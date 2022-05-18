(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Pride of Iowa Conference softball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
Missouri River Conference Baseball
Rolling Valley Conference Softball
Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball
Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
Western Iowa Conference Baseball
Missouri River Conference Softball
2022 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Last year’s Pride of Iowa Conference touted two of the top four teams in Class 1A, and they actually played one another one final time for third. Southeast Warren beat Wayne for that moniker, but it was the Falcons that claimed the POI title last year. The full standings, courtesy of Bound:
1. Wayne Falcons — 24-6 overall, 12-1 conference
2. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 30-3 overall, 11-2 conference
3. Lenox Tigers — 29-7 overall, 10-3 conference
4. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 19-8 overall, 8-4 conference
4. Mount Ayr Raiderettes — 15-13 overall, 8-4 conference
6. Central Decatur Cardinals — 12-17 overall, 5-8 conference
6. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 15-18 overall, 5-8 conference
8. East Union Eagles — 18-17 overall, 3-10 conference
9. Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 7-23 overall, 2-11 conference
10. Bedford Bulldogs — 8-22 overall, 0-13 conference
Southeast Warren averaged a league-high 9.6 runs per game and had a +7.6 run differential on average. Wayne (+5.5), Martensdale-St. Marys (+4.6), Lenox (+4.0), Mount Ayr (+3.4) and East Union (+0.2) also had positive run differentials overall. Nodaway Valley (-0.5) and Central Decatur (-1.4) were not too far off the positive side of things.
COACHES
•Bedford: Kenny Weed
•Central Decatur: Rudy Evertsen
•East Union: Todd Verwers
•Lenox: Mandy Stoaks
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Emily Wood
•Mount Ayr: Bret Ruggles
•Nodaway Valley: Abbey Queck
•Southeast Warren: Cody Reynolds
•Southwest Valley: Elizabeth Metheny
•Wayne: Heather Fortune
Lots of familiar names here, including Kenny Weed, who takes over as the head softball coach after a long run as the girls basketball coach.
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
There have been 36 state tournament appearances among the schools in the POI. Southeast Warren had an incredible run of tourneys in the 60s while Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr and Wayne have been pretty active of late. There have been five state championships with Southeast Warren winning both the fall and summer titles in 1961, the fall title in 1962 and the summer title in 1968 and Martensdale-St. Marys taking a 2012 championship. Here’s a look at all of the state appearances among the current programs:
Southeast Warren — 15 (1960 Fall, 1961, 1961 Fall, 1962, 1962 Fall, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1965 Fall, 1966, 1967, 1968, 2001, 2009, 2021)
Martensdale-St. Marys — 9 (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018)
Wayne — 6 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Mount Ayr — 4 (1982, 1994, 2019, 2020)
Bedford — 1 (1969)
Nodaway Valley — 1 (2011)
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning offensive players in the conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren (90 total bases): A one-time winner of the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year award, Hartman had 14 doubles, eight home runs and a triple while driving in 28 and scoring 56 times. She hit .472/.545/.849 for her junior season.
2. Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (87 total bases): The Iowa recruit hit .505/.564/.861 at the plate with 14 doubles, six home runs and three triples atop the Falcons lineup. She drove in 24 and had 42 runs for the season.
3. Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox (80 total bases): What a debut. Cox smashed nine home runs, nine doubles and a triple while driving in 45 and scoring 21 runs. She hit .385/.447/.734 while playing in one of the most pitching-dominant leagues in the area.
4. Emily Jones, SR, Wayne (78 total bases): Jones crushes the ball all over the yard with a .505/.558/.788 line that included 12 doubles, four home runs and two triples. She drove in 39 and scored 26 runs last summer.
5. Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (73 total bases): A Northern Iowa recruit, Reynolds hit nine homers, seven doubles and two triples while slashing .449/.522/.936. She drove in 28 runs and had 33 runs scored.
6. Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren (63 total bases): The Warhawks’ backstop, Nolte hit .460/.530/.630 with nine doubles, two home runs and a triple. She drove in 34 and scored 41 runs on the season while striking out just three times in 119 plate appearances.
7. Kaylin Lack, SR, East Union (56 total bases): Don’t overlook Lack’s abilities. She hit .407/.513/.615 last year and posted six doubles, three home runs and two triples while driving in 32 runs and scoring 37 times. She had 21 BB+HBP to boost the OBP.
8. Kylee Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur (55 total bases): A Northwest Missouri State recruit, Rockhold hit .367/.424/.611 with 10 doubles and four home runs. She also drove in 34 runs and scored 19 runs on the season.
9. Hallee Hamilton, SR, Central Decatur (52 total bases): Hamilton finished the season with five doubles, four triples and three home runs. She had 20 RBI and 31 runs scored while hitting .385/.479/.667 for the year.
9. Zoey Larsen, JR, Mount Ayr (52 total bases): Larsen hit .391/.506/.754 with 17 BB+HBP while also bashing seven home runs and four doubles. She drove in 25 runs during her sophomore summer.
