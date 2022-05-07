(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Rolling Valley Conference baseball.
2022 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
CAM baseball won the Rolling Valley Conference championship and advanced to a substate final before succumbing in extra innings to the eventual state champion St. Albert. The 2021 standings, according to Bound:
1. CAM Cougars — 24-7 overall, 14-2 conference
2. Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 24-9 overall, 12-4 conference
2. Woodbine Tigers — 15-8 overall, 12-4 conference
4. West Harrison Hawkeyes — 20-8 overall, 10-6 conference
5. Ar-We-Va Rockets — 10-10 overall, 9-7 conference
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 11-14 overall, 5-8 conference
7. Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 6-16 overall, 5-11 conference
8. Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 2-17 overall, 1-13 conference
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Austin Stoelk
•Boyer Valley: Aaron Mumm
•CAM: Dan Daugherty
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: John Waddle
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Tom Petersen
•Glidden-Ralston: Joey Walker
•West Harrison: Rowdy Evans
•Woodbine: Jason Bendgen
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
There have been plenty of state tournament trips among these programs — or at least within one of the communities connected to the programs. Here they are:
1. Coon Rapids-Bayard: 6 state tournaments (1995, 2001, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: 6 combined state tournaments (1978, 1981, 1982, 1990, 2000 for EHK & 1951 for Exira)
3. Glidden-Ralston: 3 state tournaments for Glidden (1949, 1950, 1952)
3. West Harrison: 3 state tournaments (2003, 2004, 2005)
4. CAM: 2 combined state tournaments (2017 for CAM, 1993 for Cumberland-Massena)
5. Ar-We-Va: 1 state tournament (2010)
5. Woodbine: 1 state tournament (1975)
Based on returning talent, CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard sure seem like the most likely to add to their state tournament appearances this year. West Harrison has already tasted a state tournament this season with pretty much all the same guys (and the same coach), so it would hardly surprise to see the Hawkeyes make a run of their own in the first season post-Tony Nunez.
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 20 returning offensive players in the Rolling Valley Conference, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Colby Rich, SR, CAM: Rich was ridiculous last season with 97 total bases, posting a .520/.608/.970 triple-slash with 13 doubles, 10 home runs, one triple and 65 RBI.
2. Lane Spieker, SR, CAM: And Spieker was right there with Rich, finishing his junior year with 95 total bases and a .538/.697/1.218 batting line. Yes, that’s a one-thousand two-hundred eighteen slugging percentage. That included 12 homers, nine doubles, four triples, 31 walks and 52 RBI. Nuts.
3. Easton Hays, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Don’t let Hays’ 62 total bases get overlooked because Rich and Spieker crushed the baseball all over the yard last season. He hit .395/.442/.544 with six doubles, four triples and a home run for the Crusaders.
4. Joe Kauffman, SR, CAM: Another CAM superstar returning to the fold, Kauffman had seven doubles and two triples among his 57 total bases while hitting .460/.545/.570.
5. Lance Clayburg, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Clayburg put up a big year of his own with 55 total bases and 27 RBI while hitting .424/.525/.598. He had four doubles, three triples and two home runs on the season.
6. Mason King, JR, West Harrison: King tied for sixth in the conference last season with 54 total bases and had a terrific .418/.500/.684 batting line that included nine doubles, three triples and two home runs. He was one of five with 30+ RBI in the conference.
7. Gabe Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Obert was the conference’s non-CAM RBI leader, finishing with 36 of them while hitting .383/.478/.564 with four doubles, three home runs and two triples.
8. Sage Evans, JR, West Harrison: Evans is the last of the returning players with at least 50 total bases, hitting .455/.567/.649 during his sophomore season. He had seven doubles, two home runs and one triple while driving in 29 runs.
9. Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM: Ticknor finished with 11 extra-base hits (six doubles, three triples, two home runs) and 27 RBI with 49 total bases and a .364/.415/.415 batting line.
10. Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine: Bantam went .453/.553/.719 with 11 doubles and two home runs, finishing with 46 total bases of his own.
11. Koleson Evans, JR, West Harrison: Evans blasted off six doubles and four triples on his way to 45 total bases and had a .470/.533/.682 triple-slash.
12. Mason McIntosh, SO, West Harrison: McIntosh hit the ball around pretty well himself with a .349/.452/.477 line, smacking eight doubles and a home run on his way to 41 total bases and 24 RBI.
13. Cooper Kock, SR, Ar-We-Va: Ar-We-Va’s top dog is also back after 36 total bases and a .418/.494/.537 batting line that also included six doubles and one triple.
