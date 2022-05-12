(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Corner Conference baseball.
2022 CORNER CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Sidney claimed the Corner Conference championship last season, going a perfect 10-0 in the league and winning it by three games. Check out the standings from last year, courtesy of Bound:
1. Sidney Cowboys — 12-11 overall, 10-0 conference
2. Stanton Vikings — 11-8 overall, 7-3 conference
3. East Mills Wolverines — 6-16 overall, 5-5 conference
3. Fremont-Mills Knights — 5-11 overall, 5-5 conference
5. Griswold Tigers — 3-15 overall, 3-7 conference
6. Essex Trojanettes — 0-12 overall, 0-10 conference
Only Sidney (+1.9) and Stanton (+1.4) had positive run differentials lsat summer. The next best was East Mills (-2.7).
COACHES
•East Mills: Lee Christians
•Essex: Seth Ward
•Fremont-Mills: Jake Brown
•Griswold: Ryan Lockwood
•Sidney: Brad Johnson
•Stanton: Alex Cabbage
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
There have been Corner Conference state tournament qualifications from other schools or versions of current schools other than the two listed below. Nishna Valley went in 1984, and Villisca had a state trip that was mentioned in the POI preview. But among the current Corner schools, here are the two state tournament trips:
Griswold — 1 (2004)
Sidney — 1 (2002)
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning offensive players in the conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Brydon Huntley, JR, Sidney (38 total bases): Huntley led the conference in total bases last year. He posted seven doubles and a triple, drove in 17, scored 22 times and posted a .433/.506/.567 batting line.
2. Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney (37 total bases): Stenzel blasted eight doubles, one triple and one home run, drove in 27 runs and scored 24 times while putting together a .348/.489/.536 line.
3. Brexton Roberts, SR, Sidney (34 total base): Roberts joined Stenzel as the only two players in the conference with 20+ RBI. He finished with five doubles, two triples and one home run and had a .324/.446/.500 triple-slash.
4. Carter Johnson, SR, Stanton (30 total bases): The first non-Sidney player on the list and the last that had at least 30 total bases, Johnson finished with three doubles, a triple and a home run. Johnson hit .344/.419/.469 and had 22 runs and 19 RBI.
5. Cale Swain, JR, Griswold (26 total bases): Swain posted his 26 total bases in 18 games, posting five doubles, one triple and one home run and drove in 14 runs with 17 runs scored. He hit .348/.474/.565 for the year.
6. Garett Phillips, SR, Sidney (23 total bases): Phillips hit .286/.430/.365 last summer and had three doubles and a home run among 18 total hits.
6. Quentin Thornburg, SR, Stanton (23 total bases): Thornburg had a hefty .479 on-base percentage thanks to 10 walks, seven HBP and 18 total hits in 19 games. He had three doubles and a home run with a .333 batting average and .426 slugging percentage.
8. Kamron Brownlee, JR, Griswold (22 total bases): Brownlee had two doubles among 20 total hits and finished last season with a strong .370./.443/.407 line.
9. Mason Crouse, JR, East Mills (21 total bases): Crouse finished with four doubles among his 17 hits in 22 games and had 20 BB+HBP versus just 11 strikeouts. He hit .298/.481/.368 during his sophomore summer.
10. Joshua Martin, JR, Stanton (20 total bases): Martin had a terrific on-base percentage of his own with a .515 to go with a .327 batting average and .408 slugging percentage. The junior finished with four doubles among 16 total hits in 18 games.
10. Ethan Meier, SR, East Mills (20 total bases): Meier had 13 hits last year, and he made the most of them with six extra-base knocks — five doubles and one triple.
12. Brady Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (18 total bases): Owen had two doubles and a home run while posting a .317/.364/.439 batting line in 14 games last summer.
13. Cash Turner, JR, Griswold (17 total bases): Another strong Griswold hitting season, Turner hit .341/.400/.415 for the summer with three doubles among 14 hits in 17 games.
14. Andrew Jackson, SR, East Mills (16 total bases): All of Jackson’s 16 hits were singles, and he drove in 13 runs while hitting .258/.361/.258 during his junior season.
15. Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (15 total bases): Owen played in just 12 games, but he had two doubles and a triple while hitting .282/.317/.385.
16. Levi Martin, SR, Stanton (13 total bases): Martin hit .300/.455/.325 with a double among 12 hits in 15 games.
17. Zane Johnson, FR, Griswold (12 total bases): Johnson played in just 12 games, but it was a fruitful 12 games with a .392 on-base percentage and a .522 slugging percentage thanks to three doubles and a home run.
17. Logan Roberts, SR, Stanton (12 total bases): Roberts had two doubles and a home run while posting a .390 on-base percentage last season.
19. Braedon Godfread, FR, Sidney (11 total bases): Godfread had two doubles and drove in eight runs in 19 games last season.
19. Jake Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills (11 total bases): Malcom had a .270/.386/.297 line for the Knights last year, finishing with a double among 10 hits.
19. Zach Thornburg, SO, East Mills (11 total bases): Thornburg drove in 14 runs on 11 hits, walked 12 times and was hit by a pitch five times.
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Runs: Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney (24)
Hits: Brydon Huntley, JR, Sidney (29)
1B: Brydon Huntley, JR, Sidney (21)
2B: Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney (8)
3B: Brexton Roberts, SR, Sidney (2)
HR: Carter Johnson, SR, Stanton; Zane Johnson, FR, Griswold; Brady Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills; Brexton Roberts, SR, Sidney; Logan Roberts, SR, Stanton; Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney; Cale Swain, JR, Griswold (1)
RBI: Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney (27)
SAC: Slade Graham, SR, Stanton (4)
SF: Levi Martin, SR, Stanton; Quentin Thornburg, SR, Stanton (2)
BB: Gabe Johnson, SO, Sidney (26)
HBP: Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney (13)
AVG: Brydon Huntley, JR, Sidney (.433)
OBP: Joshua Martin, JR, Stanton (.515)
SLG: Brydon Huntley, JR, Sidney (.567)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Tyler Johnson, JR, Fremont-Mills (72 strikeouts): The top two strikeout pitchers from last year’s conference have graduated, but Johnson is back. The F-M standout had a 3.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and .131 batting average against (BAA) over 42 innings. He was 3-3 with six starts and four relief appearances.
