists
Samantha Ineson, Sophomore: 16 starts, 1 goal, 2 assists
Adrian Irlbeck, Sophomore: 18 games played
Madison Kjergaard, Junior: 18 starts
Brynn Klaassen, Senior: 1 start, 1 goal
Megan Klein, Senior; 10 games played
McKenzie Livingston, Senior: 11 games played
Ava Miller, Junior: 12 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists
Ava Monson, Sophomore: 14 starts
Vanessa Schechinger, Senior: 18 starts
Claire Schmitz, Senior: 19 starts
Hannah Sonderman, Sophomore: 19 starts
Kuemper Catholic
Lauren Boell, Sophomore: 17 starts
Vanessa Borelli, Junior: 8 starts
Meredith Friedrichsen, Junior: 2 starts, 2 assists, 1 goal
Frannie Glynn, Sophomore: 18 starts
Summer MIkkelsen, Sophomore: 12 games played
Melinda Schaefer, Sophomore: 13 games played
Jordyn Schulte, Senior: 18 games played, 1 assist
Karigan Wendl, Sophomore: 10 games played
Kyra Wolterman, Sophomore: 2 starts
Lewis Central
Reese Ford, Junior: 2 starts
Ashlee McKenzie, Senior: 16 starts
Isabel McNeal, Sophomore: 12 games played, 2 assists, 1 goal
Amara Orth, Senior: 1 start, 2 goals, 2 assists
Rylie Reitz, Senior: 20 starts
Callie Williams, Senior: 18 starts
Lillie Wink, Senior: 10 games played
St. Albert
Mallory Daley, Senior: 19 starts, 1 goal, 2 assists
Olivia Gardner, Sophomore: 19 starts, 2 assists, 1 goal
Anna Helton, Junior: 19 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
Katelynn Hendricks, Sophomore: 6 starts, 1 goal
Lily Krohn, Sophomore: 19 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist
Caroline Peterson, Sophomore: 12 games played
Lena Rosloniec, Junior: 9 starts
Kennedy Sanchez, Sophomore: 8 starts, 2 goals
Paige Sundberg, Sophomore: 14 starts, 1 assist
ONE FINAL TAKE
Here’s one final take on each team, listed in the order of predicted finish.
1 Lewis Central – You’d be crazy to pick against the Titans. There might be a few question marks here or there, but they usually answer those questions quite easily. The Titans are the favorites until proven otherwise.
2. Kuemper Catholic – Hey, here’s a hot take. The Knights are going to make a big jump up the standings with all the returning offensive and defensive talent.
3. Glenwood – I could be dead wrong, and the Rams will continue to fill in right behind LC (or if they can pull an upset ahead of them). I do know that Nora Dougherty is going to be among the best players in the conference, but they have lost two big senior classes in a row.
4. St. Albert – No Makenna Shepard, but they did have a very big freshmen class that got lots of time last year. And I have the ultimate faith in Coach Chris Hughes to put it together and make it work.
5. Harlan – They have a ton coming back. That’s on offense and on defense, and it’s in about every single class, too. This might end up being a low prediction for the Cyclones.
6. Atlantic – Jada Jensen is going to rack up the goals, and the Trojans also return quite a bit from last year’s team. I’m excited to see how it all comes together this season.
7. Denison-Schleswig – There were a bunch of girls that got some time last year for the Monarchs and are back. This is another team that will be interesting to see come together.
8. Creston – The Panthers struggled a bit last year, and they had a number of seniors that will need to be replaced. Let’s see if they can surprise us.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.