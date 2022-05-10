(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball.
2022 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
A tight Hawkeye Ten Conference went to Lewis Central last summer. The Titans ended up edging Kuemper by one game and St. Albert by two. Of course, the Falcons were more than OK with the trade-off of winning the 1A state championship. Clarinda was also a state tournament qualifier in Class 2A. Here’s how it lined up:
1. Lewis Central Titans — 24-8 overall, 17-3 conference
2. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 20-7 overall, 16-4 conference
3. St. Albert Falcons — 34-8 overall, 15-5 conference
4. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 18-12 overall, 13-7 conference
5. Glenwood Rams — 14-15 overall, 11-9 conference
6. Clarinda Cardinals — 18-12 overall, 10-10 conference
6. Harlan Cyclones — 16-16 overall, 10-10 conference
8. Atlantic Trojans — 12-15 overall, 8-12 conference
9. Creston Panthers — 8-20 overall, 6-14 conference
10. Red Oak Tigers — 5-21 overall, 2-18 conference
10. Shenandoah Mustangs — 8-21 overall, 2-18 conference
St. Albert led the league in average run differential (+5.7) thanks in large part to their 10.3 runs per game average. Lewis Central (+5.2), Clarinda (+2.2), Kuemper Catholic (+1.9), Harlan (+1.9) and Denison-Schleswig (+0.9) were also in positive range. Atlantic was even and Glenwood (-0.3) was right there near even range, too.
COACHES
•Atlantic: Joe Brummer
•Clarinda: Rod Eberly
•Creston: Brandon Phipps
•Denison-Schleswig: Travis Wessel
•Glenwood: Kurt Schulz
•Harlan: Heath Stein
•Kuemper Catholic: Randy Snyder
•Lewis Central: Jim Waters
•Red Oak: Mark Erickson
•Shenandoah: Brett Roberts
•St. Albert: Duncan Patterson
The new face to the bunch is Phipps, who replaces Steve Birchard after a long run as the Panthers head coach. The rest of the crew returns to the field this year.
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
Ten of the 11 programs in the league have been to at least one state tournament, and at least one of these programs has been to state every single year since 1994, except for 2019. They weren’t always a part of the league, but that’s some stat that I just happened upon. Here’s the list:
1. Harlan — 18 (1969, 1975, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)
2. St. Albert — 12 (1977, 1980, 1981, 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2009, 2011, 2018, 2020, 2021)
3. Kuemper Catholic — 9 (1976, 2001, 2005, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017)
4. Clarinda — 4 (1975, 1979, 2005, 2021)
4. Creston — 4 (1958, 1971, 1990, 2007)
4. Lewis Central — 4 (1991, 2001, 2002, 2005)
7. Shenandoah — 3 (2000, 2001, 2006)
8. Atlantic — 2 (1948, 1997)
8. Denison-Schleswig — 2 (2000, 2009) + 2 as Denison (1982, 1994)
10. Glenwood — 1 (2010)
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning offensive players in the conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert (82 total bases): St. Albert went 1-2-3 in the conference in total bases last year. I guess that’s why they scored an average of 10+ runs per game. Monahan was third, and he’s the top-returning dude after 11 doubles, three triples and two home runs while driving in 41 and scoring 60 runs with a .431./524/.599 batting line.
2. Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (70 total bases): Harrington bopped 13 doubles, five home runs and one triple, drove in 39 and scored 35 runs while maintaining a .426/.575/.745 batting line.
3. Colton Brennan, JR, St. Albert (62 total bases): One of many state tournament heroes, Brennan had eight doubles among 54 total hits, scored 55 runs and had 31 RBI. He hit .383/.467/.440 for the season.
4. Hunter Dukes, SO, Shenandoah (60 total bases): What a freshman summer for Dukes, who posted six triples and three doubles, scored 34 runs and a .441/.500/.588 line.
5. Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (59 total bases): Anderson was outstanding all season with a .505/.607/.634 line that included 10 doubles and a triple, drove in 24 runs and scored 32 times. Check out his BB:K ratio of 22:5. Pretty great stuff for a freshman in the H10.
6. Trent Patton, SO, Glenwood (53 total bases): Patton also put together a big freshman season with three doubles, two triples and two home runs, driving in 29 runs while hitting .377/.405/.500.
7. Jayme Fritts, SR, Glenwood (52 total bases): Another Glenwood standout from the offensive side, Fritts hit .385/.451/.477 with 10 doubles, 20 RBI and 25 runs.
