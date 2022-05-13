(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Western Iowa Conference baseball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
Missouri River Conference Baseball
Rolling Valley Conference Softball
Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball
Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
2022 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
It was a fantastic summer for Tri-Center, which put together the top record in the conference, and then advanced to the Class 1A state tournament behind a terrific group of seniors. Underwood was not too far behind their success. Check out last year’s standings, courtesy of Bound.
1. Tri-Center Trojans — 28-3 overall, 15-1 conference
2. Underwood Eagles — 21-5 overall, 15-2 conference
3. Treynor Cardinals — 14-12 overall, 13-6 conference
4. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 15-15 overall, 8-8 conference
4. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 12-16 overall, 8-8 conference
6. Audubon Wheelers — 10-17 overall, 6-11 conference
7. AHSTW Vikings — 7-13 overall, 5-11 conference
8. IKM-Manning Wolves — 8-18 overall, 3-13 conference
9. Riverside Bulldogs — 7-17 overall, 2-13 conference
Tri-Center scored nearly 12 runs per game and allowed just under three, finishing the season with a league-best +9.2 run differential on average. Underwood (+5.0), Treynor (+0.5) and Logan-Magnolia (+0.2) also posted positive run differentials while Missouri Valley (-0.1) was barely in the red.
COACHES
•AHSTW: Trey Brix
•Audubon: Matt Wilder
•IKM-Manning: Jeremy Nielsen
•Logan-Magnolia: Kurtis Hinkel
•Missouri Valley: Jamie Fouts & Rod Unger
•Riverside: Cole Chapin
•Treynor: Scott Wallace
•Tri-Center: Max Kozeal
•Underwood: Andy Vanfossan
There are some familiar names above, including a KMA Sports Hall of Famer (Unger), but there is one new face in AHSTW’s Trey Brix, who takes over after a successful run from Jason Holst.
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
With the way the schools are currently constructed, there are 17 state tournament appearances. If you add AHST (2) and Walnut (4) then you get another six (and are up to 23). Do with that what you wish.
Treynor — 8 (1983, 2000, 2001, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020)
Tri-Center — 6 (1976, 1986, 1987, 2016, 2018, 2021)
AHSTW — 2 as AHST (2006, 2007) & 4 for Walnut (1995, 1997, 2004, 2005)
Underwood — 2 (2014, 2019)
Missouri Valley — 1 (1978)
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning offensive players in the conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (84 total bases): Schumacher had another huge season last summer with 15 doubles, seven home runs and three triples while driving in 35 and scoring 31 runs. He had 22 BB+HBP against just six strikeouts while hitting .548/.646/1.151.
2. Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (77 total bases): Weers drove in a league-best 50 runs last season, posting 15 doubles and five home runs while hitting .475/.540/.778.
3. Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood (54 total bases): Fantastic freshman summer for Boothby, who finished with eight triples and seven doubles and took 24 BB+HBP at the top of the Eagles lineup. He scored 44 runs and hit .344/.478/.600.
3. Max Nielsen, SR, IKM-Manning (54 total bases): Nielsen tied for seventh last year with his 54 total bases behind nine doubles and four home runs. He had 19 walks against just 13 strikeouts and hit .458/.553/.750.
5. AJ Schiltz, SR, Treynor (45 total bases): Schiltz played in just 18 games last year, and he had more doubles (9) and more home runs (5) than he had singles (4). He also hit a triple and finished with a .352/.453/.833 line.
6. Jaxon Johnson, SR, Tri-Center (43 total bases): Another line that I loved last year: .453/.673/.672. Johnson was the Greek God of walks, posting 39(!) of them, and also found time to smack four home runs and two doubles while driving in 27 runs.
7. Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (42 total bases): Smith had six doubles, a triple and a home run, and he finished with a .413/.541/.560 triple-slash for the Wheelers while driving in 23 runs and scoring 25 times.
8. Clayton Luett, SR, Underwood (36 total bases): Breakout year for Luett, who had a .312/.379/.468 batting line, including 10 doubles and a triple among 24 total hits.
9. Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (33 total bases): Vanfossan hit .364/.430/.429 and drove in 37 runs for the Eagles, posting two triples and a double among 28 total hits.
10. Ryder Harkleroad, JR, Logan-Magnolia (30 total bases): Harkleroad is the top-returning hitter (by this measure) for the Panthers. He had 28 singles and one double, and he drove in 23 runs while hitting .377/.442/.390.
10. Kaden Snyder, SR, Treynor (30 total bases): Big year for Snyder, who had 23 RBI on 27 total hits, including three doubles, while hitting .391/.476/.435.
12. Brayden Lund, JR, AHSTW (29 total bases): Lund had six doubles and two triples for the Vikings in just 20 games last year. He hit .297/.304/.453 for the season.
12. Evan Roden, SO, Logan-Magnolia (29 total bases): Roden hit four doubles among 25 hits and drove in 17 runs while hitting .321/.418/.372 for the Panthers.
14. Cody Gilpin, SR, Missouri Valley (28 total bases): Strong season for Gilpin, who will play for Hastings next year. He hit .325/.462/.337 in a strong season that included 21 BB+HBP and one double among his 27 total hits.
