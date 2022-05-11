(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Pride of Iowa Conference baseball.
2022 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
It was a dang great summer for the Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr baseball teams, as they both went 12-1 in the conference to share the POI title. They were each three games better than the rest of the league as you will see from these standings, courtesy of Bound.
1. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 22-8 overall, 12-1 conference
1. Mount Ayr Raiders — 21-5 overall, 12-1 conference
3. Central Decatur Cardinals — 17-11 overall, 9-4 conference
4. Lenox Tigers — 21-12 overall, 8-5 conference
4. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 16-9 overall, 8-5 conference
4. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 17-9 overall, 8-5 conference
7. Bedford Bulldogs — 8-16 overall, 3-10 conference
7. Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 6-21 overall, 3-10 conference
9. East Union Eagles — 2-18 overall, 1-12 conference
9. Wayne Falcons — 7-15 overall, 1-12 conference
Mount Ayr led the conference with an average positive run differential of +6.4, averaging 8.7 runs and allowing just 2.3 per game. Martensdale-St. Marys (+5.1), Nodaway Valley (+4.0), Southeast Warren (+3.6), Lenox (+2.5) and Central Decatur (+1.3) also had positive run differentials. The bottom four teams really struggled with run prevention last season, giving up between 10.3 and 11.6 runs per game.
COACHES
•Bedford: Jason Bucher
•Central Decatur: Shane Akers
•East Union: Nate McCollough
•Lenox: Trevor Luther
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Chris Kollbaum
•Mount Ayr: Chris Elwood
•Nodaway Valley: Dan Jameson
•Southeast Warren: Blake Bauer
•Southwest Valley: Keegan Longabaugh
•Wayne: Cole Crawford
Lots of familiar names leading the way for their respective program, but it is admittedly tough to not see the name of Frank Sefrit up there. He’s a gem, and his impact on the baseball program will last for a long, long time. I believe that is the only coaching change from last year.
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
There are 33 combined state tournament appearances from current programs. If you want to count the three from Corning and Villisca, then you can and you’ll have 36. There are five state championships among these programs, too, with Martensdale-St. Marys winning four (2004, 2010, 2011, 2012) and Lenox one (2006). Here’s the state tournament leaderboard.
1. Martensdale-St. Marys — 17 (1978, 1987, 1992, 1994, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
2. Lenox — 8 (1980, 1989, 1998, 1999, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009)
3. Southeast Warren — 5 (1986, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2010)
4. Central Decatur — 1 (2001)
4. Mount Ayr — 1 (2007)
4. Nodaway Valley — 1 (2016)
Note: Corning went to state in 1974 and 1986 while Villisca went in 1996. They are now combined as Southwest Valley.
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning offensive players in the conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (81 total bases): What a beast. Frost had eight doubles, eight home runs and two triples, drove in 47, scored 37 runs and had a 33:2 BB+HBP:K ratio. Ridiculous. His triple-slash is, too: .634/.743/1.141. What?
2. Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley (53 total bases): DeVault put together a strong summer, finishing with those 53 total bases in 25 games. He had six doubles, three triples and a home run while driving in 28 and posting a .481/.564/.671 line.
3. Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (51 total bases): From one DeVault to another, Caelen had nine doubles and a home run, drove in 25 and scored 36 runs. He finished with a .513/.604/.671 triple-slash for the Wolverines.
4. Matthew Boothe, SR, Central Decatur (47 total bases): Boothe hit .449/.619/.603 with 10 doubles and a triple, drove in 21, scored 38 runs and had 35(!) BB+HBP.
5. Strait Jacobsen, JR, Wayne (43 total bases): Jacobsen is another junior that had a strong sophomore summer. He hit .391/.487/.672 with nine doubles, three triples and a home run among 25 total hits in 21 games.
6. Brendan Knapp, SR, Southwest Valley (41 total bases): The top-returning hitter for the Timberwolves, Knapp hit .422/.514/.456 with three doubles among 38 total hits. He scored 36 runs on the season.
7. Walon Cook, JR, Lenox (40 total bases): The last returning player that totaled 40 or more bases last season, Cook had a .282/.344/.364 line. He finished with seven doubles and a triple among his 31 total hits.
8. Matt Hughes, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (39 total bases): It’s a little surprising to see our first Blue Devils returnee down here, but Hughes was a good one with a .278/.420/.494 batting line. He smacked eight doubles and three home runs, drove in 22 and had 20 BB+HBP.
