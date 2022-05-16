(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Bluegrass Conference baseball.
2022 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVEW
Ankeny Christian Academy and Lamoni each had one loss in last year’s Bluegrass, and they were the two dominant teams. Here’s a look at the standings, courtesy of Bound.
1. Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — 27-5 overall, 17-1 conference
2. Lamoni Demons — 23-4 overall, 16-1 conference
3. Moravia Mohawks — 14-16 overall, 12-6 conference
3. Twin Cedars Sabers — 15-11 overall, 12-6 conference
5. Melcher-Dallas Saints — 15-14 overall, 11-7 conference
6. Mormon Trail Saints — 10-15 overall, 6-11 conference
7. Murray Mustangs — 5-19 overall, 5-13 conference
7. Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — 7-17 overall, 5-13 conference
9. Seymour Warriors — 4-19 overall, 4-13 conference
10. Moulton-Udell Eagles — 0-21 overall, 0-17 conference
Lamoni was the most dominant team throughout the year, averaging a +6.9 run differential while Ankeny Christian was at +4.9. Twin Cedars (+2.3), Moravia (+1.9) and Melcher-Dallas (+0.1) also posted positive run differentials. Mormon Trail found a bit of bad luck, maintaining a record of five games under .500 while barely being outscored (-0.1).
COACHES
•Ankeny Christian: Craig Dueker
•Lamoni: Brady McKillip
•Melcher-Dallas: Patrick Ferguson
•Moravia: Bill Huisman
•Mormon Trail: Keaton Gwinn
•Moulton-Udell: Randy Welch
•Murray: Shawn Oaks
•Seymour: Clint Housh
•Twin Cedars: Mark Schroeder
Note: I’ve been informed Orient-Macksburg will not have a baseball team this summer due to low numbers.
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
There are six state tournaments total among the current Bluegrass Conference schools, including Orient-Macksbrug.
Twin Cedars — 3 (2003, 2013, 2014)
Moravia — 1 (1988)
Moulton-Udell — 1 (1995)
Orient-Macksburg — 1 (2011)
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning offensive players in the conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (72 total bases): He led the conference in total bases last year, posting 16 doubles, four triples and two home runs among 42 total hits. He also scored 48 times, drove in 23 and had 30 BB+HBP against just five Ks while hitting .483/.605/.828.
2. Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (59 total bases): Living up to that Wookey name, Brycen had seven doubles and seven home runs, driven 23 and scored 15 times. He also had 20 BB+HBP for a .509/.636/1.035 batting line.
3. Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni (57 total bases): The Graceland recruit put up eight doubles, four triples and a home run among 38 total hits. He scored 40 times, drove in 23 and hit .432/.495/.648 for the season.
4. Matthew Seals, JR, Moravia (46 total bases): Seals ranked seventh in the conference last year with 46 total bases behind seven doubles, three home runs and a triple. He drove in 27, scored 28 and took 26 walks (+ 3 HBP). His line of .373/.548/.613 showed an all-around and disciplined hitter.
5. Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian (45 total bases): One of the future stars of this conference, Christensen had seven doubles and a triple, driven 22 runs and scored 28 times while taking 20 BB+HBP against just nine Ks. He hit .400/.500/.500.
6. Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas (44 total bases): The Melcher-Dallas backstop is the last of the returning players that ranked in the top 10 in this category last year. He had seven doubles, drove in a league-best 38 runs and had 23 BB+HBP while hitting .435/.541/.518.
7. Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia (42 total bases): Hanes had six doubles and a home run and scored 28 times for the Mohawks last season, hitting .351/.417/.447.
8. Wrigley Shanks, SR, Mormon Trail (39 total bases): A baseball name if there ever was one, Shanks hit .338/.427/.488 for the season, blasting 10 doubles and a home run. He drove in 23 runs and finished with a .338/.427/.488 triple-slash.
9. Triton Gwinn, SO, Mormon Trail (36 total bases): Gwinn hit .360/.389/.419 for teh Saints, smacking five doubles and driving in 15 in 24 games last year.
9. Gabe Stripe, JR, Mormon Trail (36 total bases): Three straight from Trail, and it’s Stripe here, who hit .372/.484/.462 with four doubles and a home run. He had 17 BB+HBP with just eight strikeouts.
11. Jackson McDanel, SO, Moravia (35 total bases): McDanel had a strong freshman season for Moravia with a .357/.491/.417 batting line. He had five doubles and 22 BB+HBP during the 2021 season.
