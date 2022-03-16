(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 7: KMAland Girls Golf.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
2022 KMALAND GIRLS GOLF PREVIEW
The random number generator loves it some golf. For the second straight day, we are previewing golf. Today, it's all about the girls.
I've broken down the top 50 returnees (via the combined adjusted average on Bound) a little differently today. They are still split between seniors, juniors and sophomores, but this time I have denoted their ranking among returnees just ahead of their name. You'll see what I mean...
TOP-RETURNING SENIORS
2. Maddie Lewis, Treynor: Lewis was an All-KMAland choice last year, posting a 46.10 combined adjusted average. She finished third in the WIC, won the regional first round tournament and advanced to state, where she finished 19th in 2A.
4. Avery Beller, Sioux City North: The top-returning player in the Missouri River Conference, Weller posted a 46.66 CAAVG last year. She was fourth in the Missouri River and an All-District choice last season.
6. Danielle Hurt, LeMars: Hurt placed third at the Missouri River Conference meet last season and finished with a CAAVG of 47.45. She also qualified for the 3A state meet and finished 28th.
7. Anna Fenton, Bishop Heelan Catholic: The defending MRC champion, Fenton’s 88 helped guide Heelan to a team championship in the league last year. She had a 47.56 combined adjusted average and low scores of 39 (9-hole) and 88 (18-hole).
9. Maria Groumoutis, Creston: The top-returning player in the Hawkeye Ten, Groumoutis steps into a big role this season for the Panthers, which lost star Rylie Driskell. She was fifth at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament and tied for 30th at the 3A state meet.
10. Halle Wheatley, Shenandoah: The No. 2 returning player in the Hawkeye Ten, Wheatley had a 50.41 CAAVG during her junior season. She posted a 92 and took seventh at the conference meet and was third overall at a regional first round championship win for the Fillies last year.
11. Ally Meyers, AHSTW: The Western Iowa Conference is loaded with returning players, and Meyers is one of those after a solid junior season that had her post a 50.49 CAAVG. She will be right in the mix for a medal this season at the WIC Tournament.
12. Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert: A top three returning player in the Hawkeye Ten, Sheffield was eighth at the conference tournament last season. The Saintes standout had a 51.25 combined adjusted average, took runner-up at the city meet and was a regional first round advancer in her junior season.
14. Morgan McGargill, Shenandoah: McGargill was a key member of Shenandoah’s regional first round tournament champion, finishing with a 52.59 combined adjusted average a year ago.
15. Maci Miller, Boyer Valley: The top-returning player in the Rolling Valley Conference, Miller helped continue the the BV legacy last year with a 52.64 CAAVG. The Bulldogs advanced to state, took fifth and got a 44th place finish from Miller, who was also key in helping the team win the team championship in the RVC.
17. Madi Cramer, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Another key member of last year’s MRC team champion, Cramer had a 53.32 combined adjusted average a year ago. Cramer was sixth at the MRC Tournament, posting a 97.
19. Tessa Petersen, Denison-Schleswig: Last year’s Hawkeye Ten was senior-laden, but Petersen found her way in the league. She was the Monarchs’ top finisher at the conference meet (13th) and had a 53.38 CAAVG on the season.
20. Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Hart ranks as the No. 2 returning senior in the Rolling Valley Conference. She had low scores of 47 and 100 and finished with a 53.38 CAAVG during her junior year. She was a key member of CRB’s regional first round advancer.
24. Kayla Benson, Sioux City East: Benson took an eighth-place finish at the Missouri River Conference last year. Her 53.71 combined adjusted average came behind low scores of 48 (9-hole) and 98 (18-hole).
28. Maddie Holtz, CAM: CAM’s second-place Rolling Valley Conference team is bringing back some talent, and Holtz is their top senior. She had a 54.88 combined adjusted average a year ago.
31. Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia: It was hard to make a lot of ground in a loaded WIC last year, but Collins is the No. 3 returning senior in the conference with her 55.37 CAAVG. Her 102 was the low score for the WIC runner-up Panthers.
33. Faith Brumbaugh, Sidney: Brumbaugh took third in the Corner Conference last season, helping lead the Cowgirls to a conference championship. Braumbaugh’s junior season saw her finish with a 55.46 CAAVG.
35. Mady McKee, CAM: Another Mady/Maddie from CAM in the senior class, McKee had a 102 and finished fifth at the RVC Tournament a year ago. She finished the year with a 55.71 CAAVG.
36. MaKenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley: Dumbaugh had a 55.91 CAAVG for the Class 1A fifth-place Bulldogs last season. She finished 64th in the individual tournament.
