(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at KMAland Girls Golf.
2023 KMALAND GIRLS GOLF PREVIEW
The KMAland Girls Golf Preview arrives with a look at some of the top returning golfers in the area, sorted by class and score. But first…
COACHES
•Atlantic Trojans: Kathy Hobson
•Clarinda Cardinals: Ron Grebert
•Creston Panthers: Steve Shantz
•Denison-Schleswig Monarchs: Katie Burns
•Glenwood Rams: Maria Jacobus
•Harlan Cyclones: Todd Bladt
•Kuemper Catholic Knights: Deb Gute
•Lewis Central Titans: Steven Koester
•Red Oak Tigers: Patty Henke
•Shenandoah Fillies: Jay Soderberg
•St. Albert Saintes: Mike Klusman
•East Mills Wolverines: Joe Wortman
•Essex Trojanettes: Logan Sampers
•Fremont-Mills Knights: Greg Ernster
•Griswold Tigers: Jason Reynolds
•Sidney Cowgirls: Janice Shanno
•AHSTW Vikings: Lori Tiarks
•Audubon Wheelers: Paul Lynch
•IKM-Manning Wolves: Kevin Lahndorf
•Logan-Magnolia Panthers: Baylee Thompson
•Missouri Valley Big Reds: Lacy West
•Riverside Bulldogs: Mitch Rice
•Treynor Cardinals: Tara Wilkie
•Tri-Center Trojans: Brad Huseman
•Underwood Eagles: Sierra Maguire
•Bedford Bulldogs: Mark Morris
•Central Decatur Cardinals: Calieb Kistler
•East Union Eagles: Dave Campbell
•Lenox Tigers: Tiffany Weller
•Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils: Tyler O’Tool
•Mount Ayr Raiderettes: Kelly Shaffer
•Nodaway Valley Wolverines: Joel Klobnak
•Southeast Warren Warhawks: Matt Logue
•Southwest Valley Timberwolves: Cindy Drake
•Wayne Falcons: Kim Hicks
•Boyer Valley Bulldogs: Gary Neilsen
•CAM Cougars: Joe Wollum
•Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders: Amy McAlister
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans: Tom Petersen
•Glidden-Ralston Wildcats: Andrew Golay
•Woodbine Tigers: Alec Schweizer
•Abraham Lincoln Lynx: Jason Smith
•Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders: Jessica Carson
•LeMars Bulldogs: Dave Irwin
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors: Troy Husen
•Sioux City East Black Raiders: Mike Winklepleck
•Sioux City North Stars: Michelle Rustwick
•Sioux City West Wolverines: Frank Irvine
•Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets: Rob Dittmer
•Lamoni Demons: Jon Hampton
•Melcher-Dallas Saints: Jim Crozier
•Moravia Mohawks: Darin Fisher
•Mormon Trail Saints: Cassie Moore
Below you will find the top 50 returning players in the area, according to combined adjusted average. The groups are split between seniors, juniors and sophomores, and each of the 50 players will have their ranking, their school and their CAAVG attached to their name.
Here is your list of top-returning KMAland girls golfers:
SENIORS
1. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (43.30) — Powers returns after earning KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year honors.
3. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (45.07) — Currin was a member of last year’s All-KMAland Team along with earning All-WIC and All-Junior honors inside her league.
5. Avery Dowling, Sidney (46.91) — Dowling was the top player in the Corner Conference last season, earning an All-KMAland nod after qualifying for state for a second straight year.
6. Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (48.74) — The MRC Junior of the Year, Boyle was a sixth-place finisher in the MRC last season.
8. Emma Shields, Lamoni (49.98) — Shields has just two 9-hole and two 18-hole rounds inputted into Bound from last year, but it was pretty, pretty good.
11. Reese Snyder, CAM (51.85) — The Rolling Valley Conference Junior of the Year from KM Sports, Snyder appears to be the top-returning player in the league after a third-place finish at the tournament a year ago.
12. Brianna De La Garza, Sioux City West (52.07) — An MRC All-Junior choice by KMA Sports.
14. Timber Svendsen, Harlan (52.69) — An All-Junior choice in the Hawkeye Ten Conference by KMA Sports.
18. Abby Smith, Atlantic (53.00) — Another key returnee for the Hawkeye Ten champs. Smith was an All-Junior choice in the Hawkeye Ten.
19. Mikaela Downing, Creston (53.09) — The Hawkeye Ten Conference Junior of the Year, Downing was third at the conference tournament.
21. Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (53.43) — The talented softball standout was also an All-WIC and All-Junior honoree by KMA Sports.
22. Lexi Noelck, Atlantic (53.59) — Noelck picked up All-Junior honors in the Hawkeye Ten from KMA Sports in 2022.
24. Tatum Watkins, Clarinda (54.78) — Watkins landed on the All-Junior team in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
31. Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia (55.81) — Ohl was an All-Junior choice in the Western Iowa Conference by KMA Sports in 2022.
38. Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (56.39) — A talented all-around athlete, Guritz was named to the WIC’s All-Junior Team. Note: Guritz is currently in recovery from an injury sustained during basketball season.
