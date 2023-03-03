(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with our first track and field preview.
2023 CORNER CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
The Fremont-Mills girls claimed the Corner Conference championship last spring, winning their first conference title since 2014. Along the way, the Knights won seven events and scored 177 points. Here’s how the standings looked:
1. Fremont-Mills Knights — 177 points
2. Stanton Viqueens — 105 points
3. East Mills Wolverines — 94 points
4. Essex — 79 points
5. Griswold — 70 points
6. Sidney — 53 points
COACHES
•East Mills: Claude Lang
•Essex: Not Listed
•Fremont-Mills: Kyle Fichter
•Griswold: Rachel Larsen
•Sidney: Donnie Sears
•Stanton: Bruce Subbert
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
•Bella Gute, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: Gute was a member of the sixth-place shuttle hurdle relay.
•Emily Madison, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Madison was a member of the sixth-place shuttle hurdle relay.
•Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills: Williams finished fifth in the 100 hurdles last season.
•Hannah Wilson, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: Wilson was a member of the sixth-place shuttle hurdle relay.
•McKenna Woods, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Woods was a member of the sixth-place shuttle hurdle relay.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
•Olivia Baker, Senior, Essex: shot put
•Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills: 400 meter dash
•Lily Peters, Junior, Sidney: discus throw
•Emily Madison, Junior, Fremont-Mills: high jump
•Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills: 100 meter hurdles
•Hannah Wilson, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: 400 meter hurdles
It’s also worth noting that Fremont-Mills junior Izzy Weldon qualified for the 100 meter hurdles as a freshman.
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: The defending champion of the event has returned. East Mills senior Emily Williams ran a 13.83 to win the conference championship by over a half-second. In fact, all of last year’s top five are back. The returning top five:
1. Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills (13.83)
2. Alysia Montgomery, Senior, East Mills (14.36)
3. Carlie Chambers, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (14.56)
4. Cindy Swain, Junior, Essex (14.59)
5. McKenna Woods, Senior, Fremont-Mills (15.40)
200: All of the top five are back in this event, too, and East Mills sophomore Jenna Thornburg led the way with a solid victory. Here’s the top five:
1. Jenna Thornburg, Sophomore, East Mills (29.20)
2. Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills (29.87)
3. Brooklyn Silva, Senior, Stanton (29.97)
4. Carlie Chambers, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (30.05)
5. Alysa Montgomery, Senior, East Mills (30.56)
400: Another event, another with all of the top five coming back, led by your defending champion Teagan Ewalt, who rolled to a win by over five seconds.
1. Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills (1:01.32)
2. Lauren Johnson, Sophomore, Stanton (1:06.78)
3. Hannah Wilson, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (1:07.32)
4. Cloe Brown, Sophomore, East Mills (1:07.47)
5. Whitney Pennock, Junior, Griswold (1:15.98)
800: All of the top four are back from this race last year. Ewalt ran to the victory by nearly four seconds to lead the charge. This is the first event that doesn’t have all of the top five coming back. However, the girl that ran sixth is back to fill out our returning top five.
1. Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills (2:37.26)
2. Aspen Crouse, Senior, East Mills (2:41.03)
3. Ellie Switzer, Junior, Fremont-Mills (2:43.58)
4. Dakota Reynolds, Junior, Griswold (2:52.32)
6. Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton (2:57.22)
100 hurdles: Another event with all of the top four returning. Emily Williams, which went on to place at the state meet, was the Corner champion here in dominant fashion. Like the 800, the fifth-place runner has graduated. Like the 800, the sixth-place runner is back.
1. Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills (16.82)
2. Emily Madison, Junior, Fremont-Mills (17.43)
3. Bella Gute, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (17.53)
4. Elly McDonald, Junior, Stanton (18.18)
6. Whitney Pennock, Junior, Griswold (19.87)
1500: A freshman won the 1500 last year, and it was Sidney’s Marley Shull, which also proved to be dominant in the race. The runner-up is gone, but the next four runners are back. Those were the only other four runners that ran the race.
1. Marley Shull, Sophomore, Sidney (5:37.46)
3. Carly Roberts, Junior, Stanton (6:11.84)
4. Makenna Brandt, Junior, Fremont-Mills (6:17.82)
5. Emma Barrett, Junior, Hamburg (6:23.76) ran for Essex last year
6. Maria Forney, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (6:50.37)
3000: Shull was also a dominant winner in the 3000 while all of the other four girls that ran in the race last season are returning.
1. Marley Shull, Sophomore, Sidney (12:10.97)
2. Carly Roberts, Junior, Stanton (13:49.17)
3. Maria Forney, Junior, Fremont-Mills (14:18.00)
4. Helena Hamalainen, Senior, Essex (14:28.54)
5. Lilly Barbour, Junior, Fremont-Mills (15:08.85)
400 hurdles: Fremont-Mills junior standout Emily Madison won the Corner championship by edging past her teammate Hannah Wilson. They were the only two that ran a 1:12 something or better, and all of the top five are back this year.