37. Keely Smith, Treynor: Smith was a solid No. 3 for the WIC champions and state qualifier last season. She had a 55.91 CAAVG and was fourth at the conference tournament. She seemed to be very good in 18-hole meets, posting a 97 at the WIC and a 95 at a regional, although she wasn’t able to play at the 2A state tournament.
39. Ryelle Stanek, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Heelan continues to load up for another run at another MRC championship. Stanek posted a 56.32 CAAVG and was 11th at the MRC meet.
41. Allie Allison, Red Oak: The top-returning Tiger, Allison’s 56.37 CAAVG came behind low scores of 54 (9-hole) and 100 (18-hole). That 100 came at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament, where she finished 18th.
42. Sarra Leath, Glenwood: A well-known last name in the Hawkeye Ten, Leath posted a 56.45 combined adjusted average during her junior season.
48. Elizabeth Ayala, Denison-Schleswig: A second top 50 returning player from the Monarchs, Ayala had a 56.78 CAAVG during her junior year. She was 24th in the Hawkeye Ten last year.
49. Grace Smith, Sioux City East: East’s Smith had a 57.26 CAAVG during her junior season. She ended up with a 21st-place finish in the MRC meet a year ago.
50. Sydnee Wynn, Sioux City North: And one final returnee from a very loaded MRC. Wynn had a 57.29 CAAVG for the season, although she did not play at the conference meet.
TOP-RETURNING JUNIORS
1. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning: She’s not only the top-returning junior, she’s the top-returning player overall in KMAland, according to her 45.72 combined adjusted average on Bound. Powers is the defending Western Iowa Conference champion, a regional champion from last year and finished 11th in Class 1A.
3. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor: Currin was the 1-2 duo with Maddie Lewis that helped Treynor advance to state for the first time in four years. She was also an All-KMAland choice, the WIC runner-up and a 17th-place finisher in the 2A state tournament.
5. Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East: East’s MRC runner-up, Boyle had a 47.08 combined adjusted average last season, finishing with season-lows of 39 (9-hole) and 88 (18-hole).
8. Avery Dowling, Sidney: A returning state qualifier, Dowling ended up with a 32nd-place finish in her first taste of the state golf tournament as a sophomore. She was also the Corner Conference runner-up and had a 48.28 CAAVG.
16. Reese Snyder, CAM: The No. 2 returning player in the Rolling Valley Conference, Snyder is also the top junior in the league. She had a 52.67 CAAVG as a sophomore, and she put her best golf on the course late in the year with an advancement to state. She ended up with a solid 46th-place finish in Class 1A.
21. Mikaela Downing, Creston: The Hawkeye Ten champion Panthers got some key contributions from youthful golfers like Downing, who finished 11th with a 93 at the conference tournament. Downing was 65th at the Class 3A state meet.
23. Timber Svendsen, Harlan: Svendsen is the No. 2 returning junior in the Hawkeye Ten with her 53.68 combined adjusted average.
25. Emma Shields, Lamoni: The top-returning player in the Bluegrass Conference, Shields had a 54.25 combined adjusted average last season for the Demons.
26. Abby Smith, Atlantic: The Trojans are looking to reload after finishing second in the conference last season. Smith, who had a 54.32 CAAVG last season, finished ninth at the Hawkeye Ten meet.
29. Brianna De La Garza, Sioux City West: De La Garza’s 54.90 combined adjusted average last year makes her the No. 2 returning junior in the MRC. She was 13th in the conference meet a year ago.
30. Tatum Watkins, Clarinda: Watkins had a solid sophomore season for the Cardinals last season. Her 55.27 CAAVG is good for No. 3 among Hawkeye Ten juniors. Her biggest finish was at the conference meet when she finished with a 93 in 10th place.
43. Lexi Noelck, Atlantic: Noelck helped Atlantic finish second at Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament last season. She had a 56.47 CAAVG and shot a 104 at the conference meet.
45. Kali Irlmeier, Audubon: Irlmeier was a constant in the Audubon lineup last season, finishing the year with a 56.49 combined adjusted average. She was the No. 2 golfer last season for a Wheelers team that ended up fourth at the WIC meet.
TOP-RETURNING SOPHOMORES
13. Addison Brink, Riverside: The top-returning sophomore in the area, Brink had a 52.51 combined adjusted average last season, posting season-lows of 44 (9-hole) and 99 (18-hole). That 99 came at the WIC Tournament, and that experience should only help her this season. She also advanced to a regional final with a sixth-place finish at Neola.
18. Zoe Wittkop, LeMars: Wittkop didn’t play at the Missouri River Conference Tournament, but she did put together two solid 9-hole rounds, per Bound. Her 53.35 CAAVG is good enough to rank No. 2 among returning sophomores in KMAland conferences.
