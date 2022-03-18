(KMAland) -- On to Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview No. 9: Bluegrass Conference Girls Track & Field.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Western Iowa Conference Girls Soccer
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
2022 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
Twin Cedars edged Seymour for the championship last year, scoring 98 points to the Warriorettes’ 93. Murray was not far behind in third with 85.5, Lamoni had 84 and Ankeny Christian finished out the top five with 70. The rest of the standings:
6. Melcher-Dallas (48.5)
7. Orient-Macksburg (46)
8. Mormon Trail (34)
9. Diagonal (14)
10. Moravia (5)
11. Moulton-Udell (0)
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
Unless my database is wrong, there are no returning state medalists in the Bluegrass Conference. If anybody wins a medal this year, it will be their first.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
Twin Cedars junior Rylee Dunkin qualified in the 800, 1500 and 3000 last year. She placed 12th in the 1500 and 800 and 10th in the 3000.
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: Speaking of Rylee Dunkin, the Twin Cedars standout came all the way down to the 100 to win the Bluegrass championship last year. Her 13.03 was the top time of the year in the league. Murray sophomore Leksi Gannon (13.13) was her closest competitor at the meet. The rest of the top 5 and their finishes at last year’s conference meet:
3. Gracie Peck, JR, Seymour (13.58)
4. Christa Cass, JR, Orient-Macksburg (13.74)
5. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, SO, Lamoni (14.07)
200: While Gannon was second to Dunkin in the 100, she ran to a championship in the 200 with a time of 28.14. Only one other — O-M’s Cass — landed in the 28s with a 28.31. The rest of the top five returnees and their finish:
3. Madison Keller, SR, Seymour (29.16)
4. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, SO, Lamoni (29.76)
6. Avah Herbel, SO, Ankeny Christian (31.00)
400: Twin Cedars junior Cheyanne Bruns ran to the conference championship in 1:06.72, finishing about a second and a half ahead of Pierschbacher (1:08.10). The rest of the top five returnees and their finish last year:
3. Piper Ancell, SO, Ankeny Christian (1:11.75)
4. Maysen Trimble, SO, Seymour (1:12.27)
5. Riese Gjerde, SO, Ankeny Christian (1:15.28)
Wild card: Ol’ Rylee Dunkin actually had the fastest time of the season, posting a 1:03.96 in late April at a meet hosted by South Tama (1:03.96). If she wants to, she could probably go out and win this one, too.
800: Dunkin was just getting started here, cruising to a nearly 20-second win in a time of 2:33.13. Mormon Trail sophomore Mia Shanks ran a 2:52.21 in second while Ankeny Christian sophomore Piper Ancell rounded out the top three in 2:59.34. One other — Melcher-Dallas junior Kenzie Gibson — ran a sub-3:00 in 2:59.77. The fifth returnee:
6. Bridget Bracy, SO, Orient-Macksburg (3:06.32)
Wild card: Fact of the matter is, Dunkin is probably going to win the race if she is in it, but Lamoni’s Pierschbacher did run a 2:40.46 last year in Mount Ayr. She might be worth watching this season in the half.
1500: Guess who? Dunkin was the champion here, too, running a 5:28.81 to win by a wide margin. Second place was Mormon Trail’s Mia Shanks, who had a 6:03.90. The rest of the returning top five:
4. Bridget Bracy, SO, Orient-Macksburg (6:23.56)
5. Lauren Long, JR, Moravia (6:43.31)
6. Alaina Whittington, JR, Diagonal (7:25.84)
Wild card: Pierschbacher can put down a solid time here, too, as she had a 5:49.02 at the Mount Ayr meet during her freshman season.
3000: Neither Dunkin nor Melcher-Dallas’ J’lyn Knutson (since graduated) ran here on this day. That opened things up for Orient-Macksburg sophomore Bridget Bracy, who ran a 13:22.67 to win the race. Bracy did run sub-13 earlier in the season, too. Only two others ran at the Bluegrass meet:
2. Alaina Whittington, JR, Diagonal (15:59.28)
3. Addy Lindgren, JR, Lamoni (17:40.77)
Wild card: This is no wild card. Dunkin had an 11:22.90 at the state meet last year. If she ran that at the Bluegrass meet, she would have cruised to the victory. Mia Shanks also ran a 12:54.16 in April last year.
100 hurdles: The champ (Jacey Lewis of Lamoni) has graduated. That potentially leaves her teammate Kelly Lloyd — a sophomore — as the favorite She ran a 19.18 to finish second. The other two that were under 20 were Ankeny Christian junior Adra Monahan (19.38) and Murray junior Jalie Baumfalk (19.96). The other in the top five returnees:
5. Mya McClintock, SO, Ankeny Christian (20.64)
400 hurdles: Seymour’s Jade Durfey won the 400 hurdles last year, but she has graduated. Twin Cedars junior Cheyanne Bruns was a close second in 1:15.44, and Lamoni’s Kelly Lloyd added a 1:16.65 in third. The rest of the top five returnees:
4. Morgan Keller, SO, Murray (1:26.13)
5. Jada Hatfield, SO, Seymour (1:26.84)
6. Lyla Riemenschneider, SO, Murray (1:39.08)
Wild card: Mormon Trail sophomore Miah Roberts and Murray junior Jayda Chew also had top five times throughout the season last year.