1. Emily Madison, Junior, Fremont-Mills (1:11.13)
2. Hannah Wilson, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (1:12.73)
3. Addison Olson, Senior, Stanton (1:17.83)
4. Aunika Hayes, Senior, Sidney (1:19.15)
5. Addison Adams, Sophomore, Griswold (1:19.40)
Discus: We have arrived to our first individual event in which the champion will not be defending. Griswold’s Paige Luft has graduated out of high school, and that leaves the event with its next five returning to the fold.
2. Lily Peters, Junior, Sidney (98-01)
3. Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills (84-09.50)
4. Brianne Johnson, Senior, Essex (81-02.50)
5. Ryleigh Harrison, Sophomore, Griswold (78-02)
6. Natalie Taylor, Senior, Essex (75-07)
High jump: Only four high jumpers competed at the Corner Conference meet last season, and that includes the defending champion, Emily Madison of Fremont-Mills. Two of the three others are coming back.
1. Emily Madison, Junior, Fremont-Mills (5-00.00)
3. Cloe Brown, Sophomore, East Mills (4-04.00)
3. Hannah Wilson, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (4-04.00)
Long jump: Lauren Johnson had a strong year of jumping last season, and she was able to edge past a couple other returnees for the Corner championship. All of the top five are coming back.
1. Lauren Johnson, Sophomore, Stanton (14-04.25)
2. Carlie Chambers, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (14-02.00)
3. Bella Gute, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills (14-00.50)
4. Emma Barrett, Junior, Hamburg (13-10.50) jumped for Essex last year
5. Cindy Swain, Junior, Essex (13-09.00)
Shot put: The defending champion has also returned to the fold in this event with Essex standout Olivia Baker winning the event by nearly three feet. The runner-up is gone, the fourth-place finisher is graduated and the sixth-place finisher is also gone.
1. Olivia Baker, Senior, Essex (35-10.00)
3. Lily Peters, Junior, Sidney (31-07.00)
5. Hannah Olson, Sophomore, Stanton (31-01.00)
7. Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills (27-07.50)
8. Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton (26-10.00)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Stanton was the champion in the 4x100 last year, and they will welcome back the entire group of Elly McDonald, Kyla Hart, Lauren Johnson and Brooklyn Silva, which ran a time of 55.89 to edge Essex (55.91). The Trojanettes could also make a run at this thing with Kyndra Gray, Tori and Brooke Burns and Cindy Swain all underclassmen last year.
4x200: Stanton was also the champion in the 4x200, and they could bring back the foursome of Ella Peterson, Hart, Hannah Olson and Silva to defend the title. They ran a 1:58.99 to win by about 2.5 seconds over Griswold.
4x400: Fremont-Mills also had four upperclassmen on their 4x400 champion. Bella Gute, Ellie Switzer, Carlie Chambers and Teagan Ewalt combined to run a 4:29.09, which was about 3.5 seconds better than East Mills (4:32.52). The Wolverines could also bring back the whole group of Grace Escritt, Emily Williams, Jenna Thornburg and Aspen Crouse.
4x800: This was all Fremont-Mills. The Knights ran an 11:31.15, and that was over 18 seconds ahead of second-place Griswold. All four half-milers could be back this year with Switzer, Trinity Kates, Makenna Brandt and Mylie Hughes running in that order.
Shuttle hurdle relay: The Knights went on to earn a medal at the state meet, and that group is also returning intact. Bella Gute, Hannah Wilson, McKenna Woods and Emily Madison posted a 1:11.13 at the conference meet to win the league title. Stanton (1:12.76) was the only group that was anywhere close to that. Elly McDonald, Addison Olson, Hannah Olson and Kyla Hart — all underclassmen — made up that foursome.
Sprint medley relay: East Mills loaded this SMR up to win it, and they went ahead and did that. They could use the same four that ran a 2:00.39 if they like, too, because Thornburg, Escritt, Crouse and Williams ran in that order.
Distance medley relay: And the Wolverines went for it in the DMR, too, getting the win in 4:52.68 behind Miah Urban, Thornburg, Escritt and Crouse (all potential returnees). Griswold was within three seconds at 4:55.27. All four of the Tigers — Kyleigh Hering, Erynn Peterson, Addison Adams and Dakota Reynolds — could also be back.
IN CONCLUSION
Last year, Fremont-Mills got back on the top of the conference. And they did it with a stacked roster that was good enough to win without an injured Izzy Weldon. They also did it with a roster that had just two seniors. Only one of them scored. It would be a massive upset if the Knights don’t repeat as champions this year.
