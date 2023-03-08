(KMAland) -- The Martin Blog Spring Sports Preview series continues on with a look at Rolling Valley Conference Boys Track & Field.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
3/7: KMAland Girls Golf
3/7: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
3/5: Western Iowa Conference Boys Soccer
3/3: Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
3/2: Missouri River Conference Girls Soccer
2/28: KMAland Girls Tennis
2/24: Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Soccer
2/23: Missouri River Conference Boys Soccer
2023 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
It’s back to the world of track and field with the Rolling Valley Conference, where CAM scored 161 points to win last year’s conference championship. Only one other team was up over 100, but it was still a pretty dominant performance for the Cougars. Here’s how it all lined up in 2022:
1. CAM, Anita Cougars — 161 points
2. Woodbine Tigers — 134 points
3. Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 87 points
4. Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 57 points
5. West Harrison Hawkeyes — 47 points
6. Ar-We-Va Rockets — 44 points
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 28 points
7. Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 28 points
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Darin Schurke
•Boyer Valley: Kent Hall
•CAM: Drew Ticknor
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Chris Mohr
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Kevin Brown
•Glidden-Ralston: Dave Prescott
•Paton-Churdan: Korey Jeschke
•West Harrison: Andrew Stevenson
•Woodbine: Ryan Coenen
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
•Raiden Doty, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Doty ran for last year’s seventh-place 4x200 meter relay.
•Omarion Floyd, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Floyd ran for last year’s seventh-place 4x200 meter relay.
•Jack Follmann, Junior, CAM (2): Follmann has a fifth-place medal in the 400 hurdles from 2022 and a third-place medal from the shuttle hurdle relay in 2021.
•Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM: Foreman was on the third-place shuttle hurdle relay team in 2021.
•Patrick Heffernan, Senior, Boyer Valley: Heffernan was a fifth-place finisher in the 3200 last season.
•Cale Maas, Senior, CAM: Maas was on the third-place shuttle hurdle relay team in 2021.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
•Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: discus throw, shot put
•Kolby Culbertson, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 400 meter dash
•Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison: discus throw
•Patrick Heffernan, Senior, Boyer Valley: 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run
•Jack Follmann, Junior, CAM: 110 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles
•Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM: 110 meter hurdles
•Derrek Kommes, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: high jump
•Cale Maas, Senior, CAM: 400 meter dash
•Walker Rife, Senior, West Harrison: 400 meter hurdles
•Andrew Thoreson, Senior, Woodbine: long jump
INDIVIDUAL EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
100: The top two finishers — Lane Spieker and Gabe Obert — have graduated, which could open the door for Woodbine senior Bernie Nelson or Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton junior Cash Emgarten, which had the only two returning times under 12 seconds.
3. Bernie Nelson, Senior Woodbine (11.80)
4. Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/EHK (11.82)
5. Drew Volkman, Senior, Boyer Valley (12.05)
7. Gabe Rouse, Senior, CAM (12.24)
8. Wyatt Oswald, Sophomore, Coon Rapids-Bayard (12.41)
200: Spieker was the champion here, too, but the rest of the 12 runners in the race were all underclassmen.
2. Omarion Floyd, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (23.84)
3. Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/EHK (24.17)
4. Austin Williams, Junior, CAM (24.26)
5. Bernie Nelson, Senior, Woodbine (24.42)
6. Colton Walsh, Senior, Woodbine (24.76)
400: We have ourselves a returning and defending champion, and it’s CAM senior Cale Maas, who ran to the win in pretty dominant fashion with a time of 53.83. The next four (so, all of the top five) are also coming back.
1. Cale Maas, Senior, CAM (53.83)
2. Kolby Culbertson, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (54.43)
3. Bernie Nelson, Senior, Woodbine (54.61)
4. Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/EHK (54.94)
5. Colton Walsh, Senior, Woodbine (55.10)
800: Woodbine’s Nathan Colwell has graduated after winning the half-mile in his senior season. The next three runners in the race could return.
2. Emmett Snyder, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (2:11.04)
3. Gavin Clayton, Senior, CAM (2:12.47)
4. Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (2:12.72)
6. Josh Gordon, Senior, Boyer Valley (2:24.89)
7. Jacob Berens, Junior, Boyer Valley (2:49.02)
1600: One of the state’s top distance runners returns to lead the pack here in Patrick Heffernan, who was a dominant champion. Of course, it’s also worth pointing out Woodbine’s state cross country champion, Landon Bendgen, did not run in the conference meet in 2022.
1. Patrick Heffernan, Senior, Boyer Valley (4:42.05)
2. Thomas Tremel, Junior, Woodbine (5:14.49)
3. Gunner Wagner, Sophomore, Woodbine (5:25.31)
4. Gavin Clayton, Senior, CAM (5:32.14)
5. Joshua Cone, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va (5:34.83)
3200: Another event that was dominated by Heffernan.
1. Patrick Heffernan, Senior, Boyer Valley (10:29.60)
2. Thomas Tremel, Junior, Woodbine (11:12.16)
3. Gunner Wagner, Sophomore, Woodbine (12:01.53)
4. Kegan Croghan, Sophomore, CAM (12:20.27)
5. Brayden Chester, Sophomore, CAM (13:05.40)
110 meter hurdles: Cooper Kock of Ar-We-Va was a star in this event last season, and he graduated after winning the RVC title. However, Sam Foreman was also putting down some fantastic times last year, and he wasn’t the only Cougar in the top three.
2. Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM (15.90)
3. Jack Follmann, Junior, CAM (16.08)
4. Andrew Thoreson, Senior, Woodbine (16.96)
7. Cameron Cline, Senior, Woodbine (17.52)
9. Lucas Obert, Sophomore, Coon Rapids-Bayard (18.46)
400 meter hurdles: This is usually an older athlete’s event, but there were three underclassmen leading the way at last year’s RVC meet. That was topped by junior Jack Follmann, who is about to have a monster year.
1. Jack Follmann, Junior, CAM (57.67)
2. Walker Rife, Senior, West Harrison (58.11)
3. Cale Maas, Senior, CAM (1:00.18)
6. Cameron Cline, Senior, Woodbine (1:02.26)
8. Jonas LaCanne, Junior, Exira/EHK (1:02.98)
High jump: Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock didn’t have a big day at the RVC meet in this event, but he had some huge days otherwise. He did win the conference championship, so there will be a new champ this year.
2. Derrek Kommes, Senior, Exira/EHK (5-06.00)
5. Drew Volkman, Senior, Boyer Valley (5-04.00)
6. Owen Garside, Sophomore, Boyer Valley (5-04.00)
Long jump: The long jump championship was Lane Spieker’s last year. Ar-We-Va’s Will Ragaller was right behind. Well, not right behind, but still pretty good. That means there will be a new champ and a new runner-up.
3. Andrew Thoreson, Senior, Woodbine (19-11.50)
5. Logan Miller, Junior, Boyer Valley (18-10.50)
6. Parker Hays, Sophomore, Coon Rapids-Bayard (18-06.00)
7. Jonathan Bergmeier, Sophomore, Glidden-Ralston (17-02.00)
8. Nolan Birdsall, Sophomore, West Harrison (16-05.50)
Shot put: It’s a new era. Woodbine’s stretch of dominance in the throws may be coming to an end this year. Layne Pryor and Dylan Hoefer have graduated in back-to-back years, so it could be someone else’s turn. I said, could be.
2. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (40-10.00)
3. Matt Ferguson, Junior, Boyer Valley (40-04.00)
4. Cole Miller, Senior, Boyer Valley (38-08.50)
5. Wade Hunter, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (36-11.50)
8. Gavin Kelley, Junior, Woodbine (34-10.00)
Discus throw: While I was propping up Woodbine, I should have also been mentioning that CAM had a pretty impressive thrower in the senior class last year, too. It was conference champ Cade Ticknor, who went first ahead of Hoefer at the RVC meet.
3. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (131-02)
4. Corbin Peach, Senior, CAM (125-00)
5. Bobby Gross, Senior, Boyer Valley (119-10)
6. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (117-09)
7. Cole Miller, Senior, Boyer Valley (117-06)
RELAYS EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN
4x100: The conference champions from Coon Rapids-Bayard (44.88) will bring back their middle two runners in Raiden Doty and Omarion Floyd. They absolutely dominated the event, by the way, as runner-up West Harrison posted a 46.36, although they would bring back their final three legs in Mason King, Walker Rife and Koleson Evans.
4x200: The same foursome that ran to a win in the 4x100 also ran to a win in 1:36.52 in the 4x200. However, they did change it up a bit in using Doty and Floyd on the third and fourth legs. West Harrison was not far behind them, either, running with their same four from the 4x100 in the same order.
4x400: Woodbine was the champion here, finishing with a time of 3:48.80. However, they will have to replace their second leg and their anchor. They could still use Colton Walsh and Trey Burgmeyer, which will both return to the fold from the conference champs. Runner-up CAM has Kegan Croghan, Sam Foreman and Ethan Follmann returning from the group that ran a 3:57.12.
4x800: This was all Woodbine (9:28.32), which won by a little over 28 seconds. They could potentially put the same foursome of Lane Vennink, Adam Barry, Owen Wingert and Trey Burgmeyer right back out there, too.
Shuttle hurdle relay: This one was all CAM, which can bring back Jack Follmann, Sam Foreman and Cale Maas from a team that ran a 1:03.86 at the conference meet.
Sprint medley relay: CAM won a pretty tight battle with a 1:38.86 to Coon Rapids-Bayard’s 1:39.57 last season. The good news is that three of the four legs could return in Gabe Rouse, Jack Follmann and Cale Maas. For CR-B, the last two legs are the only potential returnees in Omarion Floyd and Kolby Culbertson.
Distance medley relay: Another relay and another CAM win. The Cougars ran a 3:58.80, and they could bring back two of those runners in Austin Williams and Sam Foreman. Runner-up Woodbine ran a 4:01.88 with potential returnees in Cameron Cline and Gunner Wagner, who ran second and fourth, respectively.
PROJECTIONS
I thought I would give a little projection system a look and see how things turn out. I took every individual race and gave a 5-4-3-2-1 score to the top fives printed above. In addition, I decided to give one-quarter of a point for every returning member of a relay champion. Might be silly, might also be just a fun thing to not get too emotional about. Here’s how the scores came out:
1. CAM (42)
2. Woodbine (40.5)
3. Boyer Valley (34)
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard (25)
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (16)
6. West Harrison (10)
7. Glidden-Ralston (9)
8. Ar-We-Va (1)
Thoughts: The defending champions still have a bunch of freak athletes running around and jumping, and they have some other dogs waiting in the wings. However, it is a tight battle with Woodbine, and I expect it will be that way this season. If the Tigers can add Bendgen to the mix, they might actually surpass last year’s champs. We’ll see how it all plays out soon enough.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.