Long jump: Another win for Dunkin, who jumped 14-05.00 at the conference meet to win another championship. O-M’s Cass was next at 13-09.50, Seymour senior Dylan Murphy jumped 13-08.00 and Seymour sophomore Gracie Peck was at 13-06.00. Murray sophomore Morgan Keller and Melcher-Dallas sophomore Karsyn Mateer tied for fifth at 13-04.00.
High jump: Cass won the championship for Orient-Macksburg, jumping over the bar at 4-04.00. Seymour sophomore Maysen Trimble also went over 4-04.00 and finished second. Murray junior Chloe Timmons and Melcher-Dallas’ Mateer tied for third at 4-02.00. Moravia sophomore Destiny Drew did not meet the opening height, but she did get over at 4-00.00 at some point throughout the season.
Shot put: The top three finishers are gone, and that leaves this spot open for a potential championship from Diagonal junior Taylor Lumbard, who was fourth at the conference meet with a toss of 27-06.00. Ankeny Christian sophomore Chloe Roe (26-09.75), Murray junior Abbie Peterson (26-09.50), Seymour senior Ori Trimble (26-01.00) and Mormon Trail sophomore Aidyn Newton (25-01.00) went five through eight and are all back.
Discus: The championship is up for grabs here with the dominance of Grace Overgaard (Melcher-Dallas) moving along. Twin Cedars senior Ali Mockenhaupt was second at the conference meet with a throw of 80-08. Murray junior Abbie Peterson threw 79-08, Lamoni senior Malori Leonard had the No. 2 throw all year but finished fourth at the conference meet (78-02) and Ankeny Christian junior Sarah Scott went sixth with a toss of 71-11.
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: Murray rolled to the win in 56.32 and went as low as 55.06 during the season. That foursome could return 75% intact with Leksi Gannon, Lexie Penick and Jayda Chew running first, third and fourth, respectively. The only other under one minute was Seymour (59.78), which also brings back three in Gracie Peck, Maysen Trimble and Madison Keller.
4x200: Another Murray domination. The Mustangs ran a 1:59.53, and they were the only team to run under 2:11. Gannon, Teryn Shields and Chew are back after running first, third and fourth, respectively. Twin Cedars was the runner-up (2:11.44) and will be back completely intact (Jetta Sterner, Katra Sterner, Abi Milledge and Jillian French).
4x400: Ankeny Christian put together the best foursome of 400 runners throughout the season, and they showed it off at the conference meet with a 14-second win in 4:50.14. This was a largely young group, although their lead runner has graduated. The girls coming back ran the last three legs in Piper Ancell, Mya McClintock and Adra Monahan. Seymour was second in 5:04.12 and will return three of their runners in Michaela Richardson, Hailey Bennell and Dylan Murphy.
4x800: Ankeny Christian also ran to a championship here with Piper Ancell, Haylee Quirk, Amber Moen and Riese Gjerde all bringing back at least two years of eligibility. They ran a 12:35.89. It’s worth noting Twin Cedars was able to put together a team that ran an 11:12.25 during the regular season, but that — of course — anchored Rylee Dunkin.
Sprint medley: Five teams ran within a second and a half of one another with Lamoni winning in a time of 2:07.14. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Kelly Lloyd and Hailey Burton ran the first three legs and could all come back. Ankeny Christian was second in 2:07.63 with the last three legs of Ava Herbel, Riese Gjerde and Mya McClintock all in this year’s sophomore class. Twin Cedars took third in 2:08.77 and bring back Cheyanne Bruns, Grace Bailey, Ali Mockenhaupt and Jetta Sterner. Watch for that group if it comes back in full.
Distance medley: Mormon Trail had the third-fastest time coming into the conference meet, but they put down the fast time of 5:15.40 to win the conference title. Mia Shanks, Miah Roberts, Annika Shanks and Aidyn Newton were all freshmen or sophomores, so they could go ahead and try to run it back. Ankeny Christian ran a 5:17.20 in second, which was a little slower than their second-fastest time throughout the year. The group that ran at the Bluegrass was a little different, but they would bring back Adra Monahan, Chloe Roe and Avah Herbel. Again, Twin Cedars loaded up in April with a group that anchored Dunkin and ran a 4:48.10. They did not run that group at the conference meet.
Shuttle hurdle: Seymour was the champ with a time of 1:20.29 and could bring back the last three legs in Madison Keller, Jada Hatfield and Dylan Murphy. Lamoni came in second in 1:21.06 and could also bring back their last three legs in Jaida Rhea, Hailey Burton and Kelly Lloyd.
IN CONCLUSION
Twin Cedars probably has an easy 40 points right off the bat with just one girl, and then there are plenty of other fantastic athletes around Dunkin. They are the defending champs (barely), and that makes it really hard to pick against them. However, I think the race is going to be close again this year. Watch out for Ankeny Christian, Seymour and Murray as serious contenders with Lamoni and Orient-Macksburg right on the edge of that contender-ship, too. The Bluegrass meet will be fun, tight and competitive again this year.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.