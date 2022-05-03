(KMAland) -- The time has come to start previewing area conferences in baseball and softball. Thanks to the random number generator, Missouri River Conference baseball is up first.
2022 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
The league was downright dominated by Sioux City East last season. The Black Raiders were an incredible 27-1, and I’m not sure I remember a better conference record than that in my time at KMA. In fact, according to the Missouri River Conference website, it’s the best conference record since Sioux City North went 19-1 in 2009. The only other season with one loss or less in the conference was Heelan’s 20-0 run in 2005.
Here’s how it all lined up last year, according to the standings on Bound:
Sioux City East Black Raiders — 35-7 overall, 27-1 conference
LeMars Bulldogs — 20-14 overall, 18-8 conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 23-14 overall, 19-9 conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 24-16 overall, 18-10 conference
Sioux City West Wolverines — 14-19 overall, 13-14 conference
Sioux City North Stars — 12-27 overall, 8-20 conference
Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 9-30 overall, 6-22 conference
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 0-34 overall, 0-25 conference
COACHES
Abraham Lincoln: Tyler Brietzke
Bishop Heelan Catholic: Andy Osborne
LeMars: Trent Eckstaine
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Matt Nelson
Sioux City East: Trevor Miller
Sioux City North: Nicholas Tillo
Sioux City West: Gabe Hoogers
Thomas Jefferson: Tom Giles
HISTORY
The name of the game, in the end, is taking a team to the state tournament. Here are the state tournament qualification standings among these MRC teams:
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic — 19 appearances (last: 2019)
2. Thomas Jefferson — 15 appearances (last: 1993)
3. Sioux City North — 7 appearances (last: 2010)
4. Sioux City East — 6 appearances (last: 2015)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 5 appearances (last: 2020)
6. Abraham Lincoln — 4 appearances (last: 1980)
7. Sioux City West — 1 appearance (1975)
LeMars is the only MRC baseball program that has not made it to the state tournament, per the IHSAA stat book.
TOP-RETURNING HITTERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning hitters in the Missouri River Conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Click hit .347/.477/.551 with 11 doubles, three homers and two triples and drove in 36 runs. He also took 27 walks against just 18 strikeouts.
2. Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Sieperda was right behind Click with 64 total bases (to Click’s 65). He hit .362/.483/.552 with 11 doubles and three home runs of his own (and one triple) during his junior season. He also drove in 43 runs and walked 28 times.
3. Drew Benson, SR, Sioux City West: The first non-SBL player, Benson had 60 total bases while hitting .420/.517/.600 for the season. He finished with nine doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 RBI.
4. Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Gill had a big year of his own with 53 total bases and hit .422/.551/.639 as a junior. Gill added eight doubles, two triples and two home runs while also joining the 20-walk club (21 to be exact).
5. Tyler Huey, JR, Thomas Jefferson: Huey is the first non-senior on this list, as he put together a really strong year for the Yellow Jackets. He hit .425/.482/.658 and had 48 total bases behind seven doubles, two triples and two home runs.
6. Brady Williams, SR, LeMars: Williams had 47 total bases of his own and finished with a .386/.438/.412 batting line for the Bulldogs. He posted three doubles and drove in 26.
7. Cal Eckstaine, SR, LeMars: Eckstaine posted 45 total bases thanks to five doubles and a home run while hitting .316/.403/.385.
7. Aidan Haukap, SR, Sioux City East: Haukap also had 45 total bases and put together a .330/.442/.479 hitting line for the Black Raiders. He finished with 12 doubles and a triple and drove in 28 runs a year ago.
7. Carter Pinney, SR, Sioux City North: Big year for Pinney, too, as he finished with 45 total bases of his own while hitting .328/.390/.352. He had three doubles among his 39 total hits and drove in 27 runs.
10. Kelynn Jacobsen, JR, Sioux City East: Jacobsen had eight doubles and 29 RBI last season, finishing the year with 44 total bases while hitting .356/.449/.436.
10. Tylar Lutgen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: A multi-sport star, Lutgen hit .309/.389/.358 with 44 total bases behind six doubles. He also drove in 21 runs for the Warriors.
12. Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West: Hansen’s season total of 43 bases came thanks to three doubles and FIVE triples. He hit .309/.387/.443 for the year.
13. Shane Sanderson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: A strong run-producer, Sanderson drove in 25 runs behind six doubles and a triple and hit .301/.408/.372 with 42 total bases.
14. Brady Larson, SR, Sioux City West: Larson finished last season with eight doubles, one triple and home run each while posting 41 total bases and a .292/.383/.427 batting line.
