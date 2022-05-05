(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Corner Conference softball.
2022 CORNER CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
The 2021 season belonged to Griswold, which went undefeated against conference opponents and finished 26-2 overall. Here’s how it looked, according to the standings page on Bound.
1. Griswold Tigers — 26-2 overall, 10-0 conference
2. Sidney Cowgirls — 10-12 overall, 7-3 conference
3. Stanton Viqueens — 15-13 overall, 6-4 conference
4. Fremont-Mills Knights — 12-14 overall, 5-5 conference
5. Essex Trojanettes — 2-14 overall, 2-8 conference
6. East Mills Wolverines — 0-25 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
East Mills: Kristina Hilton
Essex: Kim Burns
Fremont-Mills: Kyle Fichter
Griswold: Jody Rossell
Sidney: Dustin Sheldon
Stanton: Brandie McFarland
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
There are a total of four state tournament appearances among the current Corner Conference softball programs. Fremont-Mills (1970, 2008) leads the way with two while Griswold went in 1985 and Stanton in 2007.
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 20 returning offensive players in the Corner Conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold: She can mash. Kelley had 66 total bases and hit .521/.547/.688 on the year, finishing with seven doubles, three triples and a home run while driving in 36 runs.
2. Makenna Askeland, JR, Griswold: Askeland can also mash. She hit .386/.469/.675 and has prodigious power, including six doubles and six home runs while driving in a league-best 45 runs. She had 56 total bases on the year.
3. McKenna Wiechman, JR, Griswold: The Griswold catcher put up a big season of her own with a .380/.478/.435 batting line that included five doubles and 23 RBI.
4. Marleigh Johnson, JR, Stanton: Johnson finished last year with five doubles, three triples and a home run while driving in 21 and hitting .316/.438/.494 with 39 total bases.
5. Lily Crom, SO, Fremont-Mills: A strong freshman year for Crom, which saw her hit .388/.443/.475 with five doubles and a triple. She drove in 20 runs and had 38 total bases.
5. Dakota Reynolds, SO, Griswold: Reynolds tied From with 38 total bases and put up a .349/.422/.442 triple-slash. She had five doubles and a home run for the Tigers.
7. Izzy Weldon, SO, Fremont-Mills: Weldon is still recovering from an injury, but she has eligibility left so she’s on the list. She had 34 total bases and hit .395/.464/.395. All 34 of her hits were singles. Hashtag speed.
8. Malea Moore, SR, Fremont-Mills: Another standout senior, Moore had 33 total bases behind six doubles and two triples while hitting .307/.438/.440.
9. Brenna Rossell, SR, Griswold: The Buena Vista volleyball recruit can smack it around the yard, too. Rossell had two doubles among 25 total hits and finished with 29 total bases while hitting .297/.340/.319.
10. Jenna Stephens, JR, Stanton: Stephens had 26 total bases and made the most of them with 20 RBI. She hit .284/.351/.295 for the season.
11. Abby Burke, JR, Stanton: Burke hit a solid .303/.369/.329 for the Viqueens last season, finishing with two doubles among 21 hits and drove in 16.
11. Mia Foster, JR, Sidney: Another with 25 total bases, Foster posted two doubles among her 21 total hits a year ago.
11. Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold: Known well for her pitching prowess, Millikan had 25 total bases behind three doubles and a home run during her freshman summer.
14. Macy Mitchell, So, Fremont-Mills: Mitchell had a strong .403 on-base percentage, posting 11 walks and three doubles among 15 total hits. She drove in 17 runs on those 18 hits.
15. Brianne Johnson, JR, Essex: The top-returning Essex hitter, Johnson had a .327/.386/.385 hitting line with a double and a triple among her 17 total hits.
16. Faith Brumbaugh, SR, Sidney: Brumbaugh had a double among 18 total hits and finished with a .286/.395/.302 batting line.
17. Brooke Burns, SO, Essex: Burns had a terrific .437 on-base percentage thanks to 14 walks, and she also had two doubles among 16 total hits during her freshman campaign.
17. Aspen Crouse, JR, East Mills: Crouse is the top-returning hitter on the East Mills roster. She had 18 total bases and a terrific .340/.377/.360 batting line.
17. Aunika Hayes, JR, Sidney: Hayes hit .306/.469/.367 as a sophomore and posted three doubles among her 15 total hits.
17. Kaden Payne, JR, Sidney: Payne added a big .406 on-base percentage last year, finishing with two doubles among 16 total hits.
