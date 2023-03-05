(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Western Iowa Conference Boys Soccer.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
3/3: Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
3/2: Missouri River Conference Girls Soccer
2/28: KMAland Girls Tennis
2/24: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
2/23: Missouri River Conference Boys Soccer
2023 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW
Treynor proved to be the class of the league, and they had a goal differential of +4.4 on average. Pretty good. Here’s how the standings looked:
1. Treynor Cardinals — 16-3 overall, 6-0 conference
2. AHSTW Vikings — 10-5 overall, 5-1 conference
3. Underwood Eagles — 8-6 overall, 3-2 conference
4. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 5-10 overall, 3-3 or 2-4 conference
5. Tri-Center Trojans — 6-10 overall, 2-4 conference
6. Riverside Bulldogs — 3-9 overall, 1-5 conference
7. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 1-13 overall, 1-5 or 0-6 conference
COACHES
•AHSTW: James Johnson
•Logan-Magnolia: Trent Lally
•Missouri Valley: Frank Feller
•Riverside: Rick Ryun
•Treynor: Jason McIntosh
•Tri-Center: Kelly Daughenbaugh
•Underwood: Eric Rodgers
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
1. Kaden Ogle, Junior, Underwood (31 goals)
2. Brock Poland, Junior, Treynor (20 goals)
**Just four players in the conference scored 20 or more goals last season, and two of them are returning juniors.
3. Sam Burmeister, Senior, Treynor (15 goals)
4. Andrew Kellar, Junior, Treynor (11 goals)
**While eight players in the conference scored in double figure goals last season, only four of them are returning. Three of them are Treynor Cardinals.
5. Danny Kinsella, Junior, Treynor & Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW (7 goals)
**Did you know the all-time leading scorer in AHSTW basketball history can also put the ball in the net during the spring?
7. Ethan Holtz, Sophomore, AHSTW & Dyson Rasmussen, Junior, Underwood (6 goals)
9. Carl Swalwell, Senior, Treynor & Tyson McCain, Junior, Treynor & Tyler Reelfs, Senior, Treynor & Holden Skow, Senior, Tri-Center & Gus Bashore, Junior, Underwood (4 goals)
**I’m getting the feeling the Treynor Cardinals might score a lot of goals (again) this year.
14. Nicio Adame, Senior, Logan-Magnolia & Ayden Salais, Senior, Riverside & Alan Young, Senior, Treynor & Carter Smith, Senior, Underwood & Easton Robertson, Sophomore, Underwood (3 goals)
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Dyson Rasmussen, Junior, Underwood (23 assists)
**The No. 7 ranked returning goal scorer is also quite adept and setting up his teammates for goals. He led the conference in this category last year.
2. Sam Burmeister, Senior, Treynor (19 assists)
3. Maddox Nelson, Junior, Underwood (13 assists)
**Only two other players in the conference are back after finishing the 2022 season with double figure assists.
4. Brock Poland, Junior, Treynor & Gus Bashore, Junior, Underwood (9 assists)
6. Andrew Kellar, Junior, Treynor (8 assists)
7. Ethan Schneckloth, Senior, Tri-Center & Easton Robertson, Sophomore, Underwood (7 assists)
9. Ayden Salais, Senior, Riverside & Tyson McCain, Junior, Treynor & Tyler Reelfs, Senior, Treynor & Bowie Bettes, Junior, Underwood
**This rounds out the top 12 returning assist men in the conference.
13. Nate Petersen, Senior, Treynor & Carter Smith, Senior, Underwood & Kaden Ogle, Junior, Underwood (5 assists)
**The rest of the top 15 lives here, including Ogle, who topped the conference in total points (67).
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS (BY MINUTES)
1. Jaicob Madsen, Senior, AHSTW (1150 minutes)
2. Hayden Benson, Junior, Tri-Center (1060 minutes)
**The only two players in the conference last season that totaled 1,000+ minutes, and they are both returning to the fold.
3. Nate Petersen, Senior, Treynor (954 minutes)
**Yes, you did see Petersen’s name on the assist list, too!
4. Nicio Adame, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (831 minutes)
**Yes, you did see Adame’s name on the goal list, too!
6. Charlie Schrage, Junior, Treynor (439 minutes)
7. Kaeden Pleas, Junior, Riverside (415 minutes)
**The only two other players in the conference last season that had 400+ minutes in goal — and are back.
8. Caleb Stevens, Senior, Riverside (205 minutes)
9. Jeff Lambertson, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (173 minutes)
10. John Dworak, Senior, Missouri Valley (136 minutes)
**And the only three other players in the conference last season that are back after 100+ minutes in goal.
OTHER RETURNEES
There is more to life than goals and assists and goalkeepers. There are defenders that pick up lots of minutes and make sure the ball never even crosses their zone. Here are some of them that are returning with at least two starts and/or 10 games played (with a few exceptions).