22. Belle Berg, Atlantic: The top-returning sophomore in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Berg had a 53.64 combined adjusted average last season. Her 100 at the conference meet placed her 16th.
27. Alexis Narmi, St. Albert: Narmi has many talents. From bowling to pitching to golfing. She is another returning St. Albert golfer and posted a 54.88 CAAVG a year ago. Narmi placed fifth at the city meet a year ago.
32. Lily Krohn, St. Albert: The Saintes might be loading up for a solid jump in the Hawkeye Ten this year. Krohn had a 55.45 CAAVG and was 19th at the conference meet last year.
34. Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood: Another familiar name that doubled up in the spring last year. Jacobsen played in two 9-hole events and had a 55.50 CAAVG.
38. Faith Weber, Glenwood: It’s never easy to get a spot in a Hawkeye Ten lineup as a freshman, and Weber was one that did. She shot a 100 at the conference meet and took 17th. Her CAACG was 56.06 for her debut season.
40. Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley: Missouri Valley’s top-returning golfer, Arbaugh had a 56.33 CAAVG during her freshman season. She had a 104 at the WIC Tournament.
44. Abby Muller, Atlantic: Muller broke into the Atlantic lineup last season, finishing with a 56.47 CAAVG.
46. Meredith Rich, CAM: It was a very young CAM team last year, and Rich is another that is returning to the RVC runner-up. She had a 56.60 combined adjusted average during her freshman season.
47. Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney: Brumbaugh had a 56.64 CAAVG for the Corner Conference champions. She had a fourth-place individual finish in the conference as a frosh.
TOP 50 RETURNEES
Here’s the list of leaders with top 50 returnees in KMAland girls golf:
Atlantic & CAM (4)
St. Albert, Sidney, Treynor, Heelan, Sioux City East (3)
Creston, Glenwood, Shenandoah, Denison-Schleswig, Boyer Valley, LeMars, Sioux City North (2)
Harlan, Clarinda, Red Oak, AHSTW, Audubon, Riverside, Underwood, IKM-Manning, Missouri Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sioux City West, Lamoni (1)
TEAM-BY-TEAM OTHER RETURNEES
Here’s a team-by-team rundown of other returnees among KMAland teams. I’m listing the top three remaining returnees if — and only if — they played more than one varsity round (per Bound) last year. Here they are: 57.29
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic: Reagan Leonard, Senior (57.42)
Clarinda: Ava Sharr, Senior (59.50); Jadyn Sunderman, Senior (62.19); Kamryn McCoy, Junior (65.96)
Creston: Jacy Kralik, Junior (58.28); Kate Foglesong, Senior (63.79)
Denison-Schleswig: Maggie Hennings, Sophomore (58.30)
Glenwood: Avery Joyce, Sophomore (59.91)
Harlan: Ella Freund, Sophomore (60.13); Kara Kenkel, Sophomore (63.52); Sydney O’Neill, Senior (66.24)
Kuemper Catholic: Grace Tigers, Sophomore (71.35)
Lewis Central: Jordan Petersen, Senior (57.45); Kaitlyn Brandenburg, Senior (61.12); Cora Johnson, Senior (63.69)
Red Oak: Payten Bass, Senior (61.53); Lennon O’Neal, Senior (61.61); Ashlyn Blackman, Senior (72.05)
Shenandoah: Mya Hammons, Senior (59.33); Jocelyn Kirk, Senior (61.23); Molli Finn, Junior (62.72)
St. Albert: Ella Klusman, Sophomore (57.85); Ava Hughes, Senior (59.11); Kennedy Sanchez, Sophomore (72.75)
Corner Conference
East Mills: Mallory Lang, Sophomore (59.79); Audrey Boban, Sophomore (63.95); Kaylee Vandenberg, Senior (73.76)
Essex/Stanton: Allie Sandin, Senior (57.43); Gracee Thompson, Junior (61.83); Abby Burke, Junior (62.03)
Griswold: Linsey Keiser, Sophomore (67.08)
Sidney: Ellah Pummel, Sophomore (69.31); Matty Christiansen, Senior (70.22); Sycily Hall, Junior (71.16)
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW: Isabel Luna, Sophomore (62.35); Ellie Petersen, Junior (65.54); Darian Hansen, Senior (68.61)
Audubon: Allison Elmquist, Senior (57.64); Kacie Anthofer, Junior (64.11)
IKM-Manning: Maeve Nielsen, Sophomore (63.69); Brooke Booth, Sophomore (65.72); Eryn Ramsey, Sophomore (67.76)