15. Kaiden Rodenburg, SR, Underwood (27 total bases): Rodenburg had five doubles and a home run in 26 games and 77 at bats last season, and he posted 16 BB+HBP for a .376 on-base percentage.
16. Gage Clausen, SR, Missouri Valley (25 total bases): Another Big Red with a strong year that included a .486 on-base percentage thanks to 30 BB+HBP (14 walks, 16 HBP). He also had three doubles and drove in 18 runs.
16. Wil Gutzmer, SR, Missouri Valley (25 total bases): Gutzmer had a home run and 22 singles last year for Missouri Valley, and he hit .307/.404/.333 to post a solid season for the Big Reds.
18. Gavin Larsen, JR, Audubon (24 total bases): Larsen smacked six doubles among 18 hits and finished with a .247/.309/.309 batting line for the Wheelers.
18. Mason Yochum, JR, Treynor (24 total bases): Yochum had two doubles among 22 total hits and finished with a .286/.360/.312 triple-slash as a sophomore.
20. Brady Blom, SR, IKM-Manning (23 total bases): Blom doubled once and had 22 total hits for the Wolves, finishing the year with a .358 on-base percentage.
20. Eli Fouts, JR, Missouri Valley (23 total bases): Another from Missouri Valley, Fouts had a .398 on-base percentage with 20 BB+HBP and two doubles on the year.
20. Josh Ravlin, SO, Underwood (23 total bases): Ravlin had a .432 on-base percentage with 13 walks, 3 HBP and four doubles among 19 total hits while driving in 16.
20. Braden Wessel, SR, Audubon (23 total bases): And we finish this four-way tie for 20th with another big OBP (.490). Wessel had 32 BB+HBP last season, and he also hit for extra bases five times (4 doubles, 1 triple) out of his 17 total hits.
The rest of the top 30:
24. Brody West, SR, Logan-Magnolia (22 total bases)
25. Payton Chapman, SR, Treynor (21 total bases)
25. Nick Denning, SO, AHSTW (21 total bases)
27. Cooper Nielsen, JR, Audubon (20 total bases)
27. Amos Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning (20 total bases)
29. Kadin Bonham, SR, Missouri Valley (19 total bases)
29. Brady Coffman, SR, Treynor (19 total bases)
29. Jake Reimer, SR, Underwood (19 total bases)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Runs: Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood & Michael Turner, JR, Tri-Center (44)
Hits: Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (47)
Singles: Ryder Harkleroad, JR, Logan-Magnolia (28)
Doubles: Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor & Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (15)
Triples: Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood (8)
Home Runs: Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (7)
RBI: Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (50)
SAC: Lane Sams, SO, IKM-Manning (6)
SF: Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (4)
Walks: Jaxon Johnson, SR, Tri-Center (39)
HBP: Gage Clausen, SR, Missouri Valley (16)
AVG: Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Tryenor (.548)
OBP: Jaxon Johnson, SR, Tri-Center (.673)
SLG: Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (1.151)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (62 strikeouts): Vanfossan went 7-2 in eight starts and three relief appearances and posted a 1.18 ERA and 0.96 WHIP while allowing just a .145 batting average against (BAA) over 53.1 innings.
2. Max Nielsen, SR, IKM-Manning (58 strikeouts): Nielsen put up a 1.89 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP with a .215 BAA over 40.2 innings. He made seven starts and two relief appearances with a 2-4 record.
3. Brady Coffman, SR, Treynor (45 strikeouts): Coffman went 31 innings and 3-2 on the season, making eight starts and five relief appearances while posting a 2.71 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and .218 BAA.
4. Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (44 strikeouts): Schumacher nearly struck out two per inning, finishing with 23.2 innings last year. He was 4-2 in seven starts and one relief appearance and added a 2.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and .100 BAA.
5. Nick Denning, SO, AHSTW (38 strikeouts): Denning was active in 13 games, making 10 relief appearances and three starts, and he finished with 31.1 innings.
6. Cody Gilpin, SR, Missouri Valley (32 strikeouts): Gilpin went 2-2 in four starts and made seven relief appearances, finishing the season with 33 innings pitched.
7. Braden Wessel, SR, Audubon (29 strikeouts): Wessel had a strong season of his own with six starts and four appearances in relief. He posted 23.2 innings and pitched to a 3.85 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and .217 BAA.
8. Gage Clausen, SR, Missouri Valley (27 strikeouts): Clausen went 22 1/3 innings while pitching to a 4.39 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and a .226 BAA. He did most of his work in relief, making 14 appearances out of the ‘pen.
9. Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood (24 strikeouts): Boothby was 3-1 in five starts and three relief appearances. He finished with 24.2 innings and allowed just a .237 BAA.
10. Grady Jeppesen, SO, Riverside (21 strikeouts): Jeppesen tossed 20 innings, making two starts and seven appearances in relief for the Bulldogs.
11. Eli Fouts, JR, Missouri Valley (20 strikeouts): Fouts was very active last year for the Big Reds, throwing 36.1 innings and allowing just a .223 BAA. He had a 4-6 record with nine starts and one appearance in relief.