12. Shane Helmick, SO, Moravia (33 total bases): Helmick bashed nine doubles among his 24 hits, drove in 20 and had a .270/.363/.371 line.
12. Remington Newton, SR, Mormon Trail (33 total bases): Newton drove in 21 runs behind six doubles and a home run and finished with a .316/.426/.434 triple-slash.
14. Cayden Cook, SO, Moravia (31 total bases): Cook went .342/.430/.392 during his freshman season, finishing with two doubles and a triple among 27 total hits.
14. Kade Nowlin, SR, Lamoni (31 total bases): Nowlin finished his junior season with 12 singles and eight extra-base hits, including five doubles and three triples. He hit .312/.488/.484 for the year.
16. Braedon Boswell, SR, Lamoni (27 total bases): Boswell had four doubles, a triple and a home run, and he drove in 16 runs for the Demons while hitting .277/.434/.415.
16. Kalvin Brown, JR, Lamoni (27 total bases): Brown found three doubles and two triples among his 20 tilt hits. He had 25 runs and 18 RBI with a .364/.486/.491 batting line.
18. Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas (26 total bases): Suntken had a nice sophomore season of his own with 23 RBI on 23 total hits, finishing with a .311/.469/.351 line.
19. Brody Hoefle, SO, Ankeny Christian (25 total bases): Hoefle had a terrific freshman season of his own with three doubles and 20 BB+HBP while hitting .3333/.483/.379.
19. Carter Houser, JR, Seymour (25 total bases): Houser had five doubles and a home run in 20 games last year. He hit .298/.429/.439.
The rest of the top 30:
21. Devin Arkema, SR, Twin Cedars (23 total bases)
21. Gavin Dixson, JR, Mormon Trail (23 total bases)
23. Wyatt Gannon, SR, Murray (21 total bases)
24. Dallas Clark, SR, Twin Cedars (20 total bases)
24. Blake Richman, SR, Murray (20 total bases)
26. Logan Godfrey, JR, Melcher-Dallas (19 total bases)
26. Kace Patton, SO, Murray (19 total bases)
26. Braydin Shaffer, SO, Moulton-Udell (19 total bases)
29. Dylan Brennecke, JR, Seymour (18 total bases)
29. Kasey Clark, JR, Twin Cedars (18 total bases)
29. Landon McKillip, SO, Lamoni (18 total bases)
29. Chase Rozenboom, SO, Twin Cedars (18 total bases)
29. Matthew Welshhons, SO, Ankeny Christian (18 total bases)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
At Bats: Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia (94)
Runs: Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (48)
Hits: Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (42)
Singles: Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas (30)
Doubles: Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (16)
Triples: Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian & Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni (4)
Home runs: Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (7)
RBI: Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas (38)
SAC: Tyler Mahoney, SO, Ankeny Christian (11)
SF: Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas (3)
BB: Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian & Matthew Seals, JR, Moravia (26)
HBP: Logan Godfrey, JR, Melcher-Dallas & Kade Nowlin, SR, Lamoni (8)
SO: Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (5)
AVG: Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (.509)
OBP: Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (.636)
SLG: Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (1.035)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (78 strikeouts): Great season on the mound for Johnson, who had a 4-4 record in nine starts and three relief appearances over 53.2 innings. He had a 2.09 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and .202 batting average against (BAA).
2. Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (77 strikeouts): Wookey posted a 2.08 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP with a .130 BAA over 37 innings.
3. Devin Arkema, SR, Twin Cedars (75 strikeouts): One of the top pitchers in the league over the last several years, Arkema had 42 innings to his name and a 4-2 W-L record. He posted a 2.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP an da .103 BAA.
4. Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia (67 strikeouts): Hanes was a workhorse with 58 2/3 innings pitched and made 10 starts and three relief appearances. Hanes had a 2.51 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and .208 BAA.
5. Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian (52 strikeouts): Christensen went 34 2/3 innings and had flawless 5-0 record while pitching to a 2.42 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and .174 BAA.
6. Matthew Seals, JR, Moravia (45 strikeouts): Seals went 27 2/3 innings last season and made nine starts with two relief appearances for the Mohawks. He had a 3.29 ERA, 1.95 WHIP an da minuscule .096 BAA.
7. Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni (42 strikeouts): Olson was brilliant in pitching to a 0.66 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. He had a 5-1 record over 31 1/2 innings and finished with a .114 BAA.
8. Zane Hackathorn, JR, Moulton-Udell (40 strikeouts): Hackathorn had 28 innings pitched last year and made seven starts with four relief appearances.