15. Cole Conlon, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Conlon had four doubles and a home run among 27 total hits, posting 39 total bases and a .286/.362/.348 line.
15. Jake Hamilton, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Hamilton also had 39 total bases last season, cracking five doubles and three home runs while driving in 26. He was in the 20-walk club (22), too, and finished with a .415 on-base percentage. Don’t let anyone minimize your season based on batting average, my guy.
15. Sean Schaefer, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: The top-hitting freshman in the conference last year, Schaefer finished with four doubles, two triples and a home run while posting 39 total bases and a .272/.367/.379 batting triple-slash.
18. Easton Wheeler, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Wheeler was another Warrior that spent plenty of time on base, posting 24 walks and a .432 on-base percentage. They must have been hell to deal with up and down the lineup. Wheeler had four doubles and 38 total bases.
19. Sam Dattolico, SR, Sioux City West: Dattolico had a nice season with 36 total bases, including three doubles and three home runs while hitting .247/.365/.371.
20. Scott Kroll, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Another from SBL, Kroll had eight doubles and a triple and drove in 20 runs on the season. He finished with 35 total bases, and he made the most of his 16 total hits.
20. Braydon Lincoln, JR, Abraham Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln’s Lincoln posted 35 total bases and had five doubles mixed in there. He hit .275/.380/.321 for the season.
20. Bennett Olsen, JR, Abraham Lincoln: It’s my guess that Olsen is the best bowler on this list. He also had 35 total bases and five doubles while hitting .283/.373/.330.
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical offensive leaders in each of the categories listed.
Hits: Brady Williams, JR, LeMars (44)
1B: Brady Williams, JR, LeMars (41)
2B: Aidan Haukap, SR, Sioux City East (12)
3B: Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West (5)
HR: Bryce Click, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Sam Dattolico, SR, Sioux City West; Aidan Sieperda, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Drake Van Meter, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3)
RBI: Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (43)
SAC: Sean Schaefer, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (6)
SF: Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Shane Sanderson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5)
BB: Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (28)
HBP: Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Jake Hamilton, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9)
AVG: Tyler Huey, JR, Thomas Jefferson (.425)
OBP: Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.551)
SLG: Tyler Huey, JR, Thomas Jefferson (.658)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Missouri River Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Kaleb Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5-3): The strikeout king of the MRC last season is back. Gengler struck out 71 in 47 1/3 innings, allowing just a .131 opponent’s batting average while pitching to a 1.33 ERA. His 5-3 record hardly told his story of success.
2. Ayden Hoag, SO, LeMars (4-2): Hoag ranked third in the conference with 63 strikeouts over just 32 1/3 innings, finishing out his freshman year with a 2.16 ERA. He walked just eight batters and allowed only a .238 opponent’s batting average. A true ace returning for the Bulldogs, too.
3. Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-3): There doesn’t seem to be anything Sieperda can’t do on the baseball diamond. He struck out 56 and had just 15 walks in a league-high 53.0 innings pitched. Along with his six wins, he grabbed two saves.
4. Bennett Olsen, JR, Abraham Lincoln (0-8): Olsen’s 49 strikeouts came in 52 1/3 innings pitched, and it’s worth noting this was a sophomore in a largely 4A conference. He will be better for the experience he received last season. It’s also worth noting, he was the only pitcher in the league that threw over 1,000 pitches (1,006 to be exact).
5. Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West (2-3): Mr. Triple was also the top strikeout pitcher for West last season, finishing with 48 Ks and a 2.82 ERA over 39 2/3 innings. Opponents were under .200 (.191) hitting against the Wolverines ace last year.
5. Ayden Schrunk, SO, Sioux City North (4-5): Schrunk led the North staff last season with 48 strikeouts over 45 1/3 innings. He had a 3.86 ERA and allowed opponents to hit just .246.
7. Aidan Haukap, SR, Sioux City East (5-4): The top-returning pitcher for East, Haukap had a 1.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts against just 21 walks in 40 1/3 innings. He also kept opponents under .200 with a .174 opponent’s batting average.
8. Ryan Smith, SR, Sioux City West (2-4): Another strong returning pitcher for the Wolverines, Smith had 42 Ks and 15 walks over 47 innings last season. He pitched to a 2.68 ERA in a strong junior season on the bump.
9. Tylar Lutgen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-4): Lutgen struck out 33 and had a 4.95 ERA for the Warriors over 41 innings last season.
10. Carter Pinney, SR, Sioux City North (1-6): Pinney was able to strikeout 33 over 35 1/3 innings on the mound last season.
11. Drew Benson, SR, Sioux City West (4-4): West sure seems to have the makings of a strong staff this year. Benson is another in the top 11 among returning pitchers’ Ks. He had 30 against just 13 walks while pitching to a 2.93 ERA over 43 innings.
