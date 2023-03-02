(KMAland) -- Another spring sports preview today with a look at Missouri River Conference girls soccer.
2022 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW
Abraham Lincoln advanced all the way to the state championship game, but first they took care of business in the Missouri River Conference. Here’s how it looked:
1. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 17-4 overall, 7-0 conference
2. Bisho Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 14-5 overall, 6-1 conference
3. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 7-10 overall, 4-3 conference
3. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 7-5 overall, 4-3 conference
3. Sioux City West Wolverines — 10-8 overall, 4-3 conference
6. Sioux City North Stars — 9-8 overall, 2-5 conference
7. LeMars Bulldogs — 7-6 overall, 1-6 conference
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 2-14-1, 0-7 conference
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Robbie Miller
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Shawn Mansfield
•LeMars: Nicole Green
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Tyler Anderson
•Sioux City East: Mario Melo
•Sioux City North: Phouthasone Vongsiprasom
•Sioux City West: Andy Reyes
•Thomas Jefferson: Mark Royer
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
1. Sydney Rexius, Senior, Sioux City North
2. Trelyn White, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
**These two finished second and third last year in goals scored. Hanna Schimmer had a monster year with 44 goals for Abraham Lincoln, but she is gone. The other two that were over 20 were Rexius (22) and White (20).
3. Piper McGuire, Senior, Abraham Lincoln & Jada Newberg, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
5. Liberty Bates, Junior, Abraham Lincoln & Isadora Castaneda, Junior, Sioux City East
**The rest of the returning top five. McGuire and Newberg both scored 14 goals last season for their respective teams while Bates and Castaneda both found the net 13 times. Of note, Castaneda did it in just 12 matches.
7. Zoe Wittkop, Junior, LeMars
8. Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East
9. Makena Kramer, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson
10. Lauryn Peck, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Grace Strong, Junior, Thomas Jefferson & Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars
**The remaining members of the top 10 in returning goals. Wittkop found the net 12 times to tie for 10th last season while Flattery is back after 11 goals in 12 matches. Kramer scored 8 goals in her freshman year, and Peck, Strong and Brown scored six times each.
13. Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Senior, Abraham Lincoln & Allison Smith, Junior, Abraham Lincoln & Alondra Zermeno, Senior, Sioux City West
**All three of these returning girls had five goals each last season.
16. Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Kailynn Thiele, Junior, Sioux City North
18. Kaylee Driggers, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson & Kylee Britt, Senior, LeMars & Athiei Malueth, Senior, LeMars & Mallory Schroeder, Sophomore, Sioux City East
**Those that tied for 16th had four goals each while those that tied for 18th finished the year with three goals apiece.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Liberty Bates, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
**Bates tied with teammate Paige Bracker for the lead in the MRC with 18 assists last year. Bracker has graduated, but Bates remains as the top assister in the conference.
2. Piper McGuire, Senior, Abraham Lincoln & Daniela Raya, Sophomore, Sioux City West
**Both McGuire and Raya finished out the season with nine assists, which was good for a tie for sixth in the MRC.
4. Trelyn White, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Grace Strong, Junior, Thomas Jefferson
**We round out the top five with White and Strong, which finished up with eight assists for the season.
6. Jada Newberg, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
7. Lauryn Peck, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
8. Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Mariah Morrow, Senior, Sioux City East & Sydney Rexius, Senior, Sioux City North
**The rest of the top 10 includes Newberg (7), Peck (6) and Stanley, Morrow and Rexius (5 each).
11. Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Senior, Abraham Lincoln & Alex Flattery, Junior Sioux City East
13. Addison Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Lexy Mayo, Junior, Abraham Lincoln & Stella Kuehl, Junior, Sioux City North
**And we round out the top 15 with some ties. Martinez Rangel and Flattery both had four assists in 2022 while Kuehl, Mayo and the other Kuehl had three apiece.
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS (BY MINUTES)
1. Savanna Vanderwerf, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
2. Camryn Hosick, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson
3. Lauren LaFleur, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
**All three of the top-returning ‘keepers in minutes were over 1,000 on the season. Vanderwerf, which played 1,563 minutes in goal as a freshman, finished with 1,490 and an 89.2 save percentage. Hosick was outstanding with a 90.3 save percentage over 1,151 minutes. LaFleur posted 1,037 minutes and an 84.8 save percentage.
4. Anika Helseth-Bryant, Sophomore, Sioux City East
5. Jaelyn Marienau, Sophomore, LeMars
**Helseth-Bryant posted 641 minutes in goal last season while Marienau had 480 minutes and an 83.8 save percentage.
6. Yajaira Arreola, Junior, Sioux City East
7. Jackeline Villapondo, Junior, Sioux City West
8. Meara Lytton, Senior, Sioux City North
**The remaining three players that had at least 102 minutes in goal last season. Arreola had 200 minutes, Villapondo was in for 149 minutes and Lytton was at 102.
OTHER RETURNEES
There is more to life than goals and assists and goalkeepers. There are defenders that pick up lots of minutes and make sure the ball never even crosses their zone. Here are some of them that are returning with at least two starts and/or 10 games played.
