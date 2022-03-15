(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 6: KMAland Boys Golf.
2022 KMALAND BOYS GOLF PREVIEW
Up first in this year's KMAland Boys Golf Preview is a look at the top 50 returning golfers in the area based on the combined adjusted average on Bound. I've sorted them between seniors, juniors and sophomores.
TOP-RETURNING SENIORS
•Carter Andreasen, Senior, Audubon: Audubon has a solid returning core, and Andreasen comes back after a 49.20 combined adjusted average in his junior season.
•Tyler Auen, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: A key member of last year’s third-place Hawkeye Ten team, Auen leads the Knights senior class. He had a 46.06 combined adjusted average as a junior.
•Cory Bantam, Senior, Woodbine: A man of many talents, Bantam is the top-returning golfer in the Rolling Valley Conference, according to Bound’s 44.88 combined adjusted average, and according to him winning the conference championship a year ago.
•Kyle Beam, Senior, Sidney: The top guy in the Corner Conference, Beam put up a 43.10 combined adjusted average last season for the Cowboys.
•Gage Godsey, Senior, Bedford: The defending POI champions will bring back a solid group, including Godsey, who had a 48.86 combined adjusted average last season. He finished ninth at the POI Tournament.
•Jordan Greenwood, Senior, Lewis Central: The top-returning senior in the area, last year’s Hawkeye Ten runner-up had a 42.55 combined adjusted average during his junior season.
•R.C. Hicks, Senior, Wayne: Last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference champion, Hicks is the top-returning golfer in the conference with his 45.59 combined adjusted average.
•Tommy Johnson, Senior, Glenwood: Johnson had a 49.24 combined adjusted average for the season last year, and his 87 was their second-lowest score at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
•Cole Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney: Jorgenson takes a break from running sometimes to hit the links, and he had a solid season as a junior with a 44.68 combined adjusted average.
•Connor Kenkel, Senior, Boyer Valley: The Bulldogs won the RVC championship by 16 strokes, and Kenkel was involved in that. He had a 49.14 combined adjusted average for the season.
•Logan Lawrence, Senior, CAM: Lawrence comes back as one of CAM’s top golfers, finishing his junior with a 49.64 combined adjusted average.
•Owen Lucas, Senior, Bedford: Lucas was the leader of last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference champion, finishing second at the conference tournament. His 46.21 is the second-lowest combined adjusted average among POI returnees.
•Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Malcom has put together an incredible senior year of activities, and he will look to add to it after a strong junior year. Malcom’s 47.46 combined adjusted average is third among Corner Conference returnees.
•Brock Manser, Senior, Southeast Warren: Manser finished sixth at the POI Tournament last season and is third among returning Pride of Iowa golfers with a 46.50 combined adjusted average.
•Camren Mardesen, Senior, St. Albert: Mardesen’s 86 at the Hawkeye Ten meet last year is the team’s lowest returning score. He finished his senior year with a 49.43 combined adjusted average.
•Preston McAlister, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: McAlister shot an 89 at the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament a year ago. His 48.04 combined adjusted average ranks him among the top 20 returning seniors in KMAland.
•Garrett McLaren, Senior, Atlantic: McLaren is in the senior class of Atlantic Trojans that have done nothing but win Hawkeye Ten team championships. His 44.51 combined adjusted average ranks seventh among KMAland returnees.
•Jarod McNeese, Senior, Clarinda: The big man can swing it on the course, too, with a 48.87 combined adjusted average as a junior. He should slot in nicely this year as Clarinda’s No. 2.
•Cooper Neal, Senior, Clarinda: One of the top-returning guys in the Hawkeye Ten, Neal had a 45.09 combined adjusted average last season.
•Tye Nebel, Senior, Glenwood: The Rams had a top-five team finish at the Hawkeye Ten meet last year, and Nebel was involved in that while breaking 90 (89). His CAAVG landed at 49.07 for the year.
•Caden Neilsen, Senior, Boyer Valley: Fifth in the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament last year, Neilsen had a 46.02 combined adjusted average as a junior.