11. Lindsey Davis, SO, Nodaway Valley (51 total bases): Davis had eight doubles and two home runs, drove in 27 and had 24 runs scored for the Wolverines last summer. She hit .411/.454/.567 on the summer.
12. Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (50 total bases): DeVault had a terrific season of her own with a .345/.390/.455 triple-slash, finishing with four doubles, two home runs and a triple while driving in 22 runs and scoring 41 times.
13. Halsie Barnes, SR, Mount Ayr (46 total bases): A stalwart in the middle of that Mount Ayr lineup for years, Barnes hit .436/.452/.590 last summer, posting nine doubles and a home run while driving in 24 runs.
13. Brynnly German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (46 total bases): German had 11 doubles and a triple among her 33 total hits, finishing with a .351/.402/.489 for the season.
15. Kaylee Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren (45 total bases): Bauer finished out her junior season with five doubles and two home runs while hitting .366/.392/.484 for the summer. She had 20 RBI and 36 runs scored.
15. Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (45 total bases): Ruble had 13 extra-base hits and 16 singles last year for the Warhawks, finishing with 11 doubles and one triple and home run each. She drove in 30 runs and hit .349/.400/.542 on the year.
15. Zoey Reed, FR, Lenox (45 total bases): Reed was also one of the standout players in the conference last year as an 8th grader. She had a .381/.463/.429 batting line that included three doubles and a triple among 40 total hits. She also had 17 BB+HBP against 15 strikeouts.
18. Natalie Geisler, SO, Southeast Warren (43 total bases): Such a deep lineup, and Geisler was a big part of it, too, with a .427/.429/.524 batting line. She had eight doubles among 35 total hits last year.
19. Mallory Raney, SR, East Union (42 total bases): Raney put up a .316/.438/.532 triple-slash line, finishing the year with seven doubles, two triples and two home runs.
20. Abigayle Henderson, SR, Wayne (42 total bases): Henderson finished with a .316/.327/.429 batting line that included five doubles and two home runs while driving in 27 for the Falcons.
20. Camryn Johnston, SR, Southwest Valley (42 total bases): One of two Timberwolves with 42 total bases last year, Johnston had eight doubles and a home run while hitting .344/.416/.467.
20. Evy Marlin, FR, Southwest Valley (42 total bases): Great 8th grade summer for Marlin, who finished with three doubles, two home runs and a triple while hitting .408/.489/.553.
The rest of the top 30:
23. Noelle McKnight, JR, East Union (41 total bases)
24. Jaycee Neer, FR, Southeast Warren (40 total bases)
25. Payten Lambert, SR, Mount Ayr (38 total bases)
26. Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (35 total bases)
26. Jorja Holliday, SO, Nodaway Valley (35 total bases)
26. Ryanne Mullen, JR, Southwest Valley (35 total bases)
29. Anna Parrott, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (34 total bases)
29. Morgan Shuler, FR, Southwest Valley (34 total bases)
By the way, this is a conference that could probably go 40 deep in this section. There are 30 of the top 44 hitters in total bases coming back from last year.
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
At Bats: Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley; Cadence Douglas, JR, Lenox (110)
Runs: Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren (56)
Hits: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (51)
Singles: Zoey Reed, FR, Lenox (36)
Doubles: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne & Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren (14)
Triples: Hallee Hamilton, SR, Central Decatur (4)
Home runs: Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox & Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (9)
RBI: Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox (45)
SAC: Mallory Raney, SR, East Union (11)
SF: Kaitlyn Mitchell, SR, East Union (3)
BB: Kaylin Lack, SR, East Union (18)
HBP: Karah Kirkland, SR, East Union (11)
AVG: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne & Emily Jones, SR, Wayne (.505)
OBP: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (.564)
SLG: Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (.936)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (322 strikeouts): Berndt was dealing with an injury last season, but she still found a way to pitch 167.1 innings and strike out those 322 batters. She went 20-5 with one save while pitching to a 1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and a .128 batting average against (BAA).
2. Mallory Raney, SR, East Union (173 strikeouts): Strong year for Raney in the circle, posting a 1.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and .181 BAA with a 16-9 record over 138 innings.
3. Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (156 strikeouts): Ruble threw 126 innings and finished the year with a 20-3 record. She had a 1.39 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and a .188 BAA.
4. Jorja Holliday, SO, Nodaway Valley (129 strikeouts): Great growth from Holliday from her 8th grade to freshman season, and we might see some more of it this summer. She tossed 121.1 innings and went 13-6 with two saves while pitching to a 2.60 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and .225 BAA.
5. Kylee Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur (127 strikeouts): Rockhold dealt with a hand injury last summer, but she was still very good over 125.1 innings. She’s still one of the top pitchers in the league, and I would look for a big year from the Cardinals hurler.
6. Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (101 strikeouts): German went 80.1 innings and had a 1.66 ERA and 1.07 WHIP thanks to just 21 BB+HBP. Opponents hit just .152 against her.
7. Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (88 strikeouts): Reynolds worked 105.2 innings and had a 2.52 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and .230 BAA for her junior season.
8. Kaylyn Holmes, SO, Southeast Warren (82 strikeouts): Another great pitching option for Coach Reynolds. Holmes went 69.2 innings and was 10-0 in decisions. She had a 1.81 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and .202 BAA.
