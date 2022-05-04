(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Rolling Valley Conference softball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
Missouri River Conference Baseball
2022 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Last year’s Rolling Valley Conference was a doozy of a battle between Woodbine and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. It was a virtual share with both teams losing twice in the league, including a split against one another. Here’s how it all came out, according to Bound’s standings:
Woodbine Tigers — 22-6 overall, 14-2 conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 22-7 overall, 13-2 conference
Ar-We-Va Rockets — 10-11 overall, 9-7 conference
CAM Cougars — 15-12 overall, 9-7 conference
West Harrison Hawkeyes — 12-11 overall, 9-7 conference
Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 10-11 overall, 7-7 conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 6-18 overall, 5-11 conference
Whiting Warriors — 3-26 overall, 2-13 conference
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 2-20 overall, 2-14 conference
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Mackenzie Kock
•Boyer Valley: Paige Gaskill
•CAM: Larry Hunt
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Darla Davis
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Andrea Nulle
•Glidden-Ralston: Chaun Burgmeier
•West Harrison: Scott Rife
•Whiting: Steve Mahlberg
•Woodbine: Greg Kolpin
HISTORY
Here’s a look at the state tournament appearances among current Rolling Valley Conference softball programs:
1. Coon Rapids-Bayard: 1 state appearance (1989)
1. Glidden-Ralston: 1 state appearance (2014)
1. West Harrison: 1 state appearance (2016)
Note: Coon Rapids (1984) and Elk Horn-Kimballton (1978) also advanced to state one time each.
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning offensive players in the Rolling Valley Conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine: A surprise to this writer last year, Pryor lived up to her last name in ranking second in last year’s league with 53 total bases. She hit .354/.442/.646 with 12 doubles, three triples and two home runs while driving in 24.
2. Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK: The Simpson recruit, Emgarten pounded out 48 total bases behind seven doubles, two triples and a home run, driving in 25 and hit .395/.469/.558.
3. Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK: Burmeister put together a big year at the plate of her own in hitting .347/.410/.453 while smashing six doubles and two triples on her way to 43 total bases.
4. Maddy Holtz, SR, CAM: One of CAM’s top hitters last season, Holtz had a big season with a .330/.396/.440 batting line. She had six doubles and two triples on her way to 40 total bases.
5. Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM: Another senior returnee for the Cougars, Behnken had 38 total bases behind seven doubles while hitting a cool .397/.472/.487.
6. Leah Cooper, SR, Boyer Valley: Cooper mashed her way to three doubles and three home runs while accumulating 35 total bases and posting a .329/.392/.500 batting line.
6. Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine: Hoefer also had 35 total bases, finishing with six doubles, three home runs and a triple while driving in 22 runs. Her .429 on-base percentage fit perfectly alongside her .473 slugging percentage.
8. Quinn Grubbs, JR, Exira/EHK: The Spartans backstop was also a star at the plate with 33 total bases, finishing with a .325/.349/.412 batting line that included two doubles and one triple and home run each.
9. Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/EHK: Another Spartan with a big bat, Partridge had five doubles and 32 total bases while posting a .303/.394/.360 triple-slash.
10. Mollie Rasmussen, SR, Exira/EHK: A deep lineup for Exira/EHK to be sure, Rasmussen finished with 31 total bases thanks to six doubles. She hit .284/.333/.352 with 16 RBI.
11. Emma Follmann, SO, CAM: Follmann put together a strong season of her own at the plate with five doubles among her 18 total hits. She hit .303/.375/.368 and had 28 total bases.
11. Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston: The super athlete, Koehler had 28 total bases of her own and posted a .509 slugging percentage thanks to two doubles, two home runs and a triple.
13. Emma Hart, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Hart put up a strong season at the plate with a .303/.329/.342 triple-slash, posting a double and a triple among 21 total hits.
13. Kinzie Theeler, JR, Whiting: Theeler had 26 total bases (as did Hart), as she put up four doubles and two triples among her 12 hits last season.
15. Kora Obrecht, JR, Ar-We-Va: The first Ar-We-Va name on the list, Obrecht finished with a .279/.333/.338 batting line and 23 total bases for the Rockets.
15. Jenna Platt, SO, CAM: Platt had two doubles and a triple on her way to a .271/.386/.329 batting line during her freshman season.
17. Lilly Applegate, SO, CAM: CAM’s Applegate had two doubles and a home run among her 22 total bases for the Cougars.
17. Jamie Hausman, JR, Ar-We-Va: Hausman finished with three doubles and a triple among her 22 total bases and hit .304/.391/.393.
17. Miranda McClellan, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: McClellan’s senior season included a double and a triple among 17 total hits. She hit .271/.325/.314 with 22 total bases.
17. Hannah Nelson, SO, Exira/EHK: This marks one final Spartan player among the top 20 in total bases. Nelson had 22 total bases behind two doubles and a triple. She also drove in 16 runs last summer.
17. Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va: Ragaller tied her classmate Hausman with 22 total bases, hitting two doubles and a home run during her sophomore summer.