•Lane Nelson, Senior, Atlantic: Nelson finished seventh in the Hawkeye Ten last year and will be among the leaders for the Trojans’ chase for a fifth straight conference title. Nelson’s 43.61 combined adjusted average is the fourth-lowest number among returning KMAland golfers.
•Max Nielsen, Senior, IKM-Manning: Nielsen had a solid junior year for the Wolves, posting a 45.41 combined adjusted average for the year. He finished fifth in the WIC and helped IKM-Manning to a conference title.
•Adam Puck, Senior, Boyer Valley: Puck took fourth in the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at the end of his junior season. His 46.89 combined adjusted average is sixth among returnees in the RVC.
•Jack Robbins, Senior, Lewis Central: Robbins’ 86 was the third-lowest score for the Titans last year at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament, helping LC to a runner-up finish. Robbins had a 48.18 combined adjusted average for the season.
•Kaiden Rodenburg, Senior, Underwood: Rodenburg shot a solid 87 at last year’s WIC Tournament and posted a 49.61 combined adjusted average for the season.
•Joey Schramm, Senior, Audubon: Schramm had a nice junior season for the Wheelers last year and posted his team’s low score (87) at the WIC meet. His 47.86 combined adjusted average puts him among the top 35 returnees in KMAland.
•Wrigley Shanks, Senior, Mormon Trail: Here’s your top-returning Bluegrass Conference golfer. Shanks had a 47.78 combined adjusted average on Bound last year.
•Lane Sundberg, Senior, St. Albert: The Falcons had a terrific season last year, finishing fourth in the Hawkeye Ten. Sundberg returns to the fold, posting a 46.66 combined adjusted average during his junior year.
•Grant Way, Senior, Tri-Center: Another top 10 returnee, Way is the top senior golfer in the Western Iowa Conference based on last year’s 44.81 combined adjusted average.
•Matthew Weber, Senior, Nodaway Valley: Weber’s 49.60 combined adjusted average has him in the top 50 returning golfers in the area. He should be in the mix for the POI Tournament title after a fourth-place finish last season.
TOP-RETURNING JUNIORS
•Drew Ehlen, Junior, Mount Ayr: Ehlen took fifth in the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament last season. He is the top-returning junior in the conference, finishing with a 48.65 combined adjusted average.
•Jacob Estrada, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Estrada was a key member of a Crusaders team that took third in the Rolling Valley Conference last year. His 48.86 combined adjusted average has him among the top three returning juniors in the conference.
•Payton Greenwood, Junior, Lewis Central: The top sophomore in the Hawkeye Ten last season, Greenwood had a strong showing with a 45.74 combined adjusted average. He was ninth at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament last year.
•Gavyn Jessen, Junior, CAM: Jessen came on strong at the end of the year, finishing with an 89 at the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament. His 46.75 CAAVG was in just two 18-hole events, but it’s worth noting.
•Trey Petersen, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: The top-returning junior in all of KMAland, Petersen will chase a Rolling Valley Conference championship after a 45.43 combined adjusted average last year.
•Jay Remsburg, Junior, Audubon: Remsburg is the top-returning junior in the Western Iowa Conference. He had a 47.73 combined adjusted average for the Wheelers last year.
•Braden Sneed, Junior, Glenwood: Sneed has the best combined adjusted average among returning Rams, posting a 46.31 CAAVG during his sophomore season.
•Owen Thornton, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Thornton is among the top five returning golfers in the Corner Conference and the top junior. He had a 47.78 combined adjusted average during his sophomore spring.
TOP-RETURNING SOPHOMORES
•Easton Emery, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig: He gets all of his athletic ability from his mother, and he had a very strong freshman season with a 47.81 combined adjusted average. He will chase this year’s Sophomore of the Year award in the conference.
•Ethan Konz, Sophomore, Treynor: Not only the top-returning sophomore, but the top-returning player in KMAland,a according to the combined adjusted average on Bound (41.16).