14. Gabe Gilgen, SR, West Harrison: Gilgen’s .559 on-base percentage came behind 24 walks, but he also bashed three doubles and three triples while hitting .366 with a .493 slugging percentage.
14. Jaidan TenEyck, SR, Boyer Valley: TenEyck hit .323/.463/.538 with five doubles and three home runs on his way to 35 total bases.
16. Preston McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: The Moberly Area Community College signee had 33 total bases as a junior, finishing with five doubles among 28 total hits, drove in 24 and hit .295/.423/.347.
17. Will Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va: Ragaller made the most of his 23 hits with two doubles, two triples and a home run on his way to 32 total bases. His triple-slash of .383/.519/.533 was terrific.
18. Adam Puck, SR, Boyer Valley: Puck smacked four doubles and had 14 walks against just seven strikeouts in his junior year. He finished with 29 total bases and a .342/.455/.397 triple-slash.
19. Kolby Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Culbertson was all over the base paths last year with 25 total walks in helping his on-base percentage push up over .500 (.509). He also drove in 17 runs on 26 hits, recording a .333/.509/.346 batting line.
19. Ethan Follmann, SR, CAM: Another CAM Cougar, Follmann had 27 total bases behind four doubles during his junior year.
That list above is insanely good. Usually, by the time we get to 20 in most leagues we have reached guys that ranked somewhere between 35 and 40 in the conference a year ago. Well, 20 of the top 24 in total bases are returning. Just four seniors that could have been on this list are gone. Given that, here’s the next 10 with some notable stats:
21. Seth Hensley, JR, CAM (26 total bases): .222/.375/.289, 2 doubles, 2 triples
22. Gavin Kelley, SO, Woodbine (24 total bases): .288/.370/.364, 1 double, 2 triples, 27 RBI
22. Tyler Kingery, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballotn (24 total bases): .300/.442/.400, 6 doubles
22. Brody Paulsen, SO, CAM (24 total bases): .306/.474/.333, 2 doubles
22. Trey Petersen, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (24 total bases): .271/.420/.343, 3 doubles, 1 triple
22. Hayden Soma, FR, Boyer Valley (24 total bases): .343/.453/.343, 24 total hits
27. Bobby Gross, JR, Boyer Valley (23 total bases): .281/.333/.359, 2 doubles, 1 home run
27. Tanner Oswald, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (23 total bases): .263/.378/.303, 3 doubles
27. Walker Rife, JR, West Harrison (23 total bases): .317/.453/.383, 4 doubles
30. Landon Bendgen, SO, Woodbine (22 total bases): .300/.425/.367, 4 doubles
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here are the returning statistical offensive leaders in the conference:
Runs: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (61)
Hits: Colby Rich, SR, CAM (52)
1B: Joe Kauffman, SR, CAM (37)
2B: Colby Rich, SR, CAM (13)
3B: Koleson Evans, JR, West Harrison; Easton Hays, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (4)
HR: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (12)
RBI: Colby Rich, SR, CAM (65)
SAC: Landon Bendgen, SO, Woodbine; Kolby Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Conner Kirsch, SR, Ar-We-Va; Derrek Kommes, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Preston McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Easton Nelson, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Tanner Oswald, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Kylon Reisz, JR, Woodbine (2)
SF: Mason King, JR, West Harrison (6)
BB: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (31)
HBP: Sage Evans, JR, West Harrison (14)
AVG: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (.538)
OBP: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (.697)
SLG: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (1.218)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top 20 returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021:
1. Joe Kauffman, SR, CAM (4-4): Kauffman put down 96 on strikes in 42 2/3 innings, finishing with a 2.79 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and .090 batting average against (BAA).
2. Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (5-2): Spieker threw 51 innings, striking out 87 and posting a 3.16 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and a .141 BAA.
3. Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine (5-1): Bantam will take these abilities to the next level after he had 80 strikeouts, a 2.30 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP over 45 2/3 innings for the Tigers.
4. Tyler Kingery, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-1): Kingery struck out 62 with a 3.13 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 44.2 innings.
5. Will Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va (2-3): Ragaller struck out 59 and had 34 innings on the bump a year ago for Ar-We-Va.
6. Landon Bendgen, SO, Woodbine (4-2): Bendgen had another 57 strikeouts over 38 2/3 innings and finished with a 3.62 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.
7. Cooper Kock, SR, Ar-We-Va (1-4): Kock had 55 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings and posted a 4.83 ERA. The .155 batting average against shows how tough it was to get a hit off Kock.
8. Conner Kirsch, SR, Ar-We-Va (4-0): The Rockets have three of the top eight returning pitchers in total strikeouts, and Kirsch is one of those. He had 47 with a 3.43 ERA over 32 2/3 innings pitched.