8. Austin Patton, SR, Glenwood (49 total bases): Oh, another Ram? The elder Patton finished the season with 49 total bases and hit .418/.514/.538 with six doubles, one triple and one home run and drove in 25 runs while scoring 33 times.
9. Joey Moser, SR, Harlan (48 total bases): One of the toughest outs in the league, Moser finished with a .340/.489/.466 batting line that included five doubles, two home runs and a triple. He drove in 21, scored 37 times and took 25 walks with six HBP.
10. Trey Brotherton, SR, Denison-Schleswig (47 total bases): The top-returning Denison-Schleswig hitter by total bases, Brotherton had a .330/.425/.516 triple-slash, smacking five doubles and four home runs with 26 RBI and 29 runs.
10. Carter White, SR, St. Albert (47 total bases): White caught the final out of the state championship game and brings back a strong .410/.488/.448 line. He had two doubles and a triple with 23 RBI and 33 runs scored. He also struck out just eight times with 18 BB+HPB.
12. Jaxson Lehnen, SO, St. Albert (45 total bases): Lehnen is another terrific offensive player returning to the Falcons fold. He hit .350/.403/.385 with four doubles among 41 total hits. He also drove in 33 runs and scored 39 times.
13. Cooper Neal, SR, Clarinda (44 total bases): Neal put up eight doubles among his 36 hits, finishing with a .364/.425/.444 batting line.
14. Britton Bond, SR, Lewis Central (43 total bases): Bond smacked five doubles and four home runs, drove in 26 and finished with a 28:10 BB+HBP:K ratio. HIs .432 on-base percentage was outstanding for the Titans.
15. Logan Sibenaller, JR, Kuemper Catholic (40 total bases): The Kuemper backstop provided a .333/.434/.460 triple-slash that included four doubles, two triples and a home run.
16. Dawson Bond, JR, Red Oak (39 total bases): Bond had another strong summer with a .378/.483/.527 triple-slash. He had three doubles, two home runs and a triple on the season.
16. Casey Clair, JR, Lewis Central (39 total bases): Clair had a .500 on-base and a .500 slugging percentage behind eight doubles, three triples and 34(!) BB+HBP.
16. Alex Monson, SR, Harlan (39 total bases): Monson had a strong season with a .390/.505/.476 batting line. That included three doubles and two triples, 22 RBI and 19 BB+HBP.
16. Cal Wanninger, SR, Kuemper Catholic (39 total bases): Wanninger hit .345/.412/.448 with two doubles, two triples and a home run and posted 26 RBI.
20. Gannon Greenwalt, JR, Creston (38 total bases): Greenwalt posted a .395/.485/.442 batting line, drove in 24 and had two doubles and one triple on the season.
20. Luke Musich, SR, Harlan (38 total bases): Musich was a magnet for the ball, getting hit by 10 pitches last season. He also had 15 walks, and that helped him post a .492 on-base percentage to go with a .368 batting average and .400 slugging percentage. He had three doubles among his 35 total hits and drove in 21 with 25 runs scored.
20. Cael Turner, SO, Creston (38 total bases): Turner joined Greenwalt with 38 total bases, hitting five doubles, a triple and a home run with a .333/.404/.452 batting line.
Here’s the rest of the top 30 in total bases:
23. Tadyn Brown, JR, Clarinda (36 total bases)
23. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (36 total bases)
23. Wyatt Schmitt, JR, Clarinda (36 total bases)
26. Landon Couse, JR, Red Oak (34 total bases)
26. Garrett McLaren, SR, Atlantic (34 total bases)
28. Cade Sears, SO, Harlan (32 total bases)
28. Ty Thomson, JR, Lewis Central (32 total bases)
30. Jarod McNeese, SR, Clarinda (31 total bases)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Runs: Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert (60)
Hits: Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert (59)
1B: Colton Brennan, JR, St. Albert (46)
2B: Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (13)
3B: Hunter Dukes, SO, Shenandoah (6)
HR: Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (5)
RBI: Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert (41)
SAC: Daniel McGrath, SR, St. Albert (6)
SF: Trevor Rial, JR, Kuemper Catholic (6)
BB: Casey Clair, JR, Lewis Central (31)
HBP: JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (14)
AVG: Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (.505)
OBP: Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (.607)
SLG: Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (.745)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (51 strikeouts): Anderson went 3-4 in nine starts, finishing with 43 1/3 innings and a 5.01 ERA. Don’t let the W-L record and the ERA fool you. He pitched against the best all year and will be all the better for it.
2. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (50 strikeouts): Dermody went 6-2 in eight starts last season, pitching to a 1.68 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP over 33 1/3 innings.
3. Dawson Bond, JR, Red Oak (48 strikeouts): Bond had his 48 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings, and he walked just seven while finishing with a 2-3 record in five starts and 12 appearances.
4. Wyatt Schmitt, JR, Clarinda (41 strikeouts): One of the Clarinda aces, Schmitt had a 4.02 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP with a .146 batting average against (BAA) over 31 1/3 innings. He went 3-2 with two saves.
5. Jayme Fritts, SR, Glenwood (39 strikeouts): The Glenwood southpaw threw 43 2/3 innings and made 14 appearances with a 2-4 W-L record. He had a 4.49 ERA and a .246 BAA.
6. Cal Wanninger, SR, Kuemper Catholic (38 strikeouts): Wanninger had a terrific 1.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and .149 BAA over 34 1/3 innings for Kuemper last season.
7. Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (37 strikeouts): Power at the plate and power on the mound, as his strikeout total came in just 22 1/3 innings. He had a 4-2 record in eight appearances and finished with a 1.88 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and .162 BAA.
8. AJ Schmid, JR, Red Oak (36 strikeouts): Schmid struck out about one batter per inning, throwing 36.1 frames last season.
9. Cole Baumgart, SO, Clarinda (35 strikeouts): Terrific debut season all-around for Baumgart, who had a 3.38 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 18 2/3 innings, posting a 2-3 W-L.
9. Wyatt Redinbaugh, SR, Atlantic (35 strikeouts): Redinbaugh was a workhorse with 48.2 innings pitched and finished the season with a 2.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and .276 BAA.
11. Cooper Neal, SR, Clarinda (34 strikeouts): Neal made six starts and six relief appearances, finishing the year with 41 innings pitched, a 3.07 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and .185 BAA.
12. Risto Lappala, JR, Glenwood (33 strikeouts): Lappala appeared in 10 games last year and had a 4-1 record with one save. He threw 34.2 innings and allowed just a .227 BAA.
12. Jade Spangler, SO, Shenandoah (33 strikeouts): Spangler had six starts and 10 relief appearances, finishing with a 3-3 record and one save while throwing 44 2/3 innings. He had a solid 3.92 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and a .222 BAA.
14. Logan Dickerson, SR, Shenandoah (31 strikeouts): Dickerson made eight starts last season for the Mustangs and allowed just a .218 BAA over 32 1/3 innings.
14. Alex Monson, SR, Harlan (31 strikeouts): Monson posted a 2.61 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and a .239 BAA while walking just 11 batters and throwing 45.2 innings.
16. Hunter Emery, SR, Denison-Schleswig (30 strikeouts): Emery was 2-4 with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.95 WHIP last season, and he worked 30.1 innings for the Monarchs.
17. Britton Bond, SR, Lewis Central (28 strikeouts): Bond threw 25.2 innings and had a 2.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and .245 BAA on the season. He had a 3-1 record in five starts for the Titans.
18. Casey Clair, JR, Lewis Central (25 strikeouts): Strong, strong year for Clair, too, who had a 1.64 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP with a .207 BAA in 21 1/3 innings.
18. Lane Nelson, SR, Atlantic (25 strikeouts): Solid year for Nelson, too, who had a 2.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a .235 BAA over 35 innings. He was 2-3 in six starts.
18. Dayton Templeton, SR, Atlantic (25 strikeouts): Templeton worked 27.2 innings, making five starts and six relief appearances while finishing with a 3-4 record.
18. Bryce Wilcox, SR, Lewis Central: Wilcox worked mostly out of the pen, making seven relief appearances out of eight total. He had a 4.74 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP In 20.2 innings.
