(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Western Iowa Conference softball.
2022 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
The Underwood girls made another trip to state last year, and they were one of two teams to lose three games in the conference a year ago. Here’s a look at the standings, courtesy of Bound:
1. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 17-6 overall, 15-3 conference
2. Underwood Eagles — 26-5 overall, 14-3 conference
3. AHSTW Vikings — 15-13 overall, 12-6 conference
4. Riverside Bulldogs — 17-13 overall, 9-6 conference
5. Audubon Wheelers — 15-11 overall, 9-7 conference
6. Treynor Cardinals — 10-16 overall, 8-9 conference
7. Tri-Center Trojans — 7-19 overall, 4-12 conference
8. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 7-22 overall, 4-13 conference
9. IKM-Manning Wolves — 0-21 overall, 0-16 conference
COACHES
•AHSTW: Trevor Gipple
•Audubon: Eric Borkowski
•IKM-Manning: Joy Gross
•Logan-Magnolia: Rick McHugh
•Missouri Valley: Rick Barker
•Riverside: Chris Conover
•Treynor: Kara Huisman
•Tri-Center: Becky Thomas
•Underwood: Jeff Martinez
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
Depending how you look at it, there are up to 35 state tournament appearances among the schools in the WIC right now. Here’s how it looks:
Underwood — 9 (1989, 1990, 1995, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2020, 2021)
Logan-Magnolia — 5 (2006, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)
Treynor — 5 (2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2019)
Riverside — 3 (1996, 1998, 2009) + 2 as Carson-Macednoia (1958, 1993)
IKM-Manning — 2 (2010, 2015) + 2 as IKM (1995, 2007) + 2 as Irwin-Kirkman (1977, 1984) + 1 as Manning (1992)
Missouri Valley — 2 (2001, 2011)
Tri-Center — 2 (1986, 1987)
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning offensive players in the conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolia (62 total bases): Remember this girl? She can absolutely crush, finishing last year with eight doubles and six home triples while hitting .506/.529/.747 for the season in just 23 games. She drove in 24 and scored 25 times.
2. Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (56 total bases): Guritz drove in 29 runs in 23 games and finished with 10 doubles and six home runs while hitting .400/.443/.800.
3. Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW (44 total bases): Hagadon had a big junior year with six doubles, three triples and a home run, driving in 23 runs and slashing .341/.370/.518.
4. Mikenzie Brewer, SO, Tri-Center (43 total bases): Brewer broke through with six doubles and four home runs last season, posting a .298/.337/.512 batting line.
4. Hannah Thygesen, SR, Audubon (43 total bases): Thygesen had an impressive year of her own with six doubles, three home runs and two triples. She drove in 21 runs and hit .276/.370/.494.
6. Grace Pierce, JR, Underwood (41 total bases): Yes, a Pierce sister remains. Grace had a fantastic season with 11 doubles among 30 hits and had 13 BB+HBP against just seven strikeouts. Her batting line: .385/.473/.526.
7. Ally Meyers, SR, AHSTW (39 total bases): Meyers hit .400/.449/.433 with three doubles among 36 total hits, driving in 14 last season.
7. Graycen Partlow, SO, AHSTW (39 total bases): Partlow had a strong season of her own with four doubles and three triples among 29 total hits. She scored 24 runs and walked 14 times against just 12 Ks. Her batting line was .337/.436/.453 for the year.
9. Olivia Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley (36 total bases): Haynes hit .354/.422/.456 with eight doubles among 28 total hits last season.
9. Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (36 total bases): Hiatt had six doubles, one triple and one home run, driving in 18 runs while hitting .342/.402/.493.
11. Ali Fletcher, JR, Underwood (35 total bases): Fletcher sat atop the Underwood lineup last season and finished with nine doubles and 22 BB+HBP to post a .471 on-base percentage. She had a .329 batting average and .443 slugging percentage for the season.
11. Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (35 total bases): Huisman finished with seven doubles and a home run among 25 hits in 26 tames and hit .368/.476/.515.
