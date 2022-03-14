(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 5: Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field.
2022 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The Pride of Iowa belonged to the Wayne girls last season. They had 165.5 points at the POI meet to hold off Mount Ayr (140.5) and Nodaway Valley (105), which were really the only two teams deep enough to make a run at the Falcons’ supremacy. Let’s take a look at this year…
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
There are 15(!) girls that return with at least one medal to their name. Here’s the full list and their achievements:
•Emily Baker, Junior, Bedford: Baker rounded out her strong sophomore season last year with a fourth-place finish in the shot put.
•Reese Brown, Senior, Wayne: The Northwest Missouri State commit has a pair of medals to her name, placing fifth in the 200 and running for the fifth-place 4x400 team last season.
•Devyn Davis, Junior, Wayne: Davis had a big sophomore season last year, running along with Brown on the fifth-place 4x400 meter relay.
•Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley: DeVault has seven career medals, including two seconds, three fourths, a fifth and a seventh. Individually, she was fifth in the 100 hurdles last season. Otherwise, the rest are relay medals.
•Cadence Douglas, Junior, Lenox: How about a state champion with two years ahead of her? Douglas won the 1A state high jump championship last season.
•Abby Engles, Junior, Nodaway Valley: Engles captured a silver medal while running in the 4x200 meter relay last season.
•Madison Fry, Junior, Nodaway Valley: Fry was also on the 4x200 meter relay with DeVault and Engles.
•Emily Jones, Senior, Wayne: Jones was fifth in the discus throw last season for the Falcons. She is recovering from a serious knee injury, so I’m not sure if she will be ready this spring.
•Payton Lambert, Senior, Mount Ayr: Lambert was a member of the sixth-place sprint medley relay team last spring.
•Emma Lundy, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley: One of just 11 KMAlanders that picked up a medal during their freshman season, Lundy ran for the fourth-place sprint medley.
•Jocelyn Marquis, Junior, Wayne: Another returnee for Wayne, Marquis was on the fifth-place 4x400 meter relay.
•Annika Nelson, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley: Another member of last year’s Nodaway Valley team, Nelson grabbed two medals in the 4x200 (2nd) and sprint medley (4th).
•Addy Reynolds, Senior, Mount Ayr: Reynolds had a huge track season last year, winning four medals, including a third in the 200 and 400, a fifth in the 100 and running for the sixth-place SMR.
•Kaylie Shields, Junior, Mount Ayr: Shields was on the Mount Ayr sprint medley relay sixth-place medalist.
•Maddie Stewart, Senior, Mount Ayr: Another member of the sixth-place sprint medley relay team from last season.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
A lot of the same names, but there are 12 girls that return after qualifying for an individual state event last year. The list and those events below:
•Emily Baker, Junior, Bedford: shot put
•Reese Brown, Senior, Wayne: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash
•Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley: 100 meter hurdles
•Cadence Douglas, Junior, Lenox: high jump
•Madison Fry, Junior, Nodaway Valley: long jump
•Brynnly German, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys: 400 meter hurdles
•Chloe Hamaker, Senior, Central Decatur: long jump
•River Hamaker, Junior, Central Decatur: high jump
•Emily Jones, Senior, Wayne: discus throw
•Karlie Larsen, Junior, Mount Ayr: 3000 meter run
•Jocelyn Marquis, Junior, Wayne: 400 meter dash
•Addy Reynolds, Senior, Mount Ayr: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: The top four finishers from last year’s 100 will be back with Addy Reynolds (Mount Ayr), Reese Brown (Wayne), Payten Lambert (Mount Ayr) and Hallee Hamilton (Central Decatur) occupying the top four spots last season. River Hamaker (Central Decatur) returns after taking sixth last year.
200: Every single girl that scored in this race is back. Reynolds, DeVault, Brown, Jocelyn Marquis (Wayne) and Lambert were the top five finishers.
400: The top three are returning here. Reynolds and Brown went 1-2 while Central Decatur sophomore Hadley Bell was third. Lambert came in fifth and Lindsey Davis (Nodaway Valley) was eighth.
800: The champ (McKinna Hogan) from last season has graduated, so that could open things up for Mount Ayr sophomore Karly Elwood, who took second. The rest of the top six from last year is also back with Elizabeth Hardy (East Union), Hagan Arnold (Wayne), Haidyn Top (Southwest Valley) and Josephine Wearmouth (Martensdale-St. Marys) rounding out the returning top five.
1500: Hogan also won here last year, so there will be a new champ. Juniors Ava Goben (Wayne) and Harrisen Bevan (Central Decatur) were second and third a year ago at 5:39.34 and 5:40.66, respectively. Arnold and Karlie Larsen (Mount Ayr) went fifth and sixth, respectively, and sophomore Aniston Jones (Central Decatur) was ninth.
3000: Mount Ayr’s MaKayla Jones won the POI championship in this event last season, but she has graduated. Same for runner-up Sophia Broers of Nodaway Valley. Bevan was a clear third-place finisher last season, and so we might go ahead and install her as the betting favorite to win it this year. Larsen, Wearmouth, Erin Ford (Nodaway Valley) and Kya Newton (Southwest Valley) are the rest of the top five returnees, as they went fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth, respectively.
