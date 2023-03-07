(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer.
2023 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW
Lewis Central played the soccer pretty well last year, claiming an undefeated Hawkeye Ten Conference championship before winning the Class 2A state title with a run through the likes of Humboldt, Newton and Pella. Here’s how the standings looked in 2022:
1. Lewis Central Titans — 18-3 overall, 7-0 conference
2. Glenwood Rams — 15-3 overall, 6-1 conference
3. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 7-9 overall, 5-2 conference
4. Harlan Cyclones — 10-8 overall, 4-3 conference
5. Creston Panthers — 7-8 overall, 3-4 conference
6. St. Albert Falcons — 7-11 overall, 2-5 conference
7. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 1-12 overall, 1-6 conference
8. Atlantic Trojans — 2-14 overall, 0-7 conference
COACHES
•Atlantic: Mark Andersen
•Creston: Chad Malmanger
•Denison-Schleswig: Nate Desy
•Glenwood: Cort Lovato
•Harlan: Dave Voge
•Kuemper Catholic: Ken Massey
•Lewis Central: James Driver
•St. Albert: Todd Tarbox
TOP-RETURNING GOAL SCORERS
1. Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood (30 goals)
**The top-returning goal scorer in the conference is among the top-returning goal scorers in the state.
2. Ian Shelton, Junior, Harlan (11 goals)
3. Richard Gonzalez, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig & Boston Hensley, Senior, Lewis Central & Brayden Shepard, Junior, Lewis Central (10 goals)
**The next seven Hawkeye Ten goal scorers graduated after Johnson, but there are still four that scored at least 10 goals last year.
6. Even Jeronimo, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (8 goals)
7. Adam Severn, Junior, Glenwood & Mason Anderson, Senior, Harlan & Gabriel Barajas, Sophomore, St. Albert (6 goals)
**We round out the top nine returning goal scorers in the league with one each from Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert.
10. Kyler Edie, Junior, Atlantic & Jackson Saravia, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig & Edin Barrios, Senior, Denison-Schleswig & Cort Lovato Jr., Junior, Glenwood (5 goals)
**Two more from the Monarchs in the top 10 along with an Atlantic Trojan and another Glenwood Ram.
14. Gershon Segura, Sophomore, Atlantic & Jesus Espinoza, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (4 goals)
**The last two in the top 15 hail from Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig, and it sure seems like a lot of firepower is coming back for the Monarchs.
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Boston Hensley, Senior, Lewis Central (12 assists)
2. Caden Johnson, Senior, Glenwood & Brayden Shepard, Junior, Lewis Central (10 assists)
**Three returning players with double digit assists after there were eight in the conference that had at least 10 a year ago.
4. Cort Lovato Jr., Junior, Glenwood (9 assists)
5. Nolan Clark, Junior, Glenwood (6 assists)
**Two more Glenwood Rams round out the top five in returning assists.
6. Richard Gonzalez, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig & Gabriel Barajas, Sophomore, St. Albert (5 assists)
8. Gershon Segura, Sophomore, Atlantic & Mason Anderson, Senior, Harlan & Reese Koch, Sophomore, Harlan & Dylan Voudry, Junior, Lewis Central (4 assists)
**The rest of the top 11 returnees in total assists include two from Harlan and one each from Denison-Schleswig, St. Albert, Atlantic and Lewis Central.
12. Even Jeronimo, Senior, Denison-Schleswig & Tommy Fitzsimmons, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (3 assists)
**Last season, six players had three assists exactly. Two of them are back.
TOP-RETURNING GOALKEEPERS (BY MINUTES)
1. Casey Godbout, Junior, Glenwood (1383 minutes)
2. Tyrell Williams, Junior, Atlantic (1211 minutes)
**Only two of the four goalkeepers from last season that went over 1,000 ‘keeper minutes are back. Godbout had an 84.7 save percentage while Williams posted a 70.8 save percentage.
3. Quentin McDowell, Junior, Harlan (951 minutes)
4. Jace Pruitt, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (769 minutes)
5. Felipe Saldana, Sophomore, Harlan (456 minutes)
6. Ethan Fitzsenry, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (175 minutes)
**The only four other goalkeepers with at least 100 minutes in goal last season. McDowell posted the highest save percentage of this quartet at 62.0%.
OTHER RETURNEES
There is more to life than goals and assists and goalkeepers. There are defenders that pick up lots of minutes and make sure the ball never even crosses their zone. Here are some of them that are returning with at least two starts and/or 10 games played (with a few exceptions).