13. Mattie Nielsen, SO, Audubon (34 total bases): Another big track season for Nielsen leads into softball, where Nielsen had three doubles and three home runs while driving in 15 runs and hitting .301/.414/.466.
13. Grace Porter, JR, AHSTW (34 total bases): Porter smacked seven doubles and drove in 21 runs to lead the way for the Vikings last year. She hit .318/.355/.400.
15. Morgan Heiny, SR, Riverside (33 total bases): Heiny had five doubles among 28 total hits and finished with a .315/.358/.371 triple-slash last season.
15. Elly Henderson, FR, Riverside (33 total bases): We got a little bit of an idea of what was ahead in Henderson’s 8th grade summer. She hit .423/.464/.423 on the year and had 33 hits — all singles.
17. Maya Contreraz, JR, Missouri Valley (32 total bases): Contreraz is good at every sport she plays and softball is no different. She hit .304/.402/.405 with six doubles and a triple among 24 total hits.
18. Emma Gute, JR, Missouri Valley (31 total bases): Gute made the most of her 20 hits with seven doubles and two triples.
18. Keelea Navara, SR, Treynor (31 total bases): Navara hit .341/.371/.365 last year for the Cardinals with 29 total hits (1 triple, 28 singles) while driving in 16 runs.
20. Kali Irlmeier, JR, Audubon (30 total bases): Irlmeier had three home runs and two doubles, driven 15 and had 11 BB+HBP while posting a .312 on-base percentage and .366 slugging mark.
20. Brooklyn Lange, SO, Missouri Valley (30 total bases): Lange bopped five doubles and a triple, drove in 14 and finished with a .288/.360/.375 triple-slash.
The rest of the top 30:
22. Hailey Chisholm, SR, Tri-Center (29 total bases)
22. Sienna Christian, FR, AHSTW (29 total bases)
24. Elyssa Amdor, SO, Riverside (27 total bases)
24. Jordan Porsch, SO, Audubon (27 total bases)
26. Rachel Kinsella, SR, Treynor (24 total bases)
27. Samantha Yoder, SR, Logan-Magnolia (22 total bases)
28. Mia Hansen, SO, Missouri Valley (21 total bases)
28. Addie Hocker, SO, Audubon (21 total bases)
30. Jessica Christensen, SR, IKM-Manning (19 total bases)
30. Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley (19 total bases)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
At Bats: Emma Gute, JR, Missouri Valley (95)
Runs: Ali Fletcher, JR, Underwood (32)
Hits: Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolia (42)
Singles: Elly Henderson, FR, Riverside & Ally Meyers, SR, AHSTW (33)
Doubles: Grace Pierce, JR, Underwood (11)
Triples: Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolia (6)
HR: Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (6)
RBI: Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (29)
SAC: Maddie Heiny, SR, Riverside & Lili McCready, JR, Riverside & Ally Meyers, SR, AHSTW (5)
SF: Amelia Evans, SR, Logan-Magnolia; Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia; Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW; Grace Porter, JR, AHSTW (2)
Walks: Ali Fletcher, JR, Underwood (21)
HBP: Jessica Christensen, SR, IKM-Manning; Kylee Hartl, JR, Audubon; Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor; Hope McPhillips, JR, Tri-Center; Carlee Neil, SR, IKM-Manning; Grace Porter, JR, AHSTW (4)
Strikeouts: Hailey Chisholm, SR, Tri-Center (3)
AVG: Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolai (.506)
OBP: Erikah Rife, SR, Logan-Magnolia (.529)
SLG: Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (.800)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (172 strikeouts): A power pitcher, Huisman threw 141.1 innings and had a 2.72 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and .206 batting average against (.206) while finishing with 10 wins.
2. Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (118 strikeouts): Another sophomore pitcher, Hiatt threw 138 innings and went 16-6 on the year. That’s thanks to her 1.37 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and .143 BAA.
3. Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley (84 strikeouts): Kohl got plenty of 8th grade experience, finishing with a 3.09 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and a .236 BAA over 88.1 innings.
4. Kali Irlmeier, JR, Audubon (75 strikeouts): Irlmeier had a solid 2.95 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and a .240 BAA during her sophomore summer, throwing 87.2 innings and finishing with a 12-5 W-L record.
5. Alexis Obermeier, SO, Audubon (63 strikeouts): Obermeier was the second head of the 1-2 punch for the Wheelers. She tossed 75.2 innings and had a 3.52 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and .241 BAA.
6. Sienna Christian, FR, AHSTW (58 strikeouts): Christian shared some time with a senior pitcher (Kailey Jones) last year, and she went 42 2/3 innings with a 4.27 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and .223 BAA.
7. Olivia Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley (56 strikeouts): Haynes had 80 innings in the circle last year for the Big Reds and allowed just a .260 BAA.
8. Ally Meyers, SR, AHSTW (37 strikeouts): Another strong option for the Vikings, Meyers went 45.2 innings and had a terrific 1.99 ERA and 1.34 WHIP while also pitching to a .234 BAA.
9. Alexis Powell, SR, Tri-Center (26 strikeouts): Poweell worked 29.1 innings last season for the Trojans, allowing just a .270 opponent’s batting average.
10. Ella Richards, SO, IKM-Manning (20 strikeouts): Richards went 66 innings for the Wolves last season.
11. Savannah Organ, SO, Riverside (18 strikeouts): Organ looks like the heir apparent for the great Kenna Ford, who has graduated and moved on to the collegiate level. Organ went 14 innings and had a 4.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and .117 BAA.
12. Brooke Booth, SO, IKM-Manning (12 strikeouts): Another option with some experience for Coach Gross, Booth went 24.1 innings last year.
13. Sierra Fox, SR, Underwood (11 strikeouts): Ella Pierce owned the circle for the Eagles last season, but it’s likely Fox’s turn now. She went 11 innings and had a 3.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .208 BAA.
14. Maya Contreraz, JR, Missouri Valley (5 strikeouts): Contreraz pitched just 4.2 innings last summer for Missouri Valley.
14. Amelia Evans, SR, Logan-Magnolia (5 strikeouts): Evans tossed just six innings, but they were good innings with a 1.17 ERA and 0.50 WHIP.
14. Ayla Richardson, FR, Riverside (5 strikeouts): Richardson also pitched 15 innings last season for the Bulldogs.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Appearances: Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (25)
Wins: Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (16)
Saves: Alexis Obermeier, SO, Audubon (4)
IP: Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (141.1)
BAA: Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (.143)
BB: Ally Meyers, SR, AHSTW (10)
ERA: Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (1.37)
WHIP: Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (1.02)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
AHSTW (2): Natalie Hagadon (2nd), Ally Meyers (1st)
Audubon (2): Kali Irlmeier (2nd), Hannah Thygesen (1st)
IKM-Manning (0)
Logan-Magnolia (3): Macanna Guritz (1st), Abby Hiatt (1st), Erikah Rife (1st)
Missouri Valley (2): Olivia Haynes (2nd), Audrie Kohl (2nd)
Riverside (2): Morgan Heiny (2nd), Elly Henderson (2nd)
Treynor (2): Jadyn Huisman (1st), Rachel Kinsella (2nd)
Tri-Center (1): Mikenzie Brewer (2nd)
Underwood (0)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Logan-Magnolia (36)
2. AHSTW (27)
3. Audubon & Underwood (20)
5. Riverside (19)
6. Treynor (17)
7. Missouri Valley (16)
8. Tri-Center (10)
9. IKM-Manning (5)
Thoughts: Lo-Ma could return quite a bit from a strong team last year, and they appear to be the heavy favorite (just based on this exercise). AHSTW takes a jump from 3 to 2, Audubon goes from 5 to 3, Underwood falls from 2 to 3, Riverside goes from 4 to 5 and Missouri Valley and Tri-Center flip spots.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.