AHSTW
-Jacob Coon, Senior (14 games, 14 starts)
-Kaeden Schmitz, Senior (14 games, 14 starts)
-Kayden Baxter, Sophomore (14 games, 4 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist)
-Sawyer Kiesel, Senior (13 games, 1 start)
-Kaeden Rold, Junior (13 games, 2 starts)
-Bryan Mertz, Junior (13 games, 13 starts)
-Aidan Martin, Senior (12 games, 12 starts, 1 goal)
-Camden Williby, Sophomore (12 games, 0 starts)
Logan-Magnolia
-Lyrick Stueve, Junior (13 games, 13 starts)
-Wyatt Grimes, Sophomore (13 games, 12 starts)
-Ben Holmgren, Junior (12 games, 12 starts)
-Jackson Lesline, Senior (11 games, 1 start)
-Marvin Hernandez, Senior (10 games, 5 starts0
-Payton Archibald, Junior (8 games, 5 starts, 2 goals)
-Keegan Limoges, Senior (6 games, 5 starts)
Missouri Valley
-Sebastian Caniglia, Senior (13 games, 13 starts, 1 goal)
-Jordan Jager, Senior (13 games, 13 starts)
-Rush Knudsen, Sophomore (13 games)
-Aaron Gschwend, Sophomore (13 games, 5 starts)
-Shawn May, Sophomore (13 games)
-Anthony Onate, Junior (12 games, 12 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists)
-Theron Felner, Sophomore (12 games, 3 starts)
Riverside
-Aiden Bell, Senior (9 games, 9 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
-Caleb Stevens, Senior (9 games, 7 starts)
-Kyler Rieken, Senior (9 games, 8 starts)
-Abe Schechinger, Junior (9 games, 9 starts)
-Braydon Hill, Senior (8 games, 8 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists)
-Anthony Bernard, Junior (9 games)
-Jaden Teitsort, Sophomore (8 games, 5 starts)
-JJ Wilson, Senior (7 games, 7 starts)
-Dalton Smith, Junior (7 games, 2 starts)
Treynor
-Mason Yochum, Senior (19 games, 5 starts, 2 goals, 4 assists)
-Ryder Davidson, Junior (19 games, 19 starts, 1 goal, 3 assists)
-Jaret McIntosh, Sophomore (15 games, 15 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist)
-Charlie Schrage, Junior (14 games, 6 starts, 1 assist)
Tri-Center
-Tanner Nelson, Senior (15 games, 15 starts, 1 goal)
-Zach Murley, Junior (15 games, 15 starts, 1 assist)
-Hayden Benson, Junior (15 games, 15 starts)
-Matt Eikenberry, Junior (15 games, 15 starts)
-Dayton Olofson-Plambeck, Junior (15 games, 4 starts, 1 goal, 2 assists)
-Cameron Hoden, Junior (13 games, 1 start)
-Christian Dahir, Junior (12 games, 12 starts, 1 assist)
-Hayden Mass, Senior (10 games)
-Kyle McDonald, Sophomore (10 games)
Underwood
-Taylor Hills, Junior (12 games, 1 start, 1 assist)
-Korey Pressgrove, Senior (11 gams, 1 goal)
-Andrew Peterson, Senior (10 games, 9 starts)
-Graham Jensen, Junior (10 games, 10 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist)
-Alexx Cook, Sophomore (10 games, 7 starts, 1 assist)
-Manuel Rodgers, Sophomore (9 games, 1 goal, 2 assists)
PROJECTED FINISH
These are not KMA Sports predictions. They are an accumulation of top-returning players + other returning contributors + 2022 conference wins.
1. Treynor (26)
2. Underwood (21)
3. AHSTW (16)
4. Riverside & Tri-Center (14)
6. Logan-Magnolia (13 or 14)
7. Missouri Valley (8 or 9)
Thoughts: It makes perfect sense last year’s dominant conference champion would be the favorite again this year. They’ve lost some, but they return plenty. Plus, they didn’t play a lot of close games last season. There’s a lot of ground that needs to be made up to catch them.
Underwood makes a move up according to the projections, but I’m sure AHSTW will have something to say about that. Riverside, Tri-Center and Logan-Magnolia are all grouped around one another. (Note: The Panthers split with Missouri Valley last year, and I’m not sure which one counted for the standings.)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.