Atlantic
-Taye Jordan, Junior — 16 games, 8 starts
-Hadin Thompson, Sophomore — 16 games, 16 starts
-Trahyger Carey, Junior — 15 games, 15 starts
-Franco Castillo, Senior — 14 games, 9 starts, 3 goals, 2 assists
-Rickie Fields, Sophomore — 11 games
-Talon LaJeunesse, Sophomore — 11 games, 1 start
-Mason McFadden, Junior — 6 games, 6 starts
Creston
-Brennan Hayes, Junior — 15 games, 14 starts, 3 goals
-Gavin Evans, Junior — 15 games, 15 starts, 1 assist
-Bryce Hull, Junior — 15 games, 15 starts
-Nolan Pryor, Senior — 15 games, 15 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
-Dillon Starlin, Junior — 15 games, 15 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
-Tristan Evans, Sophomore — 15 games, 7 starts, 1 goal
-McCoy Haines, Junior — 14 games, 14 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
-Jack Walter, Junior — 14 games, 0 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
-Logan Weland, Junior — 11 games, 9 starts
Denison-Schleswig
-Jesse Velasquez, Senior — 16 games, 16 starts, 1 assist
-Christopher Magana, Junior — 16 games ,16 starts
-Jesus Hernandez, Junior — 15 games, 14 starts, 1 goal
-Christopher Campos, Senior — 14 games, 13 starts, 2 goals
-Alex Garcia, Senior — 12 games, 12 starts, 1 goal, 2 assists
-Emmanuel Prado, Junior — 11 games, 1 start, 2 goals
Glenwood
-Renner Bardsley, Senior — 18 games, 18 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
-Cameron King, Junior — 17 games, 2 goals, 1 assist
-Jack McMullen, Senior — 15 games, 13 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
-Blake Sneed, Sophomore — 10 games, 1 assist
-Virginio Rangel Gonzales, Sophomore — 10 games, 1 goal
Harlan
-Garrett Assmann, Senior — 18 games, 17 starts
-Caleb Smith, Senior — 18 games, 7 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
-Elmer Argueta, Junior — 18 games, 17 starts, 2 assists
-Spencer Fink, Sophomore — 18 games
-Seth Anderson, Senior — 17 games, 2 starts, 3 goals
-Noah Schmitz, Junior — 17 games, 16 starts
-Ian Kearney, Junior — 17 games, 1 start, 3 goals, 1 assist
-Finn Skrybeck, Senior — 16 games, 10 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist
-Wyatt Powell, Junior — 15 games, 1 goal
-Josue Argueta, Sophomore — 12 games
-Felipe Saldana, Sophomore — 10 games, 8 starts, 1 goal
Kuemper Catholic
-Justin Schulte, Junior — 13 games, 10 starts
-Logan Rial, Sophomore — 13 games, 13 starts
-James Janssen, Sophomore — 13 games, 11 starts
-Joseph Masching, Sophomore — 13 games, 4 starts
-Aden Boell, Junior — 13 games, 8 starts
-Kyle Schulte, Sophomore — 13 games, 4 starts
-Emiliano Nava, Senior — 12 games, 9 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
-DJ Vonnahme, Junior — 12 games, 3 starts, 1 goal, 1 assist
-Matthew Borkowski, Senior — 12 games, 11 starts
-Carson Kanne, Sophomore — 12 games, 8 starts
-Edson Reynosa, Sophomore — 11 games, 1 start
-Michael Kasperbauer, Junior — 10 games
-Jase Hoffman, Junior — 10 games
Lewis Central
-London McSorley, Junior — 13 games, 4 starts, 3 goals, 2 assists
-Landon Duff, Sophomore — 13 games, 2 starts
-Derrick Gregory, Sophomore — 13 games, 1 start
-Jayke McKern, Senior — 9 games, 2 goals, 2 assists
-Brandon Hoss, Sophomore — 9 games, 2 assists
-Sam Adkins, Sophomore — 4 games, 2 goals
St. Albert
-John Helton, Senior — 17 games, 17 starts, 1 assist
-Jesus Barajas, Junior — 17 games, 17 starts, 1 game, 1 assist
-Andrew Crawley, Senior — 17 games, 17 starts
-Aaron Kiley, Sophomore — 17 games, 7 starts, 2 goals, 2 assists
-David Helton, Senior — 16 games, 16 starts
-Adam Denny, Senior — 16 games, 16 starts, 1 assist
-Matthew Crawley, Junior — 16 games, 6 starts, 1 assist
-Brandon McCall, Junior — 15 games, 13 starts, 2 assists
-Grant Springman, Senior — 11 games, 1 start
-Garrett Tarbox, Junior — 10 games, 2 starts, 2 assists
PROJECTED FINISH
These are not KMA Sports predictions. They are an accumulation of top-returning players + other returning contributors + 2022 conference wins.
1. Harlan (22)
2. Glenwood (19)
3. Denison-Schleswig & Lewis Central (18)
5. Kuemper Catholic (17)
6. St. Albert (15)
7. Atlantic & Creston (12)
Thoughts: Oh, man. The projection system might just meet its end based on how this thing is lined up. The Class 2A defending state champions are locked in a tie for….third? I don’t know if I have much faith in that happening. Lewis Central lost a legendary senior class, to be sure, but I have a hard time believing they won’t be right in contention for the conference title again. The Titans have had at least a share of the league title in the past five seasons.
Right now, Harlan has the biggest mix of returning goal scorers, assisters and other contributors from last season. That has them on the top, but I thought the projection system would be all over Glenwood to make the move to the front of the league. Them or Denison-Schleswig. Yet, Harlan is the projection to make the move from a solid No. 4 to the top. They’ve been right there in the recent past (in 2019 they shared the league championship with LC and Denison-Schleswig), so it might not be too big of an undertaking. All I know is, I’m pretty excited to see how it plays out.