9. Koleson Evans, JR, West Harrison (3-3): Evans worked 32 innings, struck out 43 and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and .154 BAA.
10. Sage Evans, JR, West Harrison (5-1): Evans put up a 2.62 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 29 1/3 innings and struck out 42 for the Hawkeyes.
10. Preston McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1): McAlister’s 1.62 ERA and 1.15 WHIP was outstanding, as he struck out 42 in 39 innings.
10. Mason McIntosh, SO, West Harrison (4-1): Another Mc and another Hawkeye, McIntosh had 42 Ks and a 2.31 ERA over 30 1/3 innings.
13. Colby Rich, SR, CAM (6-0): Rich worked 32 2/3 innings, and it was not easy to get hit off of him (.086 BAA). He had 38 strikeouts and a 4.29 ERA.
14. Kolby Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-1): A strong season for Culbertson, who posted 36 strikeouts and a 3.59 ERA in 25.1 innings.
15. Mason King, JR, West Harrison (2-1): King had 32 strikeouts of his own and a 2.67 ERA over 21 innings.
16. Cody Brunow, SR, Woodbine (5-3): Brunow had 30 strikeouts in 37 innings and finished his junior year with a 3.41 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.
17. Adam Puck, SR, Boyer Valley (3-1): Puck made the most of his 19 2/3 innings last year, finishing with 29 strikeouts and recording a 2.14 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP.
18. Hayden Soma, FR, Boyer Valley (0-6): Soma was the Bulldogs workhorse, finishing with 32 2/3 innings while striking out 25 a year ago.
19. Jacob Estrada, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0): Estrada went just 11 2/3 innings and had a .108 batting average against with 21 strikeouts and a 0.60 ERA.
20. Brady Melby, JR, West Harrison (2-0): Melby’s 11 2/3 innings were also quite productive with 20 strikeouts, a .140 BAA and a 2.40 ERA.
Once again, a lot is coming back among that group. That’s 20 of the top 26 pitchers in total strikeouts returning to the RVC.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning statistical pitching leaders in the conference:
Appearances: Mason McIntosh, SO, West Harrison (14)
Starts: Joe Kauffman, SR, CAM (9)
Wins: Preston McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Colby Rich, SR, CAM (6)
Saves: Mason McIntosh, SO, West Harrison (3)
IP: Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (51.0)
BAA: Colby Rich, SR, CAM (.086)
Walks: Chase Spieker, FR, CAM (2)
ERA: Jacob Estrada, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (0.60)
WHIP: Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine (0.99)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the conference, sorted by total steals and efficiency in 2021.
1. Gabe Gilgen, SR, West Harrison: 34/36
2. Easton Hays, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 32/32
3. Will Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va: 22/22
4. Adam Puck, SR, Boyer Valley: 22/23
5. Mason King, JR, West Harrison: 22/24
6. Kolby Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 21/21
7. Lane Spieker, SR, CAM: 21/23
8. Gabe Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 19/19
9. Joe Kauffman, SR, CAM: 19/21
10. Colby Rich, SR, CAM: 17/17
10. Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM: 17/17
12. Lance Clayburg, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 16/16
12. Walker Rife, JR, West Harrison: 16/16
14. Jaidan TenEyck, SR, Boyer Valley: 16/17
15. Jack Follmann, SO, CAM: 14/14
15. Seth Hensley, JR, CAM: 14/14
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Ar-We-Va (3): Conner Kirsch (Second Team), Cooper Kock (First Team), Will Ragaller (First Team)
CAM (4): Joe Kauffman (First Team), Colby Rich (First Team), Lane Spieker (First Team), Cade Ticknor (Second Team)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (3): Lance Clayburg (First Team), Easton Hays (First Team), Gabe Obert (Second Team)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1): Tyler Kingery (Second Team)
Glidden-Ralston (1): Mark Lensch (Second Team)
West Harrison (3): Sage Evans (Second Team), Gabe Gilgen (First Team), Mason King (First Team)
Woodbine (2): Cory Bantam (First Team), Landon Bendgen (Second Team)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
CAM (50)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (34)
West Harrison (32)
Woodbine (23)
Ar-We-Va (19)
Boyer Valley (13)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11)
Glidden-Ralston (2)
Thoughts: The top two makes perfect sense, and since there are so many returning players there really isn’t a whole lot of movement from last year’s standings. The only risers are West Harrison (from 4 to 3) and Boyer Valley (from 7 to 6). Otherwise, everything else is pretty consistent with last year’s finish. Random thought: With CAM returning pretty much everything from a team that gave state champion St. Albert its toughest game in the postseason, are they the preseason state No. 1?