•Benicio Lujano, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic: The Kuemper sophomore class, as you will soon see, is pretty loaded. Lugano’s 48.98 CAAVG places him 10th in the entire sophomore group in KMAland. He shot a solid 88 at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament last season.
•Cooper Marvel, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: Marvel is the top-returning sophomore in the Corner Conference with a 49.30 combined adjusted average.
•Devin Melby, Sophomore, Boyer Valley: The No. 2 returning golfer in the Rolling Valley Conference, Melby had a solid freshman season with a 45.04 combined adjusted average.
•Edward Miller, Sophomore, Audubon: Miller’s 48.00 combined adjusted average landed him among the top three freshmen in the Western Iowa Conference last year.
•Joe Miller, Sophomore, Lewis Central: Everybody’s favorite golfer, Miller posted a 48.05 combined adjusted average last year for the Titans. We would love nothing more than to see him out on the links again this spring.
•Carter Putney, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic: The Knights are loading up for a run at this year’s Hawkeye Ten championship, and Putney will be involved after a 46.94 combined adjusted average as a freshman.
•Maverick Schwabe, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic: The top-returning sophomore in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Schwabe had a 43.90 combined adjusted average.
•Jade Spangler, Sophomore, Shenandoah: Last year’s top freshman in the Hawkeye Ten, Spangler had a 46.75 combined adjusted average during his debut year. He’s a very strong starting point for the Mustangs this year.
•Jackson Tennis, Sophomore, Missouri Valley: Tennis posted a 44.34 combined adjusted average last season, ranking sixth among returning KMAland golfers.
OTHER RETURNEES
Here’s a team-by-team rundown of other returnees among KMAland teams. I’m listing the top three remaining returnees if — and only if — they played more than one varsity round (per Bound). Here they are:
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic: Roth Den Beste, Sophomore (50.80); Cruz Weaver, Junior (51.36); Cooper Jipsen, Senior (53.05)
Clarinda: Justus Fine, Sophomore (53.11); Noah Comer, Sophomore (56.76)
Creston: Garrett Fry, Junior (54.46); Trey Chesnut, Junior (56.08); George Weis, Junior (57.73)
Denison-Schleswig: Colton Johannsen, Junior (55.15); Bradyn Schillerberg, Sophomore (59.20); Christian Schmadeke, Junior (61.83)
Glenwood: Gavin Schau, Junior (50.48); Jacob Mitchell, Senior (51.57); Brady Aistrope, Senior (52.14)
Harlan: Drew Bladt, Junior (49.80); Jace Gubbels, Junior (50.33); Braydon Ernst, Sophomore (54.44)
Kuemper Catholic: None
Lewis Central: Aiden Shipman, Senior (52.80); Tyler Doremus, Senior (53.92)
Red Oak: Cyrus Mensen, Sophomore (54.74); Sam Fields, Junior (56.64); Greyson Hewitt, Senior (61.22)
Shenandoah: Nick Opal, Senior (58.95); Derek Bartlett, Sophomore (65.06); Isaiah Jordan, Sophomore (66.98)
St. Albert: Gavin Summerville, Junior (53.41)
Corner Conference
East Mills: Lincoln Palmer, Sophomore (54.40); Kyler Williams, Sophomore (57.64); Anthony Anderson, Sophomore (62.64)
Essex: Dylan Barrett, Senior (58.01); Kywin Tibben, Sophomore (59.53); Brody Holmes, Sophomore (65.40)
Fremont-Mills; JT Mahaney, Junior (49.82); Caden Blackburn, Junior (54.67)
Griswold: Caleb Oakleaf, Senior (52.80); Kamron Brownlee, Junior (56.30); Tate Steinhoff, Senior (60.50)