Abraham Lincoln
-Trista Baker, Senior (21 games, 21 starts)
-Mackenzie Kvammen, Senior (21 games, 11 starts)
-Haylie Santon, Senior (21 games, 2 assists)
-Megan Elam, Senior (21 games, 21 starts, 1 assist)
-Lilliana Bates, Sophomore (21 games 1 start)
-Sylvia Stott, Junior (11 games)
-Aubree McCumber, Sophomore (10 games, 1 start, 1 goal, 1 assist)
Bishop Heelan Catholic
-Maddie Gengler, Senior (17 games, 17 starts, 2 goals)
-Marin Frazee, Senior (14 games, 14 starts)
-Elizabeth De Los Santos, Senior (13 games, 13 starts, 1 assist)
-Kiki Demke, Senior (10 games, 3 starts, 1 goal)
-Kylie Gengler, Sophomore (8 games, 3 starts)
-Brenna Emerson, Sophomore (5 games, 3 starts)
LeMars
-Grace Van Otterloo, Junior (9 games, 9 starts, 1 assist)
-Addison Bogh, Junior (9 games, 6 starts)
-Onalisa Vander Sluis, Junior (9 games, 9 starts)
-Natalie Vanderloo, Sophomore (9 games, 8 starts, 1 goal)
-Maialen Ruiz De Argadoia, Senior (9 games, 9 starts, 1 goal)
-Metta Skov, Junior (8 games, 8 starts)
-Alyssa Dreckman, Sophomore (7 games, 6 starts)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
-Sophie Loffswold, Senior (17 games, 16 starts)
-Olivia Ruskamp, Junior (17 games, 16 starts, 2 goals)
-Logan Howard, Senior (17 games, 16 starts)
-Sadee Streck, Sophomore (16 games, 12 starts, 1 goal)
-Olivia Fehl, Senior (15 games, 14 starts)
-Kailee Loofe, Senior (15 games, 13 starts)
-Kendra Berglund, Sophomore (15 games, 14 starts, 1 goal)
-Valerie Mejia, Senior (14 games, 8 starts)
-Riley Fitzgerald, Junior (14 games, 14 starts)
-Samara Hruska, Senior (13 games, 12 starts)
-Cora Eckhoff, Sophomore (13 games, 11 starts)
-Brooklyn Hardie, Senior (10 games, 8 starts)
-Emerson Timmons, Sophomore (9 games, 6 starts)
Sioux City East
-Isabella Stoos, Junior (12 games, 12 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist)
-Addie Nordgren, Junior (12 games, 12 starts)
-Cadie Alter, Sophomore (12 games, 12 starts, 1 assist)
-Devanny Ochoa, Senior (11 games, 2 starts, 2 goals)
Sioux City North
-Rachel Noble, Senior (15 games, 15 starts)
-Maddie Kelley, Senior (15 games, 15 starts)
-Sofi Lavariega, Sophomore (15 games, 14 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist)
-Shelby Hill, Senior (7 games, 5 starts, 1 assist)
-Lauren Clark, Senior (5 games, 2 starts, 1 assist)
-Yeni Castro Condon, Junior (5 games, 2 starts)
-Alma Barrera, Junior (5 games, 2 starts, 2 gaol, 1 assist)
-Maddie Anderson, Sophomore (4 games, 2 starts)
Sioux City West
-Brooklynn James, Senior (18 games, 14 starts)
-Emily Vargas, Sophomore (18 games, 16 starts, 1 assist, 1 goal)
-Tylei Turner, Sophomore (18 games, 4 starts, 1 goal)
-Monique Ceron, Sophomore (15 games, 6 starts)
-Alondra Prieto, Sophomore (11 games, 1 assist)
-Sawyer Wilde, Senior (10 games, 9 starts)
-Lizzie Ringler, Junior (10 games, 2 assists)
Thomas Jefferson
-Taryn Gant, Junior (17 games, 16 starts, 1 assist)
-Haley Allen, Senior (17 games, 17 starts)
-Rikki Wurtz, Junior (17 games, 16 starts, 1 assist)
-Kendall Hosick, Senior (17 games, 3 starts)
-Trinity Minor, Senior (17 games, 17 starts)
-Taelin Minor, Senior (17 games)
-Brelynn Keesee, Senior (15 games, 2 starts)
-Demi Pane, Sophomore (15 games, 1 assist)
-Lauryn Gwennap, Sophomore (15 games)
-Samara Alcaraz, Senior (14 games, 4 starts)
-Jenna Pane, Senior (12 games, 12 starts, 1 assist)
PROJECTED FINISH
These are not KMA Sports predictions. They are an accumulation of top-returning players + other returning contributors + 2022 conference wins.
Abraham Lincoln (23)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (22)
Thomas Jefferson (20)
Sioux City North (15)
Sioux City East & Sioux City West (14)
LeMars & Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13)
Thoughts: This looks about right, doesn’t it? Abraham Lincoln should be considered the favorite until proven otherwise. Heelan figures to be right there, and Thomas Jefferson is always a well-coached bunch with plenty of burgeoning talent.
