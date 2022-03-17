(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 8: Corner Conference Girls Track & Field.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
2022 CORNER CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
Essex snapped a five-year streak for Sidney last year, scoring 143 points at the conference meet. Fremont-Mills had 129, East Mills finished with 99 and Stanton was in the mix with 87. Last year’s conference, as you will come to learn below, was very, very young. A lot is back — and others are adding even more talent — which should make for an exciting 2022.
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
This is a quick one-person list. Shoutout to…
•Paige Luft, Senior, Griswold: Luft finished seventh in the Class 1A discus throw a year ago.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
This list is a bit longer. As mentioned, this was a young Corner Conference crew that made it to state last year. Only Tara Peterson was a senior that qualified. Here’s the list of five:
-Teagan Ewalt, Junior, Fremont-Mills: 400 meter dash
-Riley Jensen, Senior, Essex: high jump
-Paige Luft, Senior, Griswold: discus throw
-Emily Madison, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: 400 meter hurdles
-Izzy Weldon, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: 100 meter hurdles
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: Stanton’s Tara Peterson came down to the 100 and won the championship, but she has graduated. Fremont-Mills sophomore Izzy Weldon (13.58) ran second, but she may or may not be ready for the spring season after a basketball injury. So, the 100 is up for grabs. Essex sophomore Cindy Swain ran third (13.68) in 2021 while sophomore Jenna Thornburg of East Mills (13.79) took fourth. Essex sophomore Paycee Holmes and Griswold sophomore Makenna Harry are the rest of the returning top five.
Wild card: Sidney junior Lily Kingsolver and Griswold junior Erynn Peterson had top six times during the course of the season, but they did not run at the Corner meet.
200: East Mills’ Thornburg was the leader in this race throughout the season, and she went and won the conference championship in 28.68. Fremont-Mills senior McKenna Woods (29.14), Griswold’s Peterson (29.31), Essex’s Swain (29.48) and East Mills junior Miah Urban (29.87) rounded out the top five. They’re all back.
Wild card: Sidney’s Kingsolver had a solid season in the 200, posting the fourth-fastest time in the league (29.34), but she also didn’t run here.
400: Peterson was the champ here, too, but she did get solid pushes from the duo of Urban (1:05.48) and Fremont-Mills junior Teagan Ewalt (1:05.54). Ewalt went as low as 1:03.80 during the season, so that might be something to watch this season. While it’s likely to be a two-horse race, it’s worth nothing the rest of the top five returnees: E. Peterson (1:10.71), East Mills senior Lilly Proctor (1:13.52) and Fremont-Mills sophomore Ellie Switzer (1:16.82).
Wild card: East Mills could have a couple others that might be in the mix in juniors Grace Escritt and Aspen Crouse, who posted times of 1:07.78 and 1:09.51 during the season, respectively.
800: Another defending champion here in Fremont-Mills’ Teagan Ewalt, who ran a 2:44.43 to edge Essex senior Riley Jensen by .01 to win the championship. These two could go toe-to-toe again this year. Essex sophomore Emma Barrett, East Mills senior Ann Barrett and Griswold senior Lydia Greiman were the rest of the top five at the conference meet.
Wild card: Aspen Crouse of East Mills put down a 2:45.15 in April of last year, so there’s a chance she could get involved in this half-mile chase.
1500: Here is one that Crouse did run in last year, and she was the champion with a time of 5:57.29, finishing about a second and a half better than Jensen of Essex (5:58.85). The only other runner under six minutes was Stanton sophomore Carly Roberts (5:59.19), who took third. Emma Barrett (Essex) and Avery Dowling (Sidney) are the rest of the top five last year, and they’re both back, too.
Wild card: None at this time.
3000: Stanton’s Carly Roberts cruised to the Corner Conference championship in the 3000 last year, running a 13:20.08 at the conference meet. She was over one minute faster than the rest of the field, which included Essex sophomore runner-up Alex King (14:27.00), Griswold senior Lydia Greiman (14:32.84) and Fremont-Mills sophomores MaKenna Brandt (14:45.70) and Lilly Barbour (14:49.45).
Wild card: None at this time. Those were the only five girls that ran in the race last season.
100 hurdles: Griswold’s then-senior Hope Ogg was the champ last season, so there will be a new one this year. F-M’s Weldon finished second (17.25) and would be the favorite if she were completely healthy. Fellow F-M sophomore Emily Madison took third (18.14), Sidney junior Aunika Hayes (18.86) was fifth and Stanton sophomore Elly McDonald (18.88) ended up sixth. East Mills’ Grace Escritt (18.99) took seventh.
Wild card: None at this time.
400 hurdles: Stanton’s Tara Peterson owned this race for four years in the Corner Conference. It’s somebody else’s turn, and there’s a perfect transition here with the return of F-M’s Madison. She was a state qualifier and went 1:16.69 at the Corner meet. Her 1:09.18 at state was an eye-opener. She’s definitely the favorite here. F-M’s Weldon (1:19.21), Sidney’s Hayes (1:19.53) and Essex sophomore Alex King (1:32.03) are also among returnees from last year’s Corner race.
Wild card: It’s East Mills’ Grace Escritt again. She had the sixth-fastest time in the event throughout the season last year (1:19.62).