17. Anna Seuntjens, SO, Boyer Valley: Seuntjens had seven extra-base hits (5 doubles, 2 triples) among 13 total hits last season, finishing with a .386 slugging percentage.
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK (31)
Hits: Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK (34)
1B: Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK (25)
2B: Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (12)
3B: Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (3)
HR: Leah Cooper, SR, Boyer Valley; Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine (3)
RBI: Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK (25)
SAC: Lacie Davis, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (10)
SF: MaKenzie Dumbaugh, SR, Boyer Valley; Quinn Grubbs, JR, Exira/EHK; Jess O’Day, SO, Boyer Valley (2)
BB: Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine (18)
HBP: Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM (13)
AVG: Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM (.397)
OBP: Mallory Behnken, SR, CAM (.472)
SLG: Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (.646)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Rolling Valley Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK: Emgarten won the strikeout crown last season, putting down 213 batters against just 31 walks over 155 1/3 innings. She had a 1.44 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and .153 batting average against.
2. Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine: What a year for Pryor, who struck out 194 batters and had a minuscule 0.85 ERA over 148 innings during an 8th grade summer. What else can she possibly do? We’re all excited to find out.
3. Helen Riker, SR, CAM: The third-ranked strikeout pitcher (by a hair) from last year is also returning. Riker had 193 strikeouts and a 1.36 ERA in 133 1/3 innings, allowing just a .159 batting average against.
4. Emma Hart, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Hart is the fourth returning pitcher with over 100 strikeouts from last season. She had 105 in 121 1/3 innings and walked just 40.
5. MaKenzie Dumbaugh, SR, Boyer Valley: The Bulldogs welcome back their ace, too. Dumbaugh struck out 91 batters over 127 innings.
6. Kinzie Theeler, JR, Whiting: Theeler shared pitching duties last year with Halle Murray (since graduated). She had 52 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings.
7. Sierra Lantz, JR, Woodbine: Here’s the great thing about Woodbine (among many others): They have two very good pitchers returning to the fold. Lantz joins Pryor again this year after throwing 27 innings and striking out 31 while pitching to a 1.04 ERA.
8. Addy Boell, SO, Glidden-Ralston: Glidden-Ralston’s top strikeout pitcher from last year, Boell had 21 strikeouts in 55 innings a year ago.
9. Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM: The Cougars also welcome back an experienced second pitcher in Spieker. She had 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings with a 4.50 ERA.
10. Summer Toms, SO, Glidden-Ralston: Toms is also back for another go-round for the Wildcats. She had 12 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings.
Those are the top 10 returning pitchers in strikeouts. There are seven of the nine teams represented above. The other two and their pitching situations:
Ar-We-Va — The graduated Jadeyn Smith threw all of their innings last season. Maggie Ragaller is the only other player on the roster that had a P listed next to her name. That’s my guess for the next Rockets hurler.
West Harrison — Zoe Etter threw seven innings and struck out three batters in limited appearances last year.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK (20)
Saves: Helen Riker, SR, CAM (2)
IP: Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK (155.1)
BAA: Sierra Lantz, JR, Woodbine (.121)
ERA: Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (0.85)
WHIP: Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (0.75)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning base stealers in the Rolling Valley Conference, sorted by total steals in 2021.
1. Danielle Hikins, SO, Boyer Valley: 20/20
2. Kacy Ball, FR, Whiting: 19/20
3. Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK: 18/18
3. Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine: 18/18
5. Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine: 17/17
6. Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine: 16/16
7. Cadence Morton, SR, Whiting: 16/17
8. Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston: 15/15
9. Maddy Holtz, SR, CAM: 13/14
10. Meredith Rich, SO, CAM: 12/12
10. Kinzie Theeler, JR, Whiting: 12/12
12. Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/EHK: 11/11
13. Teagan Riley, FR, Whiting: 11/12
13. Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM: 11/12
15. Caitlyn Jacobson, SO, Whiting: 10/11
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Ar-We-Va (1): Jamie Hausman (1st Team)
CAM (3): Mallory Behnken (1st Team); Emma Follmann (2nd Team), Helen Riker (2nd Team)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (2): Emma Hart (2nd Team), Miranda McClellan (1st Team)
Exira/EHK (4): Shay Burmeister (1st Team), Macy Emgarten (1st Team), Alisa Partridge (1st Team), Mollie Rasmussen (2nd Team)
Glidden-Ralston (1): Vanessa Koehler (2nd Team)
Woodbine (1): Charlie Pryor (1st Team)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here is how it lines up:
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (33)
Woodbine (30)
CAM (26)
Boyer Valley (14)
Ar-We-Va (13)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (11)
West Harrison & Whiting (9)
Glidden-Ralston (7)
Thoughts: I’m sure most people would pick either Exira/EHK or Woodbine at the top and CAM third. The formula makes sense there. The rest of the league, though, sure seems like a major toss-up. We could very well see a situation where Exira/EHK and Woodbine split again this year, and then their games against CAM could decide the champ. Or, they could just share the title again.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.