43. Abby Burke, Essex/Stanton (57.14) — Burke, of course, is also recovering from an injury after earning All-Junior honors last season.
46. Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (57.50) — An All-Junior pick in the Rolling Valley Conference a year ago.
48. Jaycee Chase, Sioux City West (57.68) — An MRC All-Junior pick in 2022.
JUNIORS
4. Morgan Pack, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (45.69) — Pack earned MRC All-Sophomore honors from KMA Sports last year.
7. Addison Brink, Riverside (49.35) — The WIC Sophomore of the Year, Brink qualified for the state tournament and finished fifth in the WIC Tournament to close out a strong sophomore season.
9. Faith Weber, Glenwood (50.36) — An All-Hawkeye Ten and All-Sophomore selection by KMA Sports.
10. Belle Berg, Atlantic (50.56) — The Hawkeye Ten Sophomore of the Year, Berg helped lead Atlantic to another team championship in the league.
17. Mallory Lang, East Mills (52.94) — An All-Corner Conference choice a year ago by KMA Spots.
20. Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (53.14) — Boell was last year’s Rolling Valley Conference Sophomore of the Year, finishing her season at the state tournament.
25. Lily Krohn, St. Albert (54.89) — Krohn picked up an All-Sophomore nod in the KMAland Conference awards following her 2022 season.
26. Lexi Narmi, St. Albert (54.92) — I’m beginning to wonder if there’s any waking moment she’s not competing. The all-around standout athlete was an All-Sophomore pick in the Hawkeye Ten.
27. Zoe Wittkop, LeMars (55.19) — Wittkop landed on KMA’s MRC All-Sophomore team in 2022.
29. Alyssa Schorg, Bishop Heelan Catholic (55.55) — The MRC Sophomore of the Year, Schorg had the highest MRC Tournament finish in her class (8th).
30. Taylor Mackey, LeMars (55.63) — Mackey was an MRC All-Sophomore choice by KMA Sports.
33. Linsey Keiser, Griswold (56.11) — Keiser landed the Corner Conference Sophomore of the Year honor after a fourth-place finish in the conference tournament.
34. Ashlyn Gutierrez, Nodaway Valley (56.17) — Gutierrez was the POI Sophomore of the Year by KMA Sports following the 2022 season.
35. Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (56.18) — An All-Sophomore pick within the Western Iowa Conference by KMA.
40. Reagan Dowdy, Moravia (56.52) — The top-returning junior in the Bluegrass Conference.
41. Ella Klusman, St. Albert (56.59) — Klusman also landed some postseason honors from KMA Sports, picking up an All-Sophomore nod.
42. Ashlyn Prosser, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (56.75) — Prosser was an All-Sophomore player according to this very website last year.
44. Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley (57.14) — Davis narrowly missed the POI Sophomore of the Year last season, but she was an All-POI and All-Sophomore pick.
45. Abby Muller, Atlantic (57.50)
47. Avery Joyce, Glenwood (57.54)
49. Ella Freund, Harlan (57.76) — Freund was an All-Sophomore pick by KMA Sports last season.
50. Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney (57.86) — Brumbaugh was an All-Sophomore honoree in the Corner Conference last season.
SOPHOMORES
2. Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (43.44) — A dual-sport athlete that also plays soccer, Eckhoff was named to the MRC All-Freshman Team a year ago.
13. Madison Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (52.44) — Hilts was tabbed the MRC Freshman of the Year and an All-Freshman choice in the conference by KMA Sports.
15. Brynn Knaus, Red Oak (52.81) — Knaus was an All-Freshman choice by KMA Sports in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
16. Adelia Lydon, Red Oak (52.85) — Addey or Adelia? Either way she was also an All-Freshman choice in the H10.
23. Ava Osborn, Sidney (53.60) — Osborn only had two outings recorded on Bound, but she was good enough to pick All-Freshman honors from KMA Sports.
28. Ellie Ward, Sidney (55.25) — Another All-Freshman pick in the Corner Conference.
32. Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley (56.05) — The RVC Freshman of the Year, Kepford was a top-eight performer in all five major statistical categories in the league.
36. Emersyn Burdic, East Mills (56.22) — Burdic had a strong freshman campaign and was named to the Corner Conference All-Freshman team by KMA Sports.
37. Gianna Rock, Clarinda (56.31) — Yet another All-Freshman choice in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
39. Joanna Reynolds, Griswold (56.44) — The Corner Conference Freshman of the. Year, Reynolds took third in the Corner Conference last season.
TEAM FORECAST
There are 14 KMAland girls teams that have at least two names on the top-50 list above. Breaking them down by conference:
Hawkeye Ten: Atlantic (4), St. Albert (3), Clarinda (2), Glenwood (2), Harlan (2), Red Oak (2).
Corner: Sidney (4), East Mills (2), Griswold (2).
Western Iowa: Logan-Magnolia (2).
Pride of Iowa: Nodaway Valley (2).
Rolling Valley: None
Missouri River: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4), LeMars (2), Sioux City West (2).
What does any of this mean? Maybe something. Maybe nothing. Maybe…everything? I just hope you enjoyed this exercise of the top-returning girls golfers in KMAland. That’s all that really matters to me in the end.