9. Breanna Simmons, SO, Bedford (57 strikeouts): Simmons is back in the circle for the Bulldogs after 77.1 innings last season.
10. Ryanne Mullen, JR, Southwest Valley (46 strikeouts): Mullen made 30 appearances in the circle and threw 123.1 innings for the Timberwolves a year ago.
11. Zoey Larsen, JR, Mount Ayr (33 strikeouts): Another very good option for Mount Ayr, Larsen pitched 42.2 innings and had a solid 4.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and .259 BAA. She walked just 12 for the entire season.
12. Annika Evertsen, JR, Central Decatur (29 strikeouts): Evertsen was 5-2 in seven starts and threw 41.1 innings for the Cardinals last summer as a sophomore.
13. Emily Jones, SR, Wayne (28 strikeouts): When you’ve got Sterling Berndt on the team, you don’t get a lot of chances, but Jones did all she could over 24.2 innings. She was 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and .211 BAA.
14. Whitney Lamb, SR, Nodaway Valley (27 strikeouts): Lamb was quite active with 66 innings pitched last season, appearing in 17 games and making 16 starts.
15. Braelynn Long, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (26 strikeouts): Long went 7-1 in 10 starts and threw 45.2 innings with a 3.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and .240 BAA on the year.
Others to note:
-Sara Collins, JR, East Union (43.1 IP, 22 strikeouts)
-Hadley Pearson, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (43 IP, 22 strikeouts)
-Haidyn Top, SO, Southwest Valley (44.2 IP, 21 strikeouts)
And I’d probably keep an eye on Lenox freshman Zoey Reed, who might very well be the heir apparent to TJ Stoaks, who spent five years lighting things up in the circle for the Tigers.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Appearances: Ryanne Mullen, JR, Southwest Valley (30)
Wins: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne & Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (20)
Saves: Jorja Holliday, SO, Nodaway Valley & Haidyn Top, SO, Southwest Valley (2)
IP: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (167.1)
BAA: Stelring Berndt, SR, Wayne (.128) minimum of 68 innings pitched
BB: Kaylyn Holmes, SO, Southeast Warren (12) minimum of 68 innings pitched
ERA: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (1.13) minimum of 68 innings pitched
WHIP: Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (0.63) minimum of 68 innings pitched
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top returning base stealers, sorted by total stolen bases and efficiency in 2021.
1. Noelle McKnight, JR, East Union: 46/46
2. Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley: 27/27
3. Madison Fry, JR, Nodaway Valley: 22/22
4. Brynnly German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys: 22/24
5. Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr: 21/21
6. Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne: 20/20
7. Jackie Kleve, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys: 18/18
8. Hallee Hamilton, SR, Central Decatur: 18/20
9. Lexi Gray, SO, Bedford: 17/18
9. Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren: 17/18
11. Karah Kirkland, SR, East Union: 16/16
12. Kaylin Lack, SR, East Union: 16/18
13. Zoey Reed, FR, Lenox: 14/14
14. Jordan Proctor, SR, Central Decatur: 14/15
15. Kaylee Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren: 14/16
15. Ryanne Mullen, Jr, Southwest Valley: 14/16
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Bedford (0)
Central Decatur (2): Hallee Hamilton (HM), Kylee Rockhold (2nd)
East Union (4): Kaylin Lack (2nd), Noelle McKnight (1st), Kaitlyn Mitchell (HM), Mallory Raney (2nd)
Lenox (1): Sadie Cox (2nd)
Martensdale-St. Marys (4): Brynnly German (2nd), Campbell German (1st), Jackie Kleve (1st), Anna Parrott (HM)
Mount Ayr (3): Halsie Barnes (2nd), Zoey Larsen (HM), Addy Reynolds (1st)
Nodaway Valley (2): Maddax DeVault (2nd), Jorja Holliday (HM)
Southeast Warren (5): Kaylee Bauer (2nd), Natalie Geisler (HM), Josie Hartman (1st), Bre Nolte (2nd), Alivia Ruble (1st)
Southwest Valley (1): Camryn Johnston (HM)
Wayne (2): Sterling Berndt (1st), Emily Jones (1st)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Southeast Warren & Wayne (30)
3. Martensdale-St. Marys & Mount Ayr (20)
5. East Union (19)
6. Lenox (18)
7. Nodaway Valley (16)
8. Central Decatur (14)
9. Southwest Valley (12)
10. Bedford (2)
Thoughts: Makes sense, right? Southeast Warren and Wayne were so evenly matched throughout the season last year, and they even played in the final game of the season. With both teams bringing plenty back, it makes perfect sense that they are dead-locked in this little exercise. It’s going to be a battle for the league between these two. Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr are the best bets to play spoiler after they tied for fourth last year.
Meanwhile, East Union jumps from 8 to 5, Lenox goes from 3 to 6, Nodaway Valley from tied for 6th to 7th and Central Decatur from tied for 6th to 8th. I’m not sure I believe all of that or any of that, but we start to figure stuff out come Monday.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.