(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Missouri River Conference softball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
Missouri River Conference Baseball
Rolling Valley Conference Softball
Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball
Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
Western Iowa Conference Baseball
2022 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Bishop Heelan Catholic rolled to the conference championship last season with a dominant 26-2 conference record. They were five games clear in the loss column of the rest of the conference. Here’s how it looked, courtesy of Bound.
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 31-9 overall, 26-2 conference
2. LeMars Bulldogs — 25-13 overall, 19-7 conference
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 29-12 overall, 20-8 conference
4. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 20-20 overall, 17-11 conference
5. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 16-20 overall, 10-16 conference
6. Sioux City North Stars — 17-23 overall, 9-17 conference
7. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 8-30 overall, 7-21 conference
8. Sioux City West Wolverines — 0-37 overall, 0-26 conference
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Ryan Koch
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Chris Fitzpatrick
•LeMars: Keely Steffen
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Jared Ocker
•Sioux City East: Josh Malenosky
•Sioux City North: Brent Eickholt
•Sioux City West: Travis McDermott
•Thomas Jefferson: Dave Lutz
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
There’s a pretty significant history of state tournament appearances in the Missouri River, including eight appearances each for Heelan, SBL and Sioux City North and seven from Sioux City East. There are 34 total:
Bishop Heelan Catholic — 8 (1996, 1998, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 8 (1992, 1997, 1999, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2017, 2018)
Sioux City North — 8 (1982, 1983, 1992, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2007, 2008)
Sioux City East — 7 (1986, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2010)
Sioux City West — 2 (1991, 1994)
LeMars — 1 (2020)
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning offensive players in the conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (91 total bases): Hempey was a monster last year for the Black Raiders, hitting .462/.574/.765 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and two triples. She had 34 BB+HBP against just eight strikeouts, drove in 26 runs and scored 68(!) times.
2. Kenley Meis, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (84 total bases): A big year for Meis, too, who posted six triples, five homers and three triples, drove in 25 runs and scored 59 times while hitting .397/.434/.618.
3. Elise Evans-Murphy, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (83 total bases): Evans-Murphy was just one single behind Meis, and she hit .396/.436/.619 while doing it. She had 16 doubles, four roundtrippers and one triple while driving in 52 and scoring 36.
4. Maggie Allen, SR, LeMars (76 total bases): Allen had 17 doubles, three home runs and a triple while driving in 30 and scoring 43 runs. She hit .369/.434/.585 for the Bulldogs last year.
4. Marin Frazee, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (76 total bases): Frazee blasted to the tune of a .433/.531/.633 hitting line. That’s a lot of 3s. She posted 11 doubles, three home runs and two triples with 25 RBI and 49 runs scored. Also, she did whatever she could to reach base, getting hit by a pitch 14 times (with 11 walks).
6. Grace Nelson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (73 total bases): Nelson hit .500 for the season last year, bashing 10 doubles and three home runs while driving in 40 runs. She also had a .554 on-base percentage and a .676 slugging percentage with 41 runs scored.
7. Libby Leraas, JR, LeMars (67 total bases): Leraas posted 13 doubles and five home runs, drove in 39 and scored 29 while hitting .328/.368/.563 for the Bulldogs last summer.
8. Jessica Vrenick, SR, Abraham Lincoln (65 total bases): Vrenick is the first Council Bluffs name on the list, and she had a big year for the Lynx as a junior, finishing with a .432/.471/.586 triple-slash. She posted nine doubles, two home runs and a triple while driving in 25 and scoring 27 times.
9. Mariah Augustine, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (60 total bases): The Heelan backstop did it at the plate with six doubles, three homers and a triple. She drove in 34 and hit .394/.441/.550.
10. Raelyn Angerman, JR, Sioux City East (58 total bases): Strong sophomore season for Angerman, who hit .331/.394/.479 with 10 doubles, two bombs and one triple. She drove in 39 runs and scored 33 times for the Black Raiders.
11. Addie Brown, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (57 total bases): Brown had 54 singles among her 55 total hits last year. If you know math, you know the other hit was a triple. She hit .414/.473/.429 with 25 RBI and 44 runs scored.