2. Carter Johnson, SR, Stanton (60 strikeouts): Another Johnson in the top two. Carter had a 2.87 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and .125 BAA in 31.2 innings while posting a 2-2 record in two starts and 11 relief appearances.
3. Ethan Meier, SR, East Mills (37 strikeouts): Meier had some gems last season and allowed opponents to hit just .181 per 31 innings pitched. He was 2-4 in five starts and nine relief appearances.
4. Kamron Brownlee, JR, Griswold (31 strikeouts): Brownlee made eight starts and five relief appearances and threw 32.1 innings for the Tigers.
5. Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (29 strikeouts): Owen posted a solid 2.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and .119 BAA in 17 innings a year ago. He started three times and made three relief appearances.
6. Joshua Martin, JR, Stanton (24 strikeouts): Strong year for Martin, who threw 21.2 innings and pitched to a 4.52 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and .167 BAA. He was 3-2 in five starts and three relief appearances.
7. Seth Ettleman, SO, Sidney (23 strikeouts): Ettleman went 34.2 innings and allowed opponents to hit just .241. He made seven starts and went 2-3 on the year.
7. Garett Phillips, SR, Sidney (23 strikeouts): Phillips did his damage in 21 innings and allowed just a .141 BAA while starting four games and making two relief appearances.
8. Jack Gordon, SO, East Mills (19 strikeouts): Gordon went 17 innings and made four starts and three relief appearances last season for the Wolverines.
9. Cale Swain, JR, Griswold (15 strikeouts): Swain pitched 12 2/3 innings and gave up just a .224 batting average against last season.
10. Quentin Thornburg, SR, Stanton (14 strikeouts): Thornburg went 13.1 innings and 3-0 in three starts and three relief appearances last season for the Vikings.
11. Silas Allen, JR, East Mills (11 strikeouts): Allen worked just 12 1/3 innings, but he made two starts for East Mills as a sophomore.
11. Taylor Reed, JR, Fremont-Mills (11 strikeouts): Reed went 8 2/3 innings and had a .149 BAA last season for the Knights.
11. Jacob Robinette, JR, Essex (11 strikeouts): Robinette has the top-returning strikeout number for the Trojans, and he worked 15 1/3 innings during his sophomore summer.
14. Auden Wilson, FR, Griswold (8 strikeouts): Wilson threw just 4 1/3 innings, but he nearly had two strikeouts per frame.
15. Carter Hunt, SO, Sidney (7 strikeouts): Hunt appeared in five games as a reliever and tossed 10 innings for the Cowboys.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Minimum of 8 innings pitched
Appearances: Ethan Meier, SR, East Mills (14)
Starts: Kamron Brownlee, JR, Griswold (8)
Wins: Joshua Martin, JR, Stanton; Tyler Johnson, JR, Fremont-Mills; Quentin Thornburg, SR, Stanton (3)
Saves: Carter Johnson, SR, Stanton (2)
IP: Tyler Johnson, JR, Fremont-Mills (42)
BAA: Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (.119)
Walks: Carter Hunt, SO, Sidney; Gabe Johnson, SO, Sidney (5)
ERA: Gabe Johnson, SO, Sidney (2.42)
WHIP: Gabe Johnson, SO, Sidney (1.15)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top returning base stealers, sorted by total stolen bases and efficiency in 2021.
1. Brydon Huntley, JR, Sidney: 23/23
1. Garett Phillips, SR, Sidney: 23/23
1. Cale Swain, JR, Griswold: 23/23
4. Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney: 21/21
5. Mason Crouse, JR, East Mills: 21/22
6. Evan Gettler, FR, Stanton: 18/18
7. Carter Johnson, SR, Stanton: 17/17
8. Brexton Roberts, SR, Sidney: 16/18
9. Gabe Johnson, SO, Sidney: 14/14
9. Logan Roberts, SR, Stanton: 14/14
11. Jacob Robinette, JR, Essex: 14/15
12. Zach Thornburg, SO, East Mills: 13/13
13. Levi Martin, SR, Stanton: 13/14
14. Joshua Martin, JR, Stanton: 12/13
15. Cash Turner, JR, Griswold: 11/11
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
East Mills (1): Mason Crouse (1st)
Essex (0)
Fremont-Mills (6): Tyler Johnson (2nd), Ike Lemonds (2nd), Jake Malcom (1st), Brady Owen (HM), Kyler Owen (1st), Owen Thornton (2nd)
Griswold (1): Cale Swain (2nd)
Sidney (5): Brydon Huntley (1st), Gabe Johnson (2nd), Garett Phillips (2nd), Brexton Roberts (1st), Cole Stenzel (1st)
Stanton (4): Carter Johnson (1st), Josh Martin (2nd), Levi Martin (1st), Quentin Thornburg (2nd)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Sidney (44)
2. Stanton (33)
3. Fremont-Mills (21)
4. East Mills & Griswold (16)
6. Essex (2)
Thoughts: The defending champs are still the favorites. Even with the loss of some big arms from last year’s team, they’re still plenty loaded. The only real change here is Fremont-Mills owning the No. 3 spot on their own with East Mills dropping into a tie for fourth with Griswold, which is up from five.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.