9. Hogan Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (37 total bases): It’s another Blue Devil in the senior class. Franey hit .360/.412/.430 with six doubles and drove in 20 runs on the season.
10. Jace Grose, SR, Mount Ayr (36 total bases): Grose had four doubles and three home runs while hitting .343/.494/.537 on the season.
10. Kale Rockhold, SO, Central Decatur (36 total bases): The top hitting freshman in the conference last year, Rockhold had three doubles among 33 hits, drove in 29 and had 27 BB+HBP while hitting .398/.541/.434.
12. Caleb Pearson, SR, Southwest Valley (35 total bases): Pearson was impressive with a .500 on-base percentage behind seven walks and 10 HBPs while bopping seven doubles and a home run. He added a .373 batting average and a .522 slugging mark.
12. Mathew Weber, SR, Nodaway Valley (35 total bases): Weber had a solid .326/.390/.393 batting line and finished with four doubles and a triple last summer.
14. Wyatt Carlson, SR, East Union (34 total bases): Carlson had a very solid year with five doubles among his 29 total hits, tallying a .492/.583/.576 batting line.
14. Adler Shay, SR, Mount Ayr (34 total bases): Shay had 30 hits a year ago with two for doubles and one for a triple, and he put up a .319/.360/.362 triple-slash for the Raiders.
16. Cade Nelson, SR, Southeast Warren (33 total bases): Nelson put up eight doubles and a home run, and he finished the season with a .286/.466/.429 line.
16. Jeffrey Oakley, SR, Southeast Warren (33 total bases): Oakley was a run-producing machine with 27 RBI in 26 games played. He had one double, one triple and one home run and a .338/.465/.413 triple-slash.
18. Blake Thomas, SR, Southwest Valley (32 total bases): Strong batting line for Thomas, who hit .325/.455/.400 for the year. He had six doubles among 26 total hits, and he put up 19 BB+HBP against just 13 Ks.
19. Ben Call, JR, Southeast Warren (31 total bases): Crall had eight doubles and 15 singles for his 23 hits while hitting .319/.437/.431 for the season.
19. Brock Manser, SR, Southeast Warren (31 total bases): Manser’s on-base percentage of .559 was sky-high thanks to 31 walks and two HBP. He also had seven doubles among 24 hits.
The rest of the top 30:
21. Devin Adams, SR, Central Decatur (30 total bases)
22. Trenton Beck, Lenox (29 total bases)
22. Tate Dierking, SO, Southeast Warren (29 total bases)
22. Johnathan Weaver, SR, Lenox (29 total bases)
25. Samson Adams, JR, Lenox (28 total bases)
26. R.C. Hicks, SR, Wayne (27 total bases)
26. Tyke Hullinger, SR, Central Decatur (27 total bases)
26. Spencer Smith, JR, Central Decatur (27 total bases)
29. Chase Boelling, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (26 total bases)
29. Noah Johnson, SR, Bedford (26 total bases)
29. Keigan Kitzman, JR, Lenox (26 total bases)
29. Jaydon Knight, JR, Mount Ayr (26 total bases)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Runs: Tyke Hullinger, SR, Central Decatur (43)
Hits: Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (45)
1B: Brendan Knapp, SR, Southwest Valley (35)
2B: Matthew Boothe, SR, Central Decatur (10)
3B: Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley & Strait Jacobsen, JR, Wayne (3)
HR: Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (8)
RBI: Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (47)
SAC: Chase Boelling, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (3)
SF: Devin Adams, SR, Central Decatur; Chase Boelling, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys; Hogan Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys; Bryant Werts, SO, Wayne (2)
BB: Brock Manser, SR, Southeast Warren (31)
HBP: Tyke Hullinger, SR, Central Decatur (17)
SO: Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (2)
AVG: Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (.634)
OBP: Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (.743)
SLG: Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (1.141)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (87 strikeouts): The top strikeout pitcher in the conference last year is back. DeVault threw 52 innings and had a terrific 1.62 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and .170 batting average against (BAA). Even better, he walked just 18 batters. He went 5-3 in eight starts and over 12 appearances.
2. Jaydon Knight, JR, Mount Ayr (64 strikeouts): Knight was No. 2 in the league last year, accumulating his Ks over 38.2 innings. He went 7-1 in eight starts and had a 1.63 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 1.85 BAA and just 15 walks.