Logan-Magnolia: Karsten Bruns, Senior (63.20); Jazymn Guritz, Sophomore (64.10); Cara Ohl, Junior (64.28)
Missouri Valley: Madison Mahoney, Senior (58.28); Maya Zappia, Sophomore (64.79)
Riverside: McKenna Sick, Senior (59.20); Kia Meek, Junior (68.51); Lily Mace, Sophomore (76.66)
Treynor: Andralynne Piittmann, Senior (61.10); Grace Alff, Junior (73.93); Grace Abbott, Senior (78.27)
Tri-Center: Natalie Ausdemore, Sophomore (59.02); Morgan Lockman, Senior (62.31); Maddie Wood, Senior (63.76)
Underwood: Lydia Bracker, Junior (63.43); Sierra Fox, Senior (63.64)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford: Kendra Sleep, Sophomore (64.43); Kynlee Kimpson, Sophomore (70.77); Echo Whipple, Junior (72.95)
Central Decatur: Arianna Nopoulos, Junior (63.10); Courtney Olsen, Junior (67.64); Cadence Clark, Senior (68.10)
East Union: Kaylin Lack, Senior (58.03); Sara Collins, Junior (60.49); Elizabeth Hardy, Junior (69.16)
Lenox: Takota Cordell, Senior (63.31); Abbie Notz, Senior (63.32); Caitlyn Maynes, Senior (69.78)
Martensdale-St. Marys: Macy Steele, Junior (67.86); Amelia Hill, Sophomore (73.85); Emma Russell, Sophomore (78.85)
Mount Ayr: Emmalee Schafer, Senior (57.88); Linsie Barnes, Junior (62.11); Mallory Weehler, Junior (63.50)
Nodaway Valley: Caden Fitch, Senior (60.80); Ashlyn Gutierrez, Sophomore (64.13); Allie Herr, Sophomore (77.78)
Southeast Warren: Maddi Logue, Senior (71.90)
Southwest Valley: Rebecca Wetzel, Junior (62.50); Maggie Haer, Junior (62.86); Lindsay Maurer, Junior (79.21)
Wayne: Taralynn McCaslen, Junior (66.29); Claire Carpenter, Junior (71.14)
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley: Jaci Petersen, Senior (61.33)
CAM: Eva Steffensen, Sophomore (62.53); Kiera Nichols, Sophomore (66.67)
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Brynn Bass, Senior (57.38); Morgen Hart, Senior (60.08); Macy Winnett, Senior (62.08)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Mollie Rasmussen, Senior (59.13); Shay Burmeister, Junior (60.38)
Glidden-Ralston: Paige Klocke, Junior (73.25); Elizabeth Lloyd, Sophomore (74.56); Macy Snyder, Senior (81.67)
Woodbine: Savannah Marshall, Senior (63.86); Claire Ryerson, Junior (81.63); Tally Reisz, Senior (83.56)
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic: Sophia Kuntz, Junior (57.94); Laynee Lehmann, Senior (58.40); Sidney Koob, Junior (61.93)
Council Bluffs Jefferson: Chrisha Doss, Senior (57.44); Abie Brown, Junior (74.30); Brooklyn Doebelin, Junior (76.80)
Council Bluffs Lincoln: Reegan Haats, Sophomore (60.73); Lauren Hansen, Senior (61.18); Sam Richard, Sophomore (66.16)
LeMars: Taylor Mackey, Sophomore (60.15); Kelsey Feuerhelm, Senior (68.61); Kenji Pippett, Senior (70.87)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Skylar Schaffer, Senior (58.66); Ashlyn Prosser, Sophomore (59.69); Morgan Pack, Sophomore (60.20)
Sioux City East: Hannah Voigt, Senior (58.94); Aubrey Koch, Sophomore (60.99); Madelyn Barnes, Senior (63.06)
Sioux City North: Megan Beecher, Senior (57.45); Ella Conley, Senior (59.12); Bailey Steward, Junior (61.34)
Sioux City West: Jaycee Chase, Junior (62.40); Erin Henn, Senior (65.65); Kiley Elgert, Sophomore (70.27)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni: Abby Martin, Senior (62.33); Heiatua Paredes, Junior (77.00)
Melcher-Dallas: Kasyn Reed, Junior (67.63); Emma Heaberlin, Senior (71.63); Alyse Wadle, Sophomore (74.74)
Moravia: Reagan Dowdy, Sophomore (57.31); Halley Kirkpatrick, Junior (71.39); Elizabeth Cremeens, Junior (76.73)
Mormon Trail: Cali Arnold, Junior (62.38); Skylar Coffey, Sophomore (64.18); Annika Shanks, Sophomore (66.01)
PREDICTIONS
And finally, my predictions for the top team in each of the area conferences this spring.
Hawkeye Ten: Atlantic
Corner: Sidney
Western Iowa: Treynor
Pride of Iowa: East Union
Rolling Valley: CAM
Missouri River: Heelan
Bluegrass: Mormon Trail
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.