12. Tessa Clifton, SO, Abraham Lincoln (54 total bases): Impressive season at the plate for the freshman. Clifton hit .394/.465/.495 with nine doubles and a triple while driving in 2 runs and scoring 26 times.
13. Ataviah Van Buren, JR, Sioux City North (51 total bases): Van Buren hit .294/.341/.405 with six doubles, two home runs and one triple last season.
13. Payton Wright, JR, LeMars (51 total bases): Wright posted 45 singles among her 48 hits and had three doubles for the rest of them. She hit .384/.458/.408 for the season.
15. Sarah Brown, SO, LeMars (48 total bases): Brown put together a big freshman season of her own with five doubles and a home run among 40 total hits. She drove in 26 and scored 30 while posting a .323/.351/.387 batting line.
15. Ella Fitzpatrick, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (48 total bases): Fitzpatrick hit .469/.527/.593 for the season, and she finished the year with four doubles and two home runs while driving in 26 runs.
17. Ella Skinner, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (47 total bases): Skinner bashed nine doubles and had 38 total hits, drove in 26 and scored 33 runs while hitting .314/.411/.388 on the year.
17. Lexi Smith, SR, Thomas Jefferson (47 total bases): Smith had a strong summer of her own with seven triples and a home run among 30 total hits. She drove in 23, scored 24 runs and finished with a .268/.339/.420 line.
17. Kennedy Wineland, SR, Sioux City East (47 total bases): Another 47 total bases, and this one came with three doubles among 44 total hits, posting a .419/.500/.448 line.
20. Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (45 total bases): Mentzer was terrific during her freshman season, too, with nine doubles, 23 RBI and 31 runs scored. Her batting line of .379/.451/.474 was outstanding.
The rest of the top 30:
21. Kelsi Nelson, SO, Abraham Lincoln (41 total bases)
22. Maya Augustine, JR, Sioux City West (39 total bases)
23. Avery Beller, SR, Sioux City North (38 total bases)
23. Shaeley Bose, SR, Thomas Jefferson (38 total bases)
23. Chloe Buss, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (38 total bases)
23. Aussie Obbink, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (38 total bases)
27. Averie Morgan, SR, LeMars (37 total bases)
28. Karsyn Hicks, SR, Sioux City North (35 total bases)
29. Serenity Frazier, SR, Sioux City West (34 total bases)
29. Alexy Jones, JR, Thomas Jefferson (34 total bases)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
At Bats: Kenley Meis, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (136)
Runs: Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (68)
Hits: Addie Brown, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton & Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (55)
Singles: Addie Brown, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (54)
Doubles: Maggie Allen, SR, LeMars (17)
Triples: Lexi Smith, SR, Thomas Jefferson (7)
Home Runs: Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (7)
RBI: Elise Evans-Murphy, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (52)
SAC: Grace Nelson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (7)
SF: Libby Leraas, JR, LeMars (6)
Walks: Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (26)
HBP: Jayden Hargrave, SO, Abraham Lincoln (29)
AVG: Grace Nelson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.500)
OBP: Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (.574)
SLG: Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (.765)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Holly Hansen, JR, Abraham Lincoln (183 strikeouts): Hansen can definitely put some batters down, and she did it in 150.1 innings last year while pitching to a .146 batting average against (BAA). She had a 4.05 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP, and she had 14 wins.
2. Angel Shaw, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (95 strikeouts): Shaw worked 95.2 innings and had an 11-3 record for the season. She had a 3.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a .203 BAA.
3. Regan Herbst, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (83 strikeouts): The No. 1 for the Warriors, Herbst threw 132 innings and a 17-7 record for the year. Her 2.81 ERA was joined by a 1.51 WHIP and a .244 BAA.
4. Karsyn Hicks, SR, Sioux City North (77 strikeouts): Hicks split time with senior Courtney Johnson last year, and she threw 95.2 innings with a 5-9 record. The .197 BAA shows there may have been a bit of bad luck for her.
5. Kamea Van Kalsbeek, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (73 strikeouts): Van Kalsbeek went 87.2 innings and posted a 10-2 record in 14 starts a year ago. She had a 2.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a .254 BAA.
6. Lizzie Koonce, JR, LeMars (72 strikeouts): Koonce finished last year with a 2.96 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP while tossing 104 innings. She had a 10-7 W-L record and a .248 BAA.