Discus throw: This one belongs to the only returning state medalist in the conference, Paige Luft of Griswold. She threw 106-07 at the Corner meet and won by about eight feet over the rest of the field. The Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 finishers from the meet last year are gone. Essex junior Brianne Johnson (81-04) was sixth while Fremont-Mills senior Chloe Kirchert (76-06) and Stanton junior Jenna Stephens (75-06) were also in last year’s top eight. East Mills junior Jaimee Davis ended up ninth at the meet.
Wild card: Sidney sophomore Lily Peters was fourth in the conference throughout the regular season last year with a throw of 98-00.00. East Mills’ Aspen Crouse was ninth with a throw of 79-10.00.
Shot put: Fremont-Mills senior Chloe Kirchert won the shot put championship last year with a toss of 34-07.75. Third-place finisher Olivia Baker — a junior from Essex — was third (31-00.75), Luft took fourth (31-00.25) and Sidney’s Peters rounded out the top five (29-11.00). Stanton’s Stephens (28-02.75) and East Mills’ Davis (27-08.50) are other returnees after taking seventh and eighth, respectively.
Wild card: None at this time.
High jump: Only four girls competed in this event at the Corner meet and only four girls competed in the event throughout the regular season. Essex’s Jensen won the Corner title (4-10.00), but F-M’s Weldon was right there with her (4-10.00) and even had a jump of 4-11.000 to her name. East Mills junior Kaytelynne Hagymasi (4-06.00) and F-M’s Madison (4-04.00) were also involved.
Wild card: None at this time.
Long jump: The top seven jumpers during the regular season were freshmen last year, and that’s how it played out at the conference meet. Essex went 1-2 with Cindy Swain (15-03.25) and Emma Barrett (14-07.25) while Stanton’s Lexi Chambers (14-02.50) and F-M’s Madison (14-01.75) and Switzer (14-01.25) were next.
Wild card: Would you believe another sophomore also scored at the meet? It’s true. Sidney’s Kandra Laumann was sixth with a jump of 12-11.00.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Essex was so, so young last year, and they are one year older — and presumably better — this season. Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Olivia Baker and Cindy Swain are all back after winning with a dominant time of 55.50. Stanton’s team of Lexi Chambers, Addison Olson, Elly McDonald and Brooklyn Silva ran second in 57.73 and also remain intact.
4x200: Gray, Brooke Burns, Baker and Holmes ran in order here, too, and won for Essex with a time of 2:01.79. Stanton also ran with their same 4x1 foursome to finish second in 2:03.57. The Trojanettes appear to be a heavy favorite to repeat here, too.
4x400: All four of East Mills’ winning 4x400 meter relay team will be back. Lilly Proctor, Grace Escritt, Jenna Thornburg and Miah Urban ran a 4:45.05 to win by over seven seconds ahead of Fremont-Mills, which was eight seconds ahead of third-place Sidney. The Knights ran with Teagan Ewalt, MaKenna Brandt, Leanna Renshaw and Ellie Switzer — all underclassmen last year.
4x800: Essex put together another dominant winning relay here, and all four of Emma Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos and Riley Jensen would be back. They ran an 11:38.84. Second place Sidney ran 12:20.07, but they might only be bringing back one of their runners in Kendra Laumann.
Shuttle hurdle relay: Griswold had a solid group of hurdlers last season, and they ran to a win in 1:17.11. They will have to replace their last two legs in Josie Mundorf and Hope Ogg, but they bring back Whitney Pennock and Emma Mundorf in the first two legs. East Mills could make a move here. They were second in 1:22.41, and they’re all back (Grace Escritt, Natalie Goodman, Alysia Montgomery, Kaytelynne Hagymasi). Essex (1:23.19) seems to be a threat in every relay, and they bring back all four of their third-place runners in Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Olivia Baker and Lizette Avalos.
Sprint medley relay: Stanton loaded up here and ran Tara Peterson on the anchor on their way to a 2:04.12 and the championship. The Viqueens lose Peterson, but the top three legs — Lexi Chambers, Addison Olson and Brooklyn Silva — could return. The battle for second was tight with East Mills (2:10.07), Fremont-Mills (2:10.52) and Griswold (2:10.74) all running in the 2:10s. Jenna Thornburg, Mia Goodman, Alysia Montgomery and Aspen Crouse ran for the Wolverines and could all be back. F-M would bring back their 2 (Macy Mitchell) and 4 (Teagan Ewalt) runners, and Griswold would bring back 2 (Emma Mundorf) and 3 (Erynn Peterson).
Distance medley relay: Solid race here, but East Mills ran away with a win by over five seconds, leaning on returnees Mia Goodman, Kaytelynne Hagymasi, Grace Escritt and Aspen Crouse. If they want to run it back, they can go ahead and do that. Stanton could put a solid group together, too. The Viqueens went 5:07.23 with McDonald, Silva, Olson and Carly Roberts.
TWO MORE TO KNOW
Here are two more names I have a feeling we might need to know for this year’s track season:
•Ryleigh Ewalt, Freshman, Fremont-Mills: It makes sense that the younger sister of Teagan would be able to contribute in a number of ways on the track, too. Add plenty more points to the Knights this season with a potential Ewalt addition.
•Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills: The season was canceled when she was a freshman, and she was injured as a sophomore. However, I have a suspicion she might be a pretty good track star. And it might allow the Wolverines to chase a Corner title.
IN CONCLUSION
Essex snapped a five-year run for Sidney last year, and if you look at their potential returning roster it would make sense that last year would just be the beginning. Fremont-Mills and East Mills could potentially close the gap, but the most sensible choice at the moment says that the Trojanettes make it two in a row.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.