100 hurdles: The defending champ is DeVault, and she figures to be a heavy favorite this season. Teammate Annika Nelson was third at the POI meet last season while Wayne’s Morgan Goretska (4th), CD’s River Hamaker (5th) and Mount Ayr’s Ryleigh Haveman (7th) are other returnees from that race.
400 hurdles: Central Decatur sophomore Hadley Bell won last year’s 400 hurdles, so she will chase four POI championships in the event. Sophomore Brynnly German (MSTM) was not far behind her in the race, and she was the only 400 hurdler in the conference to get into the 1:11s last year. Wayne teammates Goretska and Morgan Knutson were fourth and fifth, respectively, and sophomore Auna Schmidt (MSTM) came in sixth.
Long jump: Brown cruised to the championship here, but she could get a push from last year’s runner-up Fry. Southeast Warren’s Eve Balk, Mount Ayr’s Lambert and Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper are also among the top five returnees in this event.
High jump: The state champ — Cadence Douglas (Lenox) — was also the POI champion. She will have plenty of competition, though, from CD’s River Hamaker, who finished second. Other top five returnees are Mount Ayr’s Karly Elwood and Wayne’s Maddy Gunzenhauser (tied for 5th) and Bedford’s Cadence Perkins (7th).
Shot put: The battle of the Emilys? Emily Baker (Bedford) and Emily Jones (Wayne) went 1-2 at last year’s POI. The rest of the top five is also coming back with Bella Hogan (Nodaway Valley), Zoey Larsen (Mount Ayr) and Maddy Wood (Wayne) went 3-4-5.
Discus: Jones and Wood went 1-2 for the Falcons last year. The rest of the top five is also back, in order: Jorja Holliday (Nodaway Valley), Larsen (Mount Ayr) and Amanda Ogle (Bedford).
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Nodaway Valley had a young roster, and they used it to their advantage last season with a win here. All four of the runners from this team — Grace Britten, Annika Nelson, Emma Lundy and Madison Fry — will be back. MSTM was second and bring back three of their four runners from that team in Carolyn Amfahr, Anna Parrott and Brynnly German.
4x200: Wayne’s roster was loaded, and much of that talent is coming back. They ran to a win in the 4x200 in dominant fashion. They will welcome back the entire foursome in Jocelyn Marquis, Cortney Knutson, Sterling Berndt and Devyn Davis. MSTM was second with the same four that ran in the 4x100, so three of them are back. Keep in mind, Nodaway Valley — which got 3rd — did put together the second-best 4x200 in 1A. They’re more than capable of loading this relay up.
4x400: Wayne won here, too, and only have to replace their lead leg. Davis, Knutson and Marquis ran the last three legs to roll by over 16 seconds. Mount Ayr was a distant second and also bring back three of those legs in Anne Newton, MaKenna Jones and Karly Elwood. Third-place Nodaway Valley brings back Abby Engles, Carli Stuva and Emma Lundy.
4x800: This was Lenox’s race last year, but it was a very veteran crew. Three of them were seniors. The only exception was sophomore Ava Junker, who will look to find three friends to run a half mile with her to defend the title. Second-place Wayne loses their lead leg, but Wood, Goben and Arnold are back. Central Decatur wasn’t too far behind second in third and brings them all back with Chloe Hamaker, Hadley Bell, Jamie Oesch and Aniston Jones representing a potential foursome favorite.
800 Medley: Another strong relay from Martensdale-St. Marys, which won this event and will have their top three legs coming back in Amfahr, Parrott and German. Mount Ayr was second, but they bring back all four of the legs in Kaylie and Madison Shields, Ryleigh Haveman and Addy Reynolds. Nodaway Valley came in third with DeVault on the anchor ahead of Britten, Engles and Lundy. And they are all back, too. This could be the relay of the meet.
1600 Medley: Lenox won here behind three seniors. Brooklynn Ecklin is a senior this year, and she would be the only returning member of that championship relay. Martensdale-St. Marys was about 3.5 seconds behind Lenox, but they will welcome back three of the four legs, including Amfahr, Parrott and Katie Puderbaugh. Wayne dove into their deep roster to take a third, but two of them were seniors. Tana Newton and Goben ran second and fourth and could be back on the team this year.
Shuttle hurdle: Nodaway Valley was so loaded here a lot of teams didn’t even try. They rolled to the win and will have three of those four back — Fry, Nelson and DeVault. Find a fourth, and they will be the heavy favorite. Don’t find a fourth, and they still might be. Wayne was five seconds back, but they bring them all back in Morgan Knutson, Morgan Goretska, Cortney Knutson and Jocelyn Marquis.
IN CONCLUSION
Wayne put together a championship performance last year, and they have so much returning that it’s hard not to put them down as the favorite to repeat. That said, the league was really young last year, and there are a few teams that only added to it with strong freshmen groups. Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Central Decatur and Martensdale-St. Marys are worth watching.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.