12. Jacob Coon, JR, AHSTW (19 strikeouts): Coon made seven starts, grabbed two wins and threw 28.2 innings for the Vikes.
13. Treyton Barry, SR, IKM-Manning (18 strikeouts): Barry worked 26 innings and made five starts among nine total appearances a year ago.
13. Charlie Schrage, SO, Treynor (18 strikeouts): Schrage had 12 appearances last season and went 3-1 on the season. He threw 29 1/3 innings.
15. Kaden Snyder, SR, Treynor (17 strikeouts): Snyder made six starts and threw 21 1/3 innings, holding opponents to a .233 batting average.
16. Cael Corrin, FR, Tri-Center (16 strikeouts): It wasn’t easy to pick up innings on the Trojans veteran team last year, but he threw 18 2/3 frames and had a solid 3.00 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.
16. AJ Schiltz, SR, Treynor (16 strikeouts): Schiltz got a late start to the season and threw just 9 2/3 innings. He was tough to get a hit off (.149 BAA), but there 24 BB+HBP. If he can contain that, he is undoubtedly one of the top arms in the conference.
18. Gavin Larsen, JR, Audubon (15 strikeouts): The first of two Gavins from Audubon that struck out 15 batters last season. Larsen made four starts among nine appearances and tossed 17 1/3 innings.
18. Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (15 strikeouts): Smith went 16 innings, mostly working as a reliever (6 times in 7 appearances).
20. Sean McGee, JR, Tri-Center (14 strikeouts): McGee went 7.0 innings last season, making four relief appearances and one start.
20. Brody West, SR, Logan-Magnolia (14 strikeouts): West had a .239 BAA over 12 innings, making three starts and five relief appearances.
The rest of the top 30:
22. Kalab Kuhl, FR, Logan-Magnolia (12 strikeouts, 10.2 IP)
22. Gage Shook, SO, Logan-Magnolia (12 strikeouts, 14.1 IP)
24. Cooper Nielsen, JR, Audubon (11 strikeouts, 14.1 IP)
25. Brayden Lund, JR, AHSTW (10 strikeouts, 19.1 IP)
25. Amos Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning (10 strikeouts, 11.0 IP)
27. Easton Eledge, SR, Underwood (9 strikeouts, 9.0 IP)
27. Kaeden Pleas, SO, Riverside (9 strikeouts, 12.2 IP)
29. Jaxon Johnson, SR, Tri-Center (8 strikeouts, 3.2 IP)
29. Holden Minahan, SO, Treynor (8 strikeouts, 4.2 IP)
29. Isaac Wohlhuter, SO, Tri-Center (8 strikeouts, 6.0 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Minimum of 12 innings pitched
Appearances: Gage Clausen, SR, Missouri Valley (15)
Starts: Eli Fouts, JR, Missouri Valley (9)
Wins: Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (7)
Saves: Nick Denning, SO, AHSTW; Charlie Schrage, SO, Treynor (2)
IP: Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (53.1)
BAA: Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (.100)
BB: Kaeden Pleas, SO, Riverside (0)
ERA: Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (1.18)
WHIP: Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (0.96)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top returning base stealers, sorted by total stolen bases and efficiency in 2021.
1. Michael Turner, JR, Tri-Center: 33/35
2. Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood: 25/27
3. Payton Chapman, SR, Treynor: 24/25
4. Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon: 23/23
5. Cody Gilpin, SR, Missouri Valley: 21/25
6. Grady Jeppesen, SO, Riverside: 20/22
7. Amos Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning: 19/20
8. Jake Reimer, SR, Underwood: 18/19
9. Brady Coffman, SR, Treynor: 15/15
9. Josh Ravlin, SO, Underwood: 15/15
11. Brock Poland, SO, Treynor: 14/17
12. Kyler Rieken, SO, Riverside: 13/13
13. Kaden Snyder, SR, Treynor: 13/14
14. Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor: 13/15
15. Dalton Smith, SO, Riverside: 12/13
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
AHSTW (0)
Audubon (0)
IKM-Manning (1): Max Nielsen (1st)
Logan-Magnolia (0)
Missouri Valley (2): Eli Fouts (2nd), Cody Gilpin (2nd)
Riverside (0)
Treynor (2): Jaxon Schumacher (1st), Kaden Snyder (2nd)
Tri-Center (2): Jaxon Johnson (1st), Justice Weers (1st)
Underwood (2): Mason Boothby (2nd), Jack Vanfossan (1st)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Treynor (37)
2. Underwood (36)
3. Tri-Center (30)
4. Missouri Valley (22)
5. Audubon & Logan-Magnolia (15)
7. IKM-Manning (12)
8. AHSTW (11)
9. Riverside (8)
Thoughts: After a bit of a down year, Treynor holds the top spot (by these metrics), but it’s not going to be easy with Underwood and Tri-Center both right on their heels. Missouri Valley goes from a tie for fourth to fourth on their own while Audubon jumps to a tie for fifth with Lo-Ma (which was tied for fourth last year), IKM-Manning goes from eighth to seventh and AHSTW from seventh to eighth.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.