9. Remington Newton, SR, Mormon Trail (36 strikeouts): Newton struck out one batter per inning, throwing 36 frames and pitching to a 3.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and .232 BAA.
10. Kayden Snowden, SR, Seymour (29 strikeouts): Snowden made five starts and five relief appearances while tossing 28 2/3 innings.
11. Jadyn Patton, SR, Murray (27 strikeouts): Patton went 31 innings and had a 3.84 ERA and 2.07 WHIP for the season while posting a .229 BAA.
12. Shane Helmick, SO, Moravia (25 strikeouts): Helmick went 25 2/3 innings and had a 3-1 record while making five starts with seven relief appearances.
12. Carter Houser, JR, Seymour (25 strikeouts): Houser also had the 25 Ks, and he did it in just 16 2/3 innings. Houser made four starts and four relief appearances.
12. Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas (25 strikeouts): Suntken had a 3-3 record and threw 40 2/3 innings with a terrific .145 BAA. His ERA was 4.48 and his whip went 1.75.
15. Dallas Clark, SR, Twin Cedars (24 strikeouts): Clark had a 2.68 ERA and a 1.98 WHIP over 15 2/3 innings for the Sabers last season.
15. Landon McKillip, SO, Lamoni (24 strikeouts): McKillip was a tough one to get a hit off, finishing with a .143 BAA over 19 innings. He also pitched to a 2.95 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP.
The rest of the top 25:
17. Wrigley Shanks, SR, Mormon Trail (23 Ks in 24.0 IP)
17. Gabe Stripe, SR, Mormon Trail (23 Ks in 34.1 IP)
19. Mason Hackathorn, FR, Moulton-Udell (22 Ks in 14.0 IP)
20. Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni (20 Ks in 17.1 IP)
21. Logan Fincham, SR, Ankeny Christian (18 Ks in 12.2 IP)
21. Triton Gwinn, SO, Mormon Trail (18 Ks in 18.1 IP)
23. Kade Nowlin, SR, Lamoni (17 Ks in 11.2 IP)
24. Andrew Roe, JR, Murray (17 Ks in 29.1 IP)
25. Jose Adkins, JR, Mormon Trail (16 Ks in 12.0 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Minimum of 14 innings pitched
Appearances: Caleb Cook, JR, Moravia & Gage Hanses, JR, Moravia (13)
Starts: Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia (10)
Wins: Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian; Landon McKillip, SO, Lamoni; Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni (5)
Saves: Kennan Hinners, JR, Seymour; Brody Hoefle, SO, Ankeny Christian; Carter Houser, JR, Seymour; Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian; Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas; Kade Nowlin, SR, Lamoni; Brayden Olson, SR, Lamoni; Wrigley Shanks, SR, Mormon Trail (1)
IP: Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia (58.2)
BAA: Blake Micetich, SO, Twin Cedars (.057)
BB: Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni (5)
ERA: Blake Micetich, SO, Twin Cedars (0.48)
WHIP: Blake Micetish, SO, Twin Cedars (0.82)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top returning base stealers, sorted by total stolen bases and efficiency in 2021.
1. Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian: 38/42
2. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian: 34/36
3. Dallas Clark, SR, Twin Cedars: 28/30
4. Devin Arkema, SR, Twin Cedars: 27/28
5. Jackson McDanel, SO, Moravia: 24/25
5. Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni: 24/25
7. Gabe Stripe, SR, Mormon Trail: 24/27
8. Brody Hoefle, SO, Ankeny Christian: 18/21
9. Kalvin Brown, JR, Lamoni: 17/20
10. Triton Gwinn, SO, Mormon Trail: 16/18
11. Kace Patton, SO, Murray: 15/15
12. Kade Nowlin, SR, Lamoni: 14/14
13. Braedon Boswell, SR, Lamoni: 13/13
13. Cayden Cook, SO, Moravia: 13/13
13. Wyatt Gannon, SR, Murray: 13/13
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
I cannot, for the life of me, find last year’s all-conference baseball awards in the Bluegrass Conference. If anyone has them please shoot them to me at dmartin@kmamail.com.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Ankeny Christian (37)
2. Lamoni (36)
3. Moravia (29)
4. Twin Cedars (23)
5. Melcher-Dallas (20)
6. Mormon Trail (19)
7. Murray (18)
8. Seymour (10)
9. Moulton-Udell (3)
Thoughts: This is pretty much the complete repeat of last season with a few ties broken. Ankeny Christian and Lamoni appear to be the top of the league again this season, but Moravia may be making some moves with all that is returning for them.