7. Alyssa Denman, SR, Thomas Jefferson (69 strikeouts): The top strikeout pitcher for the Yellow Jackets last season was Denman, who went 146.1 innings.
8. Serenity Frazier, SR, Sioux City West (65 strikeouts): Frazier went 120 innings last year for the Wolverines and had a .292 BAA.
9. Carley Steinspring, FR, Thomas Jefferson (31 strikeouts): Good experience for Steinspring last year, who went 68.2 innings as an 8th grader, making 11 starts.
10. Marin Frazee, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (28 strikeouts): Frazee went 64.2 quality innings for the conference champs, making 13 starts and putting up an 8-2 record. She had a .271 BAA, a 3.36 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP.
11. Joslyn Verzal, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (24 strikeouts): Verzal went 47 innings and made eight starts with a 5-3 record for the Crusaders. She had a 4.02 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and .285 BAA.
12. Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (23 strikeouts): Mentzer received plenty of experience for the Black Raiders with 51.1 innings and a .233 BAA. The 7.09 ERA is puzzling given the low BAA, so we could see some positive regression for Mentzer.
13. Tessa Clifton, SO, Abraham Lincoln (19 strikeouts): Clifton made seven starts, posted a .264 BAA and worked 32 innings.
14. Madi Green, JR, Sioux City North (18 strikeouts): Green had 39 innings last season and a decent 4.49 ERA.
15. Lauren Woods, JR, Sioux City North (8 strikeouts): We’re down to eight Ks, and it came from Woods, who worked just 9.1 innings.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Minimum of 33 innings pitched for certain categories
Appearances: Alyssa Denman, SR, Thomas Jefferson 933)
Wins: Regan Herbst, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17)
Saves: Holly Hansen, JR, Abraham Lincoln; Regan Herbst, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Brenna Leraas, FR, LeMars; Angel Shaw, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
IP: Holly Hansen, JR, Abraham Lincoln (150.1)
BAA: Holly Hansen, JR, Abraham Lincoln (.146)
BB: Marin Frazee, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (10)
ERA: Kamea Van Kalsbeek, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2.32)
WHIP: Lizzie Koonce, JR, LeMars (1.26)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top returning base stealers, sorted by total stolen bases and efficiency in 2021.
1. Shaeley Bose, SR, Thomas Jefferson: 33/34
2. Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East: 32/33
2. Kenley Meis, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 32/33
4. Marin Frazee, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 28/29
5. Addie Brown, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 23/24
6. Jayden Hargrave, SO, Abraham Lincoln: 21/21
7. Alexy Jones, JR, Sioux City East: 17/17
8. Taylor Prosser, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 17/18
8. Ella Skinner, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 17/18
10. Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East: 15/15
10. Kennedy Wineland, SR, Sioux City East: 15/15
12. Grace Nelson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 15/17
13. Emma O’Neal, SR, Abraham Lincoln: 13/13
14. Addison Kuehl, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 12/12
14. Payton Wright, JR, LeMars: 12/12
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Abraham Lincoln (3): Tessa Clifton (2nd), Holly Hansen (1st), Jessica Vrenick (1st)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (6): Mariah Augustine (1st), Ella Fitzpatrick (1st), Marin Frazee (2nd), Kenley Meis (2nd), Grace Nelson (1st), Angel Shaw (1st)
LeMars (2): Maggie Allen (1st), Payton Wright (1st)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2): Addie Brown (1st), Elise Evans-Murphy (2nd)
Sioux City East (3): Brylee Hempey (1st), Olivia Mentzer (2nd), Kennedy Wineland (2nd)
Sioux City North (0)
Sioux City West (0)
Thomas Jefferson (0)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (49)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (38)
3. Sioux City East (35)
4. LeMars (32)
5. Abraham Lincoln (24)
6. Sioux City North & Thomas Jefferson (15)
8. Sioux City West (3)
Thoughts: It makes perfect sense that Heelan is the favorite in this one. They are the defending champion, and you read this thing — they have a ton coming back. Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East jump a spot each while LeMars falls down from 2 to 4. Thomas Jefferson goes from 7th to a tie for 6th with North. Otherwise, there’s very little change in these prognostications.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.