3. Jaxson Cornett, JR, Central Decatur (60 strikeouts): Cornett worked 46 2/3 innings and posted a 4-1 record in eight starts and 12 appearances. He had a 4.05 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and a .254 BAA.
4. Matt Hughes, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (53 strikeouts): The Upper Iowa commit went 44 innings and put up a 6-1 record over eight starts and one additional relief appearance. Hughes had a 2.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and .211 BAA while walking just 16 batters on the season.
5. Brock Manser, SR, Southeast Warren (52 strikeouts): One of two Warhawks with exactly 52 strikeouts, Manser went 32 innings and put up a 3-1 record in six starts and six other relief appearances. He had a .161 BAA while also pitching to a 3.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.
5. Cade Nelson, SR, Southeast Warren (52 strikeouts): Nelson should join with Manser in making for a nice 1-2 punch. He had a 2.75 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .182 BAA while finishing 4-0 on the season. He made just one start and worked in relief nine times, throwing 28 total innings.
7. Samson Adams, JR, Lenox (49 strikeouts): Adams had a 3.44 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and .168 BAA over 38 2/3 innings. He walked just 21 batters on the season and had a 3-5 record in six starts and five relief appearances.
8. Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (47 strikeouts): Yes, he can pitch, too. Frost had a 0.74 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while giving up just a .186 batting average against. Frost pitched 28 1/3 innings, walked just nine batters and had a 2-2 record in four starts and five relief appearances.
9. Noah Johnson, SR, Bedford (43 strikeouts): The SWCC commit, Johnson had 43 strikeouts in 35 innings and made 11 starts with one additional relief appearance.
10. Blake Thomas, SR, Southwest Valley (40 strikeouts): Thomas tossed 37 innings, made eight starts and five other relief appearances and went 2-4 on the year.
11. Kenton Prunty, SO, Wayne (36 strikeouts): Prunty led freshmen in the conference in strikeouts, throwing 42 innings. He went 3-6 with seven starts and three relief appearances while posting a 4.00 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and .276 BAA.
12. Devin Adams, SR, Central Decatur (33 strikeouts): Adams worked mostly in relief with 12 appearances out of the ‘pen and one start. That led to 40 innings and 2.45 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and .241 BAA. He was 4-3 in seven decisions.
13. Conner Fitzgerald, SR, Lenox (32 strikeouts): Fitzgerald was 3-1 in five starts and one relief appearance, pitching to a 3.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and .151 BAA over 27.1 innings.
14. Tate Dierking, SO, Southeast Warren (30 strikeouts): Dierking had a strong 1.73 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, walking just 12 batters over 24 1/3 innings. It was tough to get a hit off him, as he had a .132 BAA, and went 5-1 in five starts and three relief appearances.
14. Gavin Stott, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (30 strikeouts): Stott finished last season with a 4-2 record in six starts and two relief appearances. He had a 3.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and a .267 BAA while walking just 12 batters on the season.
16. Tysn Fogle, SR, Wayne (29 strikeouts): A strong 2.26 ERA and 1.85 WHIP for Fogle, who threw 21 2/3 innings and went 2-1 in five starts last year. He had .230 BAA and walked just 12 batters all summer.
16. Strait Jacobsen, JR, Wayne (29 strikeouts): Another from Wayne, Jacobsen went 24.1 innings over four starts and six relief appearances. Opponents hit just .248 off of him.
16. Klemit Olney, FR, Bedford (29 strikeouts): Olney picked up three wins in eight decisions, finishing with 11 appearances and eight starts during an 8th grade summer. He threw 30 innings on the year.
19. Trenton Beck, JR, Lenox (25 strikeouts): Beck had a 3.54 ERA and a 2.17 WHIP in 27 2/3 innings pitched. He was 3-2 in six starts and made three relief appearances with opponents hitting just .148 against him.
19. Hogan Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (25 strikeouts): Franey had a 2.10 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP and a .237 BAA while finishing 5-1 in five starts and two relief appearances. He pitched 33 1/3 innings for the Blue Devils.
19. Tyke Hullinger, SR, Central Decatur (25 strikeouts): Hullinger pitched 25 1/3 innings and had three wins in four decisions, making six starts and two relief appearances for the Cardinals.
19. Keigan Kitzmann, JR, Lenox (25 strikeouts): Kitzman had just 11 walks in 25 2/3 innings while pitching to a 3.00 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. Opponents hit jut .239 against him, and he finished 4-1 in five starts while making three relief appearances.