12. Aidan Martin, SO, Abraham Lincoln (1-5): Another youngster for the Lynx, Martin had 29 strikeouts and a 4.91 ERA over 45 2/3 innings.
13. Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2): Click was plenty active with 46 2/3 innings on the mound last season. He struck out 28, pitched to a 3.15 ERA and allowed just a .237 opponent’s batting average.
14. Cole Conlon, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-3): Conlon made 12 appearances on the mound and had 28 1/3 innings to his name last season. He struck out 27 and posted a 4.94 ERA for the Warriors.
15. Jaron Bleeker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-4): A strong season for Bleeker, who struck out 26, walked just 12 and had a 2.86 ERA in 36 2/3 innings.
15. Braden LaSale, SR, Abraham Lincoln (4-4): LaSale was one of AL’s winningest pitchers last season, and he had 26 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings.
17. Brady Williams, SR, LeMars (4-2): Williams had 25 strikeouts and just 16 walks over 36 innings last season for the Bulldogs. He ended up with a 2.33 ERA and opponents hit just .250 against him.
18. Brody Blake, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2): Blake was a workhorse on the mound for SBL, too, throwing 43 1/3 innings, striking out 24 and allowing a .227 opponent’s batting average. He had a 4.68 ERA.
19. Braydon Lincoln, JR, Abraham Lincoln (2-4): Lincoln had 23 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings during his sophomore season.
20. Clayton Smith, JR, Abraham Lincoln (1-4): Smith had 21 strikeouts and just 10 walks while pitching 38 1/3 innings for the Lynx last year.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Appearances: Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14)
Wins: Brody Blake, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6)
Saves: Grant Hegarty, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
IP: Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (53.0)
Batting Average Against: Jake McGowan, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.047)
Walks: Cole Conlon, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8)
Strikeouts: Kaleb Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (71)
ERA: Kaleb Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1.33)
WHIP: Lochlin Jackson, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1.01)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning base stealers in the Missouri River Conference, sorted by total steals in 2021.
1. Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 28/30
2. Drew Benson, SR, Sioux City West: 25/27
3. Shane Sanderson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 22/25
4. Cal Eckstaine, SR, LeMars: 20/20
5. Brady Larson, SR, Sioux City West: 16/16
6. Sean Schaefer, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 16/18
7. Cole Conlon, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 15/15
8. Easton Wheeler, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 14/14
9. Tylar Lutgen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 14/16
10. Braydon Lincoln, JR, Abraham Lincoln: 14/19
11. Braden LaSale, SR, Abraham Lincoln: 13/13
12. Devin Frye, SR, Sioux City West: 13/14
13. Tyler Huey, JR, Thomas Jefferson: 12/12
13. Sam Dattolico, SR, Sioux City West: 12/12
15. Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West: 12/13
16. Jake Hamilton, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 11/11
17. Zach Lincoln, SO, Abraham Lincoln: 11/13
18. Deven Bovee, JR, Thomas Jefferson: 10/10
18. Kelynn Jacobsen, JR, Sioux City East: 10/10
18. Steven Kling, SO, Sioux City North: 10/10
18. Carson Schaa, SR, Abraham Lincoln: 10/10
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Bishop Heelan Catholic (3): Kaleb Gengler (1st Team P); Ian Gill (1st Team UT); Shane Sanderson (2nd Team IF)
LeMars (2): Cal Eckstaine (1st Team OF); Brady Williams (2nd Team IF)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2): Bryce Click (1st Team C); Aidan Sieperda (2nd Team P)
Sioux City East (3): Aidan Haukap (2nd Team P); Kelynn Jacobsen (2nd Team OF); Kolby Thiesen (2nd Team IF)
Sioux City North (1): Carter Pinney (2nd Team OF)
Sioux City West (3): Drew Benson (1st Team IF); Skylar Hansen (2nd Team UT); Ryan Smith (2nd Team P)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here is how it lines up:
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (49)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (40)
Sioux City East (35)
Sioux City West (30)
LeMars (27)
Abraham Lincoln (17)
Sioux City North (13)
Thomas Jefferson (5)
Thoughts: To be completely frank, I probably would have called for a Sergeant Bluff-Luton conference championship. They have the most returning leaders (29), and they were pretty dang good last season. Heelan also has a solid returning core (18 notables above), and they would have definitely been in the mix for my top three. Still, it’s hard to overlook the dominance of Sioux City East last year. Good programs stay good, and I would expect the Black Raiders to contend for the MRC championship with or without their outstanding senior class from last year.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.