Here’s the rest of the top 30:
22. Trenton Johnette, SR, Lewis Central (22 strikeouts, 25.1 IP)
23. Teagon Kasperbauer, JR, Harlan (20 strikeouts, 40.2 IP)
24. Luke Woltmann, SO, Lewis Central (19 strikeouts, 18.1 IP)
25. Garett McLaren, SR, Atlantic (18 strikeouts, 20.1 IP)
26. Cael Hobbs, JR, St. Albert (17 strikeouts, 23.2 IP)
26. Stephen Leinen, JR, Harlan (17 strikeouts, 17.0 IP)
26. Kyle Strider, JR, Creston (17 strikeouts, 22.2 IP)
29. James McCall, JR, Clarinda (16 strikeouts, 12.1 IP)
29. Devin Nailor, SR, Lewis Central (16 strikeouts, 12.1 IP)
29. Jaxon Wessel, JR, Denison-Schleswig (16 strikeouts, 13 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Appearances: Jade Spangler, SO, Shenandoah (16)
Starts: Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood; Jayme Fritts, SR, Glenwood; Franz Reisz, SO, Harlan; AJ Schmid, JR, Red Oak (9)
Wins: Cal Wanninger, SR, Kuemper Catholic (7)
Saves: Trey Brotherton, SR, Denison-Schleswig (3)
IP: Wyatt Redinbaugh, SR, Atlantic (48.2)
BAA: Wyatt Schmitt, JR, Clarinda (.146)
BB: Casey Clair, JR, Lewis Central (5)
ERA: Cal Wanninger, SR, Kuemper Catholic (1.22)
WHIP: Casey Clair, JR, Lewis Central (1.03)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top returning base stealers, sorted by total stolen bases and efficiency in 2021.
1. Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert: 31/33
2. Hunter Dukes, SO, Shenandoah: 30/35
3. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central: 26/28
4. Chase Wallace, JR, Lewis Central: 26/33
5. Logan Sibenaller, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 21/21
6. Tadyn Brown, JR, Clarinda: 21/25
7. Grant VonEssen, SR, Glenwood: 19/20
8. Colton Brennan, JR, St. Albert: 18/19
9. Joey Moser, SR, Harlan: 18/20)
10. Wyatt Schmitt, JR, Clarinda: 18/22
11. Devin Nailor, SR, Lewis Central: 17/17
12. Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central: 16/17
13. Cooper Neal, SR, Clarinda: 14/14
14. Jayme Fritts, SR, Glenwood: 13/14
15. Garrett McLaren, SR, Atlantic: 13/15
16. Austin Patton, SR, Glenwood: 12/12
17. Trey Brotherton, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 11/12
17. Jake Fink, SO, Denison-Schleswig: 11/12
19. Quinn Koesters, SO, Harlan: 11/11
20. Cole Baumgart, SO, Clarinda: 10/11
20. Jaxson Lehnen, SO, St. Albert: 10/11
20. Cade Sears, SO, Harlan: 10/11
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Atlantic (2): Lane Nelson (2nd), Wyatt Redinbaugh (HM)
Clarinda (3): Tadyn Brown (2nd), Cooper Neal (1st), Wyatt Schmitt (2nd)
Creston (2): Gannon Greenwalt (2nd), Cael Turner (HM)
Denison-Schleswig (1): Trey Brotherton (2nd)
Glenwood (4): Kayden Anderson (1st), Jayme Fritts (1st), Austin Patton (2nd), Trent Patton (HM)
Harlan (4): Teagan Kasperbauer (HM), Alex Monson (2nd), Joey Moser (1st), Luke Musich (HM)
Kuemper Catholic (1): Cal Wanninger (2nd)
Lewis Central (4): Britton Bond (HM), Casey Clair (2nd), JC Dermody (1st), Aron Harrington (1st)
Red Oak (1): Dawson Bond (2nd)
Shenandoah (1): Hunter Dukes (1st)
St. Albert (3): Colton Brennan (2nd), Brendan Monahan (2nd), Carter White (HM)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Lewis Central (45)
2. St. Albert (31)
3. Glenwood (29)
4. Clarinda (26)
5. Harlan & Kuemper Catholic (24)
7. Denison-Schleswig (20)
8. Atlantic (17)
9. Creston (11)
10. Shenandoah (10)
11. Red Oak (8)
Thoughts: With an outstanding senior class returning to the defending champion, it makes sense Lewis Central would stand out above the rest here. St. Albert lost quite a bit of production, but they also return quite a bit of production. So, with graduation around them, they move from 3 to 2. Other changes: Glenwood from 5 to 3, Clarinda from tied for 6th to 4th, Harlan from tied for 6th to tied for 5th, Kuemper from 2nd to tied for 5th, Denison-Schleswig from 4th to 7th and Red Oak from tied for 10th to 11th. That’s a lot of changes. Probably the most of any league previewed to this point. That sounds pretty fun to me.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.