19. Owen Wilkinson, SR, Southwest Valley (25 strikeouts): He started four games and relieved in four games and finished with a 3-1 record over 17 1/3 innings.
The rest of the top 30:
24. Tristen Cummings, JR, Bedford (22 strikeouts, 26.0 IP)
24. Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley (22 strikeouts, 24.0 IP)
26. Bryson Ewart, SO, Bedford (21 strikeouts, 14.2 IP)
27. Jace Grose, SR, Mount Ayr (20 strikeouts, 21.1 IP, 0.66 ERA)
28. Seth Hudson, SO, East Union (19 strikeouts, 21.1 IP)
29. Jaydan Broich, SO, Central Decatur (16 strikeouts, 16.1 IP)
30. Isaac Currin, SO, Southwest Valley (15 strikeouts, 15.2 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Appearances: Devin Adams, SR, Central Decatur; Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley; Blake Thomas, SR, Southwest Valley (13)
Starts: Noah Johnson, SR, Bedford (11)
Wins: Jaydon Knight, JR, Mount Ayr (7)
Saves: Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (3)
IP: Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (52.0)
BAA: Tate Dierking, SO, Southeast Warren (.132)
BB: Kenton Prunty, SO, Wayne (5)
ERA: Jace Grose, SR, Mount Ayr (0.66)
WHIP: Jace Grose, SR, Mount Ayr (0.94)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top returning base stealers, sorted by total stolen bases and efficiency in 2021.
1. Matthew Boothe, SR, Central Decatur: 47/53
2. Tyke Hullinger, SR, Central Decatur: 38/39
3. Wyatt Carlson, SR, East Union: 35/35
4. Brendan Knapp, SR, Southwest Valley: 32/36
5. Cade Nelson, SR, Southeast Warren: 29/29
6. Champ Walker, JR, Central Decatur: 28/33
7. Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr: 25/25
8. Chase Boelling, SR, Martendale-St. Marys: 23/23
9. Caelan DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley: 22/23
10. Mathew Weber, SR, Nodaway Valley: 19/19
11. Brock Manser, SR, Southeast Warren: 14/14
12. Adler Shay, SR, Mount Ayr: 14/15
13. Noah Johnson, SR, Bedford: 13/13
14. Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley: 13/14
15. Caden Crow, FR, Southeast Warren: 12/12
15. Johnathan Weaver, SR, Lenox: 12/12
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Bedford (2): Noah Johnson (HM), Silas Walston (2nd)
Central Decatur (5): Devin Adams (2nd), Matthew Boothe (1st), Jaxson Cornett (HM), Tyke Hullinger (2nd), Kale Rockhold (1st)
East Union (1): Wyatt Carlson (1st)
Lenox (0)
Martensdale-St. Marys (3): Hogan Franey (1st), Matt Hughes (1st), Gavin Stott (2nd)
Mount Ayr (3): Jaixen Frost (1st), Jace Grose (2nd), Jaydon Knight (1st)
Nodaway Valley (2): Boston DeVault (2nd), Caelen DeVault (1st)
Southeast Warren (3): Brock Manser (2nd), Cade Nelson (2nd), Jeffrey Oakley (HM)
Southwest Valley (2): Brendan Knapp (2nd), Caleb Pearson (HM)
Wayne (1): Strait Jacobsen (HM)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Mount Ayr (35)
2. Central Decatur (31)
3. Martensdale-St. Marys & Southeast Warren (24)
5. Nodaway Valley (21)
6. Lenox (18)
7. Southwest Valley (14)
8. Bedford (12)
9. Wayne (10)
10. East Union (5)
Thoughts: Is there really a scenario where Martensdale-St. Marys goes to third? That would be surprising to see, given their continued ability to replenish talent. Mount Ayr, though, is a legitimate favorite. After sharing the title a year ago, they bring back a ton of talent, including a number of the conference’s best pitchers and arguably the best all-around player in the area.
Other moves have Central Decatur going from third to second, Southeast Warren jumping from a tie for fourth to a tie for third, Nodaway Valley moving from a tie for fourth to fifth, Lenox dropping from their own tie for fourth to sixth, Bedford dropping from a tie for seventh to eighth and East Union falling to 10th from a tie for ninth. Slight movement, but nothing too big.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.