Sidney: Will Bryant, Sophomore (50.76); Kellen Rose, Junior (61.09); Christian Harris, Junior (65.36)
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW: Nate Jorgensen, Sophomore (49.75); Jace Peterson, Senior (49.77), Garrison Gettler, Senior (51.44)
Audubon: Derek Bald, Senior (58.64)
IKM-Manning: Josh Walker, Sophomore (61.25)
Logan-Magnolia: Caden Dickinson, Junior (49.94); Gavin Maguire, Senior (50.76); Evan Roden, Sophomore (53.89)
Missouri Valley: Evan White, Sophomore (52.19); Hayden Kocour, Junior (56.28); Carson Wendt, Sophomore (57.71)
Riverside: Garrett Hough, Sophomore (54.63); Kaeden Pleas, Sophomore (58.60); Dalton Smith, Sophomore (61.72)
Treynor: Gabe Travis, Senior (49.91); Ryan McIntyre, Senior (50.46); Ryan Konz, Senior (50.73)
Tri-Center: Jaxon Johnson, Senior (51.81); Brecken Freeberg, Senior (57.67)
Underwood: None
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford: Logan Moyer, Junior (50.65); Tate Rowan, Sophomore (51.72); Austin Hanshaw, Junior (54.51)
Central Decatur: Trey Hullinger, Senior (51.77); Matthew Boothe, Senior (52.59); Logan Coon, Senior (57.42)
East Union: Wyatt Carlson, Senior (50.93); Danny Tomlinson, Senior (53.64); Cooper Sterling, Junior (59.00)
Lenox: Aiden Eggert, Junior (58.05); Trayce Miller, Junior (59.97); Jayden Stephens, Junior (60.06)
Martensdlae-St. Marys: Tanner Gay, Senior (51.93); Grant Ballard, Senior (52.60); Cole Keller, Junior (56.22)
Mount Ayr: Riley Stark, Junior (59.29); Tony Daleske, Senior (63.79); Xander Harmening, Senior (69.52)
Nodaway Valley: Zack Gebbie, Sophomore (55.57); Kaden Herr, Junior (57.56); Landon Klobnak, Sophomore (60.44)
Southeast Warren: Blake Graham, Senior (54.50); Cade Nelson, Senior (58.00); Logan Montgomery, Junior (58.00)
Southwest Valley: Owen Wilkinson, Senior (50.22); Isaac Currin, Sophomore (51.08); Joey Oathoudt, Senior (53.35)
Wayne: Nash Buckingham, Sophomore (49.82); Konner Nickell, Senior (54.15); Zach Nading, Junior (54.75)
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley: Ben Nichols, Junior (49.77); Trevor Malone, Senior (62.13)
CAM: Bradyn Bohnsack, Sophomore (51.00); Marshall Harris, Junior (52.33); Carson Cary, Junior (55.91)
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Kolby Culbertson, Sophomore (55.02); Trey Rosenbeck, Sophomore (58.01); Toby Benninger, Sophomore (61.05)
Exira/EHK: Dane Paulsen, Senior (52.00); Aiden Potts, Senior (54.86); Derrek Kommes, Junior (55.00)
Glidden-Ralston: Caden Smith, Senior (55.67); John Whitver, Junior (59.17); Caden Wenck, Senior (61.83)
Woodbine: Josh Newton, Junior (51.05); Cody Brunow, Senior (53.86); Sam Remington, Sophomore (54.14)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni: Cody Jones, Sophomore (52.10); Creston Ogier, Sophomore (66.77); Trevor McDole, Junior (78.00)
Melcher-Dallas: Trevon Johnson, Senior (51.98); Chase Ripperger, Junior (57.96); Kade Marlin, Senior (58.55)
Moravia: Kaleb Templeton, Senior (50.09); Colton Swenson, Senior (50.67); Andrew Harrington, Junior (59.53)
Mormon Trail: Remington Newton, Senior (54.23); Will Kammerer, Sophomore (68.10); Ashton Dyer, Sophomore (81.18)
PREDICTIONS
And finally, my predictions for the top team in each of the area conferences.
Hawkeye Ten: Kuemper Catholic
Corner: Sidney
Western Iowa: Treynor
Pride of Iowa: Bedford
Rolling Valley: Boyer Valley
Bluegrass: Moravia
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.