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Erynn Peterson, JR, Griswold (40)
Hits: Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold (50)
1B: Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold (39)
2B: Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold (7)
3B: Marleigh Johnson, JR, Stanton & Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold (3)
HR: Makenna Askeland, JR, Griswold (6)
RBI: Makenna Askeland, JR, Griswold (45)
SAC: Marleigh Johnson, JR, Stanton & Dakota Reynolds, SO, Griswold (3)
SF: Emily Hutt, JR, Sidney; Makenna Laumann, SR, Sidney; Dakota Reynolds, SO, Griswold (3)
BB: McKenna Wiechman, JR, Griswold (17)
HBP: Malea Moore, SR, Fremont-Mills (6)
AVG: Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold (.521)
OBP: Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold (.547)
SLG: Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold (.688)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Corner Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold: Millikan had a huge season last year with 137 strikeouts and a 1.54 ERA over the course of 109 1/3 innings. She added a 1.04 WHIP and .180 batting average against.
2. Makenna Laumann, SR, Sidney: Laumann led the conference last season with 133 1/3 innings, struck out 89 and had a 4.51 ERA.
3. Brenna Rossell, SR, Griswold: The Tigers have a great No. 2 pitcher, too, as Rossell had 75 strikeouts and a 2.11 ERA over 59 2/3 innings as a junior.
4. Malea Moore, SR, Fremont-Mills: Moore had another strong year with 75 strikeouts against just 31 walks and pitched to a 4.54 ERA over 74 innings.
5. Tori Burns, SO, Essex: Burns threw 36 2/3 innings for Essex last season, finishing with 44 strikeouts and a .249 BAA.
6. Miah Urban, JR, East Mills: Urban led the Wolverines with 50 1/3 innings and had 30 strikeouts on the year.
7. Dayann McGrew, JR, East Mills: McGrew also had 47 2/3 innings pitched last year and finished with 19 strikeouts.
8. Brooke Burns, SO, Essex: Burns had nine strikeouts in 13 innings pitched.
8. Macy Mitchell, SO, Fremont-Mills: Mitchell could be an option to get a bunch more innings this year after throwing 10 1/3 frames and finishing with nine strikeouts of her own.
Five of the six teams are represented above, and that leaves Stanton looking for a new pitcher after the loss of Kaitlyn Bruce and Ali Silvius. Both Brooklyn Silva and Bree Mitchell had a P next to their name on last year’s Bound roster, so they could be options this year.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (15)
Saves: Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (2)
IP: Makenna Laumann, SR, Sidney (133.1)
BAA: Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (.180)
ERA: Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (1.54)
WHIP: Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (1.04)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Corner Conference, sorted by total steals in 2021.
1. Erynn Peterson, JR, Griswold: 40/42
2. Izzy Weldon, SO, Fremont-Mills: 27/27
3. Marleigh Johnson, JR, Stanton: 26/28
4. Brooke Burns, SO, Essex: 23/23
5. Miah Urban, JR, East Mills: 17/17
6. Malea Moore, SR, Fremont-Mills: 15/15
7. Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold: 13/14
8. Abby Burke, JR, Stanton: 12/12
8. Lily Crom, SO, Fremont-Mills: 12/12
10. Cindy Swain, SO, Essex: 12/13
11. Whitney Pennock, SO, Griswold: 11/11
12. Alex King, SO, Essex: 11/12
13. Tori Burns, SO, Essex: 10/10
13. Emily Hutt, JR, Sidney: 10/10
13. Jenna Thornburg, SO, East Mills: 10/10
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
East Mills (1) Kiley Barrett (Honorable Mention)
Essex (1): Tori Burns (Honorable Mention)
Fremont-Mills (4): Lily Crom (1st Team), Macy Mitchell (2nd Team), Malea Moore (1st Team), Izzy Weldon (2nd Team)
Griswold (6): Makenna Askeland (1st Team), Anna Kelley (1st Team), Karly Millikan (1st Team), Dakota Reynolds (2nd Team), Brenna Rossell (1st Team), McKenna Wiechman (1st Team)
Sidney (4): Mia Foster (2nd Team), Aunika Hayes (2nd Team), Makenna Laumann (2nd Team), Fallon Sheldon (Honorable Mention)
Stanton (2): Marleigh Johnson (2nd Team), Jenna Stephens (2nd Team)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
Griswold (45)
Sidney (20)
Fremont-Mills (19)
Stanton (15)
Essex (11)
East Mills (6)
Thoughts: This appears to be a race for second. With all that Griswold has coming back from a historically dominant team, the Tigers are a heavy favorite in anyone’s eyes. That second-place battle should be a good one to watch throughout the course of the summer. One other thing to watch: Can Griswold put